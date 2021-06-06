 Skip to content
(Times of Israel)   Last surviving Auschwitz liberator dies at 98. David Dushman: may his name be for a blessing   (timesofisrael.com) divider line
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Thank You, Brother
 
EdwardTellerhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
I can't imagine going back to normal life after witnessing something like that.
Honorable menschen.
 
From Philly to Boston [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Having visited the camp in 1999, I can honestly say that I cannot imagine what it must have been like to roll up on the camp. What I saw can never be erased from my memory. Man's inhumanity towards fellow man.

If you're looking for a Russian to high five, this is your man. RIP.

"They staggered out of the barracks, sat and lay among the dead. Terrible. We threw them all our canned food and immediately went on to hunt down the fascists," he said.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Every loss of someone that directly experienced that hell just emboldens the Holocaust-deniers more.

Thank you for every ounce you gave.  RIP.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
cdn-images-1.medium.comView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Mazel Tov and L'Chaim to your family. May you find peace until xxxx calls you. The rest is well earned.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 13 hours ago  

kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
The German guards had evacuated the camp shortly before the Soviet arrival in January 1945, making a forced march west into Germany proper before being moved by train to a camp near Weimar.  While prisoners weren't given the option to stay, there were some that had the means to hide and choose to stay that were of good enough health.  Those that were deliberately left were those viewed as already dying, too sick, injured, or weak to start the trek.  Those that left and those that stayed weren't sure who had the better chances to survive.  Around 7,000 had remained behind.  ~60,000 went on the march.  Between 9 and 15 thousand died during the march.

http://auschwitz.org/en/history/evacu​a​tion/the-final-evacuation-and-liquidat​ion-of-the-camp

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Liberat​i​on_of_Auschwitz_concentration_camp
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
"They staggered out of the barracks, sat and lay among the dead. Terrible. We threw them all our canned food and immediately went on to hunt down the fascists," he said.

Poor man was obviously confused. They were socialists. It says it right in the party name.

/If you can't trust Adolf Hitler, who can you trust?
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Living well is the best revenge.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Wow, RIP Mr. Dushman and thanks.
 
mrparks
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Dushman smash!
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 13 hours ago  

This was the Red Army.  I wouldn't count on them having all that much food.  And it is entirely possible that they knew about this effect (being Russian and iffy food supplies) and could make a reasonable guess it wouldn't kill them.  I'm guessing that while Leningrad was relieved, there wasn't much information about what happened.

Americans could much more easily accidentally kill them.
 
Churchy LaFemme
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Can ya give the guy his day??
 
lolmao500
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Summoner101: Every loss of someone that directly experienced that hell just emboldens the Holocaust-deniers more.

Thank you for every ounce you gave.  RIP.


Every time I hear someone is an holocaust-denier I want to punch them until they have bones in their stool.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 12 hours ago  

I spent last week on IV fluids in the hospital and today was my first day I could eat solid foods. Even transitioning after a week of no solids and my entire GI tract is a mess. I maybe got down 800 calories today and that tested my stomach

Not comparing my hospital stay to being in a camp, by any means. But even that week has my body pretty beaten down,
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 12 hours ago  

yet_another_wumpus: Americans could much more easily accidentally kill them.


From what I've read, it happened.  The American soldiers had little understanding of starvation and the dangers of too much food all at once, so out of the goodness of their hearts, they gave food to the victims and many died.  A can of Spam is pretty much poison to someone who is nearly dead from starvation.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
It is utterly beyond my understanding how any human could stand by and watch such torture on fellow humans, let alone participate. Evil. Pure evil.

The liberators even being such heroes had to live with the memories of what they saw.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 12 hours ago  
This week in 1942 will be the first time since the mass murders carried out in concentration camps is published in newspapers in the west, about 6 months after the organized genocide started.

British intelligence had heard things about mass murders done by SS units in eastern europe but not about the whole thing being carried out on an organized mass scale that it did.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

lolmao500: Summoner101: Every loss of someone that directly experienced that hell just emboldens the Holocaust-deniers more.

Thank you for every ounce you gave.  RIP.

Every time I hear someone is an holocaust-denier I want to punch them until they have bones in their stool.


One of the things that pisses me off about this country I love is people voluntarily fought in wars and came back to racism they killed to eliminate and for which their comrades died.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Are we the last ones left alive
Are we the only human beings to survive
-Rush, Red Sector A

No, you were not.
 
StaleCoffee
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: It is utterly beyond my understanding how any human could stand by and watch such torture on fellow humans, let alone participate. Evil. Pure evil.

The liberators even being such heroes had to live with the memories of what they saw.


Watch what's going on in the world right now, and understand that people tolerate small evils in incremental steps until it accumulates to something inconceivably heinous. Then you've either acclimated to it, or you're standing in the middle of it wondering how the fark it happened. That kind of shiat takes decades to lay the ground work for, and decades to work at.

Villains don't see themselves as such. They raise up the heroes of the previous era as their own icons without ever really understanding how they violate the memory and works of the same.
 
MrBonestripper
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Rest easy, proud Antifa soldier.
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
This reminded me of my former boss Leon . He was born in a shtetl in Ozeryany, Poland . He had joined the Russian army and fought in the battle of Stalingrad and later fought and liberated thousands from the death camps only to return to his home and find out that the Nazi's had exterminated his family.
He defected in 1950 and gave me my first break to work for him, and I will always be grateful that he had faith in me.
 
MizzouGuy
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Soviet liberator? America won that war!

Kidding. RIP hero.
 
BlackCloudofDespair
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Look in his eye says he was willing and able to kill fascists until the day he died. Maybe even for a day or two more after.

RIP. Life well-lived.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Bless this man.

Given this is Pride Month, I would be remiss in my queer duties if I didn't mention that, at the time of the liberation of the camps, homosexuality was still a felony under German law, and homosexuals were re-imprisoned while the others were set free. It wouldn't be until 1968/9 that the Germanys would lift those laws, and it wouldn't be until the 1990s that no more arrests for homosexuality were made.

This is an integral part of German/Holocaust history, and everyone needs to know it. Especially this month.
 
Mole Man
‘’ 12 hours ago  

BofB Liberation Part 2
Youtube eMrpzuivK1M
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Died one day before the anniversary of D-Day. Missed it by that much.

RIP Russian Hero.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 12 hours ago  

I find his use of "hunt down the fascists" quite delicious. Not "fight". "Hunt"
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

While I'm sure they did their best to be genuine to the events, the depiction still shows people too healthy for the event.  The survivors were emaciated, nearly walking corpses.  Some no longer able to walk.  The actors there are, understandably, just thin.

https://www.ushmm.org/learn/timeline-​o​f-events/1942-1945/liberation-of-dacha​u

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shryke
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Do either of you know which group or groups of people represent actual modern Holocaust deniers? How about the largest group?
 
stringbad [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

To be fair, of all the bad things Hitler did, he still killed Hitler.

/not mine
 
Begoggle
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Republicans have continued on the Nazi legacy.
 
Mock26
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Yeah, I visited Dachau in 1989 and it seriously shook me up.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Yes.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Obviously not everyone can do it, but visiting a former concentration camp is something that most people should do at least once.

/Went to Terezin back in '91.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Anti-fascism is a human duty.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity
‘’ 10 hours ago  

My grandfather liberated a camp.  I don't know which one, and I've requested his records to see what I can find out about it.  But he did not return a whole person.  He was deeply damaged, could hardly hold down a job, etc.  He would have been sent to Korea, but, see above, so he was stationed in Greenland... where he burned down the base (fell asleep on guard duty with a cigarette in his mouth).

My grandma stayed with him ONLY because he literally carried Jews out of the camps, and she thought someone who did that, and basically gave up their life to save others (like I said, he was broken) deserved to be cared for.

The other side of my family is Jewish, so I of course appreciate all the much more his sacrifice. That side of the family sucks but whatever ;)
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Begoggle: Republicans have continued on the Nazi legacy.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 10 hours ago  

It's hard enough just visiting the camps today as museums that do a very light bit of educating you on the horrors that happened within those walls (it's been 25 years since I was there and it's still very vivid for me) I can't imagine actually experiencing it in person could do anything but leave life long scars that no man should be asked to bear.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
May he rest in peace.
 
EdwardTellerhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

It's odd watching movies like Welles' The Stranger that were made right after the war. A relative few people saw camp footage in newsreels, but most people just didn't get  the sheer scale. It was probably Night and Fog in 1956--ten years after the war ended!--that really showed the horror.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Most of my ex's family disappeared into the camps, most likely Auschwitz, since that's where most Hungarian Jews were sent.  The Iron Cross (Hungarian Nazis) could teach Germans a thing or two about efficiency when it came to killing Jews.  They were sending so many of them so fast that they overwhelmed Auschwitz's capacity to gas them. I met my ex's grandmother, who was a survivor.  Unfortunately, I couldn't have a conversation with her because she didn't speak English and I didn't speak Hungarian.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

I'm glad someone else is familiar with that movie.  In high school, it was shown in English Class on 16mm film.  Being on the AV crew, I was the projectionist.  I cringed hearing my fellow students giggling at the scenes of bulldozers shoving bodies into mass graves.  I just don't get that reaction.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

kyleaugustus: The German guards had evacuated the camp shortly before the Soviet arrival in January 1945, making a forced march west into Germany proper before being moved by train to a camp near Weimar.  While prisoners weren't given the option to stay, there were some that had the means to hide and choose to stay that were of good enough health.  Those that were deliberately left were those viewed as already dying, too sick, injured, or weak to start the trek.  Those that left and those that stayed weren't sure who had the better chances to survive.  Around 7,000 had remained behind.  ~60,000 went on the march.  Between 9 and 15 thousand died during the march.

http://auschwitz.org/en/history/evacua​tion/the-final-evacuation-and-liquidat​ion-of-the-camp

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Liberati​on_of_Auschwitz_concentration_camp


I'm curious as to the joke click on that post.  Really, what was funny there?  Haha-15,000 dead?  Haha-they didn't know they might have lived?
 
EdwardTellerhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

I remember when the denialists started spewing. Well wait, how do you account for the camp footage? "The bodies were civilian casualties from the Dresden bombings and Allied propagandists moved them there." I didn't know whether they were actually that stupid or if they believed the rest of us were.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Yes, I think a lot of folks didn't realize the true scale, which made life for returning soldiers difficult.  Shell-shock wasn't well understood either.  I feel awful for my grandfather and people life him.  I mean, he was great to me (we were close) but a complete twatwaffle to just about everyone else haha
 
ViolentEastCoastCity
‘’ 9 hours ago  

F*cking wat.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

The logistics of moving that many bodies that distance before they decomposed seems daunting, not to mention I would expect them to show evidence of burns rather than emaciation.

But let's not bother with logic.
 
