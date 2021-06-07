 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   That's it. I've had enough of this reality. I'm going for a (very relatable) long walk   (theguardian.com) divider line
17
    More: Interesting, Missing person, Forced disappearance, Missing Persons, missing person, Esther Beadle, Death in absentia, Disappeared people, social media  
•       •       •

1985 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jun 2021 at 8:20 AM (2 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I like going on long, romantic walks....to the fridge.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They used to call them hobos.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

big pig peaches: They used to call them hobos.


It seemed like such a romantic life. Then once I went camping and it rained all night. fark that. Where my tie?
 
crzybtch
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is a very selfish thing to do.  If you walk away like that, it leaves all your friends and loved ones imagining the worst.  As an introvert, I often get the feeling that I would like to go to some isolated place and be by myself for awhile.  But to not tell anyone that you are going to do it is cruel.  Especially because some people who go missing never come back because they were murdered.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

crzybtch: This is a very selfish thing to do.  If you walk away like that, it leaves all your friends and loved ones imagining the worst.  As an introvert, I often get the feeling that I would like to go to some isolated place and be by myself for awhile.  But to not tell anyone that you are going to do it is cruel.  Especially because some people who go missing never come back because they were murdered.


Worse would be if you did that and all your friends just shrugged and said, "Meh."
 
misanthroptimist57
‘’ 2 hours ago  

crzybtch: This is a very selfish thing to do.  If you walk away like that, it leaves all your friends and loved ones imagining the worst.  As an introvert, I often get the feeling that I would like to go to some isolated place and be by myself for awhile.  But to not tell anyone that you are going to do it is cruel.  Especially because some people who go missing never come back because they were murdered.


That's a pretty superficial and poor take, imv. TFA said that 80% of missing adults who disappear have a mental disorder. Expecting them to take others into consideration is a bit unrealistic in those instances.

Add to that that we who are not close to those people have no idea what the causes and circumstances that led them to disappear. They may not want to share that with the whole world - for a variety of reasons.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

crzybtch: This is a very selfish thing to do.  If you walk away like that, it leaves all your friends and loved ones imagining the worst.  As an introvert, I often get the feeling that I would like to go to some isolated place and be by myself for awhile.  But to not tell anyone that you are going to do it is cruel.  Especially because some people who go missing never come back because they were murdered.


Considering she was suffering from a mental health crisis at the moment, I doubt "I'm being selfish" really factored into her thinking at all.  When you get the flu, do you think "I'm being selfish trying to get better and putting extra stress on those around me"?
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Driedsponge: crzybtch: This is a very selfish thing to do.  If you walk away like that, it leaves all your friends and loved ones imagining the worst.  As an introvert, I often get the feeling that I would like to go to some isolated place and be by myself for awhile.  But to not tell anyone that you are going to do it is cruel.  Especially because some people who go missing never come back because they were murdered.

Considering she was suffering from a mental health crisis at the moment, I doubt "I'm being selfish" really factored into her thinking at all.  When you get the flu, do you think "I'm being selfish trying to get better and putting extra stress on those around me"?


Addendum:  If you saw someone severely injured in a car accident, would you look at them and say "You're being selfish, you should get back to work.  Your absence is making everyone else have to work harder"?
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Driedsponge: Driedsponge: crzybtch: This is a very selfish thing to do.  If you walk away like that, it leaves all your friends and loved ones imagining the worst.  As an introvert, I often get the feeling that I would like to go to some isolated place and be by myself for awhile.  But to not tell anyone that you are going to do it is cruel.  Especially because some people who go missing never come back because they were murdered.

Considering she was suffering from a mental health crisis at the moment, I doubt "I'm being selfish" really factored into her thinking at all.  When you get the flu, do you think "I'm being selfish trying to get better and putting extra stress on those around me"?

Addendum:  If you saw someone severely injured in a car accident, would you look at them and say "You're being selfish, you should get back to work.  Your absence is making everyone else have to work harder"?


LOL, whether he realized it or not, my old boss did.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jouhatsu.  100k people every year get evaporated.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'I'd removed myself to push the world away'
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
writingdude
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: crzybtch: This is a very selfish thing to do.  If you walk away like that, it leaves all your friends and loved ones imagining the worst.  As an introvert, I often get the feeling that I would like to go to some isolated place and be by myself for awhile.  But to not tell anyone that you are going to do it is cruel.  Especially because some people who go missing never come back because they were murdered.

Worse would be if you did that and all your friends just shrugged and said, "Meh."


True. But it is a great way to figure out where you stand in the social order, and will teach you how to move ahead and who to rely on based on what you learn. You might feel very bad (or very good) based on what you learn, but a couple days of humming, "poor, poor pitiful me" are worth it in the grand scheme of things.
 
honjarte
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB:
My first "real job" was for a builder in Northern Arizona in the 90s. We excavated, did masonry, poured concrete, and did the odd sh*t one has to do to survive in Western American towns. He and I would end up being pretty close friends, and/or he was a real mentor to me at the time. I learned many a thing from that bastard! Like, just how injured do you have to be to call 911? Or, you took how many shots of whiskey and then hiked the bowl? I would have puked about 10 steps in! Now hand me the lighter!

OR Oh, that's what the line of homeless dudes is for every morning!! (Joke of you choice goes here) OR You lowballed an estimate, by tens of percentage points, for a several million dollar job out of spite?!?! WOW! You know, what your shiathead parents refused to teach you about the world. Like, Oh, that's why they call it 'Mule Weed'. Never seen a better line skied or ridden. Also, trade skills. And a real work ethic. And how to be skeptical, without being a douche. He was an Associate Professor of Pottery, for f*ck's sake! F*ckin NAU.  He never told me why he quit academia.

He was tough, smart, worldly, and capable in ways that I have never seen the like of. We're talking about 1992-1996. Have you ever seen a person lay up a CMU with a flat shovel? Me neither, til I met Dave. Upstroke, multiple 'going to town' style, I shiat you not, with a shovel. I haven't seen it since. He was old enough to be in Vietnam in 1968 and also old enough to have seen Glen Canyon before the lake filled it. I don't actually know what his exact age was.  He was also flawed in ways that are pretty much illegal here in the future; back then that shiat was real common. I hope I have broken the cycle, personally. He threw a trowel at my head! I dodged it, it was fine. I still use the trowel.  It's my parging trowel.

He went missing in 1997. They found his truck, his glasses, and one of the dogs. Nobody, to my knowledge, has found his body, or any evidence of anything at all. No footprints, or blood, or tracks, or "oh shiat" bank accounts.  Bubkis! He was just <gone>.

Honestly the hardest part is seeing someone in the store, or around town with the same aesthetic, or that just straight up looks like him, and I get all <Unknown emotions go here>. There's adrenaline and bad gut feelings. I don't have words for what it feels like. I've weirdly shaken by it for awhile afterward. Odd, to say the least. I have to remind myself, "He'd be ancient at this point!" He wouldn't look like Dave from the 90s. I've never gotten used to it. I mean, in reality, if he hadn't gone missing, he would be dead by now, so *shrug*...
 
Your Neighborhood Pessimist
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Mentioned in TFA but a decent percentage of the people who run away or disappear entirely are being abused in some way. Most run away children and teens are too.

I remember reading about a woman who approached Dan Murphy of Soul Asylum about how he ruined her life because she managed to get away from her abusive parents, then the Runaway Train video came out and she was identified and sent back, where they were even worse to her.
 
KB202
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
tl;dr It's just an ad for the writer's new book.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.