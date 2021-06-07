 Skip to content
(Jacksonville Journal-Courier)   Just be cool and maybe they won't notice they're missing a firetruck   (myjournalcourier.com) divider line
    More: Facepalm, Kentucky, Editing, Jacksonville, Florida, amount of damage, Newspaper, street sign, Citizens Police Academy, former adjunct instructor of journalism  
lifeslammer
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Ok author of that article needs to go back to school and pass 4th grade grammar. Saying $500,000 - plus firetruck is far, FAR different than saying firetruck worth over $500,000
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I met people doing time for "unauthorized use of a motor vehicle". Joy riders, or other forms of unauthorized borrowing of a vehicle. Theft means an intent to possess, you can't fence a fire truck 🚒
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

wildcardjack: I met people doing time for "unauthorized use of a motor vehicle". Joy riders, or other forms of unauthorized borrowing of a vehicle. Theft means an intent to possess, you can't fence a fire truck 🚒


Kids might buy one
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 5 hours ago  
 I'm 46 years old and am still as fascinated with fire trucks as when I was 5 and playing with Tonka versions.
 
STFU_SNAFU_
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brilett
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Back in high school a student stole a train from a siding and drove it to the next station.

Not a great getaway plan. So many police. Still- impressive.
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What starts with "f", ends with "uck", and is something you say when somebody steals your firetruck?
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 4 hours ago  

wildcardjack: you can't fence a fire truck 🚒


Not with that attitude
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 4 hours ago  

wildcardjack: I met people doing time for "unauthorized use of a motor vehicle". Joy riders, or other forms of unauthorized borrowing of a vehicle. Theft means an intent to possess, you can't fence a fire truck 🚒


You could get damn good money selling to a chop shop
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Jacksonville" Had to scan other crap on that web page to figure out it's in Illinois. I realize they format these like they would for their local actual paper newspaper, but damn, people. You are publishing these on the WORLD wide web.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Kids in the Hall - Quarter Life Crisis
Youtube yiESfUGC_Pw
 
DbMajor
‘’ 3 hours ago  

CivilizedTiger: What starts with "f", ends with "uck", and is something you say when somebody steals your firetruck?


You just made my morning better and gave me something that I can use for the rest of my life - love it.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
cs2.gamemodding.comView Full Size

He was just trying to do the side quest.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

lifeslammer: Ok author of that article needs to go back to school and pass 4th grade grammar. Saying $500,000 - plus firetruck is far, FAR different than saying firetruck worth over $500,000


his bio is also longer than the article
 
lizyrd
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dickfreckle: I'm 46 years old and am still as fascinated with fire trucks as when I was 5 and playing with Tonka versions.


Heh. I've been driving them for 15ish years and the fascination still hasn't worn off.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
There's a chance that might be a felony.
 
