(Twitter)   Florida Woman: "Hold my beer." (video may be NSFW)
146
    More: Florida, shot  
1846 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jun 2021 at 10:19 PM



146 Comments
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What I see is another  pussy cop who is SO afraid of a mentally confused 100 pound naked woman that he decides to TASER her instead of trying to grab her and minimize harm. It's not like she had a weapon or anything.
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'm an ACAB kind of guy, but wrestling her is going to hurt her worse. She's clearly agitated and getting into a wrestling match with someone like that is going to result in her getting hurt (broken bones, for example, since she's going to fight him hard) or the cop getting hurt. He can't just bear hug her, he has to get her down and in a place where he can handcuff her.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Seems like if he waited for a second cop (backup) they should be able to grab her fairly safely. I've seen bouncers do it plenty of times since they don't get to carry human cattle prods.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Gotta say, not bad for 53.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Nice (wine) rack.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Not to mention mental health hospital staff, which is more appropriate for what is going on here.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Screaming, "Do it now! Do it now!" That never seems to work.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Wait, the submissions for this on Friday and the weekend were somehow inferior? Same nakedness and destruction video.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
May be?
It's literally a naked woman.
 
Musikslayer
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Cop is more outta control than the woman.
 
EKU Colonel
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Still rocking the flip flops, though...

Must have know she'd be breaking some glass...
 
dothemath
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Shes 53?

Bravo Outback trashing lady. Hit me up when you get out, theres a Red Lobster in my neighborhood thats got it coming.
 
Masakyst
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

With broken glass all over the floor?

Maybe if this guy were the cop
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Exactly. SOMEHOW a couple of nurses can handle this but the big bad cop putting HIS LIFE ON THE LINE can't
 
Raug the Dwarf
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

That's what I was gonna say.

Fun for a week, but don't give her your real name.
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm curious why she did this, if it was a mental health issue, an issue with drugs, or possibly a disgruntled employee or customer.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Listen buddy..... when somebody is having a mental breakdown and in a highly agitated state the BEST thing to do is SCREAM at them, apply MORE pressure, and point a WEAPON at them.

It's just common sense.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Yeah, but the crazy.
 
Headso
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I saw this video the other week, you can add me to the "wow-she-was-53?" people.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Industrious lil' Monkey, wasn't she? Didn't like those bottles none... Voop!Voop!Voop!Voop!Voop! Right on beat...
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I mean, who hasn't gotten a cold baked potato then stripped naked and started breaking stuff?
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

She could have had a gun hidden in her
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
She seems like a fun date.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Mom?
 
dothemath
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

He wasnt afraid of her he, like most cops, just had a hard on to shoot something at somebody.

Ive had girlfriends, in the same mental state and in the same amount of clothing, basically do the same thing to my apartment and I didnt resort to tasering.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Workplaces vary. We had a link recently about a porn company boss who mandated masturbation breaks.
 
sandbar67
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Shakespeare's Monkey: I'm curious why she did this, if it was a mental health issue, an issue with drugs, or possibly a disgruntled employee or customer.


She said medium rare. Do you cretins not understand what medium rare means?
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

BillyCorben: Naked Florida woman, 53, Tasered, charged with aggravated battery on law enforcement and felony criminal mischief after wrecking Outback Steak House and Moji Grill in Ocala #BecauseFlorida: https://t.co/tYyOFoOb5W https://t.co/2TAY71XeUs


Links dead for me. Farker clicks garnered too much attention?
 
special20
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's sad to know American has fewer facilities to help those in need. I sure hope this poor woman gets better help in the future.
 
unchellmatt [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
whoa...... now that was impressive.
 
August11
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Reminds me of my ex-wife.
 
jimjays
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Say what you will about the crazy and her method of protest, but that's a brave women breaking all that glass without wearing shoes.
 
tzzhc4
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If you are going to smash a bunch of glass on the ground make sure you are wearing shoes.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Call in a social worker to calm her down.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Michelle Bachman has really let herself go.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

dothemath: Shes 53?

Bravo Outback trashing lady. Hit me up when you get out, theres a Red Lobster in my neighborhood thats got it coming.


marionmugshots.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

You had to go and ruin it all with that mugshot. She looked pretty good up until that.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Yeah, bring out the hot/crazy chart.
 
deanis
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Well, she did have flip flops on.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Uh, she's wearing shoes
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Oh, honey.  Not the booze!
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Butterface, sadly.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
noitsnot
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

I'd be game to try to just bear hug her and pick her up and walk outside.  She might bite you, that would be the chief concern.

Tazing over a concrete or tile floor is scary - apparently cops don't care if you fracture your skull.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Oh Canada, our home and native land.
 
phenn [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It is an absolute sin the way the US ignores mental health.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Ahh, she's a Monet.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

I wouldn't put hands on a 53yo naked woman...  that's just opening yourself up to criminal & civil liability...  sexual assault allegations... bear hug her on video, & the Internet will crucify you... look where he intentionally put his hands!

Taze her & watch her dance the Harlem Shake.
 
