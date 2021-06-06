 Skip to content
(SoraNews24)   Before bathing, check the duck count
62
JRoo
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Worst Name I Ever Heard [BareFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Look at all those chickens
 
Dbearup
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Sorry, folks, but the baths are full. The duck out front shoulda toldja.
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
If you duck twice you get a goose. So I've heard anyway.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 13 hours ago  

JRoo: [Fark user image image 460x241]


In a row?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
"This makes me feel all warm and fuzzy inside."

Fuzzy insides are a serious medical issue.
 
bababa
‘’ 13 hours ago  
I tried a public bath once in Tokyo. I was really apprehensive about bathing naked in front of strangers, but I wanted to try it at least once. I screwed up my courage and finally did it - only to find myself in an empty bathhouse. No ducks, but it was quite a relief to be alone.
 
baorao
‘’ 13 hours ago  
I am here for the bath house not to see a duck hunt.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It appears that subby's mom is in the bath.
 
stuffy
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Other than your junk hanging out. How is this different than public pool?
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 13 hours ago  
If anime has taught me anything, it's that Japanese bath houses are always full of hot women and the walls are easily scaled.
 
bababa
‘’ 13 hours ago  

stuffy: Other than your junk hanging out. How is this different than public pool?


Everyone is naked. The photo in the article shows the bathing women covered up with a towel, but that's just for the photoshoot.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 13 hours ago  
The Bit with the Ducks (James Veitch is a terrible roommate)
Youtube uYOmtEcZ1lk
 
Summoner101
‘’ 13 hours ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
badkneemm
‘’ 13 hours ago  
oh the duck COUNT! Thats ver different. Nevermind.
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
It was nice going to a natural hot spring onsen in Japan.   It was a modern one since it had been built near a ski area, so all the features were modern.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

According to my front yard, the count is two.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Ask your doctor if your Duck count is right for your age. Over 85% of Active Seniors polled don't know how many ducks are appropriate for their age group - Get Informed Today (tm). Remember - Only you can keep track of your D number (tm).
 
Jumpthruhoops
‘’ 13 hours ago  

badkneemm: oh the duck COUNT! Thats ver different. Nevermind.


vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

CFitzsimmons: [Fark user image image 421x500]


pics.me.meView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Meh, I have reached old man in a locker room stage.

pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Space Station Wagon
‘’ 12 hours ago  
It amazing that a country known for modesty even has a public bath.
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: [Fark user image image 425x318]
According to my front yard, the count is two.


What kinda ducks are those?
 
dyhchong
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Space Station Wagon: It amazing that a country known for modesty even has a public bath.


Lol, modesty. Japan is known for its censorship, and that's because the Christians butted in.

Public baths go far further back and are ingrained their society, and being anything but naked in them is discouraged (but allowed).

Outside of the Christian values, on the other hand:
travelbeginsat40.comView Full Size

festivalsherpa-wpengine.netdna-ssl.comView Full Size

psecn.photoshelter.comView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
imgcp.aacdn.jpView Full Size
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet: Herr Flick's Revenge: [Fark user image image 425x318]
According to my front yard, the count is two.

What kinda ducks are those?


No idea.
They showed up in my front yard a week or so ago. We have a bird feeder out and drop some seed down around a tree.
They hang out all day eating, go down in the ditch and walk to a retention pond.
 
Fano
‘’ 12 hours ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: CFitzsimmons: [Fark user image image 421x500]

[pics.me.me image 500x541]


I Want a New Duck
Youtube 3KvgQIBcdRk
tie him up with duck tape
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet: Herr Flick's Revenge: [Fark user image image 425x318]
According to my front yard, the count is two.

What kinda ducks are those?

No idea.
They showed up in my front yard a week or so ago. We have a bird feeder out and drop some seed down around a tree.
They hang out all day eating, go down in the ditch and walk to a retention pond.


Quick Google search.
Black bellied whistling duck.
Apparently they are from South America.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

LordOfThePings: "This makes me feel all warm and fuzzy inside."

Fuzzy insides are a serious medical issue.


Maybe they're real live ducks, being used dildonically.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Herr Flick's Revenge: Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet: Herr Flick's Revenge: [Fark user image image 425x318]
According to my front yard, the count is two.

What kinda ducks are those?

No idea.
They showed up in my front yard a week or so ago. We have a bird feeder out and drop some seed down around a tree.
They hang out all day eating, go down in the ditch and walk to a retention pond.

Quick Google search.
Black bellied whistling duck.
Apparently they are from South America.


Do they whistle?
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 11 hours ago  

TorpedoOrca: Herr Flick's Revenge: Herr Flick's Revenge: Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet: Herr Flick's Revenge: [Fark user image image 425x318]
According to my front yard, the count is two.

What kinda ducks are those?

No idea.
They showed up in my front yard a week or so ago. We have a bird feeder out and drop some seed down around a tree.
They hang out all day eating, go down in the ditch and walk to a retention pond.

Quick Google search.
Black bellied whistling duck.
Apparently they are from South America.

Do they whistle?


They have never made any noise that I am aware of.
 
keldaria
‘’ 11 hours ago  

dyhchong: Space Station Wagon: It amazing that a country known for modesty even has a public bath.

Lol, modesty. Japan is known for its censorship, and that's because the Christians butted in.

Public baths go far further back and are ingrained their society, and being anything but naked in them is discouraged (but allowed).

Outside of the Christian values, on the other hand:
[travelbeginsat40.com image 850x592]
[festivalsherpa-wpengine.netdna-ssl.co​m image 850x565]
[psecn.photoshelter.com image 850x565]


That's actually rather tame. Japan is known for their crazy shiat. Where else can you get used panties out of a vending machine.
 
haknudsen
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet: Herr Flick's Revenge: [Fark user image image 425x318]
According to my front yard, the count is two.

What kinda ducks are those?

No idea.
They showed up in my front yard a week or so ago. We have a bird feeder out and drop some seed down around a tree.
They hang out all day eating, go down in the ditch and walk to a retention pond.


We have had a pair of ducks on and off for the last 3 weeks or so.  Don't know where they go when not on our lawn.  Nothing nearby that I can think of that would attract them.
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Prof. Frink: LordOfThePings: "This makes me feel all warm and fuzzy inside."

Fuzzy insides are a serious medical issue.

Maybe they're real live ducks, being used dildonically.


Fark a duck?
Duck a fark?
Dark a fuc**NO CARRIER
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Unlimited ducks here. Its the time of year when you find duck families, moms showing their babies around the neighborhood. A pair of well meaning idiots rounded up a group of eight ducklings and took them down to the lake a short distance away. Immediately after that mama appeared, calling to her babies, who were gone.  No idea if they were ever reunited. People, leave wild animals alone, theyre very good at taking care of themselves and their young if you simply leave them alone to do their job...
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
keldaria:

I sincerely doubt that.

Used panties sales are primarily online direct from OnlyFans etc.  now. It's not the 90's anymore.

The vending machine panties are usually clean.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

keldaria: dyhchong: Space Station Wagon: It amazing that a country known for modesty even has a public bath.

Lol, modesty. Japan is known for its censorship, and that's because the Christians butted in.

Public baths go far further back and are ingrained their society, and being anything but naked in them is discouraged (but allowed).

Outside of the Christian values, on the other hand:
[travelbeginsat40.com image 850x592]
[festivalsherpa-wpengine.netdna-ssl.co​m image 850x565]
[psecn.photoshelter.com image 850x565]

That's actually rather tame. Japan is known for their crazy shiat. Where else can you get used panties out of a vending machine.


No, seriously. Some of us aren't in Japan and want to know what options we have.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Prof. Frink: keldaria: dyhchong: Space Station Wagon: It amazing that a country known for modesty even has a public bath.

Lol, modesty. Japan is known for its censorship, and that's because the Christians butted in.

Public baths go far further back and are ingrained their society, and being anything but naked in them is discouraged (but allowed).

Outside of the Christian values, on the other hand:
[travelbeginsat40.com image 850x592]
[festivalsherpa-wpengine.netdna-ssl.co​m image 850x565]
[psecn.photoshelter.com image 850x565]

That's actually rather tame. Japan is known for their crazy shiat. Where else can you get used panties out of a vending machine.

No, seriously. Some of us aren't in Japan and want to know what options we have.


options for what?
 
Karne
‘’ 9 hours ago  

keldaria: dyhchong: Space Station Wagon: It amazing that a country known for modesty even has a public bath.

Lol, modesty. Japan is known for its censorship, and that's because the Christians butted in.

Public baths go far further back and are ingrained their society, and being anything but naked in them is discouraged (but allowed).

Outside of the Christian values, on the other hand:
[travelbeginsat40.com image 850x592]
[festivalsherpa-wpengine.netdna-ssl.co​m image 850x565]
[psecn.photoshelter.com image 850x565]

That's actually rather tame. Japan is known for their crazy shiat. Where else can you get used panties out of a vending machine.


Not in Japan. That is an urban legend. Certain adult shops have them - but not real used panties.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Prof. Frink: LordOfThePings: "This makes me feel all warm and fuzzy inside."

Fuzzy insides are a serious medical issue.

Maybe they're real live ducks, being used dildonically.


They should still consult a fuzzician.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 9 hours ago  

leeksfromchichis: keldaria:

I sincerely doubt that.

Used panties sales are primarily online direct from OnlyFans etc.  now. It's not the 90's anymore.

The vending machine panties are usually clean.


Italy has panty gumball machines at various points on the road. I'm not sure what going on in some countries, but apparently women needing clean underwear while out and about is a thing.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

BafflerMeal: leeksfromchichis: keldaria:

I sincerely doubt that.

Used panties sales are primarily online direct from OnlyFans etc.  now. It's not the 90's anymore.

The vending machine panties are usually clean.

Italy has panty gumball machines at various points on the road. I'm not sure what going on in some countries, but apparently women needing clean underwear while out and about is a thing.


Doesn't the lace get stuck in your teeth?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 9 hours ago  

leeksfromchichis: BafflerMeal: leeksfromchichis: keldaria:

I sincerely doubt that.

Used panties sales are primarily online direct from OnlyFans etc.  now. It's not the 90's anymore.

The vending machine panties are usually clean.

Italy has panty gumball machines at various points on the road. I'm not sure what going on in some countries, but apparently women needing clean underwear while out and about is a thing.

Doesn't the lace get stuck in your teeth?


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
aagrajag
‘’ 9 hours ago  

keldaria: dyhchong: Space Station Wagon: It amazing that a country known for modesty even has a public bath.

Lol, modesty. Japan is known for its censorship, and that's because the Christians butted in.

Public baths go far further back and are ingrained their society, and being anything but naked in them is discouraged (but allowed).

Outside of the Christian values, on the other hand:
[travelbeginsat40.com image 850x592]
[festivalsherpa-wpengine.netdna-ssl.co​m image 850x565]
[psecn.photoshelter.com image 850x565]

That's actually rather tame. Japan is known for their crazy shiat. Where else can you get used panties out of a vending machine.


That hasn't been a thing for a while, and I'm kinda sorry I missed it.

Just as a souvenir, though. I wouldn't actually open the package; ew.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Meh, I have reached old man in a locker room stage.

[pics.me.me image 500x737]


I'm the guy on the right in the bottom frame.

/nothin' like a freshly blow-dried sack
 
Kraig57
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

leeksfromchichis: The vending machine panties are usually clean.


So you're saying there's a chance?

It's like buying a lottery scratcher!
 
