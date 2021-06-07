 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   I'm not saying it's for aliens to play baseball, but it's for aliens to play baseball (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk)
22
    More: Strange, Major League Baseball, Baseball, Nevada, Google Maps user, Conspiracy theory, Kevin Costner, Las Vegas, Nevada, baseball field  
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
weekly world news was on that last week
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Military bases have sports facilities. I am shocked.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Vulcans did it on DS9

Quark trying to find the Vulcan who failed to tag home was hilarious.  They were all sitting calmly on the bench as Vulcans are wont to do and he had to try and tag each one.
 
Raug the Dwarf
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Military bases have sports facilities. I am shocked.


An alien baseball field?  Next thing you know they'll have a chupacabra basketball court.
 
neongoats
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Aliens like baseball...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Excelsior
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
As if.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The5thElement
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Where do you expect the Las Vegas Aviators to play after the Oakland A's eventually move to town?
 
animal color
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That newspaper, or whatever the fark it is, could be interesting only to people who horde their own feces.
 
gopats [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The Real Ghostbusters - Baseball Game for Winston's Soul
Youtube W4Nh3IaybIM
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Dear Google,
Thank you so very much for all of your services. We will continue being a client for in depth imaging and "areas of concern".
Please note, however, if you don't use the following images to replace the areas marked in our attachment, we will consider a) all parties working on the imaging software to be divulging of governmental secrets, up to and including Google CEO and the Board of Directors, to be held responsible and will face criminal prosecution and/or treason. b) All assets utilized in such endeavors, including satellites, to be a risk to National Security and will be dealt with accordingly.

Thank you,
The Pentagon
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's a landing parabola for a Pidditok. Don't you people know anything? (Rubs Korrespal Sphere for knowledge update)
Oh, no, I guess you don't. Yet.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's a toxic waste dump for all the exotic materials and experimental fuels they play with there. They have burn pits and ditches all over the base.

It's also 95% of the reason the facility will never be opened up for public inspection.

Want cancer? ...because working there is probably a great way to get cancer.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Raug the Dwarf: Tr0mBoNe: Military bases have sports facilities. I am shocked.

An alien baseball field?  Next thing you know they'll have a chupacabra basketball court.


You've got that backwards.  Aliens are the ones who play basketball.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Dear Google,
Thank you so very much for all of your services. We will continue being a client for in depth imaging and "areas of concern".
Please note, however, if you don't use the following images to replace the areas marked in our attachment, we will consider a) all parties working on the imaging software to be divulging of governmental secrets, up to and including Google CEO and the Board of Directors, to be held responsible and will face criminal prosecution and/or treason. b) All assets utilized in such endeavors, including satellites, to be a risk to National Security and will be dealt with accordingly.

Thank you,
The Pentagon


You're serious, aren't you.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I guess the alien mindset is, "We've been bored for 75 years anyway. Let's do this other boring thing."
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
no comment
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
My theory is that the baseball field is used to train drones.

If humans or aliens played baseball at Groom Lake, the field would be under a dome to prevent the Russians and Chinese from watching the games.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Resident Muslim: Dear Google,
Thank you so very much for all of your services. We will continue being a client for in depth imaging and "areas of concern".
Please note, however, if you don't use the following images to replace the areas marked in our attachment, we will consider a) all parties working on the imaging software to be divulging of governmental secrets, up to and including Google CEO and the Board of Directors, to be held responsible and will face criminal prosecution and/or treason. b) All assets utilized in such endeavors, including satellites, to be a risk to National Security and will be dealt with accordingly.

Thank you,
The Pentagon

You're serious, aren't you.


What's the alternative, that google maps actually and uncensoredly portrays the countries' images including military installations?
Or alternatively do you think they actually have agreements, especially with the superpowers that allow their services in their country, perhaps for an "modification charge"?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I guess the alien mindset is, "We've been bored for 75 years anyway. Let's do this other boring thing."


We're here to experience fully the Human Predicament. And that is what we will do. Experience being human. FULLY.

To be exempt from games, you need a note from your Mother Ship or the Ship Medical Prober.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Another theory about this photo:  the building with the Big H on it is the Hospital.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Have you been reading my alien erotica?
 
