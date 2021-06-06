 Skip to content
Invasive species intercepted in Alaska by US Coast Guard
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
"Update: Spence has confirmed with the Landmine via Facebook that the flamingo was also rescued."
Thank goodness!
 
arkansized [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
This is a worthwhile post mostly because of Coast Guard.
Disclaimer: Coastie wife
 
KumquatMay [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Had a friend surf the bore tide in Turnagain Arm (Cook Inlet, near Anchorage) on an inflatable unicorn. No US Coast Guard required.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Some people are to stupid to live.
Rescuing them just delays the inevitable.
 
jigmeoser
‘’ 10 hours ago  
How Divine.
 
Gruntbuggly
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Some people are to stupid to live.
Rescuing them just delays the inevitable.


At least the dogs were rescued.
 
DittoToo
‘’ 10 hours ago  
This sounds familiar.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 10 hours ago  
"Thank you every single one of you gentlemen & every kodiak resident that cared, reported & made sure we were ok! I will NEVER forget my 30th birthday!!"

Something tells me making it to any birthday alive is a toss of the dice for this guy.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Which one is Pink?
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I can sort of imagine visiting Alaska but I can't imagine climbing into the water, with or without an inflatable flamingo

Water temps today around 8 C (47 Farenhoozle) around Kodiak

No thanks bud
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Archie Goodwin: Which one is Pink?


Have a cigar
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Gruntbuggly: Herr Flick's Revenge: Some people are to stupid to live.
Rescuing them just delays the inevitable.

At least the dogs were rescued.


I fully support that.
The dogs have no say in what idiocy their owners drag them into.
Same goes for children and their parents.
 
robodog
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Call the Guy: I can sort of imagine visiting Alaska but I can't imagine climbing into the water, with or without an inflatable flamingo

Water temps today around 8 C (47 Farenhoozle) around Kodiak

No thanks bud


We kayaked (and even waded a bit) in Munising Mi where the water temp was around 56F/13C. Since the air temp was about 80F/27C the cool water felt good, don't think I'd want to do a long swim in it, and we headed in as soon as we got about .5m waves, but it's not that crazy to go out in cold water if you've got a way to steer =)
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
The only time you will see a flamingo in Alaska.
 
syzygy whizz
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Call the Guy: I can sort of imagine visiting Alaska but I can't imagine climbing into the water, with or without an inflatable flamingo

Water temps today around 8 C (47 Farenhoozle) around Kodiak

No thanks bud


I've experienced 40 degree water as a sort of 'health plunge'.
Checked it off my list, do not need to repeat the experiment.
Brrrrr...
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Wait until they get a $15-$35k bill for the rescue.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 9 hours ago  

syzygy whizz: Call the Guy: I can sort of imagine visiting Alaska but I can't imagine climbing into the water, with or without an inflatable flamingo

Water temps today around 8 C (47 Farenhoozle) around Kodiak

No thanks bud

I've experienced 40 degree water as a sort of 'health plunge'.
Checked it off my list, do not need to repeat the experiment.
Brrrrr...


I take a "cold bath" for 15 min after my long runs. Our tap water is ~45-55f depending on the season. It's never too bad once the initial shock is over. But it's also never fun to get started.
 
robodog
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: Wait until they get a $15-$35k bill for the rescue.


Not going to happen.
The Coast Guard is expressly prohibited by statute (Title 46 US Code, sec. 2110) from charging a fee for any search and rescue service, so this is not something that is subject to a discretionary waiver.
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Gonna be honest kinda surprised this didn't happen in Florida.
 
nhoj1962
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: Wait until they get a $15-$35k bill for the rescue.


I hope they do. Stupidity shouldn't cost tax payers.

Flyovers for events are planned, are part of ongoing training maneuvers and budgeted for. Some people on the internet bemoan flyovers as a waste, because they think those assets and crews were brought in outside of training operations. It is an enjoyable use of an already budgeted for and needed ongoing training to maintain readiness for legitimate emergencies. IE commercial vessels.

But having to risk and send out $20M of assets and crew training to save idiots is, idiotic.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

KumquatMay: Had a friend surf the bore tide in Turnagain Arm (Cook Inlet, near Anchorage) on an inflatable unicorn. No US Coast Guard required.


Maybe if they found a more exciting tide...
 
Mithiwithi [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

robodog: Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: Wait until they get a $15-$35k bill for the rescue.

Not going to happen.
The Coast Guard is expressly prohibited by statute (Title 46 US Code, sec. 2110) from charging a fee for any search and rescue service, so this is not something that is subject to a discretionary waiver.


On balance, I'm inclined to believe that "the problems caused by people being charged for their rescues" would, in the long run, be worse than "the problems caused by people treating endangering themselves as no big deal because being rescued is free".

Even with a free rescue, one is generally subjected to enough stress to cause someone who isn't a complete idiot to realize that they were in severe danger. And the complete idiots will, eventually, put themselves beyond rescue. Whereas charging people for it would result in people being ruined for life because of one careless mistake.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Gruntbuggly: Herr Flick's Revenge: Some people are to stupid to live.
Rescuing them just delays the inevitable.

At least the dogs were rescued.


As a former Coastie one thing I can say for certain... Coasties love dogs.
 
sharbear [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

KumquatMay: Had a friend surf the bore tide in Turnagain Arm (Cook Inlet, near Anchorage) on an inflatable unicorn. No US Coast Guard required.


Used to live right there, the mud was murderous, literally- a fisherman was stuck in the mud in his waist high waders. Fast incoming tide took his life.
 
nytmare
‘’ 9 hours ago  
"For use on pools and ponds and very small lakes, NOT in large bodies of water where you will drift out to sea." That shiat should be required printing on the raft itself, due to too many folks making this same mistake.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Some people are to stupid to live.
Rescuing them just delays the inevitable.


All life saving rescues delay the inevitable.

/30th birthday. You're goddamned right alcohol was a factor.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Some people are to stupid to live.
Rescuing them just delays the inevitable.


"too'.  Carry on.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Gruntbuggly: Herr Flick's Revenge: Some people are to stupid to live.
Rescuing them just delays the inevitable.

At least the dogs were rescued.


Sure, but they released the three invasive organisms back into the environment.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 8 hours ago  

nytmare: "For use on pools and ponds and very small lakes, NOT in large bodies of water where you will drift out to sea." That shiat should be required printing on the raft itself, due to too many folks making this same mistake.


No! And take the farking suffocation warning off to.
 
Kraig57
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fugeeface
‘’ 7 hours ago  

arkansized: This is a worthwhile post mostly because of Coast Guard.
Disclaimer: Coastie wife


Agreed. Nice to see a relation here.
Proclaimer: Coastie. :)
 
alicechaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Some people are to stupid to live.
Rescuing them just delays the inevitable.


Most English speakers know the difference between to, two and too.
 
Zafler
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Kraig57: [Fark user image 498x588]


Dammit, I am really late with this. It's nice to be able to read The Far Side online though. His new stuff is pretty good also.
 
