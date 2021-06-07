 Skip to content
(Seattle Times)   Washington woman found guilty of feeding bears pulls the Swiss Miss card   (seattletimes.com) divider line
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


bullshiat lady.  if you leave random dog kibble in feeding dishes out on the porch/in the yard you are feeding EVERYTHING from coons and feral cats to skunks and bears too!

i have an idea for how to teach her a lesson, even if she is a 77 YO AND "from switzerland" -strip her property of kibble and birdseed and other edibles for a week. then handcuff her and leave her in the "kibble spot" for 24 hours. the county promises to dispose of whatever of her is left in the paupers field.....

OK, that would be insane, i'm not serious.

but i AM serious that feeding wild mammals is BAD juju. bird and hummingbird feeders can be ok (there are some exceptions) but habituating wild non-bird critters (i'm including reptiles here) to "wow! humans always=food!" is dangerous for ALL local humans and terrible for the critters.

please DON'T do this.....it may seem like you're being kind, but you're simply teaching the critters to be lazy and dependant on you in contradiction of their natural foraging/hunting habits, and habituating them to "know" that humans=food. so, when they stumble across a human NOT offering them endless free kibbles-n-bits, the large predators often just much on the easily available human instead.....

if you LOVE bears, gators, pumas, whatever, ALWAYS remember feeding them=them being shot one day as "nuisance" critters.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
feeding bears is not remaining neutral, lady.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I think that she is missing a few marshmallows in her hot cocoa.
 
buntz
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Approves...
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Meh, let her feed them.  Darwin will sort it out in the end.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

I can see you've never met a Finnish grandmother. My wife's grandmother was one of those odd older ladies that was just friends with all sorts of wildlife, but in particular bears. She didn't just leave kibble for the bears, she fed the bears. Momma bear ended up bringing weaned cubs by to get fed by the odd human she like for years. This is apparently a very "normal" thing for elderly Finnish women to do if they live in a rural area. In my wife's case her grandmother ran cook shacks for the guys logging / surveying / mining in the back country so she got used to dealing with bears around the cook shack looking for food. When she retired, she befriending the bears near the cottage. Granted, she lived about an twenty minutes away from the nearest neighbor at the time, so probably quite a bit different in that respect. However that lady scared the living daylights out of me the first time I saw her feeding a bear.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Some of the bears, he wrote, "were extremely fat and not what a normal bear would look like."

And I took that personally.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Sick of the Swiss
Youtube i2XTuc6i1Uo
 
jtown
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So a neighbor with security cameras and a ranger who spent enough time to compile a 23 page report didn't once see her actually feeding a single bear.  All they saw was [allegedly] fat bears on her property.

Reads on...

Oh, FFS.  She says maybe they were attracted to the dog food she left out for raccoons.  God damnit woman!
 
JesseL
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ. It's not because you're from Switzerland, lady.

But also, yeah, fark the Swiss.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
A fed bear is a dead bear.

/lives with bears and wildlife.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

https://explore.org/fat-bear-week

https://www.katmaiconservancy.org/fat​-​bear-week-2020/

😄
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Don't feed wildlife.

My neighbor got into the habit of feeding the fish at the neighborhood pond. Next thing she knew, a carp was breaking into her car one night to steal a half-eaten bag of Chex Mix.
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

"Kibble spot" would be an amazing name for a pet-friendly gay bar.
 
DuneClimber [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
You don't really hear much about Switzerland. I'd like to go there.
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Oh lawd he comin!
 
JohnCarter
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I thought the Swiss only hid Nazi loot in WW2.  Did not know they fed bears also.  What a crazy culture
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"I've never seen a bear hurt anyone."

Ho
lee
far
king
cheese


what the actual
 
Colour_out_of_Space [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
All I know is that looking at the girl on this package as a kid created like 3 squares on my fetish bingo card.
Fark user imageView Full Size



And don't feed wildlife, ya knobs.
 
