(The Hill)   Founder of Hezbollah dies from A: Air strike? B: Car bomb? or C: Covid?   (thehill.com) divider line
30
    More: Interesting, Iran, Ali Akbar Mohtashamipour, Ruhollah Khomeini, current Supreme Leader of Iran, founder of Hezbollah, Ali Khamenei, President Hassan Rouhani, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei  
•       •       •

bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh no.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a shame, that he lived to be old enough to die of Covid.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So there is a God
 
NotThatGuyAgain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
D:  WGAF
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dont worry about him, he's up to his turban in virgin pussy right now.

Which kinda sounds like a nightmare to me.

Give me four pros who know what theyre doing.
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he downplay the pandemic as some kind of Israeli hoax?

/seems to be a common thread among reactionaries
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Dont worry about him, he's up to his turban in virgin pussy right now.

Which kinda sounds like a nightmare to me.

Give me four pros who know what theyre doing.


"...and yet you participate in society."
 
MWShannon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, as long as he's dead.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jim32rr: So there is a God


Considering much of what is happening currently, maybe not a God, but Loki.
 
RiverRat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skinink: jim32rr: So there is a God

Considering much of what is happening currently, maybe not a God, but Loki.


Loki is A god, just not God.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The founder of america hezbollah is still alive and has survived covid.
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess he didn't get his Fauci Ouchie...
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this going to turn into like when another Al Qaeda #2 was flushed every other week? Because I'd be ok with that.
 
LL316
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hezbollah being full of right wingers, I assume he thought it was a hoax.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More, please. Ma'am.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump to send congratulation message to China.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Well...................Bye."
Youtube PVrEwCa8nSA
 
DuneClimber [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See? COVID's not ALL bad.
 
Yamaneko2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Dont worry about him, he's up to his turban in virgin pussy right now.

Which kinda sounds like a nightmare to me.

Give me four pros who know what theyre doing.


Getting stuck on the Fark poltab sounds more like a punishment.
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah.
Sure he did.
 
BigChad
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
InfoFreako [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
As long as he's dead, any way is a good one
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Now we're going to get Israelvirus conspiracy theories to replace the Chinavirus ones.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What founder dying from a virus may look like
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So the Chinese finally got their target, eh?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dothemath: Dont worry about him, he's up to his turban in virgin pussy right now.

Which kinda sounds like a nightmare to me.

Give me four pros who know what theyre doing.


They never specify the gender of the virgins do they?

Family Guy 72 Virgins
Youtube SqqK4ft7kZ8
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Couldn't have happened to a nicer guy.
 
