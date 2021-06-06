 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Gizmodo)   When we call them "cowboy cops" I don't think this is what we had in mind   (gizmodo.com) divider line
36
    More: Strange, Police, Late last year, Motherboard notes, police departments, particular use, security firm Wrap Technologies, police department, local police department  
•       •       •

2872 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Jun 2021 at 5:35 PM (16 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Police, however, claimed that the tool did its job

I'm sure the tool thought he did his job.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
TomDooley
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 16 hours ago  
I'm sure they'll figure out a way to "accidentally" choke people to death with it.


Just give them time.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Snapper Carr: I'm sure they'll figure out a way to "accidentally" choke people to death with it.


Just give them time.


That's the "black suspect" mode that police departments can add for an extra $50 bucks a lasso.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 16 hours ago  
wolfhillammo.comView Full Size

"Well.... that didn't do what I thought it would.  Let's take this one back to the drawing board. "
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Snapper Carr: I'm sure they'll figure out a way to "accidentally" choke people to death with it.


Just give them time.


Only if they switch to Fashion Mode

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vespers
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Show me a police administrator running at a cop getting hit with one of these and coming up all smiles, and then tell me it's cool.
 
HairBolus
‘’ 16 hours ago  
I'm sure a "properly trained" user will only target a victim from the stomach down.

Just like protestors never loose their eyes by getting shot with rubber bullets.

Those barbed weights at the ends of the bola could well penetrate an eyeball as the spin around a head.

Fark user imageView Full Size


shot at a throat it might wrap tight enough to choke someone to death, if the barbs don't sever a jugular.
 
firefly212 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Here's the farking thing... every time cops get a new, less lethal toy... they end up deploying it as an alternative to conversation or de-escalation, instead of as an alternative to lethal force.

They're still gonna taze and shoot just as many people as they did before this, just now they're also gonna use this farked up contraption on anyone who doesn't give them a verbal blowjob for the privilege of interacting with one of our finest badged violent street gang members.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 16 hours ago  
This sort of capture and restraint device was predicted in science fiction, notably in Raiders from the Rings by Alan E. Nourse (1962), in which it was called a "tangle web."
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Abolish the police.
 
valenumr
‘’ 16 hours ago  

firefly212: Here's the farking thing... every time cops get a new, less lethal toy... they end up deploying it as an alternative to conversation or de-escalation, instead of as an alternative to lethal force.

They're still gonna taze and shoot just as many people as they did before this, just now they're also gonna use this farked up contraption on anyone who doesn't give them a verbal blowjob for the privilege of interacting with one of our finest badged violent street gang members.


I'm not a fan of less than lethal tools for cops. They need to learn to deescalate. These tools are just rungs on the escalation ladder.
 
Huntceet
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Wrap em' up to more easily kneel on the neck.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Because it's given to police, this will go horribly wrong. They always manage to find exactly how much less lethal these sorts of tools are, and it turns out "less" is still "kinda."

Also, you can horribly violate someone's rights without killing them. Let's teach force cops to not do that also.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
When we call them "cowboy cops" I don't think this is what we had in mind

I came to this thread for male strippers.  When you say "cowboy cops," that is what I have in mind.  I'm leaving disappointed.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Nice of the guy in the demo video to keep his hands down and at his sides.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 15 hours ago  
And when it wraps around someone's neck?
 
egomann
‘’ 15 hours ago  
My Favorite - The 5th Element GIF - Tenor GIF Keyboard - Bring Personality To Your Conversations | Say more with Tenor
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

MythDragon: [wolfhillammo.com image 752x800]
"Well.... that didn't do what I thought it would.  Let's take this one back to the drawing board. "


"Ben-wa blaster 5000"?
 
SamLowryDZ-015
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Pretty sure Wayne Enterprises has the patent on those things....has been on Batman's utility belt for decades.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Old news...
 
zeaper12
‘’ 14 hours ago  

HairBolus: I'm sure a "properly trained" user will only target a victim from the stomach down.

Just like protestors never loose their eyes by getting shot with rubber bullets.

Those barbed weights at the ends of the bola could well penetrate an eyeball as the spin around a head.

[Fark user image image 366x354]

shot at a throat it might wrap tight enough to choke someone to death, if the barbs don't sever a jugular.


I thought the same thing.  But it seems to me that the eye neck hazards are similar to that of a tazer.
 
FlyBoy7700
‘’ 13 hours ago  
I love the realistic video. Non-compliant people are always either standing still with their arms by their sides or calmly walking away.
 
stuffy
‘’ 13 hours ago  
How well does it work on people not just standing with arms at their side?
 
kozlo [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
This seems more Batman than cowboy, subs. Also the barbs on the ends seem like they could do some lethal damage as everyone has said above. Did you all notice the stock ticker at the end of the video? Be sure to invest! They're on the NASDAQ! Be ready to HODL!
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 13 hours ago  
The YouTube videos for this look like very staged stealth ads with shiatty fake accounts posting comments how every cop should have one...
 
frankb00th
‘’ 12 hours ago  

MythDragon: [wolfhillammo.com image 752x800]
"Well.... that didn't do what I thought it would.  Let's take this one back to the drawing board. "


Those are awful.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Being targeted in the mid section and having one of the weights on the end tagging you in the nuts sounds like hell. Based on shiat I've seen before I image some departments having some sort of points system for pulling that shot off.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

First thing that popped in my mind. Weird uh?
 
JuggleGeek [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Lost me at "ensnare a suspect with barbed restraints"
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 9 hours ago  

stuffy: How well does it work on people not just standing with arms at their side?


I wonder if they are effective on the legs of running suspects. Would be better than shooting in the back. Would have to be pretty close though, which would force cops into excercise. So win win.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 7 hours ago  
What's so weird about cowboy cops?  Seems like they're in almost every western movie.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kraig57
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dbrunker: What's so weird about cowboy cops?  Seems like they're in almost every western movie.

[Fark user image 451x465]


the reality
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.