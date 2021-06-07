 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Axios)   300,000,000   (axios.com) divider line
23
    More: Spiffy, Vaccine, Vaccination, First lady Jill Biden, NIAID director Anthony Fauci, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, COVID-19 vaccines doses, Hispanic Americans, global population  
•       •       •

864 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jun 2021 at 10:50 AM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doses, not number of people completely vaccinated. Only 41.9% of the US population has been completely vaccinated.
I wonder if they're using the adult population numbers in general, the population numbers of people age 12 and up, or the total population. Makes a big difference, and no articles I've read has made note of it.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: Doses, not number of people completely vaccinated. Only 41.9% of the US population has been completely vaccinated.
I wonder if they're using the adult population numbers in general, the population numbers of people age 12 and up, or the total population. Makes a big difference, and no articles I've read has made note of it.


I would say the majority at this time is adults - let's say 75% and the other 25% are children above 12.  Most likely the majority of the children will get vaccinated before adults do. Especially if schools "encourage" the kids to be vaccinated before next school year.  I imagine that some might say "no sports if you don't have kiddo vaccinated."  Regardless, I think more children will be vaccinated in the long run before adults.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Even Peter North has got to be impressed with this.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
My family of 4 accounts for 8 of those, and we're elated about it!
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: Even Peter North has got to be impressed with this.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
loki see loki do
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
There are only 330 or so million people in the US. Must be dose, not fully vaxx'd.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I get Pfizer #2 on the 18th.  I am looking forward to it.
 
MBooda
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Some of them must be Chicago voters.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
And yet there are 30-something percent of the country with the head up their collective asses saying NEVER.

At this point I hope they get COVID and die. That will get us closer to herd immunity than waiting on them to change their minds.
 
reprobate1125
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'll bet the kid in the photo gets beat up a lot.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
*holds envelope to forehead*

"What is the average cost in dollars of an ER visit in the US?"
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

hugram: Barfmaker: Even Peter North has got to be impressed with this.

[Fark user image image 248x249]


Heh..."load".
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

loki see loki do: There are only 330 or so million people in the US. Must be dose, not fully vaxx'd.


Yup

No idea why the percentage never states what it is a percentage of.

In Quebec, the stat is clearly identified as "of the population aged 12 or older". We are just starting the second doses but are nearly at 80% for first dose and have no expectation that people will skip the second
 
Mock26
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

loki see loki do: There are only 330 or so million people in the US. Must be dose, not fully vaxx'd.


Hence whey the article said "shots" and not "people vaccinated."
 
Thenixon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sorry guys I've been distorting the numbers.  Dragonfruit has been hard to come by and the Pfizer shot is a great thickener for smoothies. It takes a lot of doses. I've been diverting several hundred thousand per day. Toss in some Acai and call it the Immune Booster, and people just eat it up!
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Thanks Trump!
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jmr61: And yet there are 30-something percent of the country with the head up their collective asses saying NEVER.

At this point I hope they get COVID and die. That will get us closer to herd immunity than waiting on them to change their minds.


But we can't be mean to them we have to treat them with kindness and patience. show them logic and reason. You know all of them have been listening so well the last 5 years. HA!
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

stinkynuts: Thanks Trump!


For what?
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mrtraveler01: stinkynuts: Thanks Trump!

For what?


Not being in the way maybe?
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mrtraveler01: stinkynuts: Thanks Trump!

For what?


Ignoring the danger, politicizing masks, promoting quack cures, and refusing to ask his cultists to get vaccinated.

I think he's thanking Dolt45 for thinning the Maga herd.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 minute ago  

loki see loki do: There are only 330 or so million people in the US. Must be dose, not fully vaxx'd.


Correct. I'd wager that only about 175-200 million are fully vaccinated.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Private_Citizen: My family of 4 accounts for 8 of those, and we're elated about it!


I'm hurting the stats I guess. My family of 3 accounts for just 2. But, to be fair one of us is an infant who can't have a shot. She gets her immunity from mummy's milk.

lindalouwho: Doses, not number of people completely vaccinated.


You can be fully vaccinated with one shot with J&J. That's what we went for.
 
litespeed74
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Saw a sign in a yard yesterday.."Don't blame me" "I voted for Trump"
I can't even....
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.