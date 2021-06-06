 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Think that your verdict being vacated meant you could go free? Tag says it all   (cnn.com) divider line
49
    More: Florida, Circuit court, Supreme Court of the United States, United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, Vivian Solon, Eco-socialism, Green's case, Green's defense, Kim Hallock  
•       •       •

4629 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Jun 2021 at 10:30 PM (11 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



49 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
"I mean, yeah, the whole Brady violation looks bad, but this was the only black guy we could pin this one on, so yeah, we took our shot!"

Helluva reason to keep at this.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Interesting who does get presidential pardons
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
"The right to bear arms shall NOT BE INFRINGED!!"
"What about the right to a speedy and fair trial?"
"Hmm...is the person white?"
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
FTA:
"The state's appeal kept Green behind bars for 33 more months."
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Resident Muslim: "The right to bear arms shall NOT BE INFRINGED!!"
"What about the right to a speedy and fair trial?"
"Hmm...is the person white?"


That applies to the first statement too, of course.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 11 hours ago  

vudukungfu: Interesting who does get presidential pardons


Not so much interesting as "foreordained prejudice.'  Hell, if the evil bastards were smarter they'd pardon or commute a few like this, tell their base "Those darn liberals made me do it oh well" - and do other humanitarian decisions for virtue signaling  It'd help keep the dumb people on the fence about whether or not they're complete shiat, create a lot of doubt to exploit.  Whoever came up with this "All evil all the time" campaign was a moron - you want to be evil you pretend to be farking good, hide the evil, coven most of 'em in till it's too late.  Evil 101 FFS.

/I know we don't want competent evil
//well I don't anyway
///but screaming incompetence offends, sometimes even when you're glad they are schlubs
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Well, at least he's out of prison. Florida's supermax sucks.

Brady violations should automatically vacate a sentence and the prosecution should have no grounds for appeal. You can't play fair the first time, you shouldn't get a second shot at the target.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: , hide the evil, coven most of 'em in till it's too late.  Evil 101 FFS.



Oy... cozen - not coven.  I guess unless you're going for an evil witch government.
 
Krieghund
‘’ 11 hours ago  

vudukungfu: Interesting who does get presidential pardons


He was convicted of state murder charges, making him ineligible for a presidential pardon.

The federal court ruled that the state conviction was a Brady violation.
 
Bear_of_Arkona
‘’ 11 hours ago  
That he has maintained his innocence this whole time makes me more likely to believe him. I have never been a fan of the plead guilty to get significantly less time even if you are sure you are innocent.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

vudukungfu: Interesting who does get presidential pardons


Isn't murder state level?
 
Persnickety Paladin
‘’ 10 hours ago  
This man...if I were in his place, wrongfully imprisoned this way for 3 decades I'd be profane, bitter. seething with rage. I am sure of it.

But...he seems to full of grace and peace. He wants to feed squirrels, be a good grandfather, a good neighbor, visit his sister's grave, eat some Jamaican food ( to be fair, who wouldn't?), get to ride a horse again. He does not even seem to hold any bitterness towards the justice system.

If he was also the kind that liked to share his icecream I'd have trouble believing I was the same species as this man because I would not deserve to be.

I do believe suffering makes people stronger, kinder and compassionate. But going through this kind of hell.. going through this kind of bs and emerging a elevated kind if person is so astonishing. I am completely amazed he can be this way.
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Bear_of_Arkona: That he has maintained his innocence this whole time makes me more likely to believe him. I have never been a fan of the plead guilty to get significantly less time even if you are sure you are innocent.


You might not be a fan, but it is not an uncommon.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Yet again, the prosecution withheld evidence favorable to the defendant.  This will keep happening until there are serious repercussions for this kind of crap.

For the prosecution, disbarment.  Possible prison time.  For the state, pay the wrongfully imprisoned at least one million dollars per year spent behind bars.  Preferably out of the pension fund.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
These days, everyone has surveillance video, and cell tower pings. If you can't come up with an alibi when someone else was the criminal, you've got problems.

Back in the late 80s/early 90s? You'd better hope you had gone to a bank in the previous 48 hours.

Or a video rental store.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 10 hours ago  
"this little bit of freedom I got right here is a whole lot compared to no freedom at all"
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 10 hours ago  

C18H27NO3: "this little bit of freedom I got right here is a whole lot compared to no freedom at all"


And that's how they were able to keep slaves from running off even when no one was watching.  They've broken this poor man.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Persnickety Paladin: I do believe suffering makes people stronger, kinder and compassionate.


You must be a huge fan of that evil biatch Mother Theresa who spent her life making sure the most vulnerable suffered as much as possible.
 
Persnickety Paladin
‘’ 10 hours ago  

OgreMagi: Persnickety Paladin: I do believe suffering makes people stronger, kinder and compassionate.

You must be a huge fan of that evil biatch Mother Theresa who spent her life making sure the most vulnerable suffered as much as possible.


No because suffering like that is not an outcome of life. Anyone making another innocent human suffer on purpose , however noble they claim their motivation is, is at best a sanctimonious sadist. They are to blame.

I just meant suffering in the context of when you have known deep loss, or life has not been easy you are more able to feel empathy for others that are going through the same than someone who has not known struggle. A very easy or sheltered life can also make one naive to the suffering of others. Or so is my belief anyway.

But my bigger point was some of it can make you empathetic maybe but too much suffering is still going to sap every bit of your reserves. I was amazed that he could remain this kind. I have been through way less than he has and it took me over 3 decades to not feel hateful.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Resident Muslim: "The right to bear arms shall NOT BE INFRINGED!!"
"What about the right to a speedy and fair trial?"
"Hmm...is the person white?"


And not to be disingenuous, there are many poor white people who get abused and fall through the cracks as well.

/there was a story a drunk, white woman who kept spitting at the cops. You should have seen what she looked like after falling down the stairs in the precinct.
//seriously, that's what the cops claimed
///as if her care in the precinct isn't their responsibility
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

OgreMagi: Persnickety Paladin: I do believe suffering makes people stronger, kinder and compassionate.

You must be a huge fan of that evil biatch Mother Theresa who spent her life making sure the most vulnerable suffered as much as possible.


Not everyone is a horrible douchebag like you.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Gyrfalcon: OgreMagi: Persnickety Paladin: I do believe suffering makes people stronger, kinder and compassionate.

You must be a huge fan of that evil biatch Mother Theresa who spent her life making sure the most vulnerable suffered as much as possible.

Not everyone is a horrible douchebag like you.


Troll fight!!
 
The more you eat the more you fart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Wtf?!

His sentence is vacated.  Set him free, and I hope he sues and Wis enough to live the rest of his years doing whatever makes him happy.
 
The more you eat the more you fart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Gyrfalcon: OgreMagi: Persnickety Paladin: I do believe suffering makes people stronger, kinder and compassionate.

You must be a huge fan of that evil biatch Mother Theresa who spent her life making sure the most vulnerable suffered as much as possible.

Not everyone is a horrible douchebag like you.


You're both douchebags.
 
The more you eat the more you fart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Gyrfalcon: OgreMagi: Persnickety Paladin: I do believe suffering makes people stronger, kinder and compassionate.

You must be a huge fan of that evil biatch Mother Theresa who spent her life making sure the most vulnerable suffered as much as possible.

Not everyone is a horrible douchebag like you.


Also...you need to learn that Mother Teresa wasn't quite the saint the Catholic church made her out to be.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 9 hours ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: Gyrfalcon: OgreMagi: Persnickety Paladin: I do believe suffering makes people stronger, kinder and compassionate.

You must be a huge fan of that evil biatch Mother Theresa who spent her life making sure the most vulnerable suffered as much as possible.

Not everyone is a horrible douchebag like you.

Also...you need to learn that Mother Teresa wasn't quite the saint the Catholic church made her out to be.


She was mean. Much on brand
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: Gyrfalcon: OgreMagi: Persnickety Paladin: I do believe suffering makes people stronger, kinder and compassionate.

You must be a huge fan of that evil biatch Mother Theresa who spent her life making sure the most vulnerable suffered as much as possible.

Not everyone is a horrible douchebag like you.

Also...you need to learn that Mother Teresa wasn't quite the saint the Catholic church made her out to be.


Oh, Christ, Drew must be out of beer money again. Run along, little noob, and don't be picking fights with your elders and betters.
 
The more you eat the more you fart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Gyrfalcon: The more you eat the more you fart: Gyrfalcon: OgreMagi: Persnickety Paladin: I do believe suffering makes people stronger, kinder and compassionate.

You must be a huge fan of that evil biatch Mother Theresa who spent her life making sure the most vulnerable suffered as much as possible.

Not everyone is a horrible douchebag like you.

Also...you need to learn that Mother Teresa wasn't quite the saint the Catholic church made her out to be.

Oh, Christ, Drew must be out of beer money again. Run along, little noob, and don't be picking fights with your elders and betters.


You're a brainwashed twit.

Il give you credit for the john Wayne quote, but you're assuming I don't know history or the truth about what mother Teresa did.  Both are incorrect.
 
The more you eat the more you fart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
"
Although she had 517 missions in 100 countries at the time of her death, the study found that hardly anyone who came seeking medical care found it there. Doctors observed unhygienic, "even unfit," conditions, inadequate food, and no painkillers -- not for lack of funding, in which Mother Theresa's world-famous order was swimming, but what the study authors call her "particular conception of suffering and death."
"There is something beautiful in seeing the poor accept their lot, to suffer it like Christ's Passion. The world gains much from their suffering," Mother Teresa once told the unamused Christopher Hitchens."

Fark her.
 
The more you eat the more you fart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

waxbeans: The more you eat the more you fart: Gyrfalcon: OgreMagi: Persnickety Paladin: I do believe suffering makes people stronger, kinder and compassionate.

You must be a huge fan of that evil biatch Mother Theresa who spent her life making sure the most vulnerable suffered as much as possible.

Not everyone is a horrible douchebag like you.

Also...you need to learn that Mother Teresa wasn't quite the saint the Catholic church made her out to be.

She was mean. Much on brand


No. She was outright cruel.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Green doesn't dwell on it. He's more concerned with the squirrels in his brother-in-law's yard, which Green is forbidden to leave.

It's pretty farked up that he isn't allowed to leave those squirrels. What if they die? Does he have to dig them little graves and stay beside them forever?
 
The more you eat the more you fart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

hissatsu: Green doesn't dwell on it. He's more concerned with the squirrels in his brother-in-law's yard, which Green is forbidden to leave.

It's pretty farked up that he isn't allowed to leave those squirrels. What if they die? Does he have to dig them little graves and stay beside them forever?


Benjamin pellet rifle +squirrels = dinner.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 9 hours ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: waxbeans: The more you eat the more you fart: Gyrfalcon: OgreMagi: Persnickety Paladin: I do believe suffering makes people stronger, kinder and compassionate.

You must be a huge fan of that evil biatch Mother Theresa who spent her life making sure the most vulnerable suffered as much as possible.

Not everyone is a horrible douchebag like you.

Also...you need to learn that Mother Teresa wasn't quite the saint the Catholic church made her out to be.

She was mean. Much on brand

No. She was outright cruel.


Which is why I call her an evil biatch.  Tons of money people donated because they thought she was easing the suffering of the dying.  In reality, she maximized the suffering while funneling the money to open branches of her order.  The blatant fraud was the least of her sins.
 
The more you eat the more you fart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

OgreMagi: The more you eat the more you fart: waxbeans: The more you eat the more you fart: Gyrfalcon: OgreMagi: Persnickety Paladin: I do believe suffering makes people stronger, kinder and compassionate.

You must be a huge fan of that evil biatch Mother Theresa who spent her life making sure the most vulnerable suffered as much as possible.

Not everyone is a horrible douchebag like you.

Also...you need to learn that Mother Teresa wasn't quite the saint the Catholic church made her out to be.

She was mean. Much on brand

No. She was outright cruel.

Which is why I call her an evil biatch.  Tons of money people donated because they thought she was easing the suffering of the dying.  In reality, she maximized the suffering while funneling the money to open branches of her order.  The blatant fraud was the least of her sins.


I agree with you 500%.

Disclaimer: I was raised in a devout catholic household, but became an atheist after learned all the farked up shiat that religion does...like exactly what you stated.
 
mchaboud
‘’ 9 hours ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: hissatsu: Green doesn't dwell on it. He's more concerned with the squirrels in his brother-in-law's yard, which Green is forbidden to leave.

It's pretty farked up that he isn't allowed to leave those squirrels. What if they die? Does he have to dig them little graves and stay beside them forever?

Benjamin pellet rifle +squirrels = dinner.


Your nuts...
 
The more you eat the more you fart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

mchaboud: The more you eat the more you fart: hissatsu: Green doesn't dwell on it. He's more concerned with the squirrels in his brother-in-law's yard, which Green is forbidden to leave.

It's pretty farked up that he isn't allowed to leave those squirrels. What if they die? Does he have to dig them little graves and stay beside them forever?

Benjamin pellet rifle +squirrels = dinner.

Your nuts...


No...I'm Cajun.
 
missiv
‘’ 8 hours ago  

OgreMagi: Persnickety Paladin: I do believe suffering makes people stronger, kinder and compassionate.

You must be a huge fan of that evil biatch Mother Theresa who spent her life making sure the most vulnerable suffered as much as possible.


The basis of christian religion is suffering. The only issue is whether the suffering is caused by God, or by christian philosophy and it's devote followers appeasing the 1st Testament.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Defense: Four witnesses have recanted their testimony; nine more who say Green was doing drugs at a party in Mims, 2 miles from the grove, when the killing occurred. Green's fingerprints weren't found at the scene; Green doesn't know how to drive a stick shift like the one in Flyn n's truck; a canine officer used a questionable method to track shoe prints at the scene; the shoe prints found did not match Green's lone pair of Reeboks.

Prosecutor: He's black.

Florida: Guilty!
 
almandot
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Had Green struck a plea deal, he might've served a maximum of 22 years, but he insisted he didn't do it. He's now served almost 32 years, 18 of them on death row.

AmuricA
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: Gyrfalcon: The more you eat the more you fart: Gyrfalcon: OgreMagi: Persnickety Paladin: I do believe suffering makes people stronger, kinder and compassionate.

You must be a huge fan of that evil biatch Mother Theresa who spent her life making sure the most vulnerable suffered as much as possible.

Not everyone is a horrible douchebag like you.

Also...you need to learn that Mother Teresa wasn't quite the saint the Catholic church made her out to be.

Oh, Christ, Drew must be out of beer money again. Run along, little noob, and don't be picking fights with your elders and betters.

You're a brainwashed twit.

Il give you credit for the john Wayne quote, but you're assuming I don't know history or the truth about what mother Teresa did.  Both are incorrect.


And you're twice a fool if you think that I didn't already know that and assumed that I was talking about Mother Theresa and not Ogre, who is a horrible person and quite able to defend himself and doesn't need your dubious white-knighting. Also: What John Wayne quote?

Run along, stupid little noob.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Checks country: US
Checks colour: Black

Yep. Standard.
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Can we please start holding prosecutors criminally liable for misconduct?
- Withhold exculpatory evidence? Disbarment and serve the minimum sentence for the crime being tried.
- Lying to the Courts to get a conviction? Disbarment and serve the maximum sentence for the crime at trial.
- Put someone on death row despite exculpatory evidence? Prisoner goes free, prosecutor takes his/her place on Death Row, and ALL of the prosecutor's assets are seized to pay the wrongly-convicted.

Until and unless prosecutors (and judges and cops) start suffering consequences for wrongfully convicting someone, we'll continue to see cases like the one in TFA (and dozens more reported in the media over the last 10-15 years).

There have been far too many of these stories trickling out of the so-called "justice system". Even assuming no racial bias (as if), the blind pursuit of convictions as a measure of success is driving prosecutors to cheat to get another score in the "win" column. Couple that with what is basically carte blanche immunity from consequences, and we rapidly end up with the public growing convinced the "justice system" in this country is totally FUBAR, and people stop calling the police or filing lawsuits in favor of taking matters into their own hands.

The sad part is, it would only require some fairly straightforward steps to reduce the frequency of these transgressions. No more "prosecutorial immunity" or "limited immunity" or whatever other bullshiat idea exists to shield prosecutors from the consequences of their illegal actions. Anyone who knowingly and wrongfully prosecutes someone later determined to be not guilty must pay for their crimes. Anyone wrongfully convicted must be paid from the State coffers his/her expected earnings (calculated from previous employment history or state average income numbers- whichever is larger) from the time of arrest to the time of release from incarceration, plus a minimum $100,000.00 (no maximum) punitive award for imprisoning the innocent. Allow the wrongly convicted to sue prosecutors who lie, cheat, and/or withhold exculpatory evidence in order to pump up their conviction numbers.

Any prosecutor or judge who breaks the law in order to get a conviction suffers mandatory imprisonment for five years in Federal prisons, plus serving (consecutively) whatever state or federal sentence was given to the wrongfully convicted.

It won't happen at the state/local level because there are too many old racist farkwits who think it's just peachy-keen to toss innocent non-white people in jail. Make it Federal law, and hire enough prosecutors at the misnamed Justice Department to handle the caseload.

This shiat has to stop.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 3 hours ago  

NephilimNexus: Defense: Four witnesses have recanted their testimony; nine more who say Green was doing drugs at a party in Mims, 2 miles from the grove, when the killing occurred. Green's fingerprints weren't found at the scene; Green doesn't know how to drive a stick shift like the one in Flyn n's truck; a canine officer used a questionable method to track shoe prints at the scene; the shoe prints found did not match Green's lone pair of Reeboks.

Prosecutor: He's black.

Florida: Guilty!


This.
Or transversely the victim is a pretty young white girl that's a good way to get convicted regardless if you did it or not.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

leeksfromchichis: vudukungfu: Interesting who does get presidential pardons

Isn't murder state level?


Interesting who gets pardons from governors
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Land of the Free(TM)
 
Cletus from Canuckistan
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The girlfriend Hallock should have been prime suspect from day 1. That's some fine policein'.
 
mrschwen
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Wenchmaster: Can we please start holding prosecutors criminally liable for misconduct?
- Withhold exculpatory evidence? Disbarment and serve the minimum sentence for the crime being tried.
- Lying to the Courts to get a conviction? Disbarment and serve the maximum sentence for the crime at trial.
- Put someone on death row despite exculpatory evidence? Prisoner goes free, prosecutor takes his/her place on Death Row, and ALL of the prosecutor's assets are seized to pay the wrongly-convicted.

Until and unless prosecutors (and judges and cops) start suffering consequences for wrongfully convicting someone, we'll continue to see cases like the one in TFA (and dozens more reported in the media over the last 10-15 years).

There have been far too many of these stories trickling out of the so-called "justice system". Even assuming no racial bias (as if), the blind pursuit of convictions as a measure of success is driving prosecutors to cheat to get another score in the "win" column. Couple that with what is basically carte blanche immunity from consequences, and we rapidly end up with the public growing convinced the "justice system" in this country is totally FUBAR, and people stop calling the police or filing lawsuits in favor of taking matters into their own hands.

The sad part is, it would only require some fairly straightforward steps to reduce the frequency of these transgressions. No more "prosecutorial immunity" or "limited immunity" or whatever other bullshiat idea exists to shield prosecutors from the consequences of their illegal actions. Anyone who knowingly and wrongfully prosecutes someone later determined to be not guilty must pay for their crimes. Anyone wrongfully convicted must be paid from the State coffers his/her expected earnings (calculated from previous employment history or state average income numbers- whichever is larger) from the time of arrest to the time of release from incarceration, plus a minimum $100,000.00 (no maximum) punitive award for imprisoning the innocent. Allow the wrongly convicted to sue prosecutors who lie, cheat, and/or withhold exculpatory evidence in order to pump up their conviction numbers.

Any prosecutor or judge who breaks the law in order to get a conviction suffers mandatory imprisonment for five years in Federal prisons, plus serving (consecutively) whatever state or federal sentence was given to the wrongfully convicted.

It won't happen at the state/local level because there are too many old racist farkwits who think it's just peachy-keen to toss innocent non-white people in jail. Make it Federal law, and hire enough prosecutors at the misnamed Justice Department to handle the caseload.

This shiat has to stop.


The judge doesn't convict anyone.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to the victim's girlfriend, she hid his gun on the passenger seat of his truck, and then the victim somehow shot at Green with his hands tied behind his back. Sure.

/the girlfriend killed him
 
It'sMorphin'Time
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Persnickety Paladin: I do believe suffering makes people stronger, kinder and compassionate


Since there's no scientific evidence backing that up, and most known science says the opposite...why do you believe that again?
 
Displayed 49 of 49 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.