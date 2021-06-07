 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Portland Press Herald)   There's a big hayfield up near Buxton. One in particular. It's got a long rock wall, a big oak tree at the north end. It's like something out of a Robert Frost poem. There's also a river. This guy shouldn't have tried to swim in it   (pressherald.com) divider line
10
    More: Sad, Maine, York County, Maine, Saco, Maine, Portland - South Portland - Biddeford metropolitan area, Saco River, Hollis, Maine, Pleasant Point Park, Cumberland County, Maine  
•       •       •

613 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jun 2021 at 9:39 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sad/Cool story: Father of a high school friend loved Frost's poetry. When the dad was young, he had occasion to drive past Frost's home now and then. After Frost died, he discovered that Frost actually welcomed random visitors who would knock on his door. It broke his heart to find out he could have met one of his heroes and didn't.
 
Lab Monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the drowning trifecta is now sadly complete?
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey guys, wanna go see a dead body?
 
RottenEggs [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Where the hell is Buxton?"
/ obscure ?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buxton?
Drop your weapon🤤
Youtube 5kI_xmRRok8
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I watched a perfectly good adult swimmer hit the water at a BSA swim test one year and next thing he was flopping around like he had been hit with a taser. They had to pull him out.  Scary. I did not think much about it until I went in and the shock between being in 95 degree air for most of the day and the 50 to 60 degree water took my breath away. Two more seconds under the water and I would have been toast. Very scary indeed.
 
Fano
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
uncletnuc.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

Shouldn't have taunted it
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: I watched a perfectly good adult swimmer hit the water at a BSA swim test one year and next thing he was flopping around like he had been hit with a taser. They had to pull him out.  Scary. I did not think much about it until I went in and the shock between being in 95 degree air for most of the day and the 50 to 60 degree water took my breath away. Two more seconds under the water and I would have been toast. Very scary indeed.


Absolutely. We went boating with in-laws on Silverwood Lake north of LA. We wore swim clothes in case we wanted to cool off. I put my hand in the water to see if the water was ok, and it was and so I jumped in. The warm layer in the lake is around 3" deep. And the cold layer is unbelievable. I almost shot out of the water like a  breeching whale.
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: bucket_pup: I watched a perfectly good adult swimmer hit the water at a BSA swim test one year and next thing he was flopping around like he had been hit with a taser. They had to pull him out.  Scary. I did not think much about it until I went in and the shock between being in 95 degree air for most of the day and the 50 to 60 degree water took my breath away. Two more seconds under the water and I would have been toast. Very scary indeed.

Absolutely. We went boating with in-laws on Silverwood Lake north of LA. We wore swim clothes in case we wanted to cool off. I put my hand in the water to see if the water was ok, and it was and so I jumped in. The warm layer in the lake is around 3" deep. And the cold layer is unbelievable. I almost shot out of the water like a  breeching whale.


My Brother did this in the Finger Lakes Region after his wife and her Mom and Dad told him he was crazy and nobody swam in the Finger Lakes in June.  He said he was too hot and jumped in........and came right back out. He said he could not warm up enough for the rest of the day. We grew up in Georgia and swam in a small pond, but the two don't even compare to each other.  Scuba diving in big lakes tell you what is really going on below the 12" mark.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
He should have stuck with looking for obsidian.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.