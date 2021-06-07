 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Organizers of a Philadelphia naked bike ride say a mask will still be required to participate. Shirts, pants and/or underwear still optional   (apnews.com) divider line
38
    More: Cool, Associated Press, AP RADIO, News agency, Bowl Championship Series, Rockefeller Center, AP NEWS, bike ride, College football  
•       •       •

616 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jun 2021 at 11:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What if you fart or queef out the virus?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The fantasy:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size



The reality:

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine this but on your whole body.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This sounds like something where the premise is far, far, far more promising than the reality.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hope they use bike seats like this, otherwise it's gonna be skidmark city.

bikerumor.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you pass gas, will the virus be on the (puts on glasses) Schwinn?
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: The fantasy:

[i.pinimg.com image 300x169] [View Full Size image _x_]


The reality:

[media.tenor.com image 220x220] [View Full Size image _x_]


Queen - Bicycle Race
Youtube GugsCdLHm-Q
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm wondering how dumb you have to be to sit on a bicycle seat naked. It hurts bad enough even with a little padding. Especially for the male half of the population, but I'm told not exclusively.

As for women?  Cycling doesn't bounce your top half as badly as many sports, but I still think doing it with a lack of... support... is probably a bad idea for many women.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: The fantasy:




Fark user imageView Full Size




The reality:




Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhippingBoi: This sounds like something where the premise is far, far, far more promising than the reality.


See also : Nude Beaches...
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Have you ever seen a naked person cough"
           - Seinfeld I think 🤔
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OtherLittleGuy: johnny_vegas: The fantasy:
[Fark user image image 300x169]


The reality:


[Fark user image image 425x283]


That damn city loves it's nightmare fuel for it's mascots.  Ugh.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mostly fat-bottomed girls, I expect.
 
Terlis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: WhippingBoi: This sounds like something where the premise is far, far, far more promising than the reality.

See also : Nude Beaches...


While mostly true, there was an absolutely stunning woman who was topless on a beach in Greece during my honeymoon.  Even my wife commented about how beautiful she was.  The guy she was with on the other hand...beached white whale.  Oh rich people...
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
having seen the naked bike ride several years in a row... it's a mix of gross and grosser.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: "Have you ever seen a naked person cough"
     - Seinfeld I think 🤔


Wear the steel toes. hahahaa. Pathetic..
 
gamera1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't chafing a HUGE issue here?
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: "Have you ever seen a naked person cough"
     - Seinfeld I think 🤔


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kris_Romm: OtherLittleGuy: johnny_vegas: The fantasy:
[Fark user image image 300x169]


The reality:


[Fark user image image 425x283]

That damn city loves it's nightmare fuel for it's mascots.  Ugh.


The evolution of that mascot is hilarious.

*Flyers introduce Gritty*

Philly: "What the hell is this?"
Everyone else: "Yeah, he looks pretty psycho"
Philly: "Fark you, you can't make fun of him. He's ours!"
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Naked Kristen Schaal is looking good in TFA.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's outside. I thought it's pretty universal agreed that masking isn't necessary for outdoor activities?

And OMG, Nobody looks like photoshopped supermodels in real life. I'm shocked.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Considering the average nudist, masks might be an improvement.
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Kris_Romm: OtherLittleGuy: johnny_vegas: The fantasy:
[Fark user image image 300x169]


The reality:


[Fark user image image 425x283]

That damn city loves it's nightmare fuel for it's mascots.  Ugh.


Dangerous animals often have bright and colorful markings to warn potential predators about the unpleaseant consequences they may find out about, should one attempt to fark around.
 
Aezetyr [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Really pushing that mask narrative.
You're out farking side. Wind blowing (hopefully).
Literally riding bikes in the sunlight.

Generally speaking, the majority of people that are most susceptible to bad reactions from c19 are not going to be outside, naked and riding a bike.
 
Aezetyr [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Aezetyr: Really pushing that mask narrative.
You're out farking side. Wind blowing (hopefully).
Literally riding bikes in the sunlight.

Generally speaking, the majority of people that are most susceptible to bad reactions from c19 are not going to be outside, naked and/or riding a bike.


FTFM: Any, all, or any combination of those three.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
People in philly are fat
Approximately 67.9% of adults in the city and approximately 41% of youth aged 6-17 are overweight or obese. Additionally, nearly 70% of youth in North Philadelphia, the majority of whom are black or Hispanic, are overweight or obese, which is nearly double the obesity and overweight rate for youth in the United States.

This wont be pretty.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
never got this naked ride thing...as someone mentioned above it just sounds gross, does it raise money?
/dnrfa, afraid of pics
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

lolmao500: People in philly are fat
Approximately 67.9% of adults in the city and approximately 41% of youth aged 6-17 are overweight or obese. Additionally, nearly 70% of youth in North Philadelphia, the majority of whom are black or Hispanic, are overweight or obese, which is nearly double the obesity and overweight rate for youth in the United States.

This wont be pretty.


It's all those cheesesteaks.

I don't blame them, they're really good.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Google "hijab porn"

You won't be disappointed.
 
Elzar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They used to do this every year in Fremont (Seattle) - yes some eye bleach, but also some pretty fit folks too if you are into nudity and/or body paint...
 
Abox
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: It's outside. I thought it's pretty universal agreed that masking isn't necessary for outdoor activities?


I still see young people wearing masks while recreating outside on virtually empty trails midweek.   It's a symbol of something but it has nothing to do with covid.
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Abox: TheGreatGazoo: It's outside. I thought it's pretty universal agreed that masking isn't necessary for outdoor activities?

I still see young people wearing masks while recreating outside on virtually empty trails midweek.   It's a symbol of something but it has nothing to do with covid.


It means they are worried about running into a careless person who infects them with a variant that is resistant to the vaccines. And look at that, they ran into your irresponsible ass.
 
Daer21
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

asciibaron: having seen the naked bike ride several years in a row... it's a mix of gross and grosser.


The Portland naked bike ride needed involuntary cleaning.
 
ANDizzleWI
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
"Burn that seat.'
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Timmy, have you ever seen a grown naked, riding a bicycle?
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Kris_Romm: OtherLittleGuy: johnny_vegas: The fantasy:
[Fark user image image 300x169]


The reality:


[Fark user image image 425x283]

That damn city loves it's nightmare fuel for it's mascots.  Ugh.

The evolution of that mascot is hilarious.

*Flyers introduce Gritty*

Philly: "What the hell is this?"
Everyone else: "Yeah, he looks pretty psycho"
Philly: "Fark you, you can't make fun of him. He's ours!"


Did they introduce Gritty simply to eff with the minds of people already freaked out by whatever The Phanatic is?
 
funmonger
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: WhippingBoi: This sounds like something where the premise is far, far, far more promising than the reality.

See also : Nude Beaches...


Hanlan's beach in Toronto would change your mind about that.
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.