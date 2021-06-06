 Skip to content
(Rochester Democrat and Chronicle)   NY, Friday: Schools, you can lift the mask mandate. NY, Sunday: Oopsies, not yet. Check again Monday   (democratandchronicle.com) divider line
FarkaDark
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Yeah we got that email. Basically said 'Not so fast their cowboy'
 
flamesfan [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Wait for It!
 
Hyjamon [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
how many weeks are left?  can we not just keep things stable "for the children" for just a few more weeks?
 
Hyjamon [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Summer camps will be the next fun thing to watch.

Here I am with my family staying put, largely doing nothing...in the hopes that come August, we can actually GO BACK TO SOMEWHAT NORMAL SCHOOL!!!!

Yet, I am starting to hear people in my circles talking about the possibility that fall school may be more the same because if things heat up again, they will just shut everything down.  Amazingly, the people worried about schools not being normal during fall are the same ones running around like idiots now.  Self-fulfilling prophecy.

It is panic vacationing!  gotta do it now before they stop us again.

My mother keeps asking if I am going to bring the kids up to visit her this summer.  No, my 9 and 7 unvaccinated kids are not sitting on a packed plane for hours to visit you.  We also aren't hip on you visiting us for the same reason.  Just cause your vaxxed doesn't mean everyone else is!

Pandemics over. Moose out front shoulda told ya.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Why change up policy with only a week or two left to go?
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Meanwhile Florida has stopped publishing daily virus numbers because DeSantis.
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
I just always keep a mask in my back pocket.
 
Fano
‘’ 12 hours ago  

LarryDan43: Why change up policy with only a week or two left to go?


Because Superintendent Woundwort hasn't proved himself right yet but surely this time...
 
powhound
‘’ 12 hours ago  

LarryDan43: Why change up policy with only a week or two left to go?


Idiots did the same thing here. Last week of school and they lifted the mandate. I'm like really? Couldn't wait one more week?
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
This isn't exclusive to the US. I've been trying to visit friends and family all over. I can't buy an airline ticket because every few weeks, a certain region says, "Oops, no. We're locking down again." Either lock down until this shiat is over or present third party independent documents proving your region and the airlines going in and out are COVID free.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Teachers realizing how little they got sick from the kid germs be like

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 12 hours ago  
If there is any data or science that you are aware of that contradicts moving forward with this approach, please let me know as soon as possible.

No such data exists. Move forward. The masks in schools should have been gone a long time ago. Kids are not superspreaders and COVID is less dangerous to them than the flu.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Hyjamon: how many weeks are left?  can we not just keep things stable "for the children" for just a few more weeks?


Most schools are already out. If Covid takes out a few summer school paste eaters, what's the problem?
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Benjimin_Dover: If there is any data or science that you are aware of that contradicts moving forward with this approach, please let me know as soon as possible.

No such data exists. Move forward. The masks in schools should have been gone a long time ago. Kids are not superspreaders and COVID is less dangerous to them than the flu.


Cool.  Thanks.  Keep blowing that shiat on the adult staff.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 12 hours ago  

kyleaugustus: Benjimin_Dover: If there is any data or science that you are aware of that contradicts moving forward with this approach, please let me know as soon as possible.

No such data exists. Move forward. The masks in schools should have been gone a long time ago. Kids are not superspreaders and COVID is less dangerous to them than the flu.

Cool.  Thanks.  Keep blowing that shiat on the adult staff.


Agreed. Adult staff can get vaccinated so there's no problem.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Kids are not a risk with this.

When we reach a milestone in terms of getting this under control, the goalposts move again. It's not gonna end. I'm not talking about the virus.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Kids are not a risk with this.

When we reach a milestone in terms of getting this under control, the goalposts move again. It's not gonna end. I'm not talking about the virus.


But it's gotta turn into the planet killing plague sci-fi books have been promising. It has to.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Tell me why I don't like Mondays.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

powhound: LarryDan43: Why change up policy with only a week or two left to go?

Idiots did the same thing here. Last week of school and they lifted the mandate. I'm like really? Couldn't wait one more week?


Gotta appease racists and selfish parents.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Benjimin_Dover: kyleaugustus: Benjimin_Dover: If there is any data or science that you are aware of that contradicts moving forward with this approach, please let me know as soon as possible.

No such data exists. Move forward. The masks in schools should have been gone a long time ago. Kids are not superspreaders and COVID is less dangerous to them than the flu.

Cool.  Thanks.  Keep blowing that shiat on the adult staff.

Agreed. Adult staff can get vaccinated so there's no problem.


Vaccines do confer a considerable amount of protection, yes.  However, they are not perfect.  People that are vaccinated can still get sick.  Not every adult may be able to get vaccinated due to their own health concerns.  Some may be allergic to the vaccine.  Others may be precluded due to Long Covid symptoms and still waiting to be cleared.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Kids are not a risk with this.

When we reach a milestone in terms of getting this under control, the goalposts move again. It's not gonna end. I'm not talking about the virus.


It's about control not safety. The flu killed twice as many kids in the '17- '18 season as COVID has in total. The curve is flatter than a 12 old boy and has been since day one.


https://www.cdc.gov/flu/about/burden/​2​017-2018.htm
https://www.statista.com/statistics/1​1​91568/reported-deaths-from-covid-by-ag​e-us/
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 11 hours ago  

kyleaugustus: Benjimin_Dover: kyleaugustus: Benjimin_Dover: If there is any data or science that you are aware of that contradicts moving forward with this approach, please let me know as soon as possible.

No such data exists. Move forward. The masks in schools should have been gone a long time ago. Kids are not superspreaders and COVID is less dangerous to them than the flu.

Cool.  Thanks.  Keep blowing that shiat on the adult staff.

Agreed. Adult staff can get vaccinated so there's no problem.

Vaccines do confer a considerable amount of protection, yes.  However, they are not perfect.  People that are vaccinated can still get sick.  Not every adult may be able to get vaccinated due to their own health concerns.  Some may be allergic to the vaccine.  Others may be precluded due to Long Covid symptoms and still waiting to be cleared.


Then they can take other precautions. Abusing, and that is exactly what it is, millions of school kids because a few Karens in accounting can't get a shot is sick.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Benjimin_Dover: It's about control not safety.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Benjimin_Dover: Abusing, and that is exactly what it is,


Looks like we found Tucker's Fark handle.

/"abuse"...give me a farking break
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Mrtraveler01: Benjimin_Dover: It's about control not safety.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 225x225]


Is that a can full of your fee fees?
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Benjimin_Dover: kyleaugustus: Benjimin_Dover: kyleaugustus: Benjimin_Dover: If there is any data or science that you are aware of that contradicts moving forward with this approach, please let me know as soon as possible.

No such data exists. Move forward. The masks in schools should have been gone a long time ago. Kids are not superspreaders and COVID is less dangerous to them than the flu.

Cool.  Thanks.  Keep blowing that shiat on the adult staff.

Agreed. Adult staff can get vaccinated so there's no problem.

Vaccines do confer a considerable amount of protection, yes.  However, they are not perfect.  People that are vaccinated can still get sick.  Not every adult may be able to get vaccinated due to their own health concerns.  Some may be allergic to the vaccine.  Others may be precluded due to Long Covid symptoms and still waiting to be cleared.

Then they can take other precautions. Abusing, and that is exactly what it is, millions of school kids because a few Karens in accounting can't get a shot is sick.


Please.  Do tell us how wearing a single mask is child abuse.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 11 hours ago  

kyleaugustus: Benjimin_Dover: kyleaugustus: Benjimin_Dover: kyleaugustus: Benjimin_Dover: If there is any data or science that you are aware of that contradicts moving forward with this approach, please let me know as soon as possible.

No such data exists. Move forward. The masks in schools should have been gone a long time ago. Kids are not superspreaders and COVID is less dangerous to them than the flu.

Cool.  Thanks.  Keep blowing that shiat on the adult staff.

Agreed. Adult staff can get vaccinated so there's no problem.

Vaccines do confer a considerable amount of protection, yes.  However, they are not perfect.  People that are vaccinated can still get sick.  Not every adult may be able to get vaccinated due to their own health concerns.  Some may be allergic to the vaccine.  Others may be precluded due to Long Covid symptoms and still waiting to be cleared.

Then they can take other precautions. Abusing, and that is exactly what it is, millions of school kids because a few Karens in accounting can't get a shot is sick.

Please.  Do tell us how wearing a single mask is child abuse.


Why? Is that what you think the abuse is?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Benjimin_Dover: Mrtraveler01: Benjimin_Dover: It's about control not safety.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 225x225]

Is that a can full of your fee fees?


ctl.s6img.comView Full Size


/apparently I hit a sore spot for you and your worthless opinions
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Benjimin_Dover: kyleaugustus: Benjimin_Dover: kyleaugustus: Benjimin_Dover: kyleaugustus: Benjimin_Dover: If there is any data or science that you are aware of that contradicts moving forward with this approach, please let me know as soon as possible.

No such data exists. Move forward. The masks in schools should have been gone a long time ago. Kids are not superspreaders and COVID is less dangerous to them than the flu.

Cool.  Thanks.  Keep blowing that shiat on the adult staff.

Agreed. Adult staff can get vaccinated so there's no problem.

Vaccines do confer a considerable amount of protection, yes.  However, they are not perfect.  People that are vaccinated can still get sick.  Not every adult may be able to get vaccinated due to their own health concerns.  Some may be allergic to the vaccine.  Others may be precluded due to Long Covid symptoms and still waiting to be cleared.

Then they can take other precautions. Abusing, and that is exactly what it is, millions of school kids because a few Karens in accounting can't get a shot is sick.

Please.  Do tell us how wearing a single mask is child abuse.

Why? Is that what you think the abuse is?


Then, take your space and please describe what abuse you see.  I'm happy to hear your view in detail.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Benjimin_Dover: kyleaugustus: Benjimin_Dover: kyleaugustus: Benjimin_Dover: kyleaugustus: Benjimin_Dover: If there is any data or science that you are aware of that contradicts moving forward with this approach, please let me know as soon as possible.

No such data exists. Move forward. The masks in schools should have been gone a long time ago. Kids are not superspreaders and COVID is less dangerous to them than the flu.

Cool.  Thanks.  Keep blowing that shiat on the adult staff.

Agreed. Adult staff can get vaccinated so there's no problem.

Vaccines do confer a considerable amount of protection, yes.  However, they are not perfect.  People that are vaccinated can still get sick.  Not every adult may be able to get vaccinated due to their own health concerns.  Some may be allergic to the vaccine.  Others may be precluded due to Long Covid symptoms and still waiting to be cleared.

Then they can take other precautions. Abusing, and that is exactly what it is, millions of school kids because a few Karens in accounting can't get a shot is sick.

Please.  Do tell us how wearing a single mask is child abuse.

Why? Is that what you think the abuse is?


Only a moron thinks that's "child abuse".
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

skinink: Tell me why I don't like Mondays.


The story behind that song is very depressing.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 11 hours ago  

kyleaugustus: Benjimin_Dover: kyleaugustus: Benjimin_Dover: kyleaugustus: Benjimin_Dover: kyleaugustus: Benjimin_Dover: If there is any data or science that you are aware of that contradicts moving forward with this approach, please let me know as soon as possible.

No such data exists. Move forward. The masks in schools should have been gone a long time ago. Kids are not superspreaders and COVID is less dangerous to them than the flu.

Cool.  Thanks.  Keep blowing that shiat on the adult staff.

Agreed. Adult staff can get vaccinated so there's no problem.

Vaccines do confer a considerable amount of protection, yes.  However, they are not perfect.  People that are vaccinated can still get sick.  Not every adult may be able to get vaccinated due to their own health concerns.  Some may be allergic to the vaccine.  Others may be precluded due to Long Covid symptoms and still waiting to be cleared.

Then they can take other precautions. Abusing, and that is exactly what it is, millions of school kids because a few Karens in accounting can't get a shot is sick.

Please.  Do tell us how wearing a single mask is child abuse.

Why? Is that what you think the abuse is?

Then, take your space and please describe what abuse you see.  I'm happy to hear your view in detail.


Everybody here knows all of things that has been done to schools and kids. It's public knowledge and can be found on pretty much every state website.  It would be up to you to explain why you would single out just one thing, the wearing of masks, as being the abuse.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Mrtraveler01: Benjimin_Dover: kyleaugustus: Benjimin_Dover: kyleaugustus: Benjimin_Dover: kyleaugustus: Benjimin_Dover: If there is any data or science that you are aware of that contradicts moving forward with this approach, please let me know as soon as possible.

No such data exists. Move forward. The masks in schools should have been gone a long time ago. Kids are not superspreaders and COVID is less dangerous to them than the flu.

Cool.  Thanks.  Keep blowing that shiat on the adult staff.

Agreed. Adult staff can get vaccinated so there's no problem.

Vaccines do confer a considerable amount of protection, yes.  However, they are not perfect.  People that are vaccinated can still get sick.  Not every adult may be able to get vaccinated due to their own health concerns.  Some may be allergic to the vaccine.  Others may be precluded due to Long Covid symptoms and still waiting to be cleared.

Then they can take other precautions. Abusing, and that is exactly what it is, millions of school kids because a few Karens in accounting can't get a shot is sick.

Please.  Do tell us how wearing a single mask is child abuse.

Why? Is that what you think the abuse is?

Only a moron thinks that's "child abuse".


It's not child abuse. It is utterly and completely unnecessary, but it not abuse.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Benjimin_Dover: Everybody here knows all of things that has been done to schools and kids. It's public knowledge and can be found on pretty much every state website. It would be up to you to explain why you would single out just one thing, the wearing of masks, as being the abuse.


The thread is about NYC masking...  It's about removing that mask requirement in classrooms...

What are you talking about?  Please, describe whatever you think is the abuse happening in classrooms.  Don't shirk it and tell us to do the research for you.  Pile it on us, please.
 
NuvvuNikki
‘’ 11 hours ago  

kyleaugustus: Benjimin_Dover: kyleaugustus: Benjimin_Dover: kyleaugustus: Benjimin_Dover: If there is any data or science that you are aware of that contradicts moving forward with this approach, please let me know as soon as possible.

No such data exists. Move forward. The masks in schools should have been gone a long time ago. Kids are not superspreaders and COVID is less dangerous to them than the flu.

Cool.  Thanks.  Keep blowing that shiat on the adult staff.

Agreed. Adult staff can get vaccinated so there's no problem.

Vaccines do confer a considerable amount of protection, yes.  However, they are not perfect.  People that are vaccinated can still get sick.  Not every adult may be able to get vaccinated due to their own health concerns.  Some may be allergic to the vaccine.  Others may be precluded due to Long Covid symptoms and still waiting to be cleared.

Then they can take other precautions. Abusing, and that is exactly what it is, millions of school kids because a few Karens in accounting can't get a shot is sick.

Please.  Do tell us how wearing a single mask is child abuse.


You're the one calling wearing masks abuse.
 
NuvvuNikki
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Er. that was at  Benjimin_Dover, notkyleaugustus
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

NuvvuNikki: Er. that was at  Benjimin_Dover, notkyleaugustus


:) I got your meaning.
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Hyjamon: Summer camps will be the next fun thing to watch.

Here I am with my family staying put, largely doing nothing...in the hopes that come August, we can actually GO BACK TO SOMEWHAT NORMAL SCHOOL!!!!

Yet, I am starting to hear people in my circles talking about the possibility that fall school may be more the same because if things heat up again, they will just shut everything down.  Amazingly, the people worried about schools not being normal during fall are the same ones running around like idiots now.  Self-fulfilling prophecy.

It is panic vacationing!  gotta do it now before they stop us again.

My mother keeps asking if I am going to bring the kids up to visit her this summer.  No, my 9 and 7 unvaccinated kids are not sitting on a packed plane for hours to visit you.  We also aren't hip on you visiting us for the same reason.  Just cause your vaxxed doesn't mean everyone else is!

Pandemics over. Moose out front shoulda told ya.


Your kids are much more likely to die from accidental drowning or riding their bike than they are from covid.
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 11 hours ago  

kyleaugustus: Benjimin_Dover: If there is any data or science that you are aware of that contradicts moving forward with this approach, please let me know as soon as possible.

No such data exists. Move forward. The masks in schools should have been gone a long time ago. Kids are not superspreaders and COVID is less dangerous to them than the flu.

Cool.  Thanks.  Keep blowing that shiat on the adult staff.


Not a single adult teacher tested positive at my kids school. A half dozen kids did though.
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Mrtraveler01: Benjimin_Dover: Mrtraveler01: Benjimin_Dover: It's about control not safety.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 225x225]

Is that a can full of your fee fees?

[ctl.s6img.com image 850x850]

/apparently I hit a sore spot for you and your worthless opinions


Triggered like typing detected.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

bobbyjoebobby: kyleaugustus: Benjimin_Dover: If there is any data or science that you are aware of that contradicts moving forward with this approach, please let me know as soon as possible.

No such data exists. Move forward. The masks in schools should have been gone a long time ago. Kids are not superspreaders and COVID is less dangerous to them than the flu.

Cool.  Thanks.  Keep blowing that shiat on the adult staff.

Not a single adult teacher tested positive at my kids school. A half dozen kids did though.


Three from mine did, two with long Covid, one of those and another hospitalized.  It's a smaller school, too, with about 60 staff.  It's harder to put a finger to where exactly the exposure came from.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

bobbyjoebobby: Mrtraveler01: Benjimin_Dover: Mrtraveler01: Benjimin_Dover: It's about control not safety.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 225x225]

Is that a can full of your fee fees?

[ctl.s6img.com image 850x850]

/apparently I hit a sore spot for you and your worthless opinions

Triggered like typing detected.


Yeah, Ben was very triggered there wasn't he?
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Mrtraveler01: bobbyjoebobby: Mrtraveler01: Benjimin_Dover: Mrtraveler01: Benjimin_Dover: It's about control not safety.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 225x225]

Is that a can full of your fee fees?

[ctl.s6img.com image 850x850]

/apparently I hit a sore spot for you and your worthless opinions

Triggered like typing detected.

Yeah, Ben was very triggered there wasn't he?


By "Ben" you mean mrtraveler01 yeah?
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 10 hours ago  

kyleaugustus: bobbyjoebobby: kyleaugustus: Benjimin_Dover: If there is any data or science that you are aware of that contradicts moving forward with this approach, please let me know as soon as possible.

No such data exists. Move forward. The masks in schools should have been gone a long time ago. Kids are not superspreaders and COVID is less dangerous to them than the flu.

Cool.  Thanks.  Keep blowing that shiat on the adult staff.

Not a single adult teacher tested positive at my kids school. A half dozen kids did though.

Three from mine did, two with long Covid, one of those and another hospitalized.  It's a smaller school, too, with about 60 staff.  It's harder to put a finger to where exactly the exposure came from.


That the trouble. The CDC has a nice write up on schools and transmission.

Based on the data available, in-person learning in schools has not been associated with substantial community transmission. Although national COVID-19 case incidence rates among children and adolescents have risen over time, this trend parallels trends observed among adults.17 Increases in case incidence among school-aged children and school reopenings do not appear to pre-date increases in community transmission.17,32-34
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

bobbyjoebobby: Mrtraveler01: bobbyjoebobby: Mrtraveler01: Benjimin_Dover: Mrtraveler01: Benjimin_Dover: It's about control not safety.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 225x225]

Is that a can full of your fee fees?

[ctl.s6img.com image 850x850]

/apparently I hit a sore spot for you and your worthless opinions

Triggered like typing detected.

Yeah, Ben was very triggered there wasn't he?

By "Ben" you mean mrtraveler01 yeah?


No.

Seems like you're having a little trouble reading there.
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Mrtraveler01: Benjimin_Dover: It's about control not safety.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 225x225]


All you have to do is look at the science, published by the CDC, and look at how public school unions have acted to know it's about control.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

bobbyjoebobby: iTs AlL aBoUt CoNtRoLl!!!


FTFY
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
CDC suggests that kids should wear masks at school.

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-​n​cov/community/schools-childcare/operat​ion-strategy.html
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 10 hours ago  
We have a vaccine that works.  We do not have a vaccine that is perfect.  The protection afforded by this vaccine is temporary.  It does not encourage a long lasting plasma cell compartment in the marrow.  Furthermore, any humorally circulating memory cells generated as a consequence of vaccination are not really attuned to circulating variants.  Get hit with the Indian strains and they might not even recognize it at all.  Prudence is still the order of the day.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 9 hours ago  

bobbyjoebobby: kyleaugustus: bobbyjoebobby: kyleaugustus: Benjimin_Dover: If there is any data or science that you are aware of that contradicts moving forward with this approach, please let me know as soon as possible.

No such data exists. Move forward. The masks in schools should have been gone a long time ago. Kids are not superspreaders and COVID is less dangerous to them than the flu.

Cool.  Thanks.  Keep blowing that shiat on the adult staff.

Not a single adult teacher tested positive at my kids school. A half dozen kids did though.

Three from mine did, two with long Covid, one of those and another hospitalized.  It's a smaller school, too, with about 60 staff.  It's harder to put a finger to where exactly the exposure came from.

That the trouble. The CDC has a nice write up on schools and transmission.

Based on the data available, in-person learning in schools has not been associated with substantial community transmission. Although national COVID-19 case incidence rates among children and adolescents have risen over time, this trend parallels trends observed among adults.17 Increases in case incidence among school-aged children and school reopenings do not appear to pre-date increases in community transmission.17,32-34


That study has been absolutely savaged through criticism and mathematical analysis. The CDC adheres to it through political convenience.

I find it ironic that the same people that rant about schools being liberal indoctrination centers for teaching facts are always so eager to cite that debunked study as evidence that the most readily communicable pathogen known to humanity doesn't transmit inside schools because magic.  Ironic, but not surprising.
 
