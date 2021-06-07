 Skip to content
 
(BBC-US)   Not News: Man creates anti-fog device for mask/glasses. News: Jerk did not call it Opti-Grab 2.0   (bbc.com) divider line
aagrajag
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That guy is just awesome. Nothing else to say.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Or you could just dip the glasses in dish washing detergent and leave them to dry naturally. It's what motorcyclists have done for years and stops fogging.
I would market my solution as blinker fluid but would probably get sued when some idiot ruined their car with it.
 
Hyjamon [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
what have doctors and surgeons been doing all these years to deal with this effect?
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Hyjamon: what have doctors and surgeons been doing all these years to deal with this effect?


They take off their masks when you're under so they can lick your feet.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 5 hours ago  
antifo too obvious?
 
Loucifer
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Does it work on paddle toys?
 
Schroedinger's Glory Hole
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Why is this 3d printed?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I wear spectacles, and I wear masks.

It only took me like two weeks to figure out that all you need to do is buy the blue and white disposable masks with the wire nose bridge, and pinch the wire to your nose.

Some of this style of masks have a plastic insert instead of wire.  Don't buy these.  They suck.  The ear bands tend to snap off of these much easier.   And the plastic won't stay pinched to your nose, allowing your hot breath to fog up your glasses.

Read the carton.

/these masks also don't press against your lips distorting your speech
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 4 hours ago  

bughunter: I wear spectacles, and I wear masks.

It only took me like two weeks to figure out that all you need to do is buy the blue and white disposable masks with the wire nose bridge, and pinch the wire to your nose.

Some of this style of masks have a plastic insert instead of wire.  Don't buy these.  They suck.  The ear bands tend to snap off of these much easier.   And the plastic won't stay pinched to your nose, allowing your hot breath to fog up your glasses.

Read the carton.

/these masks also don't press against your lips distorting your speech


That.

Or use any of the various anti-fog products out there (Rain-X, Cat Crap, etc).
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Eye would see what subby did there. If I was not so cross-eyed.
:)
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Human saliva and white potatoes both contain amylase.  Either work for curing fogging problems with swim goggles and diving masks, but since few people think to chop up a potato before hitting the water, your finger or thumb is a very handy applicator.

Or you can do like many healthcare professionals, push the mask a bit higher up your face, and drop your glasses a bit lower.  The glasses will become the nose pinch for the mask.
 
bisi
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The guy didn't create shiat.
He took a product made by a 3D printing company in France and set up a web shop to sell it in the UK.
Truly, an inspiration.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cherryl taggart: Human saliva and white potatoes both contain amylase.  Either work for curing fogging problems with swim goggles and diving masks, but since few people think to chop up a potato before hitting the water, your finger or thumb is a very handy applicator.

Or you can do like many healthcare professionals, push the mask a bit higher up your face, and drop your glasses a bit lower.  The glasses will become the nose pinch for the mask.


A finger and thumb coated in saliva indeed have many uses.
 
bisi
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cherryl taggart: Human saliva and white potatoes both contain amylase.  Either work for curing fogging problems with swim goggles and diving masks, but since few people think to chop up a potato before hitting the water, your finger or thumb is a very handy applicator.


Because who doesn't enjoy their glasses being smudged with saliva and potato starch.
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ArcadianRefugee: bughunter: I wear spectacles, and I wear masks.

It only took me like two weeks to figure out that all you need to do is buy the blue and white disposable masks with the wire nose bridge, and pinch the wire to your nose.

Some of this style of masks have a plastic insert instead of wire.  Don't buy these.  They suck.  The ear bands tend to snap off of these much easier.   And the plastic won't stay pinched to your nose, allowing your hot breath to fog up your glasses.

Read the carton.

/these masks also don't press against your lips distorting your speech

That.

Or use any of the various anti-fog products out there (Rain-X, Cat Crap, etc).


I use Great Dane drool
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 3 hours ago  

bisi: The guy didn't create shiat.
He took a product made by a 3D printing company in France and set up a web shop to sell it in the UK.
Truly, an inspiration.


I bet he didn't even test it on prisoners first
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Little too late to turn any money off it.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 3 hours ago  

anuran: ArcadianRefugee: bughunter: I wear spectacles, and I wear masks.

It only took me like two weeks to figure out that all you need to do is buy the blue and white disposable masks with the wire nose bridge, and pinch the wire to your nose.

Some of this style of masks have a plastic insert instead of wire.  Don't buy these.  They suck.  The ear bands tend to snap off of these much easier.   And the plastic won't stay pinched to your nose, allowing your hot breath to fog up your glasses.

Read the carton.

/these masks also don't press against your lips distorting your speech

That.

Or use any of the various anti-fog products out there (Rain-X, Cat Crap, etc).

I use Great Dane drool


You joke but Cat Crap worked great.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sounds like this guy has found his special purpose.
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Ohio just lifted its restrictions.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ArcadianRefugee: bughunter: I wear spectacles, and I wear masks.

It only took me like two weeks to figure out that all you need to do is buy the blue and white disposable masks with the wire nose bridge, and pinch the wire to your nose.

Some of this style of masks have a plastic insert instead of wire.  Don't buy these.  They suck.  The ear bands tend to snap off of these much easier.   And the plastic won't stay pinched to your nose, allowing your hot breath to fog up your glasses.

Read the carton.

/these masks also don't press against your lips distorting your speech

That.

Or use any of the various anti-fog products out there (Rain-X, Cat Crap, etc).


I don't need nothing to except this chair, an ashtray and some cat crap.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I know he worked on it for four weeks and three days, but to me it seems like nine weeks and five days. The first day seemed like a week and the second day seemed like five days. And the third day seemed like a week again and the fourth day seemed like eight days. And the fifth day he went to see his mother and that seemed just like a day, and then he came back and later on the sixth day, in the evening, when he worked some more, that started seeming like two days, so in the evening it seemed like two days spilling over into the next day and that started seeming like four days, so at the end of the sixth day on into the seventh day, it seemed like a total of five days. And the sixth day seemed like a week and a half. I have it written down, but I can show it to you tomorrow if you want to see it.
 
dryknife
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Tried this gizmo.
My glasses still fogged up while eating Pizza in a Cup.
 
bisi
‘’ 3 hours ago  

dryknife: Tried this gizmo.
My glasses still fogged up while eating Pizza in a Cup.


If you're eating Pizza in a cup with your mask on, it was probably the residual shame leaving your body.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

dryknife: Tried this gizmo.
My glasses still fogged up while eating Pizza in a Cup.


I still like Cup-O-Pizza better.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

stoli n coke: Little too late to turn any money off it.


Bless your heart.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I need this.
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've seen a ton of people who insist on wearing N95 masks, which is responsible, and then wear them without pinching the nose wire down.

Then, they say how easy it is to breath in except for how fogged their glasses get.

There is like a 1/2 inch gap between the mask and their nose, AND its N95. That filter is doing absolutely nothing but directing the air from their mouth/nose up onto their eyes.

/I learned about this in basic
//Still remember the guy who farked it up, he started yelling moments after they dropped the CS gas tablet onto the BBQ grill
///I had actually tried to help him look over his equipment before we went in, but he refused. His tear filled screams were at least a little comforting
 
MythDragon
‘’ 2 hours ago  
miro.medium.comView Full Size

Soon
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 2 hours ago  

stoli n coke: Little too late to turn any money off it.


Also, they mention he makes between 1,000-3,000 a month off it. That's not nothing, even for someone with 3d printers.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Soon he'll be somebody.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bisi
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Maker_of_Roads: I've seen a ton of people who insist on wearing N95 masks, which is responsible, and then wear them without pinching the nose wire down.

Then, they say how easy it is to breath in except for how fogged their glasses get.


I don't know what kind of noses all y'all got, but I have not found a mask (surgical or N95) that allows me to make an absolutely tight seal around the nose.
There is always a leak. And just a little is enough to fog up the specs, especially in cold weather.
 
Road_King
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nikki Sixx calls a finger hook accessory he invented for bass playing the "Opti-grab"   He's actually a pretty clever dude.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oil cans continue to be hated
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bisi: Maker_of_Roads: I've seen a ton of people who insist on wearing N95 masks, which is responsible, and then wear them without pinching the nose wire down.

Then, they say how easy it is to breath in except for how fogged their glasses get.

I don't know what kind of noses all y'all got, but I have not found a mask (surgical or N95) that allows me to make an absolutely tight seal around the nose.
There is always a leak. And just a little is enough to fog up the specs, especially in cold weather.


I was given cloth masks to wear while at work, which have no wire at all in them. I actually inserted thicker gauge copper wire into it, which let me press it down onto my face all the way across. Didn't fog at all.
 
bisi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Maker_of_Roads: bisi: Maker_of_Roads: I've seen a ton of people who insist on wearing N95 masks, which is responsible, and then wear them without pinching the nose wire down.

Then, they say how easy it is to breath in except for how fogged their glasses get.

I don't know what kind of noses all y'all got, but I have not found a mask (surgical or N95) that allows me to make an absolutely tight seal around the nose.
There is always a leak. And just a little is enough to fog up the specs, especially in cold weather.

I was given cloth masks to wear while at work, which have no wire at all in them. I actually inserted thicker gauge copper wire into it, which let me press it down onto my face all the way across. Didn't fog at all.


Cloth masks have little to no air resistance, you can usually just blow right through them anyway.
A correctly worn N95 will actually contract and expand due to the pressure - IF you can get a tight seal all around, and that's where I wonder what I'm doing wrong.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Maker_of_Roads: stoli n coke: Little too late to turn any money off it.

Also, they mention he makes between 1,000-3,000 a month off it. That's not nothing, even for someone with 3d printers.


10 months ago, it's have been a $10,000-20,000 a month idea. As it stands, most people figured out some kind of fix to the problem in their first few weeks of wearing a mask to places or, like me, just put in contacts  when they had to go somewhere with a mask.

Now with vaccinations increasing, when people pass the 2-week after the 2nd dose threshold, several are going to just put the masks away until flu season.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glasses, I damn thee!
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Schroedinger's Glory Hole: Why is this 3d printed?


Why isn't everything?
 
noitsnot
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Maker_of_Roads: bisi: Maker_of_Roads: I've seen a ton of people who insist on wearing N95 masks, which is responsible, and then wear them without pinching the nose wire down.

Then, they say how easy it is to breath in except for how fogged their glasses get.

I don't know what kind of noses all y'all got, but I have not found a mask (surgical or N95) that allows me to make an absolutely tight seal around the nose.
There is always a leak. And just a little is enough to fog up the specs, especially in cold weather.

I was given cloth masks to wear while at work, which have no wire at all in them. I actually inserted thicker gauge copper wire into it, which let me press it down onto my face all the way across. Didn't fog at all.


Yep.  There are people in life who, like yourself, can make things work - and there are people who just can't.
 
Rock Krenn
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
With all that money he'll finally be able to afford the house he's always wanted.

The one with chandelier, and the red walls, and the pool table, and the stuffed camel...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NBSV
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: Schroedinger's Glory Hole: Why is this 3d printed?

Why isn't everything?


Because it's way slower for production than traditional means. 3D printing is great for prototypes and some very small scale production or 1 off pieces. But, if you want to make 100K of something it would take a long time with a 3D printer.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Did he invent spit or soapy water?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

noitsnot: Maker_of_Roads: bisi: Maker_of_Roads: I've seen a ton of people who insist on wearing N95 masks, which is responsible, and then wear them without pinching the nose wire down.

Then, they say how easy it is to breath in except for how fogged their glasses get.

I don't know what kind of noses all y'all got, but I have not found a mask (surgical or N95) that allows me to make an absolutely tight seal around the nose.
There is always a leak. And just a little is enough to fog up the specs, especially in cold weather.

I was given cloth masks to wear while at work, which have no wire at all in them. I actually inserted thicker gauge copper wire into it, which let me press it down onto my face all the way across. Didn't fog at all.

Yep.  There are people in life who, like yourself, can make things work - and there are people who just can't.


Yep.  Some of them even the ones that have tried every bit of shiat that's been posted here and everywhere else, and they still fog short of a real N95 (not this KN95 bullshiat.)  In the end I've chalked it down to having a weirdly shaped face or something, because nothing works if I'm in an even vaugely humid environment.  Home-sewn masks triple thickness masks with proper inserts have worked the best barring the N95's, but that's just comparative.  I deal with it 'cause inconvenience vs. me or others living or dying... not really a tough call, but it's pretty annoying.  Still, there are us 'lucky' bastards that really have tried every trick in the book, and short of an N95 level of conformed fit and seal are pretty SOL.
 
