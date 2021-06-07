 Skip to content
 
(WTAE)   TSA at Pittsburgh international have had it with people bringing moneyfunny guns on these moneyfunny planes   (wtae.com) divider line
waxbeans
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Inadvertent? 😂 Yeah, right you accidentally brought a gun with you?
The only way I believe that is if you constantly travel with a gun that's the only way you forget which means if this person is telling the truth they always travel with the gun and they should face extreme Justice
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
From the sub-headline:
"The man did not possess a valid concealed carry permit and inadvertently left the firearm in his bag."
Wow, the news is defending the guy.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 3 hours ago  

waxbeans: Inadvertent? 😂 Yeah, right you accidentally brought a gun with you?
The only way I believe that is if you constantly travel with a gun that's the only way you forget which means if this person is telling the truth they always travel with the gun and they should face extreme Justice


except for the fact that he was not supposed to own a gun...
 
waxbeans
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Numberlady2: waxbeans: Inadvertent? 😂 Yeah, right you accidentally brought a gun with you?
The only way I believe that is if you constantly travel with a gun that's the only way you forget which means if this person is telling the truth they always travel with the gun and they should face extreme Justice

except for the fact that he was not supposed to own a gun...


Either guns are okay to own or they're not okay to own I don't buy into this stupidity of some people can have guns and some people can't have guns all the active shooters prove how stupid that theory is almost every single act of shooter had a legal right to purchase the guns they used to kill innocent people so seriously fark off with that stupidity already we have concrete evidence that restricting people's guns doesn't stop active shooters
 
Klyukva
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Resident Muslim: From the sub-headline:
"The man did not possess a valid concealed carry permit and inadvertently left the firearm in his bag."
Wow, the news is defending the guy.


He was a felon not permitted to own a firearm which earns him some automatic sympathy from the press.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 3 hours ago  

waxbeans: Either guns are okay to own or they're not okay to own I don't buy into this stupidity of some people can have guns and some people can't


Yeah that's also how I feel about cars. Either EVERYBODY gets to drive or NOBODY gets to drive.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 3 hours ago  

waxbeans: Numberlady2: waxbeans: Inadvertent? 😂 Yeah, right you accidentally brought a gun with you?
The only way I believe that is if you constantly travel with a gun that's the only way you forget which means if this person is telling the truth they always travel with the gun and they should face extreme Justice

except for the fact that he was not supposed to own a gun...

Either guns are okay to own or they're not okay to own I don't buy into this stupidity of some people can have guns and some people can't have guns all the active shooters prove how stupid that theory is almost every single act of shooter had a legal right to purchase the guns they used to kill innocent people so seriously fark off with that stupidity already we have concrete evidence that restricting people's guns doesn't stop active shooters


how about run-on sentences?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He was just a tourist.
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wow.

That story just kept getting worse.

Accidentally left your handgun in your bag? - That sucks, and it will suck, but it can be an honest mistake.

Didn't have a concealed carry? - That is going to make the sucking significantly worse, AND you're an idiot.

Actually a felon and can't own a gun too? - Jesus christ man, we're talking spaghettification levels of suck. GL HF.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

waxbeans: Either guns are okay to own or they're not okay to own I don't buy into this stupidity of some people can have guns and some people can't have guns all the active shooters prove how stupid that theory is almost every single act of shooter had a legal right to purchase the guns they used to kill innocent people so seriously fark off with that stupidity already we have concrete evidence that restricting people's guns doesn't stop active shooters


In is case "gun laws" are going to send a felon, who apparently routinely carries an illegal loaded fire arm, back to prison for a while.  What we have here is an example of gun laws working.

Of course gun laws can't stop mass shootings.  DUI laws haven't stopped drunk driving, so I guess we should eliminate all traffic laws entirely.
 
goatharper
‘’ 3 hours ago  
See, people are doubt the inadvertence claim, but you don't know these people.

I do.

Once witnessed this at a bag search for people going into a weekend lockup at the National Guard Armory for DUI charges.

Officer:Pulls bag of marijuana out of prisoner's bag.

Prisoner:"I've been wondering where that went!"

Congrats, genius, instead of a weekend in the armory, you get to go to actual county jail and catch a possession charge.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

waxbeans: Inadvertent? 😂 Yeah, right you accidentally brought a gun with you?
The only way I believe that is if you constantly travel with a gun that's the only way you forget which means if this person is telling the truth they always travel with the gun and they should face extreme Justice


waxbeans: Either guns are okay to own or they're not okay to own I don't buy into this stupidity of some people can have guns and some people can't have guns all the active shooters prove how stupid that theory is almost every single act of shooter had a legal right to purchase the guns they used to kill innocent people so seriously fark off with that stupidity already we have concrete evidence that restricting people's guns doesn't stop active shooters.


OK, I just realized that Boobies was you as well, Now I'm confused.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Resident Muslim: From the sub-headline:
"The man did not possess a valid concealed carry permit and inadvertently left the firearm in his bag."
Wow, the news is defending the guy.


I don't necessarily interpret the use of "inadvertently" as defending the guy.  It just means it was unintentional and that he did not plan to use the weapon to hijack the plane.  This is an important detail to include in the story.

I don't think the word was used in the context of "honest mistake", but more as "really boneheaded mistake".

This one doesn't seem like whitewashing in the same way that they always say someone "lost control of the vehicle".
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, at least he didn't find a stranger in the alps.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
OK, I just noticed that Fark changed my words similar to "initial posting" to "Boobies" in a prior post.  I'm going to give up on Fark this morning and go have coffee.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Repeat offenders can be fined up to $13,910."
What an odd number.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Remnants of Santa: waxbeans: Either guns are okay to own or they're not okay to own I don't buy into this stupidity of some people can have guns and some people can't have guns all the active shooters prove how stupid that theory is almost every single act of shooter had a legal right to purchase the guns they used to kill innocent people so seriously fark off with that stupidity already we have concrete evidence that restricting people's guns doesn't stop active shooters

In is case "gun laws" are going to send a felon, who apparently routinely carries an illegal loaded fire arm, back to prison for a while.  What we have here is an example of gun laws working.

Of course gun laws can't stop mass shootings.  DUI laws haven't stopped drunk driving, so I guess we should eliminate all traffic laws entirely.


?
Or stop waiting for three DWI jail on the first one?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Remnants of Santa: waxbeans: Inadvertent? 😂 Yeah, right you accidentally brought a gun with you?
The only way I believe that is if you constantly travel with a gun that's the only way you forget which means if this person is telling the truth they always travel with the gun and they should face extreme Justice

waxbeans: Either guns are okay to own or they're not okay to own I don't buy into this stupidity of some people can have guns and some people can't have guns all the active shooters prove how stupid that theory is almost every single act of shooter had a legal right to purchase the guns they used to kill innocent people so seriously fark off with that stupidity already we have concrete evidence that restricting people's guns doesn't stop active shooters.

OK, I just realized that Boobies was you as well, Now I'm confused.


What? I might be a boob but I'm not boobies
 
MythDragon
‘’ 2 hours ago  

waxbeans: Inadvertent? 😂 Yeah, right you accidentally brought a gun with you?
The only way I believe that is if you constantly travel with a gun that's the only way you forget which means if this person is telling the truth they always travel with the gun and they should face extreme Justice


I once forgot I had a folding knife (4 inch blade?) In one of the pockets in my backpack.
TSA never caught it.

/irresponsible knife owner
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

waxbeans: Remnants of Santa: waxbeans: Inadvertent? 😂 Yeah, right you accidentally brought a gun with you?
The only way I believe that is if you constantly travel with a gun that's the only way you forget which means if this person is telling the truth they always travel with the gun and they should face extreme Justice

waxbeans: Either guns are okay to own or they're not okay to own I don't buy into this stupidity of some people can have guns and some people can't have guns all the active shooters prove how stupid that theory is almost every single act of shooter had a legal right to purchase the guns they used to kill innocent people so seriously fark off with that stupidity already we have concrete evidence that restricting people's guns doesn't stop active shooters.

OK, I just realized that Boobies was you as well, Now I'm confused.

What? I might be a boob but I'm not boobies


Take it up with the Fark server.

/  It made the call.
//  And it has access to your entire posting history.
///  I remain neutral.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, if this ain't a case of farked around and found out.

Bet he was using it to defend the plane from antifa too.
 
TangoDown [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I once got 'busted' with a single 9mm bullet in my purse.
I was shiatting bricks and TSA just shook their heads and sent me on my way.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

waxbeans: Numberlady2: waxbeans: Inadvertent? 😂 Yeah, right you accidentally brought a gun with you?
The only way I believe that is if you constantly travel with a gun that's the only way you forget which means if this person is telling the truth they always travel with the gun and they should face extreme Justice

except for the fact that he was not supposed to own a gun...

Either guns are okay to own or they're not okay to own I don't buy into this stupidity of some people can have guns and some people can't have guns all the active shooters prove how stupid that theory is almost every single act of shooter had a legal right to purchase the guns they used to kill innocent people so seriously fark off with that stupidity already we have concrete evidence that restricting people's guns doesn't stop active shooters


Every heard of a period?  Damn.

You apparently don't recognize that any message you may have tried to convey is totally lost in your lack of coming close to properly formatting a paragraph.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funny, I know which bags my guns are in

In this case, none, since I'm not going to the range
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baka-san: Funny, I know which bags my guns are in

In this case, none, since I'm not going to the range


This.  Range bags only go to the range.  If I am carrying, which is pretty damn rare, it is on my person and not in a bag that can be walked away with.  Don't carry places you aren't allowed(airports, bars, places that ask you not to carry).
If I can afford a firearm, I can afford another bag.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ScrimBoy: "Repeat offenders can be fined up to $13,910."
What an odd number.


No, that's an even number
 
waxbeans
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jmr61: Either guns are okay to own or they're not.
I don't buy into this stupidity of some people can have guns and some people can't.
active shooters prove how stupid that theory is.
almost every single active shooter had a legal right to purchase.
so seriously fark off with that stupidity .
we have concrete evidence that restricting people's guns doesn't stop active shooters.


Every heard of a period?  Damn.

You apparently don't recognize that any message you may have tried to convey is totally lost in your lack of coming close to properly formatting a paragraph.


🔫🦅🇺🇲
 
TSA agent
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Yeah, right you accidentally brought a gun with you?


I've said it more than once: This happens all the time and generally no one cares.

At my airport the county sheriff deputy runs your name and if you have nothing in your background you just take the gun out to your car and leave it there.

In this case, the guy is a felon so he's going away for a while.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Nobody in Peculiar: ScrimBoy: "Repeat offenders can be fined up to $13,910."
What an odd number.

No, that's an even number


Wow I've never seen an even number divide into an odd number
 
waxbeans
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TSA agent: waxbeans: Yeah, right you accidentally brought a gun with you?

I've said it more than once: This happens all the time and generally no one cares.

At my airport the county sheriff deputy runs your name and if you have nothing in your background you just take the gun out to your car and leave it there.

In this case, the guy is a felon so he's going away for a while.


Wait a minute so you're saying if I want a gun I should check cars and long-term parking
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Nobody in Peculiar: ScrimBoy: "Repeat offenders can be fined up to $13,910."
What an odd number.

No, that's an even number

Wow I've never seen an even number divide into an odd number


Look, we need to stop forcing our concepts of "even" and "odd" on our numbers.  Maybe a number is actually odd even though it's divisible by two.  Anyway, it should be clear to anyone that 13,910 is non-binary.

I think we can all agree that it's a fine number, in any case.
 
