Conn. man killed when he crashes motorcycle into bear
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Is the Bear OK?
 
EdwardTellerhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

OdradekRex: Is the Bear OK?


No, it was a grisly mess.
(pausing for protracted laughter.)

Here's a weird bit of detail: Thomas Kovalik, of Plymouth, was driving a 1995 Harley-Davidson.
Oh, a '95 Harley! No wonder.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
The sign said "bear left"
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

OdradekRex: Is the Bear OK?


More than likely.
They're just a mass of muscle this time of year. Probably some bruising, maybe a cracked rib or two...
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Early morning motorcycle riding in Utah I almost hit a full grown elk in the road. It was so big I could not see over the top of it from my seat. Thankfully I think we both scared the shiat out of each other and avoided the collision by about a meter.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Redh8t: OdradekRex: Is the Bear OK?

More than likely.
They're just a mass of muscle this time of year. Probably some bruising, maybe a cracked rib or two...


And now really pissed off.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I only hit a raccoon, and it did so much damage, I had to have the car towed. Mind you, I was doing like 180kph.  Insurance guy couldn't believe a raccoon did $4000 damage. lol
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I'm sure the family of the rider is getting a big kick out of this thread.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

bughunter: Redh8t: OdradekRex: Is the Bear OK?

More than likely.
They're just a mass of muscle this time of year. Probably some bruising, maybe a cracked rib or two...

And now really pissed off.


Does "road rash" usually have teeth marks?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
With just a bit of prior planning the Bear might have paid extra for that.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

OdradekRex: Is the Bear OK?


That they know he struck a bear, I'm guessing it was still at the scene.

But of everyone involved, I hope the bear is okay.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

dbirchall: bughunter: Redh8t: OdradekRex: Is the Bear OK?

More than likely.
They're just a mass of muscle this time of year. Probably some bruising, maybe a cracked rib or two...

And now really pissed off.

Does "road rash" usually have teeth marks?


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Were his last comments "I'm off to crack open a bear"?

/did the bear insult TF2 players?
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Lordy.  I hope the bear is alright.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 8 hours ago  

OdradekRex: Is the Bear OK?


He's great: free motorcycle.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

ImpendingCynic: OdradekRex: Is the Bear OK?

He's great: free motorcycle.


Dammit.  That's what I should have said to accompany my gif.
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 8 hours ago  
A lot of bears on the news lately. I was waiting to read if the bear dragged the rider off into the woods. Reverse road-kill.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Thomas Kovalik, of Plymouth, was driving a 1995 Harley-Davidson...

Good thing they put in that detail.
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Had to swerve hard on the way to work tonight when a possum who was having the time of their fuzzy life did not want to get off the road.

I've never hit anything on a motorcycle and am not looking forward to the experience.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Was he wearing a helmet?
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The human, not the bear.
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 7 hours ago  

omg bbq: Had to swerve hard on the way to work tonight when a possum who was having the time of their fuzzy life did not want to get off the road.

I've never hit anything on a motorcycle and am not looking forward to the experience.


Funny you mention that. I hit a very confused possum once. It just kept changing directions. It was either him or I'd possiblity wreck.

The real horror of the story is that the possum, while dying, wasn't actually dead yet. So I turned around again and gave myself some space to approach and ran over his head. I couldn't just leave him there to slowly die.

That was 20 years ago and I still feel horrible about it. Possums are like squileres- they get 90% across the road and decide to change direction and run right into my front tire.

Am sorry, bro, but it was you who ran into me
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Animals do an astonishing amount of damage to modern vehicles.

Moose, for instance, are just the right height and shape to go right through the windshield of a sedan because their spindly legs get snapped off by the hood.

Armadillos have a strange habit of noodling around in the middle of the roadway and then leaping straight up in the air to just about radiator height.

And I once got a bat caught in my car's grille because it was diving for a moth attracted to my headlights. It wedged itself in tight--I had to crack its little skull to scrape it back out again.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

BafflerMeal: Early morning motorcycle riding in Utah I almost hit a full grown elk in the road. It was so big I could not see over the top of it from my seat. Thankfully I think we both scared the shiat out of each other and avoided the collision by about a meter.


It's cool that Utah has gone metric.
 
Pert
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It could be worse...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Sub Human: The sign said "bear left"


The Muppet Movie: Bear Left, Right Frog
Youtube z9PjP5pkbp8
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

kyleaugustus: OdradekRex: Is the Bear OK?

That they know he struck a bear, I'm guessing it was still at the scene.


Probably depends on if the bear had insurance or not or was waiting for its lawyer.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 4 hours ago  
John West Commercial: Man Fights Bear for Fish
Youtube 84bBzAxLXFY
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BafflerMeal: ...Utah...
...meter...


Engineer by any chance?
 
BigMax
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Book 'em Lou. One Count of being a bear and one Count of being an accessory to being a bear.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

2wolves: Was he wearing a helmet?


Relevant question since Connecticut does not require motorcycle helmets for adults. 

My wife and I saw what can happen...a bike and its helmetless rider laid out on a long hill on Route 4 between Torrington and Cornwall. That and a streak of blood on the road about a hundred feet long.

We rolled up just as the first responders were covering the body.
 
Pert
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Gulper Eel: 2wolves: Was he wearing a helmet?

Relevant question since Connecticut does not require motorcycle helmets for adults. 

My wife and I saw what can happen...a bike and its helmetless rider laid out on a long hill on Route 4 between Torrington and Cornwall. That and a streak of blood on the road about a hundred feet long.

We rolled up just as the first responders were covering the body.


Yes, I'd probably need a joint if I saw that.

/rolled up
 
oldweevil
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Was he tender-hearted?
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Redh8t: OdradekRex: Is the Bear OK?

More than likely.
They're just a mass of muscle this time of year. Probably some bruising, maybe a cracked rib or two...


Them bears was wall-to-wall.
They even had a bear in the air.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't get it, what kind of scam was he trying to pull off by doing this?
 
ktybear [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Redh8t: OdradekRex: Is the Bear OK?

More than likely.
They're just a mass of muscle this time of year. Probably some bruising, maybe a cracked rib or two...


maybe walking around with a sore head
 
exqqqme
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Provincetown is going to wild this summer
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigKaboom: A lot of bears on the news lately. I was waiting to read if the bear dragged the rider off into the woods. Reverse road-kill.


Bear Week's next month...
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm starting to worry that Fark is going to give Connecticut its own tag.  Way too many stories here lately.
 
NotThatGuyAgain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dickfreckle: omg bbq: Had to swerve hard on the way to work tonight when a possum who was having the time of their fuzzy life did not want to get off the road.

I've never hit anything on a motorcycle and am not looking forward to the experience.

Funny you mention that. I hit a very confused possum once. It just kept changing directions. It was either him or I'd possiblity wreck.

The real horror of the story is that the possum, while dying, wasn't actually dead yet. So I turned around again and gave myself some space to approach and ran over his head. I couldn't just leave him there to slowly die.

That was 20 years ago and I still feel horrible about it. Possums are like squileres- they get 90% across the road and decide to change direction and run right into my front tire.

Am sorry, bro, but it was you who ran into me


I hit a bird.  Rather, the bird hit me.

It pretty much exploded on my chest and hurt for weeks, I suspect it bruised or cracked a rib. At the least the bird didn't feel much, if any, pain.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dickfreckle: omg bbq: Had to swerve hard on the way to work tonight when a possum who was having the time of their fuzzy life did not want to get off the road.

I've never hit anything on a motorcycle and am not looking forward to the experience.

Funny you mention that. I hit a very confused possum once. It just kept changing directions. It was either him or I'd possiblity wreck.

The real horror of the story is that the possum, while dying, wasn't actually dead yet. So I turned around again and gave myself some space to approach and ran over his head. I couldn't just leave him there to slowly die.

That was 20 years ago and I still feel horrible about it. Possums are like squileres- they get 90% across the road and decide to change direction and run right into my front tire.

Am sorry, bro, but it was you who ran into me


My story: it was Winter.  The raccoon was eating another roadkill raccoon, & the greedy thing wouldn't get out of the road.

Do I put the truck in the ditch... at night during winter?  Or do I drive straight & hopefully the raccoon takes a break from eating his brother & gets out of the way.  Crunch.

The careful crows ate well that week.
 
urethra_franklin [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spawn_of_Cthulhu: I'm starting to worry that Fark is going to give Connecticut its own tag.  Way too many stories here lately.


Yeah, no kidding. Certainly parts of our fair state deserve it, but I don't think we're at that level yet.

I used to drive that stretch of road when visiting my grandparents and in-laws. There's no streetlights, and there's like no freaking traffic at that time of night. A black bear in the middle of the road would be invisible at speed, and given that Rte 222 (depending on which chunk you're on) is pretty straight, you can open the throttle plenty.

Hope the bear's alright. Don't want to make assumptions about the driver, though, given we know more about his bike than his state at the time.
 
The Four Ringer [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You know what's really crazy? This guy is my neighbor. Lives 100ft away from me. I didn't know him personally, but damn, too close.
 
The Four Ringer [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Spawn_of_Cthulhu: I'm starting to worry that Fark is going to give Connecticut its own tag.  Way too many stories here lately.


I was just thinking the same. I usually turn to the wife and say "Hey, CT made Fark again!"
 
