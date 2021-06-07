 Skip to content
 
(Daily Star)   These new Disney movies are dark as hell (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Disney movies have always been dark...poison apples, evil step-mom and step sisters...big floppy ears on an elephant, etc...
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's always funny when some pretentious GenZ tabloid writers thinks that nobody still alive has ever heard of Alfred Hitchcock.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Crows are very smart and will bring you "presents" if you are nice to them.
I have bird feeders they can't access due to their size, but they use my big water bowl every day.
At first they brought me French fries, my favorite food, and left them in the water bowl.
The other day I found a dead hairless/featherless baby bird in there they must have plucked from a nest.
Ummmm thanks, but from now on just bring me cash.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
No crow was going to lift that dog. And it's nice that the photo of a "crow" in the article is of a grackle, which are much smaller than crows. And aren't even found in the UK. Just fail all around here. But we're talking the Daily Star, so...

66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Birds can be dicks.

Two Pigeons Push Another Pigeon And Throw Them In Front Of Moving Train - 1181264
Youtube E31c2ozNMWE
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: Birds can be dicks.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/E31c2ozN​MWE]


For as long as I can remember, I always wanted to be a Goodfeather.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 1 minute ago  
My wife saw a post on nextdoor that some folks in the area lost their little doggy to an owl. I can see that but I don't know about a crow. They are the supreme assholes of the animal kingdom but they aren't strong enough to lift a cockapoo off the ground.
 
