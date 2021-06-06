 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   The real news here is the Vatican has a space observatory   (npr.org) divider line
39
    More: Strange, Castel Gandolfo, Pope, Brother Guy Consolmagno, Vatican Observatory, Guy Consolmagno, grounds of the papal summer residence, Rome, Italian priest Angelo Secchi  
•       •       •

470 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 07 Jun 2021 at 2:50 PM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



39 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nope, have known about it for at least 30 years
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Dan Brown knew.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That's old news. Let me know when they start working on synthetic biology or human-equivalent artificial intelligence.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's not even old news, it's ancient news. It predates the concept of news.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Why not? They need to get the most accurate horoscopes.
:)
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's not news, dude. Surprisingly, they believe in science.
 
GilRuiz1
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It was founded in 1582, so it's not exactly breaking news.

Then again, it's not news, it's FARK.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Uhhhhh ... the dude that discovered the Big Bang with Edwin Hubble was a Catholic Monk. Catholics have been on the forefront of physical and cosmic discoveries since they realized Galileo was actually right.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I bet both Galileo and Copernicus are spinning in their ex-communicated graves about now.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
futurama.jpg

The space pope uses it when he gets homesick for his reptile world.
 
drxym
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Georges Lemaître was able to keep his astrophysicist and clerical sides separate. Pretty impressive really. I can imagine his contributions to science if he hadn't - zero.
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Everyone learns something for the first time. Today is your day. Congrats!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Imagined story vs cosmic mechanics? Sounds like conclusion shopping to me.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Father Guido Sarducci wrote the astrology column for the Vatican newspaper, so duh.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Wait until we find out about their time-travel facility.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
keldaria
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Blasphemy, the stars are intended to be viewed by the naked eye alone and never measured or observed scientifically. They are defacing gods creation by lending any credence to the idea that the universe doesn't revolve around earth. Just spitting in gods face and his master plan.

Also the world is flat, no need to proof my work.
 
rockymountainrider
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Galileo was at least partially to blame for his "punishments" by the church for his terrible behaviour.  Apparently he was a dick.

I very seldom will ever find the need to defend the church but...like any other organization there are many that are progressive, look to the future and have an open mind.  Catholics in general are the opposite (and I don't mean the CnE Catholics either).

But Canada was recently rocked by the discovery of 215+ bodies of young indigenous children at the site of a BC "residential school" run by the catholic church so I won't go too far out on a limb for catholism or the church right now.
 
wage0048
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I remember a number of years ago there were headlines about Pope Benedict XVI "banishing" the papal observatory to some disused convent out in the sticks.

In reality - they asked to be moved out of Rome so they didn't have to deal with the light pollution from the city.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Literally Addicted: It's not news, dude. Surprisingly, they believe in science.


Except where it conflicts with their faith, like whether or not bread actually turns into sacred skin flakes when you wave it around and say the magic words.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Have you found Jesus?"

"I said I'm *looking*, don't rush me!"
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

rockymountainrider: Galileo was at least partially to blame for his "punishments" by the church for his terrible behaviour.  Apparently he was a dick.


I read that in James Burke's voice


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: Uhhhhh ... the dude that discovered the Big Bang with Edwin Hubble was a Catholic Monk. Catholics have been on the forefront of physical and cosmic discoveries since they realized Galileo was actually right.


One of the lead paleontologists on the dig for Homo Erectus in China ("Peking Man") was also a monk.  Pierre Tielhard de Chardin.  Perhaps the most influential Catholic mystic of the last 200 years.  His philosophical works (The Divine Milieu, etc) are profound.
 
keldaria
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

rockymountainrider: Galileo was at least partially to blame for his "punishments" by the church for his terrible behaviour.  Apparently he was a dick.

I very seldom will ever find the need to defend the church but...like any other organization there are many that are progressive, look to the future and have an open mind.  Catholics in general are the opposite (and I don't mean the CnE Catholics either).

But Canada was recently rocked by the discovery of 215+ bodies of young indigenous children at the site of a BC "residential school" run by the catholic church so I won't go too far out on a limb for catholism or the church right now.


Of course he was a Dick. Have you ever had to deal with the catholic church? I'd be a massive Dick too if I had to deal with them on a routine basis constantly questioning my scientific observations with half assed understandings and idiotic statements because a vaguely written book implies they could interpret something a way contradictory to your scientific observations.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Not really.  There are also Jesuit "shock troops" ready to be sent to convert the aliens.

We need to make up our numbers after those pesky evangelicals have pouched so many members in Africa, Asia and South America.
 
Trik
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If there is an outside observer and they did create the universe, I would say they're more than likely a scientist.
 
doomsdayaddams
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
A friend of mine, an astronomer (not Catholic), has collaborated with the Vatican astronomers for years. Jesuits are big into science. My friend gets the best Christmas cards.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
See, the Church back then in the middle ages wanted to get more people to come to church, problem was without a decent calendar no one knew what day it was for special events.
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: Uhhhhh ... the dude that discovered the Big Bang with Edwin Hubble was a Catholic Monk. Catholics have been on the forefront of physical and cosmic discoveries since they realized Galileo was actually right.


Since before.  They pretty much founded the schools of thought that would give rise to modern science while looking for evidence to validate the stories in the bible and proof of god, as well as to verify relics and saints.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

steklo: I bet both Galileo and Copernicus are spinning in their ex-communicated graves about now.


Pretty sure neither of them were excommunicated. Galileo was forced to recant.

The modern line of rhetoric that I hear on Galileo is along the lines of, "Well, the Church admitted it was wrong about Galileo 350 years after the fact, but the Church wasn't really against heliocentrism, they were just mad that Galileo made fun of the pope."

Of course, I've never been sure how "Some guy made fun of the pope therefore we condemned his ideas (that turned out to be true) as heresy" is supposed to be better than "We condemned this guy's ideas (that turned out to be true) as heresy."

/ And make no mistake, the sentence was very clear about what they actually condemned him for
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
s.wsj.netView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: The modern line of rhetoric that I hear on Galileo is along the lines of,


rockymountainrider: Galileo was at least partially to blame for his "punishments" by the church for his terrible behaviour.  Apparently he was a dick.


Damn, too slow.

Like I just said, "He was a dick so we decided that his ideas were heresy" is not a good defense.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The Summer Palace.  Away from the tourists.  I had read that Steve Bannon wanted to use the place for a right wing operation on the Catholic church, but instead went for another large building.
 
1funguy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: steklo: I bet both Galileo and Copernicus are spinning in their ex-communicated graves about now.

Pretty sure neither of them were excommunicated. Galileo was forced to recant.

The modern line of rhetoric that I hear on Galileo is along the lines of, "Well, the Church admitted it was wrong about Galileo 350 years after the fact, but the Church wasn't really against heliocentrism, they were just mad that Galileo made fun of the pope."

Of course, I've never been sure how "Some guy made fun of the pope therefore we condemned his ideas (that turned out to be true) as heresy" is supposed to be better than "We condemned this guy's ideas (that turned out to be true) as heresy."

/ And make no mistake, the sentence was very clear about what they actually condemned him for


Good work! Thank you!
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Still no cure for rampant child abuse at the hands of priests.
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Literally Addicted: It's not news, dude. Surprisingly, they believe in science.

Except where it conflicts with their faith, like whether or not bread actually turns into sacred skin flakes when you wave it around and say the magic words.


They know that's not science, it's faith.
 
smask
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Last Man on Earth: "Have you found Jesus?"

"I said I'm *looking*, don't rush me!"


They already found his foreskin
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Pretty sure neither of them were excommunicated. Galileo was forced to recant.


yeah, I don't know the specifics but I do know that the church didn't care for either of them.

I remember visiting the leaning tower of Pisa back in the late 80's and there's a plaque that explained Galileo's gravity experiments and I felt so thrilled that I was there in just an historic place.


4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
There's also a "pope-scope" on Mt. Graham in Arizona.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vatican​_​Advanced_Technology_Telescope
 
Trik
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's been pretty common knowledge that they've had one for like a 100 years.
And have been operating more traditional telescopes for much longer.
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.