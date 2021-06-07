 Skip to content
(NPR)   For-profit medical schools were once banned in the U.S. But what could possibly be the harm in bringing them back? I mean, for-profit universities have been such sterling examples of quality institutions in every other area, haven't they?   (npr.org) divider line
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have no problem with "for-profit" I think we all have a problem with "lack of actual standards and skilled professors".
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grokca: [Fark user image 229x220]


Hey! Did you go to Hollywood Upstairs Medical College too?
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I have no problem with "for-profit" I think we all have a problem with "lack of actual standards and skilled professors".


In theory, the various accreditation bodies take care of that (ie, SACS here in the SE US).  Then you have the various programs that also have their own accreditation agencies - which just about every health related branch does.
 
brizbon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
You realize doctor have to pass boards right?
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I have no problem with "for-profit" I think we all have a problem with "lack of actual standards and skilled professors".


"For Profit" is great right up until you realize that no "for profit" academic institution values actual standards and skilled professors over the profits.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Yeah...I don't think I want to hear my doctor say "I got my M.D. from Trump University."
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Yeah...I don't think I want to hear my doctor say "I got my M.D. from Trump University."


You're not that sick. It'll go away in 2 weeks. Believe me!
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Take a page from Trump U:

If you leave instruments in a patient, you can bill Medicare to take them out.  And the patients have no choice!  They're your tools!
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"I didn't spend six years in Evil Medical School to be called 'Mr.' Evil!"
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I was told government run schools were the problem and for profit schools were better for children??
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DuneClimber [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm surprised non-for-profit universities are, in fact, not-for profit given how much they charge.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Rocky Vista University College of Osteopathic Medicine

I would so call that the Rocky Balboa College of Osteopathic Medicine
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So, instead of being for profit, they can charge high tuitions and bank it all in the (giggity) giant endowments?

I mean, all these schools cry poor but your see their (giggity) giant endowments everywhere.  At the beach.  The big football game.  Usually, there are a bunch of accounts hanging around the giant endowments (oh, uh, giggity) talking about diversifying the portfolios.  Pervs.
 
gyruss
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

i.r.id10t: NewportBarGuy: I have no problem with "for-profit" I think we all have a problem with "lack of actual standards and skilled professors".

In theory, the various accreditation bodies take care of that (ie, SACS here in the SE US).  Then you have the various programs that also have their own accreditation agencies - which just about every health related branch does.


The ultimate question is, once there's real money and profit incentive going on, will the accreditation agencies keep their integrity?

Who exactly are they accountable to?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: So, instead of being for profit, they can charge high tuitions and bank it all in the (giggity) giant endowments?

I mean, all these schools cry poor but your see their (giggity) giant endowments everywhere.  At the beach.  The big football game.  Usually, there are a bunch of accounts hanging around the giant endowments (oh, uh, giggity) talking about diversifying the portfolios.  Pervs.


UVA is sitting on something like an $8B endowment.
 
brizbon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: I'm surprised non-for-profit universities are, in fact, not-for profit given how much they charge.


Non profit is a misnomer. Every firm has revenue and expenses. Schools dont give a flying fark about controlling tuition costs

Look at the 1000% increase in tuition at public schools with billion dollar endowments in the last 40 years
 
ifky
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Subtonic: grokca: [Fark user image 229x220]

Hey! Did you go to Hollywood Upstairs Medical College too?


I got a t shirt when I graduated!
res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
WeatherNerd
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Having standards cuts into profit.  Thus any for-profit venture, whenever possible, will lower or remove standards whenever possible to save a buck.
 
Fano
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Harry Freakstorm: So, instead of being for profit, they can charge high tuitions and bank it all in the (giggity) giant endowments?

I mean, all these schools cry poor but your see their (giggity) giant endowments everywhere.  At the beach.  The big football game.  Usually, there are a bunch of accounts hanging around the giant endowments (oh, uh, giggity) talking about diversifying the portfolios.  Pervs.

UVA is sitting on something like an $8B endowment.


They are relentless at begging me for money though.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: I'm surprised non-for-profit universities are, in fact, not-for profit given how much they charge.


It's just a tax designation that means they don't generate profit for owners/shareholders.  "Non-profit" can encompass everything from your little neighborhood cat rescue that scrapes by on a handful of supporters and donation jars at local businesses up to huge nationwide organizations that operate basically the same as a monster for-profit corporation.  In theory, the difference between non-profit and profit is simply the goal -- achieve a mission for one, generate profit in the form of excess returns for the other.  If a non-profit is not operating at a loss, then that excess money is simply retained in places like the operating reserves, endowment, capital improvements, etc.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

i.r.id10t: NewportBarGuy: I have no problem with "for-profit" I think we all have a problem with "lack of actual standards and skilled professors".

In theory, the various accreditation bodies take care of that (ie, SACS here in the SE US).  Then you have the various programs that also have their own accreditation agencies - which just about every health related branch does.


Just wait until the lawsuits against the accreditation groups start.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
For profit healthcare, for profit medical schools. Makes sense really after the check clears with politicians.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

gyruss: i.r.id10t: NewportBarGuy: I have no problem with "for-profit" I think we all have a problem with "lack of actual standards and skilled professors".

In theory, the various accreditation bodies take care of that (ie, SACS here in the SE US).  Then you have the various programs that also have their own accreditation agencies - which just about every health related branch does.

The ultimate question is, once there's real money and profit incentive going on, will the accreditation agencies keep their integrity?

Who exactly are they accountable to?


I think we have that answer actually, from 2008:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hey, you have to staff the Supreme Court with drinking buddies somehow.
 
JesseL
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: DuneClimber: I'm surprised non-for-profit universities are, in fact, not-for profit given how much they charge.

It's just a tax designation that means they don't generate profit for owners/shareholders.  "Non-profit" can encompass everything from your little neighborhood cat rescue that scrapes by on a handful of supporters and donation jars at local businesses up to huge nationwide organizations that operate basically the same as a monster for-profit corporation.  In theory, the difference between non-profit and profit is simply the goal -- achieve a mission for one, generate profit in the form of excess returns for the other.  If a non-profit is not operating at a loss, then that excess money is simply retained in places like the operating reserves, endowment, capital improvements, etc.


Don't forget that non-profits are still run by executives, with effectively no limits on their compensation.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Fano: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Harry Freakstorm: So, instead of being for profit, they can charge high tuitions and bank it all in the (giggity) giant endowments?

I mean, all these schools cry poor but your see their (giggity) giant endowments everywhere.  At the beach.  The big football game.  Usually, there are a bunch of accounts hanging around the giant endowments (oh, uh, giggity) talking about diversifying the portfolios.  Pervs.

UVA is sitting on something like an $8B endowment.

They are relentless at begging me for money though.


I own a company here and I get relentless calls for me to advertise in UVA, GMU, VCU, JMU, etc football or basketball programs.  For $850 you can have an ad in the program!  So many people see it!

What the hell is $850 to these places that they need to pester me each year
 
rga184
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

i.r.id10t: NewportBarGuy: I have no problem with "for-profit" I think we all have a problem with "lack of actual standards and skilled professors".

In theory, the various accreditation bodies take care of that (ie, SACS here in the SE US).  Then you have the various programs that also have their own accreditation agencies - which just about every health related branch does.


Yup, they'd still have to score well on their USMLE parts I and II to get into a good residency.  From there, the residency is responsible for making sure that they are good docs.

I think the issue with for profit med schools would be the predatory economic aspect of it.  I can see kids desperate to be doctors plopping down half a million to get that degree.
 
rga184
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Yeah...I don't think I want to hear my doctor say "I got my M.D. from Trump University."


Don't ask their med school, ask their residency.

The chief resident at my anesthesia program the year after I left, a really good resident, was a Caribbean med school grad.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

brizbon: You realize doctor have to pass boards right?


You do realize lowest board score doctor is still doctor right?
 
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Look, somebody has to profit off this or it's wasted potential.

/This is how actual conservatives justify Republicans handing public lands and reserves over to their corporate pals
 
cardex
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

gyruss: i.r.id10t: NewportBarGuy: I have no problem with "for-profit" I think we all have a problem with "lack of actual standards and skilled professors".

In theory, the various accreditation bodies take care of that (ie, SACS here in the SE US).  Then you have the various programs that also have their own accreditation agencies - which just about every health related branch does.

The ultimate question is, once there's real money and profit incentive going on, will the accreditation agencies keep their integrity?

Who exactly are they accountable to?


If it's anything like other for profit university the accreditation process stays the same but the admissions standards will be much lower resulting in a mixture of high failure rates and 7 year undergrads leaving with no degree and a mountain of high interest debt.
 
JesseL
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

mehhhhhh: brizbon: You realize doctor have to pass boards right?

You do realize lowest board score doctor is still doctor right?



Is the point of the board to evaluate competency, or to eliminate the lowest X percentile?
 
Daer21
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

mehhhhhh: brizbon: You realize doctor have to pass boards right?

You do realize lowest board score doctor is still doctor right?


That's a tautology. Where you set the cutoff matters, not that it exists.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I have no problem with "for-profit" I think we all have a problem with "lack of actual standards and skilled professors".


Those that can, do. Those that can't, teach.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Nothing would help struggling red state economies more than legalizing burking within their borders.
 
suid
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I have no problem with "for-profit" I think we all have a problem with "lack of actual standards and skilled professors".


One usually leads to the other.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Abolish all private education.

I'm serious. Nothing good comes of it. Nothing.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Fano: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Harry Freakstorm: So, instead of being for profit, they can charge high tuitions and bank it all in the (giggity) giant endowments?

I mean, all these schools cry poor but your see their (giggity) giant endowments everywhere.  At the beach.  The big football game.  Usually, there are a bunch of accounts hanging around the giant endowments (oh, uh, giggity) talking about diversifying the portfolios.  Pervs.

UVA is sitting on something like an $8B endowment.

They are relentless at begging me for money though.

I own a company here and I get relentless calls for me to advertise in UVA, GMU, VCU, JMU, etc football or basketball programs.  For $850 you can have an ad in the program!  So many people see it!

What the hell is $850 to these places that they need to pester me each year


If it costs less than $850 to pester enough people that someone pays $850, it works.
 
peasandcarrots
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

brizbon: You realize doctor have to pass boards right?


Any chance paid-off politicians could lobby those boards to lower their standards?
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

rga184: i.r.id10t: NewportBarGuy: I have no problem with "for-profit" I think we all have a problem with "lack of actual standards and skilled professors".

In theory, the various accreditation bodies take care of that (ie, SACS here in the SE US).  Then you have the various programs that also have their own accreditation agencies - which just about every health related branch does.

Yup, they'd still have to score well on their USMLE parts I and II to get into a good residency.  From there, the residency is responsible for making sure that they are good docs.

I think the issue with for profit med schools would be the predatory economic aspect of it.  I can see kids desperate to be doctors plopping down half a million to get that degree.


My understanding is that there's already a shortage of residency slots.  If you graduate from medical school with $200,000+ in debt and can't get residency, you're really screwed.  If your for profit school has a really low rate fo getting residency slots, nobody is going to enroll and pay for it.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

JesseL: New Rising Sun: DuneClimber: I'm surprised non-for-profit universities are, in fact, not-for profit given how much they charge.

It's just a tax designation that means they don't generate profit for owners/shareholders.  "Non-profit" can encompass everything from your little neighborhood cat rescue that scrapes by on a handful of supporters and donation jars at local businesses up to huge nationwide organizations that operate basically the same as a monster for-profit corporation.  In theory, the difference between non-profit and profit is simply the goal -- achieve a mission for one, generate profit in the form of excess returns for the other.  If a non-profit is not operating at a loss, then that excess money is simply retained in places like the operating reserves, endowment, capital improvements, etc.

Don't forget that non-profits are still run by executives, with effectively no limits on their compensation.


There should absolutely be a proportional cap (perhaps mixed with a floor/ceiling) on what people who run a non-profit can earn.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.