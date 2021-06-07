 Skip to content
(Futurism)   Doctors fear the massive amount of fornication that is about to happen as the pandemic wanes will cause a huge spike in STDs   (futurism.com) divider line
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No worries, I'll wear a mask.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Uh, yeah. That's why you use a condom if you don't know the other person very well.

I thought we all went over this 30 years ago.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

stoli n coke: Uh, yeah. That's why you use a condom if you don't know the other person very well.

I thought we all went over this 30 years ago.


But when will I be in Florida again?
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Are these the same doctors who predicted a wave of super gonorrhea after Brexit?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You can't spell studs without stds!
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I've heard that claim before about NYC.

Of course, STD's are already sky high here in St. Louis.. among those of us who actually have sex with other people.
 
Obryn
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Giggity?
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 3 hours ago  
After seeing how you people wear masks?

Obviously.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The STD Song
Youtube uukvEcd25oQ
 
Publikwerks [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
smartcdn.prod.postmedia.digitalView Full Size
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Does not pertain to Farkers.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 2 hours ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
oldfool
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ah humans, turns out Lucifer was right all along.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've been banging my way all through covid. You just gotta find a lonely covid buddy to hang out with.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: You can't spell studs without stds!


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
geggy
‘’ 2 hours ago  

AsparagusFTW: Does not pertain to Farkers.


Unless they drive a WRX STI, chicks seem to dig those cars.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 2 hours ago  

MythDragon: Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: You can't spell studs without stds!

[pbs.twimg.com image 720x960]


Is that the son from the creepy family in The Burbs?
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Eh, all you have to do is make sure who you sleep with is checked regularly.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How about just a littl fornication, like on Saturdays when the children have been put to bed?
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What's the point of a revolution without general copulation?
 
bisi
‘’ 2 hours ago  

geggy: AsparagusFTW: Does not pertain to Farkers.

Unless they drive a WRX STI, chicks seem to dig those cars.


You sure it's not the vape that turns them on so hard?
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 2 hours ago  

geggy: AsparagusFTW: Does not pertain to Farkers.

Unless they drive a WRX STI, chicks seem to dig those cars.


bing.comView Full Size
 
talkertopc
‘’ 2 hours ago  
On the plus side this means we'll get laid, I better put a sign on my front door for women to bring condoms.

*sit patiently at computer reading fanfic and playing games while waiting for women to knock at the door.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Can a fleshlight give you STDs?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 2 hours ago  

talkertopc: On the plus side this means we'll get laid, I better put a sign on my front door for women to bring condoms.

*sit patiently at computer reading fanfic and playing games while waiting for women to knock at the door.


Username checks out.
 
Hyjamon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
NSFW

VACCINATED ATTITUDE
Youtube qeCwwYjf8gw
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


good
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

RolfBlitzer: Can a fleshlight give you STDs?


This is why we should have kept Yahoo Answers open.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image image 498x298]

good


Jesus  farking Christ with an ugly mother farker
 
Al Czervik
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 284x177]


Hey! That's my line!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 2 hours ago  

hardinparamedic: Eh, all you have to do is make sure who you sleep with is checked regularly.


Yep, she's still sleeping.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 2 hours ago  

RolfBlitzer: Can a fleshlight give you STDs?


Depends on how much it gets around.  Like needles, fleshlights really shouldn't be shared.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 2 hours ago  

waxbeans: Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image image 498x298]

good

Jesus  farking Christ with an ugly mother farker


Dude, you have a neck tattoo.
 
tuxq
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm more worried about the worst STD of them all: children
 
rustypouch
‘’ 2 hours ago  

MythDragon: RolfBlitzer: Can a fleshlight give you STDs?

Depends on how much it gets around.  Like needles, fleshlights really shouldn't be shared.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

RolfBlitzer: Can a fleshlight give you STDs?


It can give you a fungal infection if you don't clean it every time you use it.
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 2 hours ago  
An American Plague: From Pandemic Puppies to Rawdoggin'
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Eff those doctors.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Too late.  The damage is done.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 2 hours ago  
theflorentine.netView Full Size


People who free nose don't understand why condoms "don't work".
 
Headso
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Tr0mBoNe: RolfBlitzer: Can a fleshlight give you STDs?

It can give you a fungal infection if you don't clean it every time you use it.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size

Boom! you need tough actin Dicktactin!
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worry all you want, I'm still gonna do whatever is available
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stoli n coke: Uh, yeah. That's why you use a condom if you don't know the other person very well.


Sometimes I wear a condom because I do know them very well.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much of a increase are they predicting?  Like to the point that someone might finally get lucky at a Fark party?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now, if only everybody had spent the pandemic working out instead of inventing new ways of making nachos out of Doritos and ice cream.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sexy Jesus: Now, if only everybody had spent the pandemic working out instead of inventing new ways of making nachos out of Doritos and ice cream.


I invented whiskey sherbet!

Although I usually consumed it at room temperature.
 
oukewldave
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolfBlitzer: Can a fleshlight give you STDs?


Depends who used it before you
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: Eh, all you have to do is make sure who you sleep with is checked regularly.


I regularly check to see who I'm sleeping with.
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: RolfBlitzer: Can a fleshlight give you STDs?

It can give you a fungal infection if you don't clean it every time you use it.


If I had a fun gal, I wouldn't need a fleshlight.
 
