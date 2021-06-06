 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Variety)   Queen Elizabeth II has another great-granddaughter, spawned by he who shall not be named   (variety.com) divider line
72
    More: Spiffy, Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, Family, Royal family, Prince, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, British Royal Family, Princess, Charles, Prince of Wales  
•       •       •

2181 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Jun 2021 at 7:17 PM (15 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



72 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
We'll see if the name does anything...
 
EdwardTellerhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
I can't understand why parents christen kids with nicknames like Lilibet or Sasha. They'll only have to come up with another one.
 
VelcroFez [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

EdwardTellerhands: I can't understand why parents christen kids with nicknames like Lilibet or Sasha. They'll only have to come up with another one.


Not these parents
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
EdwardTellerhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

VelcroFez: EdwardTellerhands: I can't understand why parents christen kids with nicknames like Lilibet or Sasha. They'll only have to come up with another one.

Not these parents


Why not? Inevitably a royal playmate will come up with some other adorable mangling like "Lublub," and that'll become the treasured nickname. In a couple of generations, "Lublub, Duchess of Locationshire" will show up in the royal family tree.
 
VelcroFez [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

EdwardTellerhands: VelcroFez: EdwardTellerhands: I can't understand why parents christen kids with nicknames like Lilibet or Sasha. They'll only have to come up with another one.

Not these parents

Why not? Inevitably a royal playmate will come up with some other adorable mangling like "Lublub," and that'll become the treasured nickname. In a couple of generations, "Lublub, Duchess of Locationshire" will show up in the royal family tree.


In 10 years every other girl in school is going to be named Lilibet
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
He can be named.  It's her they hate.
 
veale728 [BareFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Voldemort?
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
So everyone is wondering what color is this kid's hair, with the father being a ginger.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
You folks haven't been happy since the Royals got kicked out of the U.S..
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 15 hours ago  
She comes from a good line.

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Well they're just a couple of hamsters aren't they?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
demonfaerie [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nemisonic
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Eightballjacket: So everyone is wondering what color is this kid's hair, with the father being a ginger.


Game of Thrones did the reveal in Season 1:
Eddard Stark - Reading the past of crown
Youtube a1wL4PMc4Vo
 
wxboy
‘’ 14 hours ago  
On the plus side, this knocks Prince Andrew down another spot on the line of succession.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Oh, look who's in the papers.  Seems like it's been...........days.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Why didn't they just make the first name Diana?

That'd really stick it to ol' Lizzy. Lilibet sounds like a hedge fund.....
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

EdwardTellerhands: I can't understand why parents christen kids with nicknames like Lilibet or Sasha. They'll only have to come up with another one.


Lilibet was Queen Elizabeth's nickname with the Family when her children were young, a childish mispronounciation of Elisabeth. No doubt it is a peace offering and a reminder of the royal connection in case the break lasts long enough to affect the grand-child.

Sasha or Sacha is a nickname, perhaps like my cousin by marriage, Mishy (from Michel, Michael). It is, I believe, Russian. P.E. Trudeau named one of his sons after Sacha's, one of his favourite restaurants in downtown Ottawa, a short walk from Parliament. Spelling may vary without notice (because I'm me and thus often affected by French or other, more foreign, spellings).

I am surprised that they chose to name the gal, Lilibet, but can understand the reasoning and feeling behind the choice.

Perhaps the Royal Family continues to get more middle class, because trendiness is not a Royal trait. Most English people have borne one of four or five names for centuries. At one time you could have been sure a woman's name would have been Agnes or Elizabeth, or in a lower social register, Mary. A man would almost certainly be John, Richard, Edward, or more recently, George.

Whatever the reason, it is perfectly conventional to choose a "family" name (Vicky, Beatrice) and add a bit of flexibiity to allow modernization or whatever if needed.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
A member of the British royal family not conceived by cousins! Ya... nope do your thing. I just need a real job.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 14 hours ago  
It's all Meghan's fault, I bet.  Whatever it is "Royal Experts" decide is wrong with this baby bring born, how it was announced, what the name was, how big a crap Piers Morgan took this morning... whatever.  HER FAULT!
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
I didn't know she was pregnant.  /shrug
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 14 hours ago  

foo monkey: I didn't know she was pregnant.  /shrug


That's Meghan's fault too!
 
Fissile
‘’ 14 hours ago  
The Queen comes from a time when the peccadilloes of the royals...such as laudanum addiction, boy bugger, shagging quadroons and stable boys, etc...were all just quietly swept under the rugs.  In her time people of quality breeding would never had stooped to marry anyone such as this ghastly girl.   It has nothing to do with 'racism'.   You understand.  Now be a good peasant and piss off.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
They put the lime in the coconut and then drink it all up. That did not surprise because we are familiar with Caribbean tastes.

Then they put the chili on the hotdog and et it all up.

Being raised in the mad chaos of the Royal Family, we are used to peculiar culinary concatinations and concoctions. But that was a Revelation as they say.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Did they choose the trailer trash name just to give Liz the shiats?
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 14 hours ago  

EdwardTellerhands: VelcroFez: EdwardTellerhands: I can't understand why parents christen kids with nicknames like Lilibet or Sasha. They'll only have to come up with another one.

Not these parents

Why not? Inevitably a royal playmate will come up with some other adorable mangling like "Lublub," and that'll become the treasured nickname. In a couple of generations, "Lublub, Duchess of Locationshire" will show up in the royal family tree.


Who gives a fark how it reads in the Big Book of Snaggletoothed Horse Faced FopDandies?

I just find it amusing that they named one of the kids that killed Racist PaPaw "Lili."
 
valenumr
‘’ 14 hours ago  

EdwardTellerhands: VelcroFez: EdwardTellerhands: I can't understand why parents christen kids with nicknames like Lilibet or Sasha. They'll only have to come up with another one.

Not these parents

Why not? Inevitably a royal playmate will come up with some other adorable mangling like "Lublub," and that'll become the treasured nickname. In a couple of generations, "Lublub, Duchess of Locationshire" will show up in the royal family tree.


Already being called Lili.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Jesus McSordid: Did they choose the trailer trash name just to give Liz the shiats?


You know that's Megan's fault, right?

:-)
 
Practical_Draconian [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

demonfaerie: [Fark user image image 334x500]


Lil' Bits | Rick and Morty | Adult Swim
Youtube Gj4-E5Hs3Kc
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Lilibet sounds like a dollar store knock off cookie
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Jesus McSordid: Did they choose the trailer trash name just to give Liz the shiats?


As Trae Crowder pointed out "Between the teeth, the inbreeding, and Memaw worried about how black the grandbaby is gonna come out, the Royal Family is the world's most famous collection of trailer trash stereotypes."
 
EdwardTellerhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

valenumr: EdwardTellerhands: VelcroFez: EdwardTellerhands: I can't understand why parents christen kids with nicknames like Lilibet or Sasha. They'll only have to come up with another one.

Not these parents

Why not? Inevitably a royal playmate will come up with some other adorable mangling like "Lublub," and that'll become the treasured nickname. In a couple of generations, "Lublub, Duchess of Locationshire" will show up in the royal family tree.

Already being called Lili.


I don't like it. Lacks the gravitas of "Lublub."
 
Zog Zogu
‘’ 14 hours ago  

maudibjr: Lilibet sounds like a dollar store knock off cookie


Actually...

About Lilibet.Com
This Website Www.Lilibet.Com Is Run By Anatolian Limited B.V., A Curaçao Company. Lilbet Offers A Great Range Of Online Gambling Products And Games And Is Fully Licensed By The Curaçao Gaming Commission.
 
Gway
‘’ 14 hours ago  

brantgoose: EdwardTellerhands: I can't understand why parents christen kids with nicknames like Lilibet or Sasha. They'll only have to come up with another one.

Lilibet was Queen Elizabeth's nickname with the Family when her children were young, a childish mispronounciation of Elisabeth. No doubt it is a peace offering and a reminder of the royal connection in case the break lasts long enough to affect the grand-child.

Sasha or Sacha is a nickname, perhaps like my cousin by marriage, Mishy (from Michel, Michael). It is, I believe, Russian. P.E. Trudeau named one of his sons after Sacha's, one of his favourite restaurants in downtown Ottawa, a short walk from Parliament. Spelling may vary without notice (because I'm me and thus often affected by French or other, more foreign, spellings).

I am surprised that they chose to name the gal, Lilibet, but can understand the reasoning and feeling behind the choice.

Indeed... call her Elizabeth, and call it a day.  And good luck to the wee colleen. And doubly so for her parents.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 14 hours ago  
The Daily Fail works overtime to find SOME way to create a stink over a baby being born...  lamely, it's just "the timing".  There's also implied shade, I think, with the "both take parental leave".

Harry and Meghan take parental leave from their jobs after revealing birth of daughter Lilibet Diana - as it emerges they told Queen her great-grandchild would be named after her 'before the announcement' (but Palace was still caught cold by timing)
 
Fissile
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Kris_Romm: The Daily Fail works overtime to find SOME way to create a stink over a baby being born...  lamely, it's just "the timing".  There's also implied shade, I think, with the "both take parental leave".

Harry and Meghan take parental leave from their jobs after revealing birth of daughter Lilibet Diana - as it emerges they told Queen her great-grandchild would be named after her 'before the announcement' (but Palace was still caught cold by timing)


I'll bet that with new blood the kids will grow up to be healthy, attractive people who will get a lot of attention from the public.   This does not bode well for the pasty mutants that make up the rest of the royal family.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

VelcroFez: EdwardTellerhands: VelcroFez: EdwardTellerhands: I can't understand why parents christen kids with nicknames like Lilibet or Sasha. They'll only have to come up with another one.

Not these parents

Why not? Inevitably a royal playmate will come up with some other adorable mangling like "Lublub," and that'll become the treasured nickname. In a couple of generations, "Lublub, Duchess of Locationshire" will show up in the royal family tree.

In 10 years every other girl in school is going to be named Lilibet


They're the ones names Daenerys.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: He can be named.  It's her they hate.


Tom Brady?
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Piers Morgan mocks Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they welcome baby girl

Piers just wishes it had been his weak little swimmers inside Meghan.  We all know that by now, right?
 
Miami-Hoosier [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Me name kid - whar my money?
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

EdwardTellerhands: VelcroFez: EdwardTellerhands: I can't understand why parents christen kids with nicknames like Lilibet or Sasha. They'll only have to come up with another one.

Not these parents

Why not? Inevitably a royal playmate will come up with some other adorable mangling like "Lublub," and that'll become the treasured nickname. In a couple of generations, "Lublub, Duchess of Locationshire" will show up in the royal family tree.


And then, Liz Ten.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Just what the world needs, another hideously entitled crotchfruit.  Go away.
 
catmandu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

EdwardTellerhands: I can't understand why parents christen kids with nicknames like Lilibet or Sasha. They'll only have to come up with another one.


Well, they might not like the full name. My legal name is a nickname. My brothers were both given the full version of their names. My parents just did not like any of the full length options for my name. No, I was never given another nickname
 
nemisonic
‘’ 13 hours ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Why didn't they just make the first name Diana?

That'd really stick it to ol' Lizzy. Lilibet sounds like a hedge fund.....


Or Lillibet is a ebonics version of Elizabeth...
/I'll show myself out
 
Trik
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Seeing as they're the first peepo to ever have a child in the history of forever we should all be on our knees for them.
 
baltimoreblonde
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Should be interesting in that the son is a British subject, but can go for US citizenship (through Mom) when he turns 18. The new one is US, but can go for British citizenship (through Dad) when SHE turns 18.

I don't know why, but I found that interesting. Dual passports for both, I guess?
 
lilistonic [BareFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Born on my birthday, being called by my favorite name.

I mean, it still isn't particularly interesting, but I enjoy a bit of serendipity.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 12 hours ago  
FTA: Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Lili's middle name, Diana, honors her late grandmother, the Princess of Wales.


That would actually be a sweet, touching gesture in any family.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Bruscar: FTA: Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Lili's middle name, Diana, honors her late grandmother, the Princess of Wales.


That would actually be a sweet, touching gesture in any family.


I thought it was very sweet and touching until I read this thread.

Now it's sweet and touching and driving Farkers up the wall.
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

iron de havilland: EdwardTellerhands: VelcroFez: EdwardTellerhands: I can't understand why parents christen kids with nicknames like Lilibet or Sasha. They'll only have to come up with another one.

Not these parents

Why not? Inevitably a royal playmate will come up with some other adorable mangling like "Lublub," and that'll become the treasured nickname. In a couple of generations, "Lublub, Duchess of Locationshire" will show up in the royal family tree.

And then, Liz Ten.

[Fark user image 500x281] [View Full Size image _x_]


Basically, she rules.
 
Displayed 50 of 72 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.