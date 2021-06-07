 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   After East Texas bakery revealed they'd faced backlash and cancelled orders for daring to sell rainbow cookies, better people flood the store and buy it out to the bare walls, and when there was nothing left to buy, gave money to charity in its name   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
78
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lufkin, Texas

Fark user imageView Full Size



Ah yes.  Where a good chunk of my ancestry settled.  My last name is all over that town for several generations.  I'm betting they are not on the good side of this.
 
EatHam [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the assholes will go to church on Sunday and believe in their hearts that they did the right thing, and that The World (TM) is out to get them.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From Wikipedia "recent history" of Lufkin section:

Debris from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster fell over the Lufkin area on February 1, 2003

Resistance Records, a far-right record label, was headquartered in Lufkin.

Not great things to be known for.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Governor Abbott to sign an Executive Order forbidding local bakeries from accepting and fulfilling orders outside a certain radius and from accepting any in-kind donations unless from an approved local council made up of white Christian GQPers....
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Confections took to Facebook to reveal that many of its customers had sent hateful messages and canceled orders

Radical conservative right wing cancel culture.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good people in red states make me rethink the whole "nuke the south and start over" idea.

We'd be better off just offering Reich-wingers a one-way ticket to a destination of their choice.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah these kind of stories are great and all, but when it's all said and done and the next big thing is making news, that bakery is back to serving a community full of bigots and will most likely go under.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bowen: Confections took to Facebook to reveal that many of its customers had sent hateful messages and canceled orders

Radical conservative right wing cancel culture.


No, that's only when Liberals do it.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hero tag must be out back having a schmag.

What is fantastic is the line of people standing outside.  That means there are at least enough people around to keep that business afloat.

They should also dox the assholes that cancelled the donuts order.   5 dozen donuts is something you buy for an organization, and I'd like to know what that organization is.   And then watch as it gets it's own little boycott.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Why do they hate Italians so much in Texas?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OhioUGrad: Good people in red states make me rethink the whole "nuke the south and start over" idea.

We'd be better off just offering Reich-wingers a one-way ticket to a destination of their choice.


There's more of them than most think, and a few fight the good fight and are out front with their positions. They get much respect from this old guy.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Conservatives: "If you want a gay wedding cake, you should just go to a baker who is willing to make a gay wedding cake!"

Also conservatives: "No baker should be allowed to make gay wedding cakes."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SBinRR: OhioUGrad: Good people in red states make me rethink the whole "nuke the south and start over" idea.

We'd be better off just offering Reich-wingers a one-way ticket to a destination of their choice.

There's more of them than most think, and a few fight the good fight and are out front with their positions. They get much respect from this old guy.


Did you just say you respect racist?
 
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just a reminder to the conservative bigots of this nation: We outnumber you.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This could also largely be a viral marketing scheme to draw up fake sympathy, which is brilliant if it was. The person who canceled their 5dz order might have done so for completely unrelated reasons (or not real at all). The fact that you have people from the community turning out in droves to support the business tells you that even East Texas isn't as bad as people make it out to be.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Good people in red states

Good people in red states


Good people in red states

Good people in red states
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: [Fark user image image 850x566]

Why do they hate Italians so much in Texas?


There aren't any.

So is that the cause or effect?


/I miss having an Italian barber
//the Tejano that used to cut my hair was every bit as racist as the stereotypical mafioso
///had to find a new barber
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After East Texas bakery revealed they'd faced backlash and cancelled orders for daring to sell rainbow cookies, better people flood the store and buy it out to the bare walls, and when there was nothing left to buy, gave money to charity in its name

Wait...wut are we doing here?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's raining bread
Hallelujah!
It's raining bread
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the money is in the banana stand: This could also largely be a viral marketing scheme to draw up fake sympathy, which is brilliant if it was. The person who canceled their 5dz order might have done so for completely unrelated reasons (or not real at all). The fact that you have people from the community turning out in droves to support the business tells you that even East Texas isn't as bad as people make it out to be.


So it's a false gay pride flag operation?

Or the other side of Occam's razor...  You're dumb.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rent Party: waxbeans: Good people in red states

Good people in red states

Good people in red states

Good people in red states


My bad. 👍🏽🤜🤛 Opps 😔
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: [Fark user image image 850x566]

Why do they hate Italians so much in Texas?


Because they're fans of Roy G Biv. Great guy. Makes fantastic aerial phenomena.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EatHam: And the assholes will go to church on Sunday and believe in their hearts that they did the right thing, and that The World (TM) is out to get them.


oh, we, the world, indeed, are out to get them.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rent Party: waxbeans: Good people in red states

Good people in red states

Good people in red states

Good people in red states


Texas AG admitted yesterday that had they not gotten the mail-in ballots of Harris County (Houston) tossed, Texas would've gone blue.  The 2nd most populous state in the union, going blue.  What I'm saying is, don't be so cavalier about dismissing flyover country.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SBinRR: OhioUGrad: Good people in red states make me rethink the whole "nuke the south and start over" idea.

We'd be better off just offering Reich-wingers a one-way ticket to a destination of their choice.

There's more of them than most think, and a few fight the good fight and are out front with their positions. They get much respect from this old guy.


This is true, and folks doing the right things daily just don't get the media attention.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OhioUGrad: Good people in red states make me rethink the whole "nuke the south and start over" idea.

We'd be better off just offering Reich-wingers a one-way ticket to a destination of their choice.


Free Idaho is sounding better every day.  I'd even throw in some of the eastern Oregon counties.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bowen: Confections took to Facebook to reveal that many of its customers had sent hateful messages and canceled orders

Radical conservative right wing cancel culture.


The nice thing about bigot cancel culture is that there aren't always enough of them to pull it off.

Or at least the number of bigots whose bigotry outweighs their cookie habit is pretty small.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since this article didn't include a picture:

s.yimg.comView Full Size
 
Callous
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bowen: Confections took to Facebook to reveal that many of its customers had sent hateful messages and canceled orders

Radical conservative right wing cancel culture.


Yea, don't they know that's supposed to be a one-way street?

Does this bakery ship?  I'd like to order something just to show my support.

Ok, so I actually looked at Facebook for the first time in years for this and I'm kinda bummed.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Well, my fiance and I are getting married next year.  I think we found our wedding cake bakery of we can work out the logistics of getting it to Massachusetts.

Any local farkers willing to pick-up and ship a couple of dozen rainbow heart cookies and Fedex them to me in the meantime?  I can Paypal you the money.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the money is in the banana stand: This could also largely be a viral marketing scheme to draw up fake sympathy, which is brilliant if it was. The person who canceled their 5dz order might have done so for completely unrelated reasons (or not real at all). The fact that you have people from the community turning out in droves to support the business tells you that even East Texas isn't as bad as people make it out to be.


A gay false-flag operation?  This is the work of a brain with a coefficient of friction at 0.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: Lufkin, Texas

[Fark user image image 400x259]


Ah yes.  Where a good chunk of my ancestry settled.  My last name is all over that town for several generations.  I'm betting they are not on the good side of this.


Azwepay?
 
Peki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a delightful story. Thanks, subs.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hit up their FB Group, and show them some love. Fark the haters:

https://www.facebook.com/permalink.ph​p​?story_fbid=5555854097821155&id=157581​020981850
 
covfefe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh man the same thing (the EXACT same thing) happened to me! I don't have time to give the details but I'll Venmo you my PayPal
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  

emersonbiggins: Rent Party: waxbeans: Good people in red states

Good people in red states

Good people in red states

Good people in red states

Texas AG admitted yesterday that had they not gotten the mail-in ballots of Harris County (Houston) tossed, Texas would've gone blue.  The 2nd most populous state in the union, going blue.  What I'm saying is, don't be so cavalier about dismissing flyover country.


That is a good thing, because when I am elected Benevolent Dictator for Life, my plan for these clowns involves reeducation camps and lovely pogroms.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A friend of mine married a youth pastor and they moved to Lufkin TX. None of us in our mutual friends group ever heard from her again.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do you f*cking conservatives care so much about what kind of cookies people are serving?!?? Who cancels a cookie order? Were they afraid of their cookies catching gay?

It's too early for me to be wound up on fark. Imma go outside
 
Bruscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

emersonbiggins: Texas AG admitted yesterday that had they not gotten the mail-in ballots of Harris County (Houston) tossed, Texas would've gone blue.


For decades, SCOTUS has kicked the can regarding shenanigans around elections, such as gerrymandering, by stating the solution was a political one - that people must vote their way to a solution. Now, they have two Trump era appointees to help solidify this disingenuous tripe.
 
The Four Ringer [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More proof that there are way, way more of us than there are of them.
 
Limeyluv
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: SBinRR: OhioUGrad: Good people in red states make me rethink the whole "nuke the south and start over" idea.

We'd be better off just offering Reich-wingers a one-way ticket to a destination of their choice.

There's more of them than most think, and a few fight the good fight and are out front with their positions. They get much respect from this old guy.

Did you just say you respect racist?



I think his "more of them" and "they" refer to "Good people in red states".

This type of confusion is why I teach students to use specific nouns instead of pronouns.
Ex): There are more good people than most people think, and a few good people fighting the good fight with supportive positions for ____. These good people get much respect from an old guy like me.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LarryDan43: A friend of mine married a youth pastor and they moved to Lufkin TX. None of us in our mutual friends group ever heard from her again.


I bet he was one of those youth pastors who grew his hair to try and look like white-Jesus.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bruscar: emersonbiggins: Texas AG admitted yesterday that had they not gotten the mail-in ballots of Harris County (Houston) tossed, Texas would've gone blue.

For decades, SCOTUS has kicked the can regarding shenanigans around elections, such as gerrymandering, by stating the solution was a political one - that people must vote their way to a solution. Now, they have two Trump era appointees to help solidify this disingenuous tripe.


Which is a bullshiat thing.  How are you supposed to vote your way into a solution when the vite is rigged so that the people voting for a solution will lose?

It's an impossible task.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LarryDan43: A friend of mine married a youth pastor and they moved to Lufkin TX. None of us in our mutual friends group ever heard from her again.


Hate to break it to you, but she dead... at least on the inside.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: SBinRR: OhioUGrad: Good people in red states make me rethink the whole "nuke the south and start over" idea.

We'd be better off just offering Reich-wingers a one-way ticket to a destination of their choice.

There's more of them than most think, and a few fight the good fight and are out front with their positions. They get much respect from this old guy.

Did you just say you respect racist?


want a bit more coffee?
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WilderKWight: Just a reminder to the conservative bigots of this nation: We outnumber you.


Oh, and Love Wins!
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First off -this is awesome and these people sound great.

An Instagram post from Confections confirmed that customers had raised more than $600 for Blue Collar Mutts Rescue.

I love dogs - usually more so than people -but surely there are some local lgbtq charities that could have used a donation. Not complaining but seemed like a weird option.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

natazha: OhioUGrad: Good people in red states make me rethink the whole "nuke the south and start over" idea.

We'd be better off just offering Reich-wingers a one-way ticket to a destination of their choice.

Free Idaho is sounding better every day.  I'd even throw in some of the eastern Oregon counties.


are, um, you saying that they should have their own private Idaho?
not sure they'd be into it, but more's the lulz...
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

parasol: waxbeans: SBinRR: OhioUGrad: Good people in red states make me rethink the whole "nuke the south and start over" idea.

We'd be better off just offering Reich-wingers a one-way ticket to a destination of their choice.

There's more of them than most think, and a few fight the good fight and are out front with their positions. They get much respect from this old guy.

Did you just say you respect racist?

want a bit more coffee?


good fight, should have been the giveaway.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Why do you f*cking conservatives care so much about what kind of cookies people are serving?!?? Who cancels a cookie order? Were they afraid of their cookies catching gay?


Imagine, in your head, what kind of person would care so much about that.  Once you have someone, make them three orders of magnitude worse.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Callous: Bowen: Confections took to Facebook to reveal that many of its customers had sent hateful messages and canceled orders

Radical conservative right wing cancel culture.

Yea, don't they know that's supposed to be a one-way street?

Does this bakery ship?  I'd like to order something just to show my support.

Ok, so I actually looked at Facebook for the first time in years for this and I'm kinda bummed.

[Fark user image 482x123]

Well, my fiance and I are getting married next year.  I think we found our wedding cake bakery of we can work out the logistics of getting it to Massachusetts.

Any local farkers willing to pick-up and ship a couple of dozen rainbow heart cookies and Fedex them to me in the meantime?  I can Paypal you the money.


Alternative: find someone flying from Lufkin to Boston and ask them if they'll take the cookies as a carryon.

(doesn't fall under the "don't carry stuff for people you don't know" rule, because they'd be picking them up at the bakery)
 
