Supreme Court is being asked to review a law that is discriminatory towards women. And men
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
in before any argument that is completely off the rails.
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: The Biden administration is urging the justices not to take the case and to let Congress instead tackle the issue. Administration lawyers wrote in a brief that any "reconsideration of the constitutionality of the male-only registration requirement ... would be premature at this time" because Congress is "actively considering" the issue.

That seems a reason to stay the implementation of any court decision until after the end of the legislative session, but insufficient grounds to delay the courts' examinations of the current law.
 
Smock Pot [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Aw, a law you can't do shiat about purely cause of your junk. That must be difficult.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

abb3w: FTA: The Biden administration is urging the justices not to take the case and to let Congress instead tackle the issue. Administration lawyers wrote in a brief that any "reconsideration of the constitutionality of the male-only registration requirement ... would be premature at this time" because Congress is "actively considering" the issue.

That seems a reason to stay the implementation of any court decision until after the end of the legislative session, but insufficient grounds to delay the courts' examinations of the current law.


Yeah that is a weird statement.  Unless they want to be first in fixing it for PR reasons versus making it look like the court made them do it what's the point?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: in before any argument that is completely off the rails.


Just hear me out! ...lasers.

Lasers, yo.
 
Thisbymaster
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I have no faith in Congress to do anything at all. Rather have the SOTUS just strike it down completely and force Congress to replace it or not have a draft at all.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/06/07/supre​m​e-court-wont-hear-case-challenging-mal​e-only-draft-registration.html

They already gave an answer this morning.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Abolish selective service. Problem solved. The armed forces should be voluntary. Yeah, there's a case to be made that the draft might make things equitable, but rich kids can skip country or enroll in college if they really want to avoid service.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
severedtoe
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
we have been at war for two decades and we have not needed the draft.  Is this some sort of advanced notice of an impeding escalation?

not paranoid, most of the time...
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This problem could easily be solved by exclusively using killbots.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Abolish selective service. Problem solved. The armed forces should be voluntary. Yeah, there's a case to be made that the draft might make things equitable, but rich kids can skip country or enroll in college if they really want to avoid service.


To add to this, if the time comes that we need to have draft, we are well and truly farked anyway.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Abolish selective service. Problem solved. The armed forces should be voluntary. Yeah, there's a case to be made that the draft might make things equitable, but rich kids can skip country or enroll in college if they really want to avoid service.


There currently is no draft.  It only remains on the books incase of the event that we really find ourselves in a huge mess in the future.  

Though really, there are plenty of other records, other than the Selective Service, that we could use to get a better count of available young people.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Maybe they should only subject 3/5 of the women to the draft, since the US Supreme Court has 1/3 women and the Senate rule for fillibuster is 3/5.   Since these women would be affected when they reach 18 years old, Matt Gaetz would like the list of "legal ladies" since he had such a bad time with "jail bait."
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well, I guess it would be a Supreme Court issue if there existed an Equal Rights Amendment to our Constitution...
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: Ragin' Asian: Abolish selective service. Problem solved. The armed forces should be voluntary. Yeah, there's a case to be made that the draft might make things equitable, but rich kids can skip country or enroll in college if they really want to avoid service.

To add to this, if the time comes that we need to have draft, we are well and truly farked anyway.


Seeing the response of idiocy to the pandemic from Red States, if a draft was called, we'd see Faux/OAN turn hippie-dippie draft dodging so quick, you wouldn't have time to get an LSD high.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: There currently is no draft.  It only remains on the books incase of the event that we really find ourselves in a huge mess in the future.


You have no ability to reason.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Women and men??

They Might Be Giants - Women and Men
Youtube bwX2P0x9lu8


First thing that came to mind.
 
You Are All Sheep
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You know, the last season of House of Cards what a shiatshow, but my favorite thing from it was when the president said "what do we call prejudice against women?  Mysogyny.  What do we call it against men?  I didn't know, I had to look it up."

and that describes the situation before and currently.  There is a term for it, misandry.  I didn't know it, because it isn't ever used.
 
Gergesa
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: To add to this, if the time comes that we need to have draft, we are well and truly farked anyway.


Some of the figures I saw about the potential pool of recruits indicates that if there were a draft something like 7/10ths of the potential pool would be ineligible.  Reasons included lack of fitness.  There is such an issue with obesity in America that it is actually a security concern.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Update: The Supreme Court declined to hear the case, meaning that nothing will change:

https://edition.cnn.com/2021/06/07/po​l​itics/supreme-court-military-draft/ind​ex.html

And what's the "National Coalition for Men"? Aren't they that crazy group that things men are constantly victimized and should not be forced to pay child support or something?
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

You Are All Sheep: There is a term for it, misandry. I didn't know it, because it isn't ever used.


Misanthropy covers all the bases.
 
razrez75
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Lame that SCOTUS punted this. It's obviously unconstitutional, and the legislative branch should be compelled to do something about it.
 
synithium
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Just go random across SS# until requirements are met.  People already be registered.


No exceptions for any reason.  If you hate killing because you don't follow the blood god, you can make potatoes and drive trucks.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Gergesa: RyansPrivates: To add to this, if the time comes that we need to have draft, we are well and truly farked anyway.

Some of the figures I saw about the potential pool of recruits indicates that if there were a draft something like 7/10ths of the potential pool would be ineligible.  Reasons included lack of fitness.  There is such an issue with obesity in America that it is actually a security concern.


I hadn't thought about that. I was thinking from the perspective that by the time warm bodies holding guns matters for the existence of democracy, we are in a war we won't win anyway considering our technical superiority in most other aspects.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Thisbymaster: I have no faith in Congress to do anything at all. Rather have the SOTUS just strike it down completely and force Congress to replace it or not have a draft at all.


The timing on this is perfect to maintain the status quo.

They're not going to include women because of "benevolent" sexism, and they're sure as fark not going to abolish the draft.
 
Hyperbolic Hyperbole [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Registering for the draft in order to receive student aid didn't seem like a big deal at the time, but I have to admit, when two planes crashed into the World Trade Center a few months later, I spent the next eight years sweating the occasional bullets about it
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Update: The Supreme Court declined to hear the case, meaning that nothing will change:

https://edition.cnn.com/2021/06/07/pol​itics/supreme-court-military-draft/ind​ex.html

And what's the "National Coalition for Men"? Aren't they that crazy group that things men are constantly victimized and should not be forced to pay child support or something?


Even assholes can be right occasionally, if often for the wrong reasons.

(Re: the draft, not the child support thing.)
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
CSB: I got stupidly lucky. I forgot all about selective service after college.

A decade later I'm applying for a Federal government security clearance and naturally they have a real hard-on for this detail: I had to provide a copy of my card and fill out my ID number several places on the forms.

Oh yeah, that.

Turns out you don't have to register an address change the year that you turn 26 and my move date was January 3rd that year.  PHEW!

Anyways, I totally agree with the plaintiffs:  either abolish the requirement or make it uniform.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: bostonguy: Update: The Supreme Court declined to hear the case, meaning that nothing will change:

https://edition.cnn.com/2021/06/07/pol​itics/supreme-court-military-draft/ind​ex.html

And what's the "National Coalition for Men"? Aren't they that crazy group that things men are constantly victimized and should not be forced to pay child support or something?

Even assholes can be right occasionally, if often for the wrong reasons.

(Re: the draft, not the child support thing.)


Most of the child support complaints have to do with paying support for other men's children.
 
The Madd Mann [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Here's a thought: If we can't muster up enough volunteers who want to go to war, maybe it's not a war we should be involved with in the first place.
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The case was filed by a civil liberties womens rights group?

I'm just not sure what to make of that. I mean, i get it, but it's such a weird thing to go after. It's not even a 'rights' issue. Women want the right to be forced into a possible war time situation and this helps them how?
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The Madd Mann: Here's a thought: If we can't muster up enough volunteers who want to go to war, maybe it's not a war we should be involved with in the first place.


Yeah, it's a good thing we didn't need to draft people for WW2.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The Madd Mann: Here's a thought: If we can't muster up enough volunteers who want to go to war, maybe it's not a war we should be involved with in the first place.


You mean if you can't muster up enough poor people and minorities.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BeansNfranks: The case was filed by a civil liberties womens rights group?

I'm just not sure what to make of that. I mean, i get it, but it's such a weird thing to go after. It's not even a 'rights' issue. Women want the right to be forced into a possible war time situation and this helps them how?


TFA Says that it implies that women are less able to be soldiers than men, because they won't want women serving if there's an existential crisis that requires a draft.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Destructor: This problem could easily be solved by exclusively using killbots.


But unlike our manliest soldiers, killbots have a preset kill limit.
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Good, I'd we are going to condone slavery it should be equal opportunity.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 1 minute ago  

abb3w: FTA: The Biden administration is urging the justices not to take the case and to let Congress instead tackle the issue. Administration lawyers wrote in a brief that any "reconsideration of the constitutionality of the male-only registration requirement ... would be premature at this time" because Congress is "actively considering" the issue.

That seems a reason to stay the implementation of any court decision until after the end of the legislative session, but insufficient grounds to delay the courts' examinations of the current law.


It's not even a good reason to stay a court decision. Legislators should want to have the high court's interpretation of the current law when considering how to change it. If the decision has anything to do with Congressional intent, they can address it. They should also want to explicitly reference the Court decision in the event that they are going to try to take measures to circumvent or legislatively override some aspect of it.
 
