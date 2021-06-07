 Skip to content
(NPR)   The CDC fears the U.S. isn't ready for another pandemic. Not that we were ready for the last one   (npr.org)
42
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well, you have a good chunk of people who won't take the most minimum precautions because they don't care.  And you have another chunk that won't take the most minimum precautions because have their entire world view welded to their politics and those politics say that taking the minimum precautions is a ploy for control and/or over-exaggeration by the other "side".

There may actually be a mortality percentage of a proliferating disease where they stop scoffing and actually taking a pandemic more seriously but it will most likely be *well* into the double-digits and be of grave concern to themselves.
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: Well, you have a good chunk of people who won't take the most minimum precautions because they don't care.  And you have another chunk that won't take the most minimum precautions because have their entire world view welded to their politics and those politics say that taking the minimum precautions is a ploy for control and/or over-exaggeration by the other "side".

There may actually be a mortality percentage of a proliferating disease where they stop scoffing and actually taking a pandemic more seriously but it will most likely be *well* into the double-digits and be of grave concern to themselves.


It's because Covid mainly kills old people. There was nowhere near this level of insanity when polio (which maims/kills children) was a thing.

/not to mention that we stopped really giving a sh*t as soon as it became evident that it was POC getting harder hit than whites
//we really are an asshole society
 
Andric [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rest easy, CDC. We're not prepared for much of anything these days. Except Taco Tuesday.
 
Uranus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You were ready for the last one, just not at the moment it arrived...
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like being prepared to fight the previous war.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We were ready for it back in 2008 when W turned things over to Obama and they had specific transition plans to account for it. We were even more ready for it back in 2016 when Obama expanded the plans and was ready to transition it to Trump but Trump didn't give a fark and tore it all down.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How dare you insult me.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh the US would be way more ready today than it was on january 1 2020 thats for sure.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Obama administration set up an infrastructure to deal with a pandemic because they followed the advice of the CDC and the WHO. One of the first things Trump did was to hire people to actively tear it down because black man. It can't just be rebuilt in six months.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pfft.  Let the Anti-Vaxxers die slow, painful deaths while their lungs slowly fill with pus and they gasp for each agonizing breath.

I'll stay home, get my groceries delivered, and enjoy another year or so of not having to deal with anyone outside my household.
 
I Love You You Pay My Rent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next month they will be telling us we are ready.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It really just comes down to money. Does it cost money to prepare for a pandemic? Yes. You have lots of equipment to buy and store, you have infrastructure and logistics to upgrade and improve, you have research and development to fund.

And if there's one thing roughly half of this country hates, it's having to pay for anything. Especially if there's no guarantee a pandemic is going to hit anytime soon. They just see it as a waste of money.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to some, there was never a pandemic to begin with. Just a bunch of accountants/doctors/governors fludging numbers for the sole purpose of...something.
 
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was kinda hoping this was my once in a lifetime event. But yeah, we will be woefully unprepared for whatever big thing hits next. Hell, we are woefully unprepared for things we can see coming on the near horizon.

Humans a very near-sighted in general and it will be our downfall.

Plus, not only can stupid not be fixed it farking breeds also. If we could sterilize stupid to prevent it from breeding it would help a lot. I would advocate using reversible sterilization methods to allow for the small percentage of stupid that does get better.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yeah, this past year has taught me to hate people even more than I already did.
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You were ready for the last pandemic more or less, at least until the us decided to become un-ready again.
The guy in charge was a bit of a nitwit.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meanmutton: We were ready for it back in 2008 when W turned things over to Obama and they had specific transition plans to account for it. We were even more ready for it back in 2016 when Obama expanded the plans and was ready to transition it to Trump but Trump didn't give a fark and tore it all down.


And when they ran a simulation of that plan, they realized it didn't work as well as they thought it would.
 
flamesfan [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unfortunately the US has never learned the meaning of 'avoid it like the plague'.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Recall the entire US military to the States.  Then, when there is a pandemic, close all the borders.  Restrict travel.  Put the entire nation under martial law, with only the actual essential people allowed out of their homes.  If they don't have enough food stored, too bad.  Nuke the cities where there is even one case of the new virus.

Pandemic problem solved.

Hell, we should completely close the borders now, just in case a new virus emerges from the wild, or from a lab.  Open the borders back up when viruses are no longer a problem.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A significant BFD, for sure, but we'd best get our hackles up and be far more worried about Accelerating Anthropogenic Global Warming.

https://www.swissre.com/dam/jcr:e73ee​7​c3-7f83-4c17-a2b8-8ef23a8d3312/swiss-r​e-institute-expertise-publication-econ​omics-of-climate-change.pdf

the model doesn't even account for the critical issues of tipping points... and yet it predicts the equivalent devastation of two pandemics *per year* by 2050... two per ~year~

the actuaries are telling us to wake the fark up

/there's no vaccine for aagw, so very sorry
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
COVID is both fake, and a Chinese bioweapon.
 
The Zen Philosopher Basho
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Cite?
 
medius [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: : And when they ran a simulation of that plan, they realized it didn't work as well as they thought it would.


you know who else simulated having plans?
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/03/19/us​/​politics/trump-coronavirus-outbreak.ht​ml
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Depends on who you have in charge.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Also, do "conservatives" have no memory at all? They want to revise history by saying the China travel and trade lockdown were for the pandemic, but it was because of tariffs. Flights to and from places elsewhere were unimpeded.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

middlewaytao:

Fark user imageView Full Size


couldn't have said it better myself

/shh, i'm appropriately re-appropriating
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Actually, no.  The best tracker for mortality with COVID has always been the well named Comorbid factors.  Those just happen to co-incide with age and some other factors.   The best way to die from COVID has always been to get a good start on dying beforehand.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
im3.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Oh, I'm ready. I have no friends, no family, and a closet full of toilet paper.
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Saying we weren't prepared for the pandemic is like saying the National Guard wasn't prepared for the insurrection on the 6th.  They very much were ready, until the president ordered them to stand down.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Oh, I'm ready. I have no friends, no family, and a closet full of toilet paper.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Dont know if the US is ready but the press most certainly is.

More eyeballs means more money for stock owners
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

meanmutton: We were ready for it back in 2008 when W turned things over to Obama and they had specific transition plans to account for it. We were even more ready for it back in 2016 when Obama expanded the plans and was ready to transition it to Trump but Trump didn't give a fark and tore it all down.


Thank you.

Obama the Monster!
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So long as Covid-19 kills off enough idiots this time around then there won't be any morons left to refuse vaccinations during the next pandemic.

So... go Covid, rah rah rah?
 
docilej
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LL316
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

That's why I was hoping it'd start hitting precious snowflakes harder.  Then, and only then, would we care about lives lost.
 
DuneClimber [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Are we going to have to deal with a pandemic, like, every few years now?
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: Are we going to have to deal with a pandemic, like, every few years now?


Pandemics are fueled by climate change and human invasion of habitat, so - yeah.
 
tuxq
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Well, with China warning its citizens to prepare for a nuclear war with the United States, I don't think another pandemic is on top of the list of things.

I'll be in the bunker, counting potassium iodide tablets and CBRN filters.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Just took an Uber from car dealership service department, older white guy driver. He was thankfully wearing a mask and enforcing mask wearing in his car. He had cleaning supplies in there and wiped down the interior after my ride.

During my ride I told him I was vaccinated and he said he was scared to do that and would only get it if he had to. Said his niece is a nurse and his family is in Healthcare and they all said not to get it because they didn't trust it. I politely told him there is not any need to worry about it and asked what their specific hesitancy was because my cousin is actually a virologist and worked in the COVID ward in San Antonio. Her and her husband were in the trials for Pfizer and highly recommend the vaccines. He was still hesitant.

How the fark do we have Healthcare professionals against the vaccine!?
 
