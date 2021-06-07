 Skip to content
(CNN)   Headline, announcing christening of USS Canberra: "US Navy christens only warship named for a foreign capital." Reality: USS Tripoli, her crew, and the entire Marine Corps would beg to differ   (cnn.com) divider line
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like the squids care what the jarheads think.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The USS Tripoli is named after the Kingdom of Tripoli and the Barbary war battle, not the city itself.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: The USS Tripoli is named after the Kingdom of Tripoli and the Barbary war battle, not the city itself.


That was the time we killed all the pirates and started global warming.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: The USS Tripoli is named after the Kingdom of Tripoli and the Barbary war battle, not the city itself.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


this is the shiat that's wrong today. People think they know shiat and they don't.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Dammit, now it's stuck in my head...

Marines' Hymn (The Halls of Montezuma) /w lyrics
Youtube SwS6OkgUXKE
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
C'mon guys we even have a song about it.
The Marines' Hymn (lyrics) - USMC hymn
Youtube Qqv6tzeJ9R4
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Yes, but is it pronounced Can-Bear-Uh?
 
Man with the Red Eyes
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
No one cares what those crayon eaters do; we just pat them on the head and offer them a "burnt sienna."
 
Firm Tautology [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Does the USS Richmond not count?
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Did look up the Tripoli.  The original names suggested was Fallujah.   I like Tripoli.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: The USS Tripoli is named after the Kingdom of Tripoli and the Barbary war battle, not the city itself.


Glad we cleared that up, someone get the lights.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Can't wait for a mouth breathing atheist to notice the word "christening".
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Sounds like Subby was being too littoral.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Are they gonna strap a thrall to one of the roller logs and use his blood and guts to anoint the hull of the ship during launch, like they used to do back in the good old days?
 
DontMakeMeComeBackThere
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: Yes, but is it pronounced Can-Bear-Uh?


Can-Bra
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: Yes, but is it pronounced Can-Bear-Uh?


No, it's pronounced throatwarbler mangrove
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

GhostOfSavageHenry: C'mon guys we even have a song about it.
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/Qqv6tzeJ​9R4?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Jack of all trades theme song
Youtube SmSVZtNtg1o


Wrong song, buddy
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
usscanberramuseum.orgView Full Size
 
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
When my grandpa was still around, every time he took a shiat he'd say "I just flushed a Marine"
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: The USS Tripoli is named after the Kingdom of Tripoli and the Barbary war battle, not the city itself.


Although if we're being extra pedantic, I think the USS Canberra is named after the HMAS Canberra in honour of its service alongside the USN at Guadalcanal.

/First ship named after an allied capital city?
 
Chimpy McSquirrel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Like the squids care what the jarheads think.


Squid - a lower form of marine life.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
gar1013:

chat.tbp.landView Full Size
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Bondith: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: The USS Tripoli is named after the Kingdom of Tripoli and the Barbary war battle, not the city itself.

Although if we're being extra pedantic, I think the USS Canberra is named after the HMAS Canberra in honour of its service alongside the USN at Guadalcanal.

/First ship named after an allied capital city?


We're already being pedantic, so no harm throwing another log on the pedantic fire.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Navy announcement
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

DontMakeMeComeBackThere: the money is in the banana stand: Yes, but is it pronounced Can-Bear-Uh?

Can-Bra


Thats the joke.jpg
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: The USS Tripoli is named after the Kingdom of Tripoli and the Barbary war battle, not the city itself.

That was the time we killed all the pirates and started global warming.


We? You got a mouse in your pocket, Mr. Time Traveler?
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

gar1013: Can't wait for a mouth breathing atheist to notice the word "christening".


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

gar1013: Can't wait for a mouth breathing atheist to notice the word "christening".


Yes, it's a very exciting time.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
My Grandfather served on this ship during WWII. He was supposed to be in his rack but he was goofing off eating ice-cream elsewhere when the ship was torpedoed. If he wasn't goofing off at that time he would have been somewhere here:

history.navy.milView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
townmapsusa.comView Full Size
 
LagerVsAle
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Good thing it's a littoral combat ship. Figurative combat ships don't work very well.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I guess since a Australian defense conglomerate built it they have to be happy with the name.  But, given the press of the LCS I would hold off for something else to bear the name.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

LagerVsAle: Good thing it's a littoral combat ship. Figurative combat ships don't work very well.


And a clittoral combat ship would have been too hard for the men in the crew to find.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Bondith: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: The USS Tripoli is named after the Kingdom of Tripoli and the Barbary war battle, not the city itself.

Although if we're being extra pedantic, I think the USS Canberra is named after the HMAS Canberra in honour of its service alongside the USN at Guadalcanal.

/First ship named after an allied capital city?


He's being correct, you're being pedantic
but you aren't wrong.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Man with the Red Eyes: No one cares what those crayon eaters do; we just pat them on the head and offer them a "burnt sienna."


Until the bullets start flying
 
