 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   An animal rescue organization rescued about 404 neglected animals from a farm. At least these were found   (local21news.com) divider line
20
    More: Sad, counts of animal cruelty, Animal, Cruelty to animals, Mammal, The Animals, animals  
•       •       •

1407 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jun 2021 at 2:29 AM (8 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Subby, what you did...

/it's there
//and I see it
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"VIEW ALL PHOTOS"

Nope, fark that.
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 7 hours ago  
 Disgusting. Most animals our are friends.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 7 hours ago  
In my life I have noticed a depressingly inverse relationship between any particular human's desire to keep pets and their ability to actually take care of them.  The rule of thumb thus being the more the number critters the worse they're all off.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Animal abuse is 406 Not Acceptable.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
You wish to kill yourself by hoarding?  Fine.

You harm other people and critters by hoarding?  Go to jail.
 
wxboy
‘’ 7 hours ago  

fallingcow: Animal abuse is 406 Not Acceptable.


And also 403 Forbidden.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fortunately, 301.

/donated
 
Kraig57
‘’ 6 hours ago  
After 408 request timeout.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I read these expecting to find my ex. I'd come home and there's a new dog or bird, and one time ferrets. One time there's an English Pointer, we found his owners and his name was Astro. Yes, that size of dog. Laid a turd on the carpet I couldn't achieve without laxatives.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

dickfreckle: Disgusting. Most animals our are friends.


Fark user imageView Full Size
Notable exception to the maxim
/and you switched up our and are btw....not complaining I have verbal lysdexia as well
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 5 hours ago  

berylman: dickfreckle: Disgusting. Most animals our are friends.

[Fark user image image 299x168] Notable exception to the maxim
/and you switched up our and are btw....not complaining I have verbal lysdexia as well


You do know that I'm typically drunk at this time of night, right? 😁
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

dickfreckle: berylman: dickfreckle: Disgusting. Most animals our are friends.

[Fark user image image 299x168] Notable exception to the maxim
/and you switched up our and are btw....not complaining I have verbal lysdexia as well

You do know that I'm typically drunk at this time of night, right? 😁


It's 6:25 am here. Time to get started dirnikng.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

2wolves: You wish to kill yourself by hoarding?  Fine.

You harm other people and critters by hoarding?  Go to jail.


Came here to say this guy feels like a mentally challenged hoarder. The same way some old people would hoard newspapers ceiling high in their houses with barely enough of a pathway to walk through, all while risking getting buried alive with paper.
(If you've never had a newspaper route or shipped books you can't really imagine how much paper weighs).

I'd definitely take the animals, but I'd also order treatment for the person as part of the sentence.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

7th Son of a 7th Son: "VIEW ALL PHOTOS"

Nope, fark that.


Smarted.
Though I did see all six photos...only the horse looks really malnourished.
The goats look ok (though it might be their thick coat?).
And are these pictures before, or in the rescue location, because I see grass in the pictures. Hungry goats wouldn't leave a single blade.

/I also suggest they find a decent home for the goats, maybe a nice couple who also own a shawarma place.
 
debug
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Speranza is a pretty amazing place.  I've been out there several times.  It's the same place that saved Libre a couple years back and was the catalyst for several animal cruelty laws in PA.

https://www.speranzarescue.org/libre-​t​he-ambassador
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is an excellent headline. Just so the normals can also be horrified while having a sensible chuckle: 404 is an HTTP error code for resource not found. Here is a list of response codes.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The twist is, the animals were keeping the man hostage.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrBallou: dickfreckle: berylman: dickfreckle: Disgusting. Most animals our are friends.

[Fark user image image 299x168] Notable exception to the maxim
/and you switched up our and are btw....not complaining I have verbal lysdexia as well

You do know that I'm typically drunk at this time of night, right? 😁

It's 6:25 am here. Time to get started dirnikng.


Spellcheck must have not woke up yet, either.
 
alice_600
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: 2wolves: You wish to kill yourself by hoarding?  Fine.

You harm other people and critters by hoarding?  Go to jail.

Came here to say this guy feels like a mentally challenged hoarder. The same way some old people would hoard newspapers ceiling high in their houses with barely enough of a pathway to walk through, all while risking getting buried alive with paper.
(If you've never had a newspaper route or shipped books you can't really imagine how much paper weighs).

I'd definitely take the animals, but I'd also order treatment for the person as part of the sentence.


We'll call him Ted Ted probably saw a doomsday prepper video of one these idiots who probably made it look easy to own a farm. Then after an obsession with these videos he thought he could do it and make a quick buck like some sort of get rich quick scheme with the goats and the house. He ignored his family who told him "Ted it's not that easy, it's an illusion, he's a shiatty farmer look at his "homestead", he only shows you when he's a hero, it's not a very profitable business to be a farmer unless you know what the hell you're doing."

Then Ted  moved away got a "homestead"  and won't admit to his family was right and now is thousands in debt, lost his retirement and lived off his chicken's eggs for food that farked up his diabetes.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.