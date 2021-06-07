 Skip to content
(Biography Channel)   If you're wondering about that purple rain of tears, today would have been Prince's 63rd birthday   (biography.com) divider line
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Palined Parenthood: [Fark user image 425x689]


's okay.....I'm too drunk
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cory Henry Performs Purple Rain W/ Metropole Orchestra Live at North Sea Jazz Festival 2017
Youtube I8j7XJxew7s
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Game... Blouses.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a Minnesotan and child of the 80s, I ain't gonna lie, when Prince died, I had to pull over to the side of the road and listen to the radio report have a little cry.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm too Purple too cry..........
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Pancakes!
 
Tenga
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"They kicked our ass".

-Eddie Murphy
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
s.yimg.comView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Can't we stop greening every damn story about the farking royal family
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
James Brown calls Michael Jackson & Prince on the stage.
Youtube 1AhvJy6nWBY
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: As a Minnesotan and child of the 80s, I ain't gonna lie, when Prince died, I had to pull over to the side of the road and listen to the radio report have a little cry.


My friend, knowing I'm a Prince fan, called to tell me the news. I went into instant denial.  I didn't so much as shed a tear, and for the first 24 hours, I refused to acknowledge it to the point people started worrying about me.

The next day, I was driving downtown to work, and stopped at a red light that faces one of those electric billboards that changes ads every few seconds. It was pouring rain, the radio was on, and pretty much every radio station was playing Prince nonstop that day.  So what happened next shouldn't be too surprising.

But just as the radio played the first organ chord of Let's Go Crazy - and I mean to the split second - the billboard lit up purple, with no text, just a stark image of Prince's symbol.

That did it. I broke down weeping like a baby, people started honking at me to move, and I had to pull over to get a hold of myself.  I will never forget that as long as I live.
 
Reverborama
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I was at work when the first reports of someone dying at Paisley Park came through and I had a bad feeling.  It was either going to be Prince or some sort of Phil Spector-like deal and neither one was going to be good.  And I am almost ashamed to say this: As with Michael Jackson I hoped it was drugs and not as a result of being within a few weeks of my age.  I felt really bad for him (and MJ and Elvis) that they got themselves into a position where no one in their life could tell them what they were doing was going to end badly.  And maybe that wouldn't have even helped.  I biked downtown to see an enormous crowd outside of First Ave where someone had painted his star gold.  It was a pretty emotional few days.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I did not know he was dead.

/Or I had forgotten about it
 
dothemath
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

talkertopc: I did not know he was dead.

/Or I had forgotten about it


Really got your finger on the pulse, huh dude?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Prince will always be cooler than Michael Jackson.

/Too bad I never saw him in concert.
//Although I've seen Morris Day twice.
 
dothemath
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
He was the greatest entertainer of his generation.

Shredder level guitarist.
Song writer.
Singer.
Dancer.
Actor.

Bowie, Jagger and Jackson could all do one or two of those things but not all of them.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Really?  Someone gave me a funny vote?

Yeesh.

You know what's not cool?  Being a sicko who is into little boys.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/1AhvJy6n​WBY]


It's crazy to think how none of those three are alive anymore.
 
