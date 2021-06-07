 Skip to content
 
(YouGov)   26% of people wish they had more alone time. So the past year wasn't enough?   (today.yougov.com) divider line
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Most of those people probably shared their lockdowns with a bunch of young kids. They haven't had sex, even solo, in 14 months. They need a couple of months just to take the edge off.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Most of us were locked down with just the family. I love my wife and kid, but we're getting a little tired of each other.

I've hidden all the knives.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
People keep saying everyone is going to fark and have kids after restrictions ease, but after being locked up with the end result of both of those actions, maybe not.
 
Satampra Zeiros
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ALL WORK AND NO PLAY MAKES JACK A DULL BOY. ALL WORK AND NO PLAY MAKES JACK A DULL BOY. ALL WORK AND NO PLAY MAKES JACK A DULL BOY. ALL WORK AND NO PLAY MAKES JACK A DULL BOY. ALL WORK AND NO PLAY MAKES JACK A DULL BOY.
 
Weidbrewer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Jesus McSordid: Most of those people probably shared their lockdowns with a bunch of young kids. They haven't had sex, even solo, in 14 months. They need a couple of months just to take the edge off.


This

MrBallou: Most of us were locked down with just the family.


And this.

Soon, both kids will be in daycare and my wife will go back to the office and I'll have sweet, sweet alone time.
 
70Ford
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
GreenSun
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You know, there are some people who were "locked down" with people they don't like. That means that the lockdown has been very hard on them. Imagine having to stay at home with an asshole all day. It's worse if you can't go out of  your room because you'll see that asshole and they'd treat you badly once they saw you. There are situations like that in real life. It's very sad. Living with a bully isn't good for your mental and emotional health and the lockdown just worsened your situation because you have to deal with that asshole all day instead of being able to go out in order to work for majority of the day without having to be exposed to that asshole.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I like having mine, but then again I live alone if you don't count the cat.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lockdown?  What's this lockdown people keep talking about.  Frankly I wish I had a COVIDcation like a lot of people had.  We had 2 days of stay at home then we had to report back for work.
 
wild9
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As much as I hated the commute, I have since realized that was my alone time for the day :/
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm just here to say the past year was fantastic and this year is shaping up to be even better.

Had kid, would have again.
+1

Good luck everyone. I highly recommend owning the company you work for.
 
Klivian
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lockdown proved just how horrible a good chunk of the population is. I want to be as far away from those kind of people as possible. Easiest way to do that is to keep staying home, and only go to private gatherings to socialize.

I already had issues with panic attacks in crowds before COVID, lockdown has been beneficial for my mental health because I didn't need an excuse to stay away.
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I love my wife and daughter, but I'm really looking forward to the two of them going to visit her mom for three weeks later this month.
 
pheelix [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: Lockdown?  What's this lockdown people keep talking about.  Frankly I wish I had a COVIDcation like a lot of people had.  We had 2 days of stay at home then we had to report back for work.


How's the Major these days? Still an asshole?
 
Satampra Zeiros
‘’ 2 hours ago  

wild9: As much as I hated the commute, I have since realized that was my alone time for the day :/


You're not supposed to do that on the subway...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a loner, I am getting a kick....
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep, I'm among that 26%.  For me, the pandemic helped me realize that I can function perfectly fine without having to socialize with anyone.

Before the pandemic, my alone time was working from home - I had the house to myself for 9-10 hours/day.  Now, since the start of the pandemic my wife has been working from home which means I no-longer get that time.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The office used to be super quiet and I had it mostly to myself before COVID. I can relate.
 
docilej
‘’ 1 hour ago  
out of an office of 140 only 7 us had to come in thru the pandemic. This past year has been awesome. I wish it would never end. Now everyone is due back July 1. I am dreading having to deal with all these returning Aholes & the accompanying BS.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the best decisions I've made in a while was buying a new travel trailer to use for camping but also as a home office. I go out there and I get to be in my own space. It only adds about 350 square feet to my 1,100 square foot house but that's very valuable space!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wage0048: Now, since the start of the pandemic my wife has been working from home which means I no-longer get that time.


I gained 3 hours of personal time, not dealing with the normal commute to and from the office. It was my "alone time" in the car. Basically, all that means is that I get to turn up the car radio up loud without the wife saying something like.."what kind of song is that? It's awful, change it"
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: People keep saying everyone is going to fark and have kids after restrictions ease, but after being locked up with the end result of both of those actions, maybe not.


And meanwhile, quite a few of us bachelors realized how more comfortable life was without bars and dating apps, and don't particularly care to resume any of that.
 
Callous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Screw "alone time", I want "out with my friends" time.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Satampra Zeiros: You're not supposed to do that on the subway...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Crepes of Wrath: I love my wife and daughter, but I'm really looking forward to the two of them going to visit her mom for three weeks later this month.


THIS.  Get the farking extroverts out of the house.  Leave me alone.
 
rgGolf4
‘’ 1 hour ago  
During the last 14 months the missus and I have:
- Moved with a 10 month old
- both work from home
- no daycare for 4 months
- accidently had another kid
- herniated disc, sciatica
- had back surgery
- no activity (or sex) for 6 weeks (4 weeks in)
- new kid has colic
- there was a pandemic somewhere in there
- where is the gun
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rgGolf4: During the last 14 months the missus and I have:
- Moved with a 10 month old
- both work from home
- no daycare for 4 months
- accidently had another kid
- herniated disc, sciatica
- had back surgery
- no activity (or sex) for 6 weeks (4 weeks in)
- new kid has colic
- there was a pandemic somewhere in there
- where is the gun


Congratulations =)
 
Callous
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rgGolf4: During the last 14 months the missus and I have:
- Moved with a 10 month old
- both work from home
- no daycare for 4 months
- accidently had another kid
- herniated disc, sciatica
- had back surgery
- no activity (or sex) for 6 weeks (4 weeks in)
- new kid has colic
- there was a pandemic somewhere in there
- where is the gun


What kinda kinky shiat are you two into?
 
God's Hobo Penis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: One of the best decisions I've made in a while was buying a new travel trailer to use for camping but also as a home office. I go out there and I get to be in my own space. It only adds about 350 square feet to my 1,100 square foot house but that's very valuable space!


Right there with ya. Ours is smaller, but so is our house. Having a space to get away in, even if it is just in the driveway, is incredibly valuable.
 
trialpha
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whose laughing now, people with significant others/family/etc.?
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Callous: rgGolf4: During the last 14 months the missus and I have:
- Moved with a 10 month old
- both work from home
- no daycare for 4 months
- accidently had another kid
- herniated disc, sciatica
- had back surgery
- no activity (or sex) for 6 weeks (4 weeks in)
- new kid has colic
- there was a pandemic somewhere in there
- where is the gun

What kinda kinky shiat are you two into?


Butt stuff. Probably millennials.  Eating ass.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you can't be with the one you love, love the one you're with
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Por que tan serioso: Butt stuff. Probably millennials.  Eating ass.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Satampra Zeiros: You're not supposed to do that on the subway...

[Fark user image 700x709]


Sweet, now I have plans for my next day off: Take an empty (and washed) jar of mayo and make sure the label is in good shape (or print out a new label that looks real) and fill it with vanilla pudding.  Then, spend a day riding around on the bus/train just spooning the pudding out and eating it.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: rgGolf4: During the last 14 months the missus and I have:
- Moved with a 10 month old
- both work from home
- no daycare for 4 months
- accidently had another kid
- herniated disc, sciatica
- had back surgery
- no activity (or sex) for 6 weeks (4 weeks in)
- new kid has colic
- there was a pandemic somewhere in there
- where is the gun

Congratulations =)


Except for the colic part, yes.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It'd be nice if you could schedule stores to be closed while you're shopping at one.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am an extrovert but have enjoyed being alone for the past year for the most part.

I've gone and visited family and had them come here, I've hung out with elderly neighbors, and I got a COVID puppy.

I don't mind being in an office, but I also do not like being "micromanaged" and the "butts in seats" philosophy.

There are some days that I think about putting the puppy in puppy daycare since he is the energizer bunny.

I did find myself having a bit of anxiety when my neighbor texted me yesterday and said he was coming over. Not because of any bad reasons, but it was just like I've gotten so used to alone time and hanging out in PJs.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrBallou: Most of us were locked down with just the family. I love my wife and kid, but we're getting a little tired of each other.

I've hidden all the knives.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrBallou: Most of us were locked down with just the family. I love my wife and kid, but we're getting a little tired of each other.

I've hidden all the knives.


My Fiancé has said to me a few times that it's amazing we haven't killed each other yet. I haven't thought about killing him once. Why does he keep bringing this up?!?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wage0048: and fill it with vanilla pudding.


Really confuse them and use chocolate pudding....
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well when the lockdown started I was fine with me, my roommate and her cat. We had not had the time to really hang out much since she had joined AA and I missed when we would have dinner, movie/TV nights and whatever else we did. So the lockdown for me was great, we made dinner together, caught up on shows and movies and went for long walks and had lots of talks. But she was stressing out not being able to be around her support system other than on zoom meetings, calls and they did do some dog walking AA meetings and outside ones. So she moved into a sober house with the cat and I have been alone and it sucked until I got my new kitty this weekend. Now I got a methed out cracked flying around and I love it.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No spouse or kids, so most of my time is alone time, and I'm just fine with that.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Manic Depressive Mouse: My Fiancé has said to me a few times that it's amazing we haven't killed each other yet.


Right after the honeymoon, the wife and I came home, and went through our wedding presents. One of them was a brand new gas grill for the back yard. It came un-assembled and the both of us were going to put it together. I'll never forget what the wife said as she starts unboxing it...

"If we get through this, without killing ourselves or divorcing, it will prove we're worthy together"
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
During Covid, Every Day with the wife is Dagobah...
thewrap.comView Full Size

Clean the tub, you must! Do the dishes, you must! Feed the cats, you must! No! Do or Do Not - The IS no Try!
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

perigee: During Covid, Every Day with the wife is Dagobah...
[thewrap.com image 618x412]
Clean the tub, you must! Do the dishes, you must! Feed the cats, you must! No! Do or Do Not - The IS no Try!


But at least you got unlimited sex and blowjobs on demand though which is why men get married.
 
The more you eat the more you fart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Go fishing.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: Lockdown?  What's this lockdown people keep talking about.  Frankly I wish I had a COVIDcation like a lot of people had.  We had 2 days of stay at home then we had to report back for work.


Yeah, we were off for a week, then back at work with telemedicine appointments, basically making it up as we went. What really sucked was how many pissed patients I had- legally, you couldn't write controlled substances in Michigan over a telemedicine appointment. So I had patients out of their gabapentin (really the only controlled I write) where legally I couldn't refill it even if I wanted to.

Thankfully the state passed emergency authorization for Schedule III meds as long as there was a telehealth visit and the other protocols (things like a MAPS report, etc) were done.

If anything I've seen more patients since COVID started. No COVIDcation here.
 
KB202
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I *loved* lockdown. I'm starting a search for a place in a small town that is slowly dying and looking for remote workers, and once I'm there I'm only meeting one neighbour per year.
 
The more you eat the more you fart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: Most of those people probably shared their lockdowns with a bunch of young kids. They haven't had sex, even solo, in 14 months. They need a couple of months just to take the edge off.


Weird.

I had a dream last night that my fiance decided that she wants to have a kid after all.

Even though I was asleep and dreaming, I could still feel the stress and anxiety lol
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I was essentially employed, and my Trumper father and grandmother bugging me every weekend to come visit, and a mother with a back injury, so I have been helping her with chores and PT. And my roommates.

If there was a way I could acrew a month of vacation, and dissappear, I would. But I probably couldn't afford it or find anywhere with campgrounds and cabins booked until after the deer season in December.
 
