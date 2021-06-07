 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(USA Today)   Hoover Dam is not doing its dam job   (usatoday.com) divider line
58
    More: Interesting, Colorado River, Hoover Dam, waters of the Colorado River, Hoover Dam towers, Lake Mead, Bernardo's team, effects of years of severe drought, WATER STORAGE  
•       •       •

2015 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jun 2021 at 9:46 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



58 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually subby, it's doing the job of holding back the river just fine.  The problem is the river isn't holding up it's end of the bargain.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a dam shame.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The pictures are frightening, I wouldn't want to be a farmer downstream.
 
70Ford
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has anyone checked on the fountains of Las Vegas? Are they okay?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Water, water, nowhere, I think I'll have a drink.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've taken the tour a couple times.  So many dam jokes.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Darn it.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, goddamn.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: Actually subby, it's doing the job of holding back the river just fine.  The problem is the river isn't holding up it's end of the bargain.


Came in here to say this.

Leaving satisfied.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

genner: Darn it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yifytorrentme.comView Full Size


Unavailable for comment
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So can you still buy some dam bait?
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Colorado has the water. We just turned it off for a biatcheck back next week.
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead on the River: Colorado has the water. We just turned it off for a biatcheck back next week.


biatcheck

///love that my typo has the word biatch in it.
 
king of vegas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hoover was a terrible President and his name shouldn't be on that dam
 
Blahbbs [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

king of vegas: Hoover was a terrible President and his name shouldn't be on that dam


You might even say he... sucks.
 
Porkbelly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's time to build the pipeline from Louisiana to California with drip irrigation all along the way.  While we're raking the forest.  Also, build more housing to keep people working in Las Vegas.

Golf courses for everyone.

Tarps also create shade.

Remember Edward Abbey?
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead on the River: Colorado has the water. We just turned it off for a biatcheck back next week.


Nope. Colorado doesn't have any water. Sorry folks, maybe you shouldn't grow cotton in a desert. 
droughtmonitor.unl.eduView Full Size
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 1 hour ago  
97% of the worlds freshwater is used in agriculture. So when the water from Dams and underground aquifers is all used up, you can all die of starvation and keep denying man-made climate change.
 
Limeyluv
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should have hired beavers.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody hoovered up all the water.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A lot of water intensive agriculture is just going to have to... dry up. There's no reason to grow things like that in the desert.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LarryDan43: Has anyone checked on the fountains of Las Vegas? Are they okay?


Yes. Golf courses throughout the SW continue to be lush, thankfully.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we still letting farmers use insanely wasteful watering techniques?  I know it isn't the only problem here, but it's one of the easier fixes.
 
clawsoon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the first picture an African tourist photographing the devastating effects of drought in America?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Dead on the River: Colorado has the water. We just turned it off for a biatcheck back next week.

Nope. Colorado doesn't have any water. Sorry folks, maybe you shouldn't grow cotton in a desert. 
[droughtmonitor.unl.edu image 850x656]


Funny how the biggliest drought is where the rivers start... It's OK downhill.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
For no other reason than my visiting there yesterday, here's a pic I took of Lake Mead:
Fark user imageView Full Size


// As I was driving across the dam, I thought of Timothy McVeigh, and why we shouldn't let people drive across the dam.
 
king of vegas
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I lived in Vegas from 2002 to 2016. Although this isn't directly water related, there is an idea that I think would be beneficial in most parts of the country but especially in places like Vegas and Phoenix to reduce power consumption.

Paint the roofs of all the houses and buildings white.

I first read Bill Clinton write about doing that and it made a lot of sense to me.

If the roofs of all buildings were white, it would reduce power consumption by 10-20% according to what I read at the time.

It might look weird at first but when the power bills and usage go down it would be a source of pride I would think.

Just my 2 cents
 
buntz
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

king of vegas: Hoover was a terrible President and his name shouldn't be on that dam


In every pot he said 'a chicken'
But Herbert Hoover he forgot
Not only don't we have the chicken
We ain't got the pot!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

king of vegas: I lived in Vegas from 2002 to 2016. Although this isn't directly water related, there is an idea that I think would be beneficial in most parts of the country but especially in places like Vegas and Phoenix to reduce power consumption.

Paint the roofs of all the houses and buildings white.

I first read Bill Clinton write about doing that and it made a lot of sense to me.

If the roofs of all buildings were white, it would reduce power consumption by 10-20% according to what I read at the time.

It might look weird at first but when the power bills and usage go down it would be a source of pride I would think.

Just my 2 cents


So, you're saying whitewashing is a good thing now?
 
El Borscht
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Meatsim1: [yifytorrentme.com image 350x197]

Unavailable for comment


National Lampoon Vegas Vacation Dam Scene
Youtube SBQ-vW6rz_Y
 
midigod [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Has anyone checked on the fountains of Las Vegas? Are they okay?


The Bellagio uses water from a private well beneath the property - the water source for the old Dunes golf course - and thus does not further strain the Colorado River.
 
caljar
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Who would have guessed uncontrolled population growth in a desert would run into a lack of water?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

mofa: // As I was driving across the dam, I thought of Timothy McVeigh, and why we shouldn't let people drive across the dam.


I thought they built a massive bridge across the canyon just downstream specifically so they could keep people from driving across the dam.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I rented a boat about a decade ago and the marina was already struggling.  As the water went down, they had to unhook all of the utilities and splice in more pipes and cables.  Finally, they just had to pack up and move.  The marina was FULL of gigantic striped bass, but they wouldn't let you fish inside the breakwater.  All I caught was a catfish off the bottom that I thought was going to explode from the pressure change.  It was making an awful squealing noise until I threw it back.

callvillebay.comView Full Size
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Dead on the River: Colorado has the water. We just turned it off for a biatcheck back next week.

Nope. Colorado doesn't have any water. Sorry folks, maybe you shouldn't grow cotton in a desert. 
[droughtmonitor.unl.edu image 850x656]


Grow cotton in the desert?  Nothing wrong with that.
They did that around the Aral Sea, & that turned out just fine.  Sorta.
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

mofa: For no other reason than my visiting there yesterday, here's a pic I took of Lake Mead:
[Fark user image 425x318]

// As I was driving across the dam, I thought of Timothy McVeigh, and why we shouldn't let people drive across the dam.


A Timothy McVeigh kind of bomb wouldn't break more than about 5 feet of it, I would wager.  A Barnes Wallis type of bomb has a better chance.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: The pictures are frightening, I wouldn't want to be a farmer downstream.


Farmers gonna need another welfare check.
 
spleef420
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

midigod: LarryDan43: Has anyone checked on the fountains of Las Vegas? Are they okay?

The Bellagio uses water from a private well beneath the property - the water source for the old Dunes golf course - and thus does not further strain the Colorado River.


And the golf courses use reclaimed waste water.

Some busybody farkstick called the SNWA on my parents for watering their date palms on a Sunday. They're on a private well and are one of three in a neighborhood of 75 homes.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Porkbelly: It's time to build the pipeline from Louisiana to California with drip irrigation all along the way.  While we're raking the forest.  Also, build more housing to keep people working in Las Vegas.

Golf courses for everyone.

Tarps also create shade.

Remember Edward Abbey?


Or you know, shut down at least half the golf courses in the country, that'll save millions of gallons of water every year.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

king of vegas: I lived in Vegas from 2002 to 2016. Although this isn't directly water related, there is an idea that I think would be beneficial in most parts of the country but especially in places like Vegas and Phoenix to reduce power consumption.

Paint the roofs of all the houses and buildings white.

I first read Bill Clinton write about doing that and it made a lot of sense to me.

If the roofs of all buildings were white, it would reduce power consumption by 10-20% according to what I read at the time.

It might look weird at first but when the power bills and usage go down it would be a source of pride I would think.

Just my 2 cents


Put solar panels on the roofs of all the buildings.
You'll get your power savings + green energy.  Maybe they can run a desalination plant with all the extra energy.
It's a win-win x win-win
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The water is so low, the dam is probably too thick at that depth for even that.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

70Ford: [i.imgur.com image 850x972]


Is it a bad thing that I read that they had to surrender their dignity for $400 and felt smug about it?

Cause I get around $400/week but there's not a chance in hell I will get drug tested.

/I count this as a win today.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Atomic Jonb: mofa: For no other reason than my visiting there yesterday, here's a pic I took of Lake Mead:
[Fark user image 425x318]

// As I was driving across the dam, I thought of Timothy McVeigh, and why we shouldn't let people drive across the dam.

A Timothy McVeigh kind of bomb wouldn't break more than about 5 feet of it, I would wager.  A Barnes Wallis type of bomb has a better chance.


I can't imagine the size of the bomb you would need to damage that mass of reinforced concrete if you just placed it on the top.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
These are from February 2016. Are the levels seriously different from now?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm not a civil engineer, but how does a low water level affect the structural stability of the dam itself?  I would think that the dam needs some sort of massive force behind it to keep it stable.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Dead on the River: Colorado has the water. We just turned it off for a biatcheck back next week.

Nope. Colorado doesn't have any water.

Maybe not the shiatty half. Meanwhile, here on the Eastern Slope:


Fark user imageView Full Size


/ my property is Irish-green right now
// hop bines are growing about a foot a day
/// three
 
Displayed 50 of 58 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.