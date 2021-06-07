 Skip to content
(RTE Ireland)   Irish teen helping the homeless finds mother sleeping on the street. Hopes to find father and sister to complete the set   (rte.ie) divider line
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's tough. Not all those stories end well :(
 
Ringo48
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's rough, but sounds like there's a lot more going on than a few missed rent payments.

Strange the boy is at his grandparents, but mom's not...  Maybe the father's parents, but where's the father during all of it?
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ringo48: That's rough, but sounds like there's a lot more going on than a few missed rent payments.

Strange the boy is at his grandparents, but mom's not...  Maybe the father's parents, but where's the father during all of it?


Mentioned addiction and again. Clearly he wasn't living with her either.

I'm guessing she had a problem, got division, got homeless, that inspired his volunteer work.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Precious Moments. Collect them all.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Dads probably sleeping in car and sister is sleeping around
 
Wolf892
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
My sister is homeless, but because of her addictions she's not safe to have around my child. It breaks my heart that I can't help her. I get how this kid must be feeling.
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Ringo48: That's rough, but sounds like there's a lot more going on than a few missed rent payments.

Strange the boy is at his grandparents, but mom's not...  Maybe the father's parents, but where's the father during all of it?


Addiction causes many grandparents having to go through it again, just as they were hoping for a quiet retirement.

She obviously has multiple problems.  The addiction may be her coping mechanism or maybe the addiction triggers the problems.  Either way, she is blessed to be in housing for a few weeks.  Hope she will accept help with sorting it all out.
 
Salmon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
No pics? Is she hot?
 
