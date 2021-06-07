 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Someone's going to blame this on Zionism   (foxnews.com) divider line
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I thought he was out for the season
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How she died is a mystery.
 
grinding_journalist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bob Marley shakes head, continues Jammin'.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Mormons did this.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  

labman: How she died is a mystery.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Morpheus pushed her!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zionchasm actually
 
Famous Thamas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That place is beautiful, but it is deadly if you aren't paying attention or slip at the wrong time.

I think people go there thinking it will be an easy hike, like the trails they are used to.  Then they get to Zion and find out a hike there means holding on to chains with both hands while you shuffle along a trail barely wide enough to accommodate you.  One side is the mountain and the other side is a deadly fall.

I don't know how those crazies that climb to Angels Landing do it.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In doors was invented for a farking reason.
 
ranchguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ray, I looked at comments .gif
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I blame an absence of electrons.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another casualty of the war on gravity.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fail to plan
Plan to fail.
 
luddite v2.0
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Selfieism mixed with a localized gravity surge I bet
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun fact, Zionism is also what early Mormons called their slave labor system.  Members were required to hand over all their property to the church, and then the church would hand them some of it back if they felt you needed it more than God or his favorite church leaders, turns out you didn't.

Later under Brigham Young you were required to work on church farms and in church factories in exchange for food and shelter.  Unless you were a woman or one of the favored Mormons, then you got to live as a rich polygamist.

Of course government had to go and ruin all that religious freedom by forcing the church to release folks who had developed the unfortunate belief that it was not God's will for them to be workers for the benefit of rich polygamist leaders.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oh and I should add that it was that system that Zion National Park was named by the Mormons to honor, it being god's divine plan and all.
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ranchguy: Ray, I looked at comments .gif


This gem was there.

lucabrasi963

This is a tragic story. I've been saying for years that mountains should be limited to no more than twenty feet high. There is no possible reason that a mountain should be higher than that.We could save many lives here folks.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I rarely hike alone, and even then I think about mountain lions, etc. This world is out to kill you.
 
Jumpthruhoops
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sounds a lot like communism. This would do well in politics tab.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Famous Thamas: That place is beautiful, but it is deadly if you aren't paying attention or slip at the wrong time.

I think people go there thinking it will be an easy hike, like the trails they are used to.  Then they get to Zion and find out a hike there means holding on to chains with both hands while you shuffle along a trail barely wide enough to accommodate you.  One side is the mountain and the other side is a deadly fall.

I don't know how those crazies that climb to Angels Landing do it.


Sounds like the beach hikes on the Olympic Peninsula. Oh yeah, a nice stroll on the beach! The rangers let you know that you will die if you try to hike around the headlands marked with a red X, yet people still try, because the trails over the headlands are so nasty.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not Zion.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

They call those the Appalachians.

/Rocky Mountain Chauvenist
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Famous Thamas: That place is beautiful, but it is deadly if you aren't paying attention or slip at the wrong time.

I think people go there thinking it will be an easy hike, like the trails they are used to.  Then they get to Zion and find out a hike there means holding on to chains with both hands while you shuffle along a trail barely wide enough to accommodate you.  One side is the mountain and the other side is a deadly fall.

I don't know how those crazies that climb to Angels Landing do it.


The walls of the valley are extremely ... mobile. A few years ago, a major rockslide diverted the river and closed the road for months. As a rule, you want geological formations to seem permanent. We were there for 2-3 days and I felt uneasy the whole time. Our lodge was right below a cliff.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Blame zionism?  Nah.  Like most things on Fark, I blame Onanism.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

You're not wrong.  I hiked the Appalachians a bunch as a kid.  Loved them.  They were amazing to my Floridian eyes.  My first trip out west spoiled me.  Now the Appalachians are pretty meh to me. My backpacking trip in Colorado last year started at 9,500 feet.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Where are your Zion curtains now?!
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: I blame an absence of electrons.


Unsure if making a Pauli's Exclusion Principle joke, or a charged particle joke
 
SouthParkCon [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Wow, did you just make all that up in your head or is that some copy-pasta because the stupid is burning hard on that one.

Zion is a Hebrew word for sanctuary, or something close. Did you think the Mormons made that word up? Cause it kinda sounds like you think they did...
 
