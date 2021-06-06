 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   Woman arrested for pretending to be a 13-year-old middle school student. Awkward
    Arrest, Trespass, Casey Garcia, YouTube account, Texas woman, El Paso County Jail  
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Tiny woman looks like a kid and fools people by wearing a mask.  Genius! (not really)

She's amazed that teachers tell students to get off their phone and don't use their names.

Dimwit.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
That's a hard 35


That's a hard 35
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

That's a hard 35

That's a hard 35


Raising kids is bad for you.  (my new book)
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
In the second video, Garcia complained about the lack of attention teachers gave to in-class students compared to remote learners. They did not engage with her except to tell her to put her phone away, she said.
"I was, 'Hey, put your phone away,'" she said. "I was not a name. I was not a person. I was, 'Hey, put your phone away.'"

Hey, welcome to school.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EdwardTellerhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
And yet when other people pretend to be 13, they're not the ones who get arrested. Ironic.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Wasn't this the plot of a Drew Barrymore movie?
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
That poor daughter is gonna get mocked for this for rest of her school career.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
The worst offender is whoever held the phone vertically.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
That forehead is not 13.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
hugram [TotalFark]
'' 16 hours ago
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Came for this. Leaving satisfied.


Came for this. Leaving satisfied.
 
Shadyman
‘’ 16 hours ago  
In before she ends up with the school forcing everyone to carry school ID at all times
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Apparently school security was tight enough to catch her.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Why, was she trying to get Matt Gaetz to fall for her?
 
tasteme
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Avoid at all costs. If approached, do not make eye contact and swiftly remove yourself. <end psa>
 
Foxxinnia
‘’ 15 hours ago  
"Social experiment" is the self-important version of "it was a prank bro."
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 15 hours ago  

EdwardTellerhands: And yet when other people pretend to be 13, they're not the ones who get arrested. Ironic.


That's because they're FBI agents.
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 15 hours ago  

kdawg7736: hugram: [Fark user image 342x443]

Came for this. Leaving satisfied.


I mean, I'm not usually one to kink-shame, but...
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Next she puts out videos pretending to be a 13 yearold seducing teachers and she's a hero
 
BraniacsDaughtr [BareFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Teachers having trouble devoting equal amounts of time and attention to two sets of students in different locations? Shock.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Foxxinnia: "Social experiment" is the self-important version of "it was a prank bro."


YouTube video prank leads to deadly Nashville shooting
Youtube xlPurKFZbfo


Sometimes it works out.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Look, lady. There are plenty of people who pretend to be two years old and never run into legal troubles with it. No one else consented to your Kink, especially not the teens your daughter knows
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 15 hours ago  

kermit the forg: That poor daughter is gonna get mocked for this for rest of her school career.


But a lot of her social media followers clicked "like", and isn't that what's really important?
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 15 hours ago  
stevenvictx
'' 15 hours ago
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
She needs help.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
I'm going to test airport security by carrying this here gun in my backpack. Hey, why are you arresting me? I'm a, uh, investigative journalist! This violates my civil rights! Waaaaaa!
 
Snatch Bandergrip
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Bslim: [kvia.b-cdn.net image 610x343]

That's a hard 35



So am I.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Snatch Bandergrip: Bslim: [kvia.b-cdn.net image 610x343]

That's a hard 35


So am I.


35 mm?
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Snatch Bandergrip: Bslim: [kvia.b-cdn.net image 610x343]

That's a hard 35


So am I.


look, we're all friends here. This is a safe space.

3.5 is a reasonable number.
 
Quadlok
‘’ 15 hours ago  
So is this like a Q save the children thing or an anti covid restriction thing or just basic attention whoring?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 15 hours ago  
tampering with government records

?
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

ArcadianRefugee: tampering with government records


Did she have her daughter's student ID?
 
MrSnrub
‘’ 15 hours ago  
"She said she was only caught after seven periods when a teacher confronted her after class."

She was there for seven months?!
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Quadlok: So is this like a Q save the children thing or an anti covid restriction thing or just basic attention whoring?


Why not b...damn.

Reflex action.

Why not all three?
 
Bmorrison
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Quadlok: So is this like a Q save the children thing or an anti covid restriction thing or just basic attention whoring?


D) All of the above
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

MrSnrub: "She said she was only caught after seven periods when a teacher confronted her after class."

She was there for seven months?!


I had started to make was a puberty joke but it wasn't fully developed.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 14 hours ago  

hardinparamedic: Snatch Bandergrip: Bslim: [kvia.b-cdn.net image 610x343]

That's a hard 35


So am I.

look, we're all friends here. This is a safe space.

3.5 is a reasonable number.


Length or girth?

/The ladies call me "The Biscuit"
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Dustin_00: ArcadianRefugee: tampering with government records

Did she have her daughter's student ID?


I think I just figured it out: her daughter's attendance record.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 14 hours ago  
What posing as a kid might look like:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Russ1642: I'm going to test airport security by carrying this here gun in my backpack. Hey, why are you arresting me? I'm a, uh, investigative journalist! This violates my civil rights! Waaaaaa!


Look, we've been throuhj this before, masks do not kill people.

Also no one said anything about civil rights, check you knee-jerk privilege
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Quadlok: So is this like a Q save the children thing or an anti covid restriction thing or just basic attention whoring?


Yes.
 
cefm
‘’ 14 hours ago  
cefm
'' 14 hours ago
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 14 hours ago  

cefm: [Why don't you have a seat right over there?]


I was imagining that... except...

The cops arrest that girl that keeps offering lemonade or ice tea or something but never actually delivers it!

/aisle seat please
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Bslim: [kvia.b-cdn.net image 610x343]

That's a hard 35


30.

She was doing the nasty when she was 16 (and probably before that age).
 
munko
‘’ 13 hours ago  

MrSnrub: "She said she was only caught after seven periods when a teacher confronted her after class."

She was there for seven months?!


no.  that's beside the point.  It sounds though, like the stuff porn is made of.  I'm pretty sure I saw this on Pornhub or Maybe Xnxx.com.  I guess I have a fun night of research ahead. I'm hoping the teacher is Lisa Ann with her Sara Palin look.
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Oh there are plenty of social experiments going on in prison. I'm sure she'll be delighted to further her scientific erudition.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 13 hours ago  
What gave it away was going through 3 or 4 Virginia Slims during one class.
 
Plane Guy
‘’ 12 hours ago  
She was immediately signed by Netflix to star in a high school drama.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Bslim: [kvia.b-cdn.net image 610x343]

That's a hard 35


Very Russian looking Garcia.
 
