(CTV News)   Rogan the Painting Dog raises money for charity. I'd like to commission a work featuring some bipeds playing poker please   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Has he tried DMT?
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just wow!

He can have his artworks displayed alongside Pierre Brassau.
 
aremmes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's so special about panting dogs? They all do it all the time!

/ what, me read good like?
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aremmes: What's so special about panting dogs? They all do it all the time!

/ what, me read good like?


Never mind Emily.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Pupcasso
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size


/want one in black light velvet
 
