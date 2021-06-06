 Skip to content
 
(SFGate)   Asking a Black delivery driver for his papers in your wealthy white neighborhood just isn't the cheap thrill it used to be   (sfgate.com) divider line
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Naturally, people on that thread are doxing whitey...unfortunately the name they've come up with is pretty clearly someone else. Ho hum.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
He moved to the neighborhood a few MONTHS ago.... he seemed to become the cock of the walk pretty fast.

He is from ALABAMA

Oooohhhh boy. Surprised he didn't call the man he was harassing "boy" come to think of it.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
He'll be okay. He will sell his home for.slightly more than he paid for it.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

puffy999: He'll be okay. He will sell his home for.slightly more than he paid for it.


He isn't "okay" now.

Not by any stretch of the imagination.

The loss of mental health in this country under Reagan is playing out just as we all foresaw.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Part 3 was very satisfying.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
There are three videos in total, be sure to check the Twitter thread for the others.

Oh, wait ...

White man harass and interrogate a black delivery man
Youtube LqlK0N1yN8U
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
So, an Alabaman doesn't like the idea of a black delivery driver?

ISN'T THAT WHAT YOU MOTHERF*CKERS HOLDING REENACTMENTS ARE "FIGHTING FOR"?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Seriously I wonder how often that went down in Alabama and how often the person being harassed just complied with him.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

hubiestubert: So, an Alabaman doesn't like the idea of a black delivery driver?

ISN'T THAT WHAT YOU MOTHERF*CKERS HOLDING REENACTMENTS ARE "FIGHTING FOR"?


" Boxes? That's white man's work. Those of darker complexion? You stack rocks. "
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

hubiestubert: So, an Alabaman doesn't like the idea of a black delivery driver?

ISN'T THAT WHAT YOU MOTHERF*CKERS HOLDING REENACTMENTS ARE "FIGHTING FOR"?


Not if the delivery man is getting paid.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


Standard for the neighborhood.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
He moved a few months ago.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Anyway this story is a couple of days old so I have to assume this one isn't mistaken identity.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

hubiestubert: So, an Alabaman doesn't like the idea of a black delivery driver?

ISN'T THAT WHAT YOU MOTHERF*CKERS HOLDING REENACTMENTS ARE "FIGHTING FOR"?


That's a bunch of Bullshait. I'd say that 90 percent of the delivery drivers that deliver to me here in 'bama...are black guys or gals. Heck my doctor is a black guy, and my bank officer is a black woman.
The most racist place I've ever been was "Liberal Boston"...it was uncomfortable because you just didn't see any black people in normal jobs like a bank teller, maitre d , shop owner, or anything with a vennier of authority.

Also, the only "Reenactment" I've been to was Selma.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Oh Look Time Travelers.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Eh, Pelosi will kick him out in due time.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Delivery guy held himself well. No one needs to put up with this.

I recently moved back in with my parents because they're elderly. They've lived in the same suburban cul de sac for 30 years where I grew up. I take a walk around the block because there's not much to do here. Three weeks ago, I'm walking, minding my own business, listening to podcasts. Some guy pulls over and demands, "What're you doing here?" I reply, "I live here." He sees I'm not one of the "Oh, so solly" Asians and goes on his way. Sick of this shiat.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Who thinks they can just go out asking for ids from people

If you think someone is stealing things just call the police, buy a camera l, don't harass strangers and get mad when they harass back
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

FrancoFile: [upload.wikimedia.org image 247x402]

Standard for the neighborhood.


As wild as that movie is, my favorite part was the foley for the shot where Keaton hits Liotta in the head with a cast iron skillet.

*BWEEEEEEEEENG!*
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

hardinparamedic: optikeye: puffy999: He was a foot surgeon from Alabama according to every report which came out

Every Report? You mean copy paste from other reports.

I could be wrong...but it's best to make your have aquired the correct target before pulling the trigger based on 'internet searches' ..

[Fark user image 201x251]

why is it every conservative freak show has something to do with feet.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


I dunno, but it's definitely a through line.

Also, tangentially,  Remember when that one guy was elected and it came out he wrote bigfoot erotic so Chuck Tingle had to write a novella to defend him kinda?
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

WillofJ2: Who thinks they can just go out asking for ids from people


Affluent white people. They honestly believe they have some sort of natural authority over the "lessers" out there.

My favorite part was when Dr. Racist started shaking because the scary black man wasn't bowing down to his authoritay. I was waiting for him to clutch his pearls.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Ragin' Asian: Delivery guy held himself well. No one needs to put up with this.

I recently moved back in with my parents because they're elderly. They've lived in the same suburban cul de sac for 30 years where I grew up. I take a walk around the block because there's not much to do here. Three weeks ago, I'm walking, minding my own business, listening to podcasts. Some guy pulls over and demands, "What're you doing here?" I reply, "I live here." He sees I'm not one of the "Oh, so solly" Asians and goes on his way. Sick of this shiat.


I'm white.
Saw an Asian dude walking through my neighborhood, didn't recognize him.
I waved, said hello and went about my business.
Life is easy if you aren't wrapped up in fear and stupidity.
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Anybody able to find if there's a fourth video showing the end of this interaction?
 
stray_capts
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Our dead-end road has five houses stretched over about half a mile, well outside the city limits.  It is incredibly easy to know everyone who lives here.  Most of us (not the 90-year-old lady) will stop and ask somebody if they need help with anything if we see somebody unfamiliar.  Partially because there's a good chance they're lost, and partly to look after the neighbors.  Even on this street, where it is easy to know absolutely everyone who lives here, you can't just assume somebody different is up to no good - deliveries are common, as are contractors, repairmen, utility workers, etc.  The idea that you can stop and frisk just anybody in almost any neighborhood is crazy.  Besides, if somebody were up to no good, a neighbor slowing down, taking a look and offering a friendly smile asking if they need directions or assistance is a significant deterrent without being a racist clown.

On one occasion, I saw a guy pulling into multiple driveways, getting out and looking around.  I called the police, took a picture and just casually parked in the middle of my own driveway in my truck (about 500' away) to observe.  My wife and kids weren't home so I wasn't too worried.  He was walking around my property, but hadn't entered any buildings when the police arrived. His reason was, "I just wanted to see what's down here."  The police asked, and I granted, a trespassing warning so if he was on site again he could be arrested.  The police got his ID and told him he'd be looked at pretty hard if anything happened to disappear.

Bottom line, you can be a good neighbor and not an asshole at the same time.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 15 hours ago  

leeksfromchichis: hardinparamedic: optikeye: puffy999: He was a foot surgeon from Alabama according to every report which came out

Every Report? You mean copy paste from other reports.

I could be wrong...but it's best to make your have aquired the correct target before pulling the trigger based on 'internet searches' ..

[Fark user image 201x251]

why is it every conservative freak show has something to do with feet.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 313x500]

I dunno, but it's definitely a through line.

Also, tangentially,  Remember when that one guy was elected and it came out he wrote bigfoot erotic so Chuck Tingle had to write a novella to defend him kinda?


What bigfoot erotica did he wrote?
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

optikeye: hardinparamedic: optikeye: puffy999: He was a foot surgeon from Alabama according to every report which came out

Every Report? You mean copy paste from other reports.

I could be wrong...but it's best to make your have aquired the correct target before pulling the trigger based on 'internet searches' ..

[Fark user image 201x251]

why is it every conservative freak show has something to do with feet.

It's the Agony of De Feet.


This comment deserves more love.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
I'm not watching vertical video.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 15 hours ago  

WillofJ2: Who thinks they can just go out asking for ids from people

If you think someone is stealing things just call the police, buy a camera l, don't harass strangers and get mad when they harass back


i mean, maybe we don't call the police on black people doing their jobs?
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Ragin' Asian: Delivery guy held himself well. No one needs to put up with this.

I recently moved back in with my parents because they're elderly. They've lived in the same suburban cul de sac for 30 years where I grew up. I take a walk around the block because there's not much to do here. Three weeks ago, I'm walking, minding my own business, listening to podcasts. Some guy pulls over and demands, "What're you doing here?" I reply, "I live here." He sees I'm not one of the "Oh, so solly" Asians and goes on his way. Sick of this shiat.

I'm white.
Saw an Asian dude walking through my neighborhood, didn't recognize him.
I waved, said hello and went about my business.
Life is easy if you aren't wrapped up in fear and stupidity.


You're one of the good ones.

So solly.

Jokes.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
I live out in the woods in an expensive elderly white zip code.  I was woken up yesterday morning by someone yelling/cursing angrily and as he walked down my road. Maybe having a bad phone conversation as he walked by, I have no idea.   By the time I stumbled out of bed, he was gone.

So, yesterday afternoon, I hear him walk by again.  It's a middle aged white man, with long black dreadlocks (wig?), he's swearing and yelling and punching his fists in front of him.  He's not hurting anyone, and apparently just rage walking, seemingly having the worst day of his life.

I had no idea what to do, I thought about calling the police, but he wasn't hurting anyone, and I didn't want him dead.  I thought about going out and offering him a dad hug, but I'm not a mental health professional, and can't afford cosmetic dentistry if he decides to punch me.  So, I did nothing, haven't seen him since, so he apparently walked off his problems.
 
cannibalparrot
‘’ 15 hours ago  

optikeye: hardinparamedic: optikeye: puffy999: He was a foot surgeon from Alabama according to every report which came out

Every Report? You mean copy paste from other reports.

I could be wrong...but it's best to make your have aquired the correct target before pulling the trigger based on 'internet searches' ..

[Fark user image 201x251]

why is it every conservative freak show has something to do with feet.

It's the Agony of De Feet.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 15 hours ago  
I love when the adrenaline dump hits the white dude and his hand start shaking. That's definitely the point where he realizes that he's in the finding out phase.
 
Trik
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Wonder how the black guy's employer is going to react to these videos.
The black guy was clearly in the right, but you never know how a boss is going to react.

We've seen Wal-Mart employees fired for preventing a rape and other acts of helping people in distress...
 
Coco LaFemme
‘’ 15 hours ago  
I see delivery drivers in my subdivision all the time, of all different races/colors. It's never occurred to me to stop them and demand they explain their presence. Not being racist is so incredibly easy. More people should try it.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

stray_capts: Our dead-end road has five houses stretched over about half a mile, well outside the city limits.  It is incredibly easy to know everyone who lives here.  Most of us (not the 90-year-old lady) will stop and ask somebody if they need help with anything if we see somebody unfamiliar.  Partially because there's a good chance they're lost, and partly to look after the neighbors.  Even on this street, where it is easy to know absolutely everyone who lives here, you can't just assume somebody different is up to no good - deliveries are common, as are contractors, repairmen, utility workers, etc.  The idea that you can stop and frisk just anybody in almost any neighborhood is crazy.  Besides, if somebody were up to no good, a neighbor slowing down, taking a look and offering a friendly smile asking if they need directions or assistance is a significant deterrent without being a racist clown.

On one occasion, I saw a guy pulling into multiple driveways, getting out and looking around.  I called the police, took a picture and just casually parked in the middle of my own driveway in my truck (about 500' away) to observe.  My wife and kids weren't home so I wasn't too worried.  He was walking around my property, but hadn't entered any buildings when the police arrived. His reason was, "I just wanted to see what's down here."  The police asked, and I granted, a trespassing warning so if he was on site again he could be arrested.  The police got his ID and told him he'd be looked at pretty hard if anything happened to disappear.

Bottom line, you can be a good neighbor and not an asshole at the same time.


I have a client in Alaska. Because of the reason she happens to be a client, she also happens to be at risk of surveillance by a certain insurance company. I explained to her that risk, and explained she may have already been surveilled. Her response was very similar to yours, and she let me know in no uncertain terms that if she had not been surveilled. Otherwise, she would have absolutely known about it.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Squish a peach for peace?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Trik: Wonder how the black guy's employer is going to react to these videos.
The black guy was clearly in the right, but you never know how a boss is going to react.

We've seen Wal-Mart employees fired for preventing a rape and other acts of helping people in distress...


He's pushing a cart load of Amazon boxes. In San Franciosi.

"Replaced by Robot"
Is probably the most likely response.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Heh, if that was "John's" truck he may be violating the law by blocking a public sidewalk. A-holes are going to A-hole.
 
Abox
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: I'm white.
Saw an Asian dude walking through my neighborhood, didn't recognize him.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
*plays video clips*

Pacific Heights John is going to have a really bad week starting tomorrow.
 
Persnickety Paladin
‘’ 15 hours ago  
How does one even have the arrogance to go up and ask someone for a thing they are not qualified to ask for? I can't even ask someone for the time!

Scratch that. If they have a dog, I am brave enough to approach anyone of any race and ask them what is the dog's name, how long they have had them and if I can pet them. I ask the first two questions only to be polite because I only want to ask question number 3.

But still...it takes a certain...I don't know...sense of ownership to go and ask for their identity when they are on the street. I get it if they are asking to enter your house. But they are on the street.they are not looking into a window. They are not fiddling with a door knob even bringing out your hero tendencies.

Jeeze.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Abox: Herr Flick's Revenge: I'm white.
Saw an Asian dude walking through my neighborhood, didn't recognize him.

[Fark user image image 346x252]


Bruce Lee is dead and Chuck Norris still breathes. Proof there is no god. Except maybe Kareem Abdul Jabbar.
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 14 hours ago  
...and moments later, Squeaky unknowingly entered the picture:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

optikeye: hubiestubert: So, an Alabaman doesn't like the idea of a black delivery driver?

ISN'T THAT WHAT YOU MOTHERF*CKERS HOLDING REENACTMENTS ARE "FIGHTING FOR"?

That's a bunch of Bullshait. I'd say that 90 percent of the delivery drivers that deliver to me here in 'bama...are black guys or gals. Heck my doctor is a black guy, and my bank officer is a black woman.
The most racist place I've ever been was "Liberal Boston"...it was uncomfortable because you just didn't see any black people in normal jobs like a bank teller, maitre d , shop owner, or anything with a vennier of authority.

Also, the only "Reenactment" I've been to was Selma.
[Fark user image 640x480]
Oh Look Time Travelers.


Um...

Bombingham is a nickname for Birmingham, Alabama during the Civil Rights Movement due to the 50 dynamite explosions that occurred in the city between 1947 and 1965.[1] The bombings were initially used against African Americans attempting to move into neighborhoods with entirely white residents. Later, the bombings were used against anyone working towards racial desegregation in the city.[1] One neighborhood within Birmingham experienced so many bombings it developed the nickname of Dynamite Hill.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Ragin' Asian: Abox: Herr Flick's Revenge: I'm white.
Saw an Asian dude walking through my neighborhood, didn't recognize him.

[Fark user image image 346x252]

Bruce Lee is dead and Chuck Norris still breathes. Proof there is no god. Except maybe Kareem Abdul Jabbar.


That kitten might still be alive.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Ragin' Asian: Abox: Herr Flick's Revenge: I'm white.
Saw an Asian dude walking through my neighborhood, didn't recognize him.

[Fark user image image 346x252]

Bruce Lee is dead and Chuck Norris still breathes. Proof there is no god. Except maybe Kareem Abdul Jabbar.



His name is Roger Murdoch. He's the co-pilot.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 14 hours ago  

optikeye: anything with a vennier of authority



The word you wanted is veneer.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Ragin' Asian: Abox: Herr Flick's Revenge: I'm white.
Saw an Asian dude walking through my neighborhood, didn't recognize him.

[Fark user image image 346x252]

Bruce Lee is dead and Chuck Norris still breathes. Proof there is no god. Except maybe Kareem Abdul Jabbar.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
cosmiquemuffin [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
If you go to the original Instagram post, you can see his face before he puts on a mask.
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 14 hours ago  
It is odd the video begins right when the "delivery guy" starts his rant against racism, so we have no context of anybody's behavior before then.

Most delivery people have uniforms or vehicles identifying who they are (for obvious reasons. Otherwise it would look really suspicious if you keep walking up to peoples houses)

Ultimately, we have no idea if race is even a factor.  Maybe that guy asks every non uniformed individual randomly walking up to homes or businesses for ID no matter their race.

I think the real lesson here is that if you want to do delivery as your profession....find some way to do identify yourself as a professional.  Otherwise learn to deal with people asking "hey..,,,why the hell do you keep walking up close to people's doors"
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

cosmiquemuffin: If you go to the original Instagram post, you can see his face before he puts on a mask.
[pbs.twimg.com image 614x816]


Sam Raimi?
 
