(NBC News)   Jeff Bezos to officially take over the universe when he travels on his rocket in July   (nbcnews.com) divider line
82
82 Comments     (+0 »)
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is he coming back?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KarmicDisaster: Is he coming back?


I hope the rocket explodes on the launch pad.
 
lectos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, Boom?
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's ballsy. I would not want to be first for that sort of thing.
 
Jumpthruhoops
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: KarmicDisaster: Is he coming back?

I hope the rocket explodes on the launch pad.


There will be other people in that rocket.
 
ProbablyDrunk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jumpthruhoops: DarkSoulNoHope: KarmicDisaster: Is he coming back?

I hope the rocket explodes on the launch pad.

There will be other people in that rocket.


Lay with dogs....
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope he's going to find that Tesla that was shot up into space by Elon Musk and take it for a spin...


images.news18.comView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: KarmicDisaster: Is he coming back?

I hope the rocket explodes on the launch pad.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope the waste collection fails and he has to shiat in a bag.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The greaaaaatest adventuuuure is what lieees aheaaaaadddd


.....I'm sorry for this
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's got access to some of the best screenwriters and journalists in the world and the thing is called "Blue Moon"?

"Ham Balls". Billion dollars. Gimme!
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why he stepped down as CEO of Amazon, pretty sure the board wouldn't let him fly his experimental rocket while CEO of one of the largest companies on earth since an untimely death might affect the stonk price and thus make them slightly less wealthy.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The origin story of Ming the Merciless.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

robodog: This is why he stepped down as CEO of Amazon, pretty sure the board wouldn't let him fly his experimental rocket while CEO of one of the largest companies on earth since an untimely death might affect the stonk price and thus make them slightly less wealthy.


Probably. Not like we let a current President drive his own car either.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Anybody make sure he doesn't already have a Space Lair waiting for him up there, set up for him to ride out an apocalypse and then repopulate the earth with his spawn?

Fark user imageView Full Size


/members of Devo with AR-15s
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

robodog: This is why he stepped down as CEO of Amazon, pretty sure the board wouldn't let him fly his experimental rocket while CEO of one of the largest companies on earth since an untimely death might affect the stonk price and thus make them slightly less wealthy.


Good to know.  I was afraid I'd have to order everything I needed before July because Amazon would cease to exist.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Is he coming back?


Just as long as he sticks a pre-paid return label to his forehead.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I want to say lucky bastard but he's worked for what he has so I'll just say I'm envious as hell and I would go tomorrow.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: KarmicDisaster: Is he coming back?

I hope the rocket explodes on the launch pad.


That's a horrible thing to say. Wouldn't you rather have the rocket malfunction and leave Bezos stranded in orbit for a period of days as the oxygen supply slowly ran out? Constant coverage would be a boon for CNN's ratings and Twitter comedians. Think of the little people for a change.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Come on O-ring!!! You did it once, you can do it again! ;)
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: robodog: This is why he stepped down as CEO of Amazon, pretty sure the board wouldn't let him fly his experimental rocket while CEO of one of the largest companies on earth since an untimely death might affect the stonk price and thus make them slightly less wealthy.

Good to know.  I was afraid I'd have to order everything I needed before July because Amazon would cease to exist.


There's a reason Prime Day is June 21st.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

NobleHam: That's ballsy. I would not want to be first for that sort of thing.


It's called leadership.

Or stupidity.

Anyway, it's one or the other.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
All you jealous comedians realize this is a suborbital flight, right?  The rocket doesn't have anywhere near the delta-V to put a capsule into orbit.

It's a 30 minute joyride up to the official 'edge of space' and back down again.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
RIP Jeff Bezos.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: He's got access to some of the best screenwriters and journalists in the world and the thing is called "Blue Moon"?

"Ham Balls". Billion dollars. Gimme!


I would've called Elysian Space Dust. I guess I still might later.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: KarmicDisaster: Is he coming back?

I hope the rocket explodes on the launch pad.


Yeah, when I am the richest, or one of the richest people on the planet, I think I'd kind of not tell people I was going to be riding a bomb into orbit on a specific day. It would give too many people the idea that they might be able to change the world with one well-placed remote incendiary device.

I honestly don't think it would make a single difference in the world if something happened to him, but when you are that rich, you make some powerful enemies (for the dumbest reasons). I'd be willing to bet there are some Russian oligarchs who think he's disrespected them, and endangering their Russian space industry profits enough to off him.
 
dothemath
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If you make a billion dollars then you should get a trophy saying "I WON AT CAPITALISM" and everything you make after that should go to social welfare programs.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: KarmicDisaster: Is he coming back?

I hope the rocket explodes on the launch pad.


At the time of my post 6 super classy people have clicked smart on this post. Shame on yourselves, trash.
 
wage0048
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Is he coming back?


Yes.  The rocket is incapable of reaching escape velocity.

The number of pieces in which he returns is still up for debate.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/and nothing of value would be lost
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This is how the world loses stupid billionaires.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

dothemath: If you make a billion dollars then you should get a trophy saying "I WON AT CAPITALISM" and everything you make after that should go to social welfare programs.


Never! That's going to be me some day!
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I certainly hope he meets his God.

RIS*, Bald Boy. Your millions ain't gonna save ya now

/ Seeing the proposal to his brother makes me understand why his women have left.
// His first interview from space should include the words, "It's full of stars!"
/// *Rest In Space
 
wage0048
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: All you jealous comedians realize this is a suborbital flight, right?  The rocket doesn't have anywhere near the delta-V to put a capsule into orbit.

It's a 30 minute joyride up to the official 'edge of space' and back down again.


It's only about a 10-minute joyride.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Jumpthruhoops: DarkSoulNoHope: KarmicDisaster: Is he coming back?

I hope the rocket explodes on the launch pad.

There will be other people in that rocket.


Any other ticket holders for that flight that isn't Jeff's friends or family or any other Blue Origin executives will be "the highest bidder", I won't hold back my tears for them. The only people I will feel bad about will be the pilot and other flight personnel. A small price to pay for seeing the person who has hoarded so much wealth, paid so little in taxes, used so much government resources (especially underpaying his employees, letting government programs take up the slack), screwed with his employees' lives, etc; die in a large fireball.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
He's going home. Good for him.

They don't realize
He's alive
No one understands
But Major Tom sees
"Now the light commands
This is my home
I'm coming home"
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: robodog: This is why he stepped down as CEO of Amazon, pretty sure the board wouldn't let him fly his experimental rocket while CEO of one of the largest companies on earth since an untimely death might affect the stonk price and thus make them slightly less wealthy.

Probably. Not like we let a current President drive his own car either.


When's the last time a sitting president drove? The Secret Service would probably shiat kittens.
 
Jumpthruhoops
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I hope he declares the earth is flat when he comes back.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: KarmicDisaster: Is he coming back?

I hope the rocket explodes on the launch pad.


Why?
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: All you jealous comedians realize this is a suborbital flight, right?  The rocket doesn't have anywhere near the delta-V to put a capsule into orbit.

It's a 30 minute joyride up to the official 'edge of space' and back down again.


... and re-entry would be a real problem with paying passengers onboard
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Jumpthruhoops: DarkSoulNoHope: KarmicDisaster: Is he coming back?

I hope the rocket explodes on the launch pad.

There will be other people in that rocket.

Any other ticket holders for that flight that isn't Jeff's friends or family or any other Blue Origin executives will be "the highest bidder", I won't hold back my tears for them. The only people I will feel bad about will be the pilot and other flight personnel. A small price to pay for seeing the person who has hoarded so much wealth, paid so little in taxes, used so much government resources (especially underpaying his employees, letting government programs take up the slack), screwed with his employees' lives, etc; die in a large fireball.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
He should bring in Mitch and Trump for the ride.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: DarkSoulNoHope: KarmicDisaster: Is he coming back?

I hope the rocket explodes on the launch pad.

Why?


Because some gross slobs pee in bottles.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm hoping for it getting stuck on a trajectory to the Sun.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: DarkSoulNoHope: Jumpthruhoops: DarkSoulNoHope: KarmicDisaster: Is he coming back?

I hope the rocket explodes on the launch pad.

There will be other people in that rocket.

Any other ticket holders for that flight that isn't Jeff's friends or family or any other Blue Origin executives will be "the highest bidder", I won't hold back my tears for them. The only people I will feel bad about will be the pilot and other flight personnel. A small price to pay for seeing the person who has hoarded so much wealth, paid so little in taxes, used so much government resources (especially underpaying his employees, letting government programs take up the slack), screwed with his employees' lives, etc; die in a large fireball.

[Fark user image 749x801]


I am now 'favoriting' you now as "Corporate Bootlicker", congratulations.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: NuclearPenguins: DarkSoulNoHope: Jumpthruhoops: DarkSoulNoHope: KarmicDisaster: Is he coming back?

I hope the rocket explodes on the launch pad.

There will be other people in that rocket.

Any other ticket holders for that flight that isn't Jeff's friends or family or any other Blue Origin executives will be "the highest bidder", I won't hold back my tears for them. The only people I will feel bad about will be the pilot and other flight personnel. A small price to pay for seeing the person who has hoarded so much wealth, paid so little in taxes, used so much government resources (especially underpaying his employees, letting government programs take up the slack), screwed with his employees' lives, etc; die in a large fireball.

[Fark user image 749x801]

I am now 'favoriting' you now as "Corporate Bootlicker", congratulations.


Because I don't wish death upon innocent people? Okay.

Either way, still classier than you, son.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: NuclearPenguins: DarkSoulNoHope: Jumpthruhoops: DarkSoulNoHope: KarmicDisaster: Is he coming back?

I hope the rocket explodes on the launch pad.

There will be other people in that rocket.

Any other ticket holders for that flight that isn't Jeff's friends or family or any other Blue Origin executives will be "the highest bidder", I won't hold back my tears for them. The only people I will feel bad about will be the pilot and other flight personnel. A small price to pay for seeing the person who has hoarded so much wealth, paid so little in taxes, used so much government resources (especially underpaying his employees, letting government programs take up the slack), screwed with his employees' lives, etc; die in a large fireball.

[Fark user image 749x801]

I am now 'favoriting' you now as "Corporate Bootlicker", congratulations.


I like how I'm the one with the deleted comment for calling this dude and his shenanigans out and this dude is openly advocating for death.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
NuclearPenguins: DarkSoulNoHope: NuclearPenguins: DarkSoulNoHope: Jumpthruhoops: DarkSoulNoHope: KarmicDisaster: Is he coming back?

I hope the rocket explodes on the launch pad.

There will be other people in that rocket.

Any other ticket holders for that flight that isn't Jeff's friends or family or any other Blue Origin executives will be "the highest bidder", I won't hold back my tears for them. The only people I will feel bad about will be the pilot and other flight personnel. A small price to pay for seeing the person who has hoarded so much wealth, paid so little in taxes, used so much government resources (especially underpaying his employees, letting government programs take up the slack), screwed with his employees' lives, etc; die in a large fireball.

[Fark user image 749x801]

I am now 'favoriting' you now as "Corporate Bootlicker", congratulations.

Because I don't wish death upon innocent people? Okay.

Newsflash: Jeff Bezos isn't an innocent person. The other people on that flight may or may not be, but I am focusing on Jeff.

Either way, still classier than you, son.

I am sure the people who have been suffering for years because of Amazon's corporate policies will be sure to thank you for being the "classy one" in defending their boss (soon former boss after he steps down from Amazon).
 
