 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   They're still finding heroes from the Titanic disaster. Also, did you know the ship's swimming pools are still full?   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
12
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

574 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jun 2021 at 12:05 PM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unavailable for comment:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So that's where all of the chlorine tablets are going?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Some people called him Maurice
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Underwater lakes are a thing, but it's because they have more salt as the regular seawater above them, not less salt the way a swimming pool would.  Not that the article mentioned any of this, so not sure why subby did.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Pool are still full, but water is pretty chilly, so expect shrinkage
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Tragically, he died in 1931 from tuberculosis,.....'

As for anyone else who died from the disease, it wasn't " tragic " 'cause they didn't do anything nice for their fellow man.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yeah subby, and people are still submitting links from that shiat ass website.
 
huntercr
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: [Fark user image 382x214]

Underwater lakes are a thing, but it's because they have more salt as the regular seawater above them, not less salt the way a swimming pool would.  Not that the article mentioned any of this, so not sure why subby did.


I think Subby was making a joke about how many articles are written about the Titanic and how obvious some of it is.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What about the chief stroker?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ less than a minute ago  

NephilimNexus: [Fark user image 382x214]

Underwater lakes are a thing, but it's because they have more salt as the regular seawater above them, not less salt the way a swimming pool would.  Not that the article mentioned any of this, so not sure why subby did.


The thing about brine pools is that they become death traps for surrounding life. A crab crawls in and dies, then another crab sees the first dead crabs and thinks it's got an easy meal so IT then crawls in and dies, and then ANOTHER crab sees the other two dead crab and gets hungry, etc. etc. etc.

Brine Pool: Hot Tub of Despair | Nautilus Live
Youtube nGLtMWx28hs
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: ' Tragically, he died in 1931 from tuberculosis,.....'

As for anyone else who died from the disease, it wasn't " tragic " 'cause they didn't do anything nice for their fellow man.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
akya [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Wait... Titanic Disaster?!

Jeez subby.  could have at least put a spoiler alert before hand.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.