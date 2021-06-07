 Skip to content
(Austin News KXAN)   Need to fly out of Austin anytime soon? Get to the airport three hours before your flight   (kxan.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Terminal C was like this at IAH for a while.  If you had a flight around 8am or just after, you better be there at 5am for when they drop the rope and open security.  If you got there at 5:30, you may be ok.  If you got there at 6 you were farked.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nate Silver is gonna be pissed.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Used to be 45 minutes was fine anywhere.

The terrorists are winning.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drive up to DFW or down to San Antonio
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, just the desire to flee Texas. I thought maybe the chemical plant next door blew up.

/It's Texas, there's always a chemical plant next door.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's weird.
 
soupafi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always play it safe and get there 3-4 hours before.
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On Friday, one of the airport's three security checkpoints was closed. The other two had had wait times approaching two hours. The airport's online checkpoint website was also down and displaying incorrect wait times.

To anyone acquainted with security, those atria filled with closely packed people would be considered "targets". Minimizing them would be of great urgency, and happily have great benefits even in the overwhelmingly common case where there's no actual threat of violence.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suddenly high speed rail seems more palatable, eh?  Sure, it might be an hour slower, but if you only have to get to the station five minutes before your train leaves versus three hours...
 
Armyrec1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

soupafi: I always play it safe and get there 3-4 hours before.


Word.  Need time to hit the bar(s) before the flight.
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am sure with no permit, no training concealed carry everywhere in Texas, the lines will move swiftly and without confusion.
 
soupafi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Armyrec1: soupafi: I always play it safe and get there 3-4 hours before.

Word.  Need time to hit the bar(s) before the flight.


Damn right. 2 Bourbons and I'm good to fly.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I went to HS in Austin in the late 80's early 90's.

That town was not designed to hold 2.5 mil people.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ABIA, I do believe you've failed us....
ABIA, I believe you've let us down....
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: Suddenly high speed rail seems more palatable, eh?  Sure, it might be an hour slower, but if you only have to get to the station five minutes before your train leaves versus three hours...


We would find a way to fark that up too.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The bloody marys at that airport are pretty lame, and you need a strong drink or three before being wedged between a couple Texas-sized people for your flight that will definitely experience stronger than average turbulence.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to fly a lot for work. There is a small commuter terminal next to the main one. It only has about 2 flights an hour leaving with planes that hold 20-50. You can arrive 1/2 an hour ahead with no problems. My boss and one coworker that likes to arrive early went 3 hours ahead of time. For the first flight of the day. They waited outside in the cold for 2 hours before the terminal opened. I sorta did that in Hawaii. I arrived 1/2 an hour before the terminal was even open. For an island-to-island flight.
 
Antimatter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: I went to HS in Austin in the late 80's early 90's.

That town was not designed to hold 2.5 mil people.


I lived there for eight years, and it was getting noticeably worse year by year.

I went there for a visit a few years back and it was so bad that I'd not honestly take another job there until some massive infrastructure work is done, which isn't likely.
 
Dinjiin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the TSA security lines are so long that it takes three hours to get through, that should be a firing of whoever is in charge.

That's a nice soft target you've created there.  Just ask the fine folks in charge of the Brussels airport what can happen when you have long lines in the uncleared area.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: Geotpf: Suddenly high speed rail seems more palatable, eh?  Sure, it might be an hour slower, but if you only have to get to the station five minutes before your train leaves versus three hours...

We would find a way to fark that up too.


Sadly you're right.
 
hej
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder at what point will people decide that flying isn't worth the hassle compared to driving or some other mode of transport.
 
RickTheVote
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live in Austin, so I'm getting a kick out of these replies.

/this place sucks, don't move here
 
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Drive up to DFW or down to San Antonio


I will absolutely drive 3 hours north so that I don't have to drive 15 minutes to the airport and wait 3 hours while sipping coffee, eating a taco (albeit not the best one), and reading a book.

/San Antonio would be closer, but I'll still just go wait at ABIA.
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
TSA is worse than Walmart for opening lanes early. At least for my 6am flight yesterday
 
sdd2000
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

RickTheVote: I live in Austin, so I'm getting a kick out of these replies.

/this place sucks, don't move here


Austin is the dictionary definition of NIMBY problems. Despite some significant population growth the idea of expanding roads or for that matter pretty much any infrastructure is always opposed.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

hej: I wonder at what point will people decide that flying isn't worth the hassle compared to driving or some other mode of transport.


The estimate of how many people died due to post-9/11 security nonsense is in the tens of thousands, if not more.

IE, people drive instead of putting up with this bullshiat, and per mile traveled, car travel is much more dangerous than flying.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
*laughs in Precheck*
 
Abox
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I lived in Austin in the Mueller Airport era.   I liked that airport, I remember it being really chill and easy to navigate.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Suddenly high speed rail seems more palatable, eh?  Sure, it might be an hour slower, but if you only have to get to the station five minutes before your train leaves versus three hours...


That difference is not inherent between the two modes of travel. It's a choice made by the agencies in charge. It's only better *for now*. If we moved to more high-speed rail, I can guarantee that after the first significant incident they would turn it into just as much of a clusterfark as they did with air travel.
 
Dinjiin
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

la_mariee_mise_a_nu: Harry Freakstorm: Drive up to DFW or down to San Antonio

I will absolutely drive 3 hours north so that I don't have to drive 15 minutes to the airport and wait 3 hours while sipping coffee, eating a taco (albeit not the best one), and reading a book.

/San Antonio would be closer, but I'll still just go wait at ABIA.


Some airports have express lines just for flights to neighboring airports.  When I used to fly Horizon Air from SEA to PDX, my ticket allowed me to jump into the MVP line, usually saving 15-30 minutes of waiting.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: *laughs in Precheck*


Unfortunately, in many airports Pre-Check is getting to be just as bad. They now let one person with Pre-Check bring their entire brood and they never increase the capacity; in many places it's still just the one lane. Pre-Covid, there were several places where I'd deliberately go through the regular line because it was moving considerably faster than Pre-Check. And in some airports they only offer Pre-Check in one of the departure areas but not others.

/Looking at you, SeaTac. Whether it's Pre-Check, immigration/customs, or having anything open after 9pm... fix your shiat already.
 
dothemath
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Antimatter: dothemath: I went to HS in Austin in the late 80's early 90's.

That town was not designed to hold 2.5 mil people.

I lived there for eight years, and it was getting noticeably worse year by year.

I went there for a visit a few years back and it was so bad that I'd not honestly take another job there until some massive infrastructure work is done, which isn't likely.


I hate to be one of those people but Austin used to be the funnest place in the world. Now its just a pain.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

hej: I wonder at what point will people decide that flying isn't worth the hassle compared to driving or some other mode of transport.


southparkstudios.mtvnimages.comView Full Size
 
Killer Cars
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If you grew up with my Dad as your Dad, anything short of already sitting at the gate, let alone arriving a full three hours before your scheduled flight was a total failure of time management.

/in fairness to him, my Mom and sister were notoriously slowpokes
 
Austinoftx
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I, too, live in Austin, so I'm getting a kick out of these replies.

/this place sucks, don't move here
 
Back2Good
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fly out of Bush Intercoontinetal and you could be in and ready to spend your money pretty quickly. I was through check in and at terminal in about 25 mins, 5 years ago. Even with the TSA and their sticky lil fingers.

Flying out of Hobby is an entirely different story!

Returning to Houston and flying out of Baltimore was a nightmare filled with stupid people unable to follow the simplest of directions.

I am certain the pandemic didn't do anything to make it any worse.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

BretMavrik: Geotpf: Suddenly high speed rail seems more palatable, eh?  Sure, it might be an hour slower, but if you only have to get to the station five minutes before your train leaves versus three hours...

That difference is not inherent between the two modes of travel. It's a choice made by the agencies in charge. It's only better *for now*. If we moved to more high-speed rail, I can guarantee that after the first significant incident they would turn it into just as much of a clusterfark as they did with air travel.


Trains don't fall from tens of thousands of feet in the sky if blown up.  They also can't be crashed into random buildings.  Heck, because they are on the ground, blowing them up is much more difficult.  So is hijacking them, especially since their destinations are somewhat limited (by where the rails go).

So there is no chance the amount of security will ever really increase beyond what is currently on existing passenger trains (and existing high speed rail like the Acela).
 
thornhill
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm curious if announcements simply make the problem worse, because you're encouraging more people to wait in line at the same time. So usually, the line at 5am might only have people who are flying out at 6am and 7am. Now they're encouraging the 8am flyers to be in line too at 5am.

I'm kinda amazed that airports/airlines haven't come up with timed check-ins to try and control how many people are in line at once.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Dinjiin: If the TSA security lines are so long that it takes three hours to get through, that should be a firing of whoever is in charge.

That's a nice soft target you've created there.  Just ask the fine folks in charge of the Brussels airport what can happen when you have long lines in the uncleared area.


Duh, but we're reactive and not proactive.

We won't minimize the security line until someone attacks it in the US, then we'll start screening cars coming into the airport - creating another backup/soft target.

/All we had to do was lock the cockpit doors
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

thornhill: I'm curious if announcements simply make the problem worse, because you're encouraging more people to wait in line at the same time. So usually, the line at 5am might only have people who are flying out at 6am and 7am. Now they're encouraging the 8am flyers to be in line too at 5am.

I'm kinda amazed that airports/airlines haven't come up with timed check-ins to try and control how many people are in line at once.


They'll never do that, they want the lines as long as possible, without being overly problematic.  It makes it look like they're "doing something" for security theater.
 
Hyjamon [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Suddenly high speed rail seems more palatable, eh?  Sure, it might be an hour slower, but if you only have to get to the station five minutes before your train leaves versus three hours...


what makes you think trains will avoid security theater?
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: Dinjiin: If the TSA security lines are so long that it takes three hours to get through, that should be a firing of whoever is in charge.

That's a nice soft target you've created there.  Just ask the fine folks in charge of the Brussels airport what can happen when you have long lines in the uncleared area.

Duh, but we're reactive and not proactive.

We won't minimize the security line until someone attacks it in the US, then we'll start screening cars coming into the airport - creating another backup/soft target.

/All we had to do was lock the cockpit doors


And have a rule that says we do not give away the plane. They let them take the controls. To save the stewardess. I know I heard about locking the doors after all the hijacks. Like the hijacks to Cuba. No idea why that was never implemented.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Only three hours?

YYZ, YUL, YOW, YYC and YVR all want a word...
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Geotpf: BretMavrik: Geotpf: Suddenly high speed rail seems more palatable, eh?  Sure, it might be an hour slower, but if you only have to get to the station five minutes before your train leaves versus three hours...

That difference is not inherent between the two modes of travel. It's a choice made by the agencies in charge. It's only better *for now*. If we moved to more high-speed rail, I can guarantee that after the first significant incident they would turn it into just as much of a clusterfark as they did with air travel.

Trains don't fall from tens of thousands of feet in the sky if blown up.  They also can't be crashed into random buildings.  Heck, because they are on the ground, blowing them up is much more difficult.  So is hijacking them, especially since their destinations are somewhat limited (by where the rails go).

So there is no chance the amount of security will ever really increase beyond what is currently on existing passenger trains (and existing high speed rail like the Acela).


"No chance"? You saw when happened when someone tried to set his shoe on fire, and the "water bottle bomb" thing never actually could have happened. But here we are.

About ten minutes after someone starts a fire/sets off a bomb/whatever on one when it's in a tunnel or going over a bridge, I guarantee they will respond accordingly.

/Never underestimate the power of a bureaucracy growing to meet the needs of the growing bureaucracy.
//And they already do this in some other places. You have to go through a security check just to ride the @#$% subway in Beijing.
 
hej
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Geotpf: hej: I wonder at what point will people decide that flying isn't worth the hassle compared to driving or some other mode of transport.

The estimate of how many people died due to post-9/11 security nonsense is in the tens of thousands, if not more.

IE, people drive instead of putting up with this bullshiat, and per mile traveled, car travel is much more dangerous than flying.


That may be, but even with the relative "danger" I don't view a road trip as that dangerous, and the safety of car VS air travel isn't in my list of considerations.

What I do care about that I need to get to the airport multiple hours early, then take the actual flight cooped up in a relatively uncomfortable and small seat, then stand around and wait to get my luggage, then deal with renting a car.  How much inconvenience and discomfort have I saved myself VS a road trip?
 
Slypork
‘’ less than a minute ago  
FTA:
ABIA says there are three times when passenger traffic peaks:
5 a.m. - 8 a.m.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
3:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

So....basically all day long. Could have just said that up front.
 
