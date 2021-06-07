 Skip to content
(Swiss News)   Man demonstrates sure-fire method to get ahead in the polls   (swissinfo.ch) divider line
21
•       •       •

koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Security analysts said most electoral violence tends to occur at the municipal level, where gangs exert pressure to influence the outcome in the hope of securing more control over drug trafficking and other criminal rackets.

Ah, so all we have to do here in the US is legalize (or at least soften availability of) drugs and we'll be saving countless lives and restoring democracy to a neighboring nation and trade partner.
 
The Repeated Meme
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not as Nope as dumping loads of heads on a freeway during rush hour.
 
OldJames
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thought it was going to be about a guy getting blown in a voting booth, or while conducting surveys
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Smells like guillotine spirit.
 
The English Major [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Early exit polls show it's neck and neck.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Trump operatives are looking into this.
 
Supadope
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sick, but good headline, Subby.
 
Null Pointer
‘’ 2 hours ago  

koder: Security analysts said most electoral violence tends to occur at the municipal level, where gangs exert pressure to influence the outcome in the hope of securing more control over drug trafficking and other criminal rackets.

Ah, so all we have to do here in the US is legalize (or at least soften availability of) drugs and we'll be saving countless lives and restoring democracy to a neighboring nation and trade partner.


I have no idea but are we sure this is still the case?

I mean legalizing drugs in the US will certainly help Mexico but I'm not sure that a lot more would also have to happen.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well he'll never be the head of a major corporation.
 
AntonChigger
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Null Pointer: koder: Security analysts said most electoral violence tends to occur at the municipal level, where gangs exert pressure to influence the outcome in the hope of securing more control over drug trafficking and other criminal rackets.

Ah, so all we have to do here in the US is legalize (or at least soften availability of) drugs and we'll be saving countless lives and restoring democracy to a neighboring nation and trade partner.

I have no idea but are we sure this is still the case?

I mean legalizing drugs in the US will certainly help Mexico but I'm not sure that a lot more would also have to happen.


This.
Problems like this are NEVER that simple to solve.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Null Pointer: I mean legalizing drugs in the US will certainly help Mexico but I'm not sure that a lot more would also have to happen.


Nope.  Legalize drugs here and that will fix it.  All the Narcos will just say, "Welp, there goes my illegal enterprise.  Wadda ya gonna do?" and get regular jobs.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.comView Full Size

Should have used the ADAA-approved ball instead.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And as the head slowly rolled to a stop, everyone yelled "Tequila!"
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now that's a fellow that knows how to get ahead in this world.  He is head and shoulders above the crowd, and has the stomach, the guts, the big brass ones to shoulder the burden and keep his nose to the grindstone all the time.  Even if he has to shake a leg.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quite the ' head line ' there Subby.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...authorities find hands"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static.politico.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How in the world did Mexico lose Texas?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The viral marketing for the season 4 of Ozark is getting out of hand.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"It was not immediately clear whether the violence was related to the election."

Now there's a reporter who carefully avoids getting ahead of the story.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

waxbeans: How in the world did Mexico lose Texas?


I share your pain, but we're going to have to lean to live with it.
 
