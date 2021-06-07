 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   US Army Veteran donates land in memory of his late partner. "We thought about a cemetery for the vets ... But this is going to keep them alive"   (nj.com) divider line
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Well done
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
HERO tag is well-earned. Bravo.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Does anyone find it shameful *he* is having to do this and not the government?
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thank you gentlemen for serving our country, overcoming some difficult obstacles & then doing something completely unselfish to better the world.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

MythDragon: Does anyone find it shameful *he* is having to do this and not the government?


They broke them. They knew very well they were going to break them. In some cases, they even selected for the broken ones and gamed the system to ensure they made it past the safety checks to make quotas for enlistment.

They're not going to pay for that unless they are forced to by the letter of the law.

Iraq and Afghanistan will go down as the war that broke my generation - much like the Vietnam war broke boomers.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I can only hope they get some social work and mental health outreach and partnerships from the local community with this.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The cynic in me hears "Addiction Recovery Retreat" bounce off the walls and echo back as "Enormous Grift".

But I'm not about to shiat on this before the place even opens.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 2 hours ago  
this guy is turning a personal tragedy- i mean 56, that's bullshiat- into something that will be life-saving for people that are strangers to him.  this is the best thing i'm going to see all day.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That was a good call. We've all seen Vet Cemetery.

/Keep your ankles away from the bed.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 2 hours ago  

MythDragon: Does anyone find it shameful *he* is having to do this and not the government?


https://theanarchistlibrary.org/librar​y/david-graeber-bullshiat-jobs#toc50

The reality of the situation first came home to me over a decade ago when attending a lecture by Catherine Lutz, an anthropologist who has been carrying out a project studying the archipelago of US overseas military bases. She made the fascinating observation that almost all of these bases organize outreach programs, in which soldiers venture out to repair schoolrooms or to perform free dental checkups in nearby towns and villages. The ostensible reason for the programs was to improve relations with local communities, but they rarely have much impact in that regard; still, even after the military discovered this, they kept the programs up because they had such an enormous psychological impact on the soldiers, many of whom would wax euphoric when describing them: for example, "This is why I joined the army," "This is what military service is really all about-not just defending your country, it's about helping people!" Soldiers allowed to perform public service duties, they found, were two or three times more likely to reenlist. I remember thinking, "Wait, so most of these people really want to be in the Peace Corps?" And I duly looked it up and discovered: sure enough, to be accepted into the Peace Corps, you need to already have a college degree. The US military is a haven for frustrated altruists.
 
STFU_SNAFU_
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hell yea. Dig it. Salute sirs.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BeesNuts: The cynic in me hears "Addiction Recovery Retreat" bounce off the walls and echo back as "Enormous Grift".

But I'm not about to shiat on this before the place even opens.


Yeah I was thinking that I hope it is a legit, scientific based treatment center that ends up running the place, and not a bunch of fundies emptying out medicaid accounts while they try to fix real problems with Jesus.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 2 hours ago  

maddog2030: Well done


This is awesome. Way to leave the world a better place.
Respect.
 
thedumbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

thealgorerhythm: MythDragon: Does anyone find it shameful *he* is having to do this and not the government?

https://theanarchistlibrary.org/librar​y/david-graeber-bullshiat-jobs#toc50

The reality of the situation first came home to me over a decade ago when attending a lecture by Catherine Lutz, an anthropologist who has been carrying out a project studying the archipelago of US overseas military bases. She made the fascinating observation that almost all of these bases organize outreach programs, in which soldiers venture out to repair schoolrooms or to perform free dental checkups in nearby towns and villages. The ostensible reason for the programs was to improve relations with local communities, but they rarely have much impact in that regard; still, even after the military discovered this, they kept the programs up because they had such an enormous psychological impact on the soldiers, many of whom would wax euphoric when describing them: for example, "This is why I joined the army," "This is what military service is really all about-not just defending your country, it's about helping people!" Soldiers allowed to perform public service duties, they found, were two or three times more likely to reenlist. I remember thinking, "Wait, so most of these people really want to be in the Peace Corps?" And I duly looked it up and discovered: sure enough, to be accepted into the Peace Corps, you need to already have a college degree. The US military is a haven for frustrated altruists.


This is what confirmation bias looks like.
 
sojourner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Jeff's Camp"

Little personal, but ok, if you say so.
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Monday morning news article I can't get snarky about.  Maybe there's hope for this week, and a little bit of hope for humanity.
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: MythDragon: Does anyone find it shameful *he* is having to do this and not the government?

They broke them. They knew very well they were going to break them. In some cases, they even selected for the broken ones and gamed the system to ensure they made it past the safety checks to make quotas for enlistment.

They're not going to pay for that unless they are forced to by the letter of the law.

Iraq and Afghanistan will go down as the war that broke my generation - much like the Vietnam war broke boomers.


I never thought about it like that, and you're absolutely right.  shiat.
 
mrlewish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know this has great intentions and all but I don't think it's a good idea to put addicts together.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My friend living in Utah refers to his girlfriend as his "partner" to both make the Mormons he's talking to uncomfortable and to dodge the fact that he's unmarried.
 
Uranus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Does anyone find it shameful *he* is having to do this and not the government?


Shameful? yes. Surprising? no.

soldiers understand service and duty to their fellow human.

governments understand only power.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
36 acres?  I wonder if they'd trade it for a bottle of oxys.
 
snoopy2zero
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: MythDragon: Does anyone find it shameful *he* is having to do this and not the government?

They broke them. They knew very well they were going to break them. In some cases, they even selected for the broken ones and gamed the system to ensure they made it past the safety checks to make quotas for enlistment.

They're not going to pay for that unless they are forced to by the letter of the law.

Iraq and Afghanistan will go down as the war that broke my generation - much like the Vietnam war broke boomers.


Wow, that is for sure an opinion.
 
aoktrouble
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Creoena: A Monday morning news article I can't get snarky about.  Maybe there's hope for this week, and a little bit of hope for humanity.


OK I admit it, this got me... very very dusty in here.  I hope this does bode well for the week.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

thedumbone: thealgorerhythm: MythDragon: Does anyone find it shameful *he* is having to do this and not the government?

https://theanarchistlibrary.org/librar​y/david-graeber-bullshiat-jobs#toc50

The reality of the situation first came home to me over a decade ago when attending a lecture by Catherine Lutz, an anthropologist who has been carrying out a project studying the archipelago of US overseas military bases. She made the fascinating observation that almost all of these bases organize outreach programs, in which soldiers venture out to repair schoolrooms or to perform free dental checkups in nearby towns and villages. The ostensible reason for the programs was to improve relations with local communities, but they rarely have much impact in that regard; still, even after the military discovered this, they kept the programs up because they had such an enormous psychological impact on the soldiers, many of whom would wax euphoric when describing them: for example, "This is why I joined the army," "This is what military service is really all about-not just defending your country, it's about helping people!" Soldiers allowed to perform public service duties, they found, were two or three times more likely to reenlist. I remember thinking, "Wait, so most of these people really want to be in the Peace Corps?" And I duly looked it up and discovered: sure enough, to be accepted into the Peace Corps, you need to already have a college degree. The US military is a haven for frustrated altruists.

This is what confirmation bias looks like.


No it isn't.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

mrlewish: I know this has great intentions and all but I don't think it's a good idea to put addicts together.


I too I'm against prison
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: MythDragon: Does anyone find it shameful *he* is having to do this and not the government?

https://theanarchistlibrary.org/librar​y/david-graeber-bullshiat-jobs#toc50

The reality of the situation first came home to me over a decade ago when attending a lecture by Catherine Lutz, an anthropologist who has been carrying out a project studying the archipelago of US overseas military bases. She made the fascinating observation that almost all of these bases organize outreach programs, in which soldiers venture out to repair schoolrooms or to perform free dental checkups in nearby towns and villages. The ostensible reason for the programs was to improve relations with local communities, but they rarely have much impact in that regard; still, even after the military discovered this, they kept the programs up because they had such an enormous psychological impact on the soldiers, many of whom would wax euphoric when describing them: for example, "This is why I joined the army," "This is what military service is really all about-not just defending your country, it's about helping people!" Soldiers allowed to perform public service duties, they found, were two or three times more likely to reenlist. I remember thinking, "Wait, so most of these people really want to be in the Peace Corps?" And I duly looked it up and discovered: sure enough, to be accepted into the Peace Corps, you need to already have a college degree. The US military is a haven for frustrated altruists.


Graeber is truly an American treasure, the modern-day Ralph Waldo Emerson. And that is not praise I give lightly.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet: thealgorerhythm: MythDragon: Does anyone find it shameful *he* is having to do this and not the government?

https://theanarchistlibrary.org/librar​y/david-graeber-bullshiat-jobs#toc50

The reality of the situation first came home to me over a decade ago when attending a lecture by Catherine Lutz, an anthropologist who has been carrying out a project studying the archipelago of US overseas military bases. She made the fascinating observation that almost all of these bases organize outreach programs, in which soldiers venture out to repair schoolrooms or to perform free dental checkups in nearby towns and villages. The ostensible reason for the programs was to improve relations with local communities, but they rarely have much impact in that regard; still, even after the military discovered this, they kept the programs up because they had such an enormous psychological impact on the soldiers, many of whom would wax euphoric when describing them: for example, "This is why I joined the army," "This is what military service is really all about-not just defending your country, it's about helping people!" Soldiers allowed to perform public service duties, they found, were two or three times more likely to reenlist. I remember thinking, "Wait, so most of these people really want to be in the Peace Corps?" And I duly looked it up and discovered: sure enough, to be accepted into the Peace Corps, you need to already have a college degree. The US military is a haven for frustrated altruists.

Graeber is truly an American treasure, the modern-day Ralph Waldo Emerson. And that is not praise I give lightly.


Was.

He died of COVID last fall.
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

thedumbone: thealgorerhythm: MythDragon: Does anyone find it shameful *he* is having to do this and not the government?

https://theanarchistlibrary.org/librar​y/david-graeber-bullshiat-jobs#toc50

The reality of the situation first came home to me over a decade ago when attending a lecture by Catherine Lutz, an anthropologist who has been carrying out a project studying the archipelago of US overseas military bases. She made the fascinating observation that almost all of these bases organize outreach programs, in which soldiers venture out to repair schoolrooms or to perform free dental checkups in nearby towns and villages. The ostensible reason for the programs was to improve relations with local communities, but they rarely have much impact in that regard; still, even after the military discovered this, they kept the programs up because they had such an enormous psychological impact on the soldiers, many of whom would wax euphoric when describing them: for example, "This is why I joined the army," "This is what military service is really all about-not just defending your country, it's about helping people!" Soldiers allowed to perform public service duties, they found, were two or three times more likely to reenlist. I remember thinking, "Wait, so most of these people really want to be in the Peace Corps?" And I duly looked it up and discovered: sure enough, to be accepted into the Peace Corps, you need to already have a college degree. The US military is a haven for frustrated altruists.

This is what confirmation bias looks like.


Umm, no, they did STUDY the effect. Re-enlistment is in fact three times higher for forces dedicated to public support like disaster relief, the Coast Guard being quite notable for it, in fact.

ACE, NG, CG, PCE, FEMA related units all have a far higher rate of re-enlistment and the highest rate of lifers, no question. That's a very well documented phenomenon.
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet: thealgorerhythm: MythDragon: Does anyone find it shameful *he* is having to do this and not the government?

https://theanarchistlibrary.org/librar​y/david-graeber-bullshiat-jobs#toc50

The reality of the situation first came home to me over a decade ago when attending a lecture by Catherine Lutz, an anthropologist who has been carrying out a project studying the archipelago of US overseas military bases. She made the fascinating observation that almost all of these bases organize outreach programs, in which soldiers venture out to repair schoolrooms or to perform free dental checkups in nearby towns and villages. The ostensible reason for the programs was to improve relations with local communities, but they rarely have much impact in that regard; still, even after the military discovered this, they kept the programs up because they had such an enormous psychological impact on the soldiers, many of whom would wax euphoric when describing them: for example, "This is why I joined the army," "This is what military service is really all about-not just defending your country, it's about helping people!" Soldiers allowed to perform public service duties, they found, were two or three times more likely to reenlist. I remember thinking, "Wait, so most of these people really want to be in the Peace Corps?" And I duly looked it up and discovered: sure enough, to be accepted into the Peace Corps, you need to already have a college degree. The US military is a haven for frustrated altruists.

Graeber is truly an American treasure, the modern-day Ralph Waldo Emerson. And that is not praise I give lightly.

Was.

He died of COVID last fall.


I WAS having a good day asshole.

/sob
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet: thealgorerhythm: Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet: thealgorerhythm: MythDragon: Does anyone find it shameful *he* is having to do this and not the government?

https://theanarchistlibrary.org/librar​y/david-graeber-bullshiat-jobs#toc50

The reality of the situation first came home to me over a decade ago when attending a lecture by Catherine Lutz, an anthropologist who has been carrying out a project studying the archipelago of US overseas military bases. She made the fascinating observation that almost all of these bases organize outreach programs, in which soldiers venture out to repair schoolrooms or to perform free dental checkups in nearby towns and villages. The ostensible reason for the programs was to improve relations with local communities, but they rarely have much impact in that regard; still, even after the military discovered this, they kept the programs up because they had such an enormous psychological impact on the soldiers, many of whom would wax euphoric when describing them: for example, "This is why I joined the army," "This is what military service is really all about-not just defending your country, it's about helping people!" Soldiers allowed to perform public service duties, they found, were two or three times more likely to reenlist. I remember thinking, "Wait, so most of these people really want to be in the Peace Corps?" And I duly looked it up and discovered: sure enough, to be accepted into the Peace Corps, you need to already have a college degree. The US military is a haven for frustrated altruists.

Graeber is truly an American treasure, the modern-day Ralph Waldo Emerson. And that is not praise I give lightly.

Was.

He died of COVID last fall.

I WAS having a good day asshole.

/sob


If you Google David Graeber Obituary there were a lot of really good pieces that came out in September/October. His wife supposedly held a big Internet wake, I didn't stream it then, but  I should find the archive.
 
