 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Root)   Can't release bodycam footage if there wasn't any to begin with. Taps forehead guy really getting tired of this   (theroot.com) divider line
106
    More: Asinine, United States Marshals Service, Marshal, Federal Bureau of Investigation, law enforcement, United States, body cameras, North Star Fugitive Task Force, use of body cameras  
•       •       •

3226 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Jun 2021 at 5:05 PM (17 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



106 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Mongo No.5
‘’ 17 hours ago  
To be fair, he had a 4000 lb weapon that he drove through densely populated and active areas.  Police at one point had to suspend vehicular pursuit due to danger to civilians.  But no dash cams or body cams exist at all is still sketchy.
 
It'sMorphin'Time
‘’ 17 hours ago  
I'm starting to think the rule needs to be that if you don't have footage, you get to go on trial for murder. I'm filmed every day at work--someone who carries a gun needs to be held to at least that standard.
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Most federal law enforcement have policies prohibiting body cameras during their operations; even by local law enforcement when they're assisting. The thought is that much of what Federal LE does is plain clothes, non-overt types of law enforcement, and videos of their faces may, at times, jeopardize cases they're actively working. That said, there's little reason not to have them for most tactical teams and simply not release the video publicly; but make it available to view in court in private if necessary.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Mongo No.5: To be fair, he had a 4000 lb weapon that he drove through densely populated and active areas.  Police at one point had to suspend vehicular pursuit due to danger to civilians.  But no dash cams or body cams exist at all is still sketchy.


I'm sure once he made them chase him the word went out to shut off any cameras.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Bodycams should be activated when an officer goes on duty, and other than bathroom breaks which need to be authorized and remotely deactivated for X number of minutes, never turn off during their shift.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Who ordered the hit?
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 16 hours ago  

markie_farkie: Bodycams should be activated when an officer goes on duty, and other than bathroom breaks which need to be authorized and remotely deactivated for X number of minutes, never turn off during their shift.


LOL, no. Ask permission to go to the bathroom? You only have a certain amount of time to take your shiat if you need it before your camera kicks back on?

Hilarious.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

HideAndGoFarkYourself: Ask permission to go to the bathroom?


Every retail worker at a cash register etc has to do that, so what's the big issue here?

I didn't mean to imply it was a fixed time off, but re-reading my comment implies that.

Call in a 10-Dump, they disable the cam, and then call in a 10-Wiped and hands washed, and they turn it back on.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 16 hours ago  

It'sMorphin'Time: I'm starting to think the rule needs to be that if you don't have footage, you get to go on trial for murder. I'm filmed every day at work--someone who carries a gun needs to be held to at least that standard.


At the very least you should lose qualified immunity automatically if your body cam is off.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
"Not only were the task force members not wearing body-cams, but they aren't allowed to wear them."

Then they shouldn't have guns.
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Because your supervisor may be busy, you may be sitting at a station typing a report and have to go to the bathroom, you may be sitting at a restaurant and need to run in to go to the bathroom.

Comparing a police officer to a cashier is farking stupid. Does the computer programmer working at his/her desk need to ask their boss for permission to piss?

Give me a farking break.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Look, cameras malfunction all the time, okay? Geez.
 
tasteme
‘’ 16 hours ago  
(writer of article) Zack Linly is a poet, performer, freelance writer, blogger and grown man lover of cartoons

I had a little bit of respect for ya there, Zack. That is, until I learned about you fapping to anime. No credibility.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Abolish the police.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 16 hours ago  
"A year prior to the June 3, 2021, incident, Smith had boasted on social media posts that he would shoot police officers and not surrender, which drew controversy in the aftermath of the June 3 shooting"

Never good to post this when you are a wanted felon known to carry weapons
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
I find it amusing that the tech for "body cameras" has been available for decades and now that the ability to fake video is so trivial it is so important.

It's a bit insane and short sighted. Good luck defending against a faked video in the future.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

HideAndGoFarkYourself: Because your supervisor may be busy, you may be sitting at a station typing a report and have to go to the bathroom, you may be sitting at a restaurant and need to run in to go to the bathroom.

Comparing a police officer to a cashier is farking stupid. Does the computer programmer working at his/her desk need to ask their boss for permission to piss?

Give me a farking break.


I agree. Body cams should be on in the toilet as well.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

tasteme: (writer of article) Zack Linly is a poet, performer, freelance writer, blogger and grown man lover of cartoons

I had a little bit of respect for ya there, Zack. That is, until I learned about you fapping to anime. No credibility.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Saturn5
‘’ 16 hours ago  

It'sMorphin'Time: I'm starting to think the rule needs to be that if you don't have footage, you get to go on trial for murder. I'm filmed every day at work--someone who carries a gun needs to be held to at least that standard.


As a proponent of privacy and being very much against the public being under constant surveillance, filming a government official with legal authority to use lethal force while on the job seems perfectly reasonable.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 16 hours ago  

HideAndGoFarkYourself: Most federal law enforcement have policies prohibiting body cameras during their operations; even by local law enforcement when they're assisting. The thought is that much of what Federal LE does is plain clothes, non-overt types of law enforcement, and videos of their faces may, at times, jeopardize cases they're actively working. That said, there's little reason not to have them for most tactical teams and simply not release the video publicly; but make it available to view in court in private if necessary.


Except for giving away free videos of said tactics later.
 
I May Be Crazy But... [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

markie_farkie: Bodycams should be activated when an officer goes on duty, and other than bathroom breaks which need to be authorized and remotely deactivated for X number of minutes, never turn off during their shift.


Fark that.  If you can't take a piss while your camera films the wall in front of you, you can find a different career.
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Sexy Jesus: HideAndGoFarkYourself: Most federal law enforcement have policies prohibiting body cameras during their operations; even by local law enforcement when they're assisting. The thought is that much of what Federal LE does is plain clothes, non-overt types of law enforcement, and videos of their faces may, at times, jeopardize cases they're actively working. That said, there's little reason not to have them for most tactical teams and simply not release the video publicly; but make it available to view in court in private if necessary.

Except for giving away free videos of said tactics later.


That's the other concern; but outside of the FBI HRT, None of the tactics routinely used by federal or even local tactical teams are that proprietary. Hell, with the number of former Special Operations guys opening training companies and teaching CQB to anyone who pays them money; it's hard to imagine a tactic not on the market right now.
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 16 hours ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: markie_farkie: Bodycams should be activated when an officer goes on duty, and other than bathroom breaks which need to be authorized and remotely deactivated for X number of minutes, never turn off during their shift.

Fark that.  If you can't take a piss while your camera films the wall in front of you, you can find a different career.


Right, or when the female officer is taking a piss and has to sit down for it. Or the fact that there's very real privacy concerns with filming inside bathrooms, including laws prohibiting it in many states.

You people are farking delusional.
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

HideAndGoFarkYourself: I May Be Crazy But...: markie_farkie: Bodycams should be activated when an officer goes on duty, and other than bathroom breaks which need to be authorized and remotely deactivated for X number of minutes, never turn off during their shift.

Fark that.  If you can't take a piss while your camera films the wall in front of you, you can find a different career.

Right, or when the female officer is taking a piss and has to sit down for it. Or the fact that there's very real privacy concerns with filming inside bathrooms, including laws prohibiting it in many states.

You people are farking delusional.


So, don't be a cop if you have something to hide.

I love how equality has drawn so many lines.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 16 hours ago  

HideAndGoFarkYourself: markie_farkie: Bodycams should be activated when an officer goes on duty, and other than bathroom breaks which need to be authorized and remotely deactivated for X number of minutes, never turn off during their shift.

LOL, no. Ask permission to go to the bathroom? You only have a certain amount of time to take your shiat if you need it before your camera kicks back on?

Hilarious.


I bet you think shooting unarmed civilians is hilarious, too.

We wouldn't be demanding these extreme measures if we could trust cops to not murder people.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 16 hours ago  
"How can I help it? How can I help but see what is in front of my eyes? Two and two are four."
"Sometimes, Winston. Sometimes they are five. Sometimes they are three. Sometimes they are all of them at once. You must try harder. It is not easy to become sane."
― George Orwell, 1984
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
He was a spiritual man that loved his kids and making people laugh. He also loved robbery and shooting at the police. How many stores will be looted in the name of justice for this upstanding citizen?
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
RTOGUY:

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 16 hours ago  

StoPPeRmobile: HideAndGoFarkYourself: I May Be Crazy But...: markie_farkie: Bodycams should be activated when an officer goes on duty, and other than bathroom breaks which need to be authorized and remotely deactivated for X number of minutes, never turn off during their shift.

Fark that.  If you can't take a piss while your camera films the wall in front of you, you can find a different career.

Right, or when the female officer is taking a piss and has to sit down for it. Or the fact that there's very real privacy concerns with filming inside bathrooms, including laws prohibiting it in many states.

You people are farking delusional.

So, don't be a cop if you have something to hide.

I love how equality has drawn so many lines.


GTFOH

There's a difference between not exposing yourself taking a piss or shiat on a body camera, and hiding something sinister.

But you know that because you're probably not stupid. You don't care though.
 
jtown
‘’ 16 hours ago  

HideAndGoFarkYourself: I May Be Crazy But...: markie_farkie: Bodycams should be activated when an officer goes on duty, and other than bathroom breaks which need to be authorized and remotely deactivated for X number of minutes, never turn off during their shift.

Fark that.  If you can't take a piss while your camera films the wall in front of you, you can find a different career.

Right, or when the female officer is taking a piss and has to sit down for it. Or the fact that there's very real privacy concerns with filming inside bathrooms, including laws prohibiting it in many states.

You people are farking delusional.


Then they're filming the stall door.  How do you think cameras work?  How do you think people function in a bathroom?  Nobody's doing naked jumping jacks in the common area.  If your gear's out and visible to anything but the urinal wall or the inside of a stall, you're doing it wrong.  And the footage doesn't stream to facebook live.  In the unlikely event something sensitive gets recorded, it can be edited/censored before it goes to court or to the media.
 
I May Be Crazy But... [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

HideAndGoFarkYourself: I May Be Crazy But...: markie_farkie: Bodycams should be activated when an officer goes on duty, and other than bathroom breaks which need to be authorized and remotely deactivated for X number of minutes, never turn off during their shift.

Fark that.  If you can't take a piss while your camera films the wall in front of you, you can find a different career.

Right, or when the female officer is taking a piss and has to sit down for it. Or the fact that there's very real privacy concerns with filming inside bathrooms, including laws prohibiting it in many states.

You people are farking delusional.


So the carma films the wall in front of her.  Are you confused about where women pee from?

As for the public restroom privacy concerns, that's a serious issue.  It's a shame that police camera records are all easily available to the public.  What's that?  They aren't?  Oh, well then.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 16 hours ago  

HideAndGoFarkYourself: StoPPeRmobile: HideAndGoFarkYourself: I May Be Crazy But...: markie_farkie: Bodycams should be activated when an officer goes on duty, and other than bathroom breaks which need to be authorized and remotely deactivated for X number of minutes, never turn off during their shift.

Fark that.  If you can't take a piss while your camera films the wall in front of you, you can find a different career.

Right, or when the female officer is taking a piss and has to sit down for it. Or the fact that there's very real privacy concerns with filming inside bathrooms, including laws prohibiting it in many states.

You people are farking delusional.

So, don't be a cop if you have something to hide.

I love how equality has drawn so many lines.

GTFOH

There's a difference between not exposing yourself taking a piss or shiat on a body camera, and hiding something sinister.

But you know that because you're probably not stupid. You don't care though.


You're the one demanding us to trust a class of people who have proven time and again that they can not be trusted.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 16 hours ago  
How about that guy who was accused of shooting a Proud Boy and the cops rushed in with a "Shoot First/Shoot to Kill" mentality? Trump got a really ghoulish death boner from that but now almost everyone seems to have forgotten that it ever happened. It was a f*cking execution without arrest let alone trial!

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-can​a​da-54023227
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 16 hours ago  

jtown: HideAndGoFarkYourself: I May Be Crazy But...: markie_farkie: Bodycams should be activated when an officer goes on duty, and other than bathroom breaks which need to be authorized and remotely deactivated for X number of minutes, never turn off during their shift.

Fark that.  If you can't take a piss while your camera films the wall in front of you, you can find a different career.

Right, or when the female officer is taking a piss and has to sit down for it. Or the fact that there's very real privacy concerns with filming inside bathrooms, including laws prohibiting it in many states.

You people are farking delusional.

Then they're filming the stall door.  How do you think cameras work?  How do you think people function in a bathroom?  Nobody's doing naked jumping jacks in the common area.  If your gear's out and visible to anything but the urinal wall or the inside of a stall, you're doing it wrong.  And the footage doesn't stream to facebook live.  In the unlikely event something sensitive gets recorded, it can be edited/censored before it goes to court or to the media.


Because you have to take your gear off somewhere and many locker rooms or restrooms have mirrors, or other people in them.

Use your farking brain for Christ's sake. My God.
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 16 hours ago  

jtown: HideAndGoFarkYourself: I May Be Crazy But...: markie_farkie: Bodycams should be activated when an officer goes on duty, and other than bathroom breaks which need to be authorized and remotely deactivated for X number of minutes, never turn off during their shift.

Fark that.  If you can't take a piss while your camera films the wall in front of you, you can find a different career.

Right, or when the female officer is taking a piss and has to sit down for it. Or the fact that there's very real privacy concerns with filming inside bathrooms, including laws prohibiting it in many states.

You people are farking delusional.

Then they're filming the stall door.  How do you think cameras work?  How do you think people function in a bathroom?  Nobody's doing naked jumping jacks in the common area.  If your gear's out and visible to anything but the urinal wall or the inside of a stall, you're doing it wrong.  And the footage doesn't stream to facebook live.  In the unlikely event something sensitive gets recorded, it can be edited/censored before it goes to court or to the media.


Nevermind the fact that you have to be a sick farking person to advocate for filming anything in a bathroom....but this is Fark, afterall. So not surprising.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
The shooting spree problem with police is usually state, county, or local municipality forces.

This is a federal branch of law enforcement and while I know that doesn't absolve the possibility that this was not a clean shoot, it is a notable difference.

I'm sure that there is a whole other bag of reasons that they don't submit to body cams if not just to keep their identities a bit quieter due to the nature of what-they-do.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 16 hours ago  

HideAndGoFarkYourself: jtown: HideAndGoFarkYourself: I May Be Crazy But...: markie_farkie: Bodycams should be activated when an officer goes on duty, and other than bathroom breaks which need to be authorized and remotely deactivated for X number of minutes, never turn off during their shift.

Fark that.  If you can't take a piss while your camera films the wall in front of you, you can find a different career.

Right, or when the female officer is taking a piss and has to sit down for it. Or the fact that there's very real privacy concerns with filming inside bathrooms, including laws prohibiting it in many states.

You people are farking delusional.

Then they're filming the stall door.  How do you think cameras work?  How do you think people function in a bathroom?  Nobody's doing naked jumping jacks in the common area.  If your gear's out and visible to anything but the urinal wall or the inside of a stall, you're doing it wrong.  And the footage doesn't stream to facebook live.  In the unlikely event something sensitive gets recorded, it can be edited/censored before it goes to court or to the media.

Because you have to take your gear off somewhere and many locker rooms or restrooms have mirrors, or other people in them.

Use your farking brain for Christ's sake. My God.


Are you afraid of recording your boner after killing someone who was begging for his life?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 15 hours ago  

RTOGUY: He was a spiritual man that loved his kids and making people laugh. He also loved robbery and shooting at the police. How many stores will be looted in the name of justice for this upstanding citizen?


He was turning over a new leaf. He was on the way home from his church group ministering to orphans and was going to enroll in college the next morning.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
When its a clean kill, the news gets the bodycam footage in 5 minutes.
 
assalon5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Just a comment on police body cams. Make it so anytime a police body cam just is happens to always be turned off/broken. But if the bodycam does not work the officer wins a special prize.

They now get 2 seperate body cams all times at work as a start. And then 2 auto no turn off car cameras in the squad cars.

/just dreamin it will never happen. Something that works everywhere else just somehow does not work with this cop, I mean why to the higher ups not even notice the trend of the bad seeds until the 10 million dollar lawsuit.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

HideAndGoFarkYourself: Because your supervisor may be busy, you may be sitting at a station typing a report and have to go to the bathroom, you may be sitting at a restaurant and need to run in to go to the bathroom.

Comparing a police officer to a cashier is farking stupid. Does the computer programmer working at his/her desk need to ask their boss for permission to piss?

Give me a farking break.


You're right, it's not a valid comparison. Cashiers are held accountable if they commit crimes while on the job.
 
valenumr
‘’ 15 hours ago  

leeksfromchichis: "Not only were the task force members not wearing body-cams, but they aren't allowed to wear them."

Then they shouldn't have guns.


I don't really know much about this, but because the us Marshals are involved in things like protective custody and witness protection, I can kind of see why they don't want cameras of their people. It's still garbage though.
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

OgreMagi: HideAndGoFarkYourself: markie_farkie: Bodycams should be activated when an officer goes on duty, and other than bathroom breaks which need to be authorized and remotely deactivated for X number of minutes, never turn off during their shift.

LOL, no. Ask permission to go to the bathroom? You only have a certain amount of time to take your shiat if you need it before your camera kicks back on?

Hilarious.

I bet you think shooting unarmed civilians is hilarious, too.

We wouldn't be demanding these extreme measures if we could trust cops to not murder people.


When didn't he "we" in which you refer trusted the tax enforcers?

10 years ago? 30 years ago? 100 years ago? I know, 200 years ago, after this country that has anihilated the native population, in which you thrive? 300 years ago? 500 years ago?

Disingenuous bullshiat! Continue to sow the seeds of discontent for the benefit of our betters and you will be rewarded, they will tell you. How many starving children with flies eating into their eyeballs have you helped today?

Ah, a little Sam Clemens is in order I see.
How often we are moved to admit the intelligence exhibited in both the designing and the execution of some of His works. Take the fly, for instance. The planning of the fly was an application of pure intelligence, morals not being concerned. Not one of us could have planned the fly, not one of us could have constructed him; and no one would have considered it wise to try, except under an assumed name. It is believed by some that the fly was introduced to meet a long-felt want. In the course of ages, for some reason or other, there have been millions of these persons, but out of this vast multitude there has not been one who has been willing to explain what the want was. At least satisfactorily. A few have explained that there was need of a creature to remove disease-breeding garbage; but these being then asked to explain what long-felt want the disease-breeding garbage was introduced to supply, they have not been willing to undertake the contract...

If we can imagine such a man, that is the man that could invent the fly, and send him out on his mission and furnish him his orders: "Depart into the uttermost corners of the earth, and diligently do your appointed work. Persecute the sick child; settle upon its eyes, its face, its hands, and gnaw and pester and sting; worry and fret and madden the worn and tired mother who watches by the child, and who humbly prays for mercy and relief with the pathetic faith of the deceived and the unteachable. Settle upon the soldier's festering wounds in field and hospital and drive him frantic while he also prays, and betweentimes curses, with none to listen but you, Fly, who get all the petting and all the protection, without even praying for it.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

HideAndGoFarkYourself: markie_farkie: Bodycams should be activated when an officer goes on duty, and other than bathroom breaks which need to be authorized and remotely deactivated for X number of minutes, never turn off during their shift.

LOL, no. Ask permission to go to the bathroom? You only have a certain amount of time to take your shiat if you need it before your camera kicks back on?

Hilarious.


markie_farkie: HideAndGoFarkYourself: Ask permission to go to the bathroom?

Every retail worker at a cash register etc has to do that, so what's the big issue here?

I didn't mean to imply it was a fixed time off, but re-reading my comment implies that.

Call in a 10-Dump, they disable the cam, and then call in a 10-Wiped and hands washed, and they turn it back on.


But what you are missing, and interesting that our local LEO here has failed to point out, is all the fark off time that would be caught on camera. While cops can have some very long days with almost no break between calls, your average cop will start pissing and moaning if they have to do more than 4-5 hours of legit cop work in a 8 hour shift and start crying about where's my OT if they have to do more than 6hrs work. The rest of the time is spent eating donuts, farking around on the internet, taking a nap behind the Walmart and sexually harassing young women.
 
stray_capts
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Since this is a police thread, and some of the conversation has mentioned police reform, I'll post my evolving list of police reforms I'd like to see.  If you have useful edits, let me know, otherwise, feel free to flame away.  Note that filming while defecating is not on my list.

I'd like to see:

Reduced Political Influence
1.) Police unions abolished or limited to bargaining pay and benefits.
2.) Rules similar to military personnel regarding what political actions police may undertake while in uniform or representing their department.

Licensure:
1.) Mandatory police officer licensure at the national level, with minimum training and selection standards mandated
2.) Mandatory peace officer license revocation for any inappropriate or excessive use of force (as determined by civilian oversight)

Civilian Oversight:
1.) A public safety review of all use of force by a group of people completely unaffiliated with law enforcement
2.) Allow a petition process trigger a referendum to "recall" police officers resulting in the loss of their peace officer licensure
3.) Forward all excessive force complaints with accompanying video to civilian oversight and the officer's malpractice insurer; along with all footage from all officers within 50 yards of any complaint
4.) For all excessive force complaints, review statements from officers within 50 yards to ensure responding officer narratives match video evidence

Transparency:
1.) Complete open records of all use of force (pushing, shoving, choke holds, kung-fu, guns, tasers, etc.)
2.) Mandatory body camera use with malfunction or disablement in conjunction with a reported use of force as prima facie evidence of a crime.  Cameras should include GPS tracking.
3.) Make body and dash cams available to the public following a FOIA-type request.  If the identities of non-officer participants must be protected.  Video with identifying marks/features blurred must be released within XX days following a FOIA-type request.

Responsibility for their actions
2.) End qualified immunity & make police carry private malpractice insurance
2.) Civil judgments and/or awards in excess of private malpractice insurance benefits can be paid from police pension funds
3.) Increased mandatory sentences (perhaps 2-3X the normal minimum sentencing/fine) for cops who break the law as compared to regular citizens (ANY law)
4.) Immediate termination and loss of all pension benefits and licensure for any police officer who commits a felony or witnesses a crime by fellow police and doesn't report it.
5.) Establish a UCMJ- like code of justice for all uniformed police, including conviction with just a three-quarters majority; in other words, exactly like the soldiers we trust to take the lives of enemy combatants.  This includes the ability to try police in both "police" and "civilian" court.

Reform policing practices to make use of force a last resort:
1.) Disarm all but 10% of police officers
2.) Outlaw no-knock warrants except in the case of hostages with approval at the state (governor or lieutenant governor) level.
3.) Make deployment of swat or equivalent teams available only at the direct order of the state governor or lieutenant governor
4.)  An absolutely guaranteed loss of employment for all uses of lethal force.  Even if it is a lawful termination of human life, nobody should do that and continue to work as a police officer.  If it is a lawful act, it is too traumatizing to potentially expose them to twice, and if it is unlawful, well, at a minimum they shouldn't be cops anymore. If a police officer is guaranteed to lose their job if they pull their weapon, they won't do it unless they genuinely fear for their life.
5.)  Eliminate the police patrol officer's ability to have/use any weapon not allowed for citizens as well as all NFA items - this includes MRAPs, machine guns, and military equipment
6.) Outlaw the use of any weapons by police not allowed by the Geneva convention, except with the approval of civilian oversight on an officer-by-officer basis.
7.) Zero private contract work for police using ANY gov't funded equipment, no insurance for cops working "extra" jobs.  Basically, when off-duty, police are regular citizens and have no additional rights or benefits, including where/when they can carry a firearm
8.)  Fire when fired upon rules of engagement except in hostage or active shooter type situations.  If it is just dude vs cops, until the assailant discharges his/her weapon the police can't discharge theirs.  They should assume MORE risk than a normal citizen, not less.
9.) Stop dispatching police to mental health, health and welfare checks, and related calls. With those calls going to qualified social workers.
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

WastrelWay: "How can I help it? How can I help but see what is in front of my eyes? Two and two are four."
"Sometimes, Winston. Sometimes they are five. Sometimes they are three. Sometimes they are all of them at once. You must try harder. It is not easy to become sane."
― George Orwell, 1984


"It seemed to me,' said Wonko the Sane, 'that any civilization that had so far lost its head as to need to include a set of detailed instructions for use in a package of toothpicks, was no longer a civilization in which I could live and stay sane."
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

HideAndGoFarkYourself: StoPPeRmobile: HideAndGoFarkYourself: I May Be Crazy But...: markie_farkie: Bodycams should be activated when an officer goes on duty, and other than bathroom breaks which need to be authorized and remotely deactivated for X number of minutes, never turn off during their shift.

Fark that.  If you can't take a piss while your camera films the wall in front of you, you can find a different career.

Right, or when the female officer is taking a piss and has to sit down for it. Or the fact that there's very real privacy concerns with filming inside bathrooms, including laws prohibiting it in many states.

You people are farking delusional.

So, don't be a cop if you have something to hide.

I love how equality has drawn so many lines.

GTFOH

There's a difference between not exposing yourself taking a piss or shiat on a body camera, and hiding something sinister.

But you know that because you're probably not stupid. You don't care though.


Don't want to be video recorded 24/7 on the job? I have a suggestion. The next time one of the dipshiats on your squad asks you to write something up different from the way it happened, or turn you around and not pay any attention to the civil rights violation they just carried out, you turn them in to your superiors, and if they don't get disaplined you turn it over to the county or state, and if that doesn't work you call the farking news station.

You and your brethren have brought this upon yourselves by getting cauht lying pretty much every single time someone gets shot.
 
cepson
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Federal marshals are the worst "no one can tell us how to do our job--you will respect our authoritah--our sh*t don't stink" cops in the federal government. It doesn't surprise me at all that they actually have a rule forbidding body cams.
 
olorin604
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Was this the one where it wasnt actual us Marshalls that shot the guy, but local Leos who had been "deputized" to work with the Marshalls on the task force?

Too lazy to look it up on a Sunday afternoon.
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Someone Else's Alt: HideAndGoFarkYourself: StoPPeRmobile: HideAndGoFarkYourself: I May Be Crazy But...: markie_farkie: Bodycams should be activated when an officer goes on duty, and other than bathroom breaks which need to be authorized and remotely deactivated for X number of minutes, never turn off during their shift.

Fark that.  If you can't take a piss while your camera films the wall in front of you, you can find a different career.

Right, or when the female officer is taking a piss and has to sit down for it. Or the fact that there's very real privacy concerns with filming inside bathrooms, including laws prohibiting it in many states.

You people are farking delusional.

So, don't be a cop if you have something to hide.

I love how equality has drawn so many lines.

GTFOH

There's a difference between not exposing yourself taking a piss or shiat on a body camera, and hiding something sinister.

But you know that because you're probably not stupid. You don't care though.

Don't want to be video recorded 24/7 on the job? I have a suggestion. The next time one of the dipshiats on your squad asks you to write something up different from the way it happened, or turn you around and not pay any attention to the civil rights violation they just carried out, you turn them in to your superiors, and if they don't get disaplined you turn it over to the county or state, and if that doesn't work you call the farking news station.

You and your brethren have brought this upon yourselves by getting cauht lying pretty much every single time someone gets shot.


Fark you. I have never done that, nor has anyone ever asked me to do that. You, and people like you, are the problem in these discussions. Your automatic go-to is that every single cop is corrupt. Fark you for thinking it.

You and your brethren are why these so much resistance to any reform in the job. Because you legitimately believe that every single cop goes out and murders people daily and then lies about it at every turn. Fark off.
 
Displayed 50 of 106 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.