(WDBJ 7 Roanoke)   Lady in the lake discovers missing camera   (wdbj7.com) divider line
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
"And they are as clear as the day that I took them. You can't -- you couldn't tell that they were underwater for years. There's nothing wrong with the pictures that she was able to recover; they're perfect," Dalton said.

It's an SD card, not a roll of Kodacolor. The real miracle would be drying out the camera and it functioning again.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 17 hours ago  
"Those pictures will implicate us.  They have to be destroyed"
-"Stop worrying, I got rid of everything"
 
clborgia
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Unobtanium: "And they are as clear as the day that I took them. You can't -- you couldn't tell that they were underwater for years. There's nothing wrong with the pictures that she was able to recover; they're perfect," Dalton said.

It's an SD card, not a roll of Kodacolor. The real miracle would be drying out the camera and it functioning again.


From the camera picture, it is a Olympus tg series camera. They were designed with basic waterproofing swimming capabilities. Not diving, but you can play in the shallows and tide pools.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 17 hours ago  
If only bubble memory had beat the competition then the camera would have floated.
 
Pershing123 [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Probably the only way a cheap digital camera is better than a film camera.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 17 hours ago  
If I went around saying that I was an emperor because some moisten bint had lobbed a camera at me...they'd put me away!
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
But no swords.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 17 hours ago  
And they are as clear as the day that I took them. You can't -- you couldn't tell that they were underwater for years. There's nothing wrong with the pictures that she was able to recover; they're perfect," Dalton said.

Wow. That must be a well made digital camera that the pictures weren't even water damaged.
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
And a perfect form of governance was born.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 17 hours ago  

clborgia: Unobtanium: "And they are as clear as the day that I took them. You can't -- you couldn't tell that they were underwater for years. There's nothing wrong with the pictures that she was able to recover; they're perfect," Dalton said.

It's an SD card, not a roll of Kodacolor. The real miracle would be drying out the camera and it functioning again.

From the camera picture, it is a Olympus tg series camera. They were designed with basic waterproofing swimming capabilities. Not diving, but you can play in the shallows and tide pools.


Probably has to be waterproof to recover the SD card (without fancy processes).  I'd expect the contacts to have rusted away (if you really want to pay you can get somebody to rewire the chip to new contacts, but that's the big bucks).  Gods help you in seawater.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 17 hours ago  
If a guy had found the camera:

"what? no nudes? eh back in the lake it goes"
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Moistened bints lobbing cameras is no basis for a system of government!
 
brilett
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Excalibur - lady of the lake
Youtube 2o4viqGUtrw
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Some watery tart lost a camera
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Pfft...Call me when you find a ring that was forged in a volcano by a dark lord, and makes you invisible.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

big pig peaches: And they are as clear as the day that I took them. You can't -- you couldn't tell that they were underwater for years. There's nothing wrong with the pictures that she was able to recover; they're perfect," Dalton said.

Wow. That must be a well made digital camera that the pictures weren't even water damaged.


I have had a few of these Olympuses, Olympi, as my work/beater camera, and it's good to 10 meters unless you don't close it right.  It's always worked until lost, except this one time I was showing off how waterproof it was, when it instantly leaked and died- my usual karma in these situations.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Moistened bints, hanging around in ponds, losing their cameras is no basis for a system of government.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Has any one mentioned watery tarts or moistened bints yet?
 
cloudofdust [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Pershing123: Probably the only way a cheap digital camera is better than a film camera.


If someone drops a film camera in the lake how many pictures will they lose? 36?

Meanwhile this dim bulb had never bothered to make a backup and lost hundreds in one go.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

cloudofdust: Pershing123: Probably the only way a cheap digital camera is better than a film camera.

If someone drops a film camera in the lake how many pictures will they lose? 36?

Meanwhile this dim bulb had never bothered to make a backup and lost hundreds in one go.


That. I tend to backup my photos the same day I shoot them, or the next day at the latest. I've had SD cards go on the fritz and lose access.
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Had pics of a baby being born?  Gross!
 
Mock26
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Moistened bink Lady in the lake discovers missing camera

Fixed that for you, subby.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Nimue just tossed it back in the lake, because she was looking for Ciri and not some stupid camera
 
Mock26
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


What a watery tart might look like.

/Just having some good natured Python-based humor.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
It's almost like the beginning of a great movie- someone disappears while taking photos, their camera is found some time later, and they caught glimpses of what took them.

I'll call it Blair's Jaws Alien Witch Abduction Project
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Rainbow - Lady Of The Lake (1978)
Youtube Z-KyQ0EMJ3M
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
I for one am disappointed the photos didn't all come out like this

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hugh Manatee
‘’ 13 hours ago  
I may be one of the 5 or 6 people to have ever owned a Starcastle album

STARCASTLE - Lady Of The Lake
Youtube eC5v7Xr0eAc
 
Spermbot [BareFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
I'm impressed that 10-yr-old data storage tech is still compatible with today's data retrieval tech. Our personal tech. has evolved at such a phenomenal rate that I expected the story to require a lot more data storage format adapters and data format transformation than it actually required.

Maybe the rate of change of our personal gizmos and our data formats has slowed down over the past decade.
 
flondrix
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Pershing123: Probably the only way a cheap digital camera is better than a film camera.


Another way that a cheap digital camera is better than a film camera is that you can use it without having to locate a place that still develops film.

I also appreciate being able to change ISO without having to finish the roll first.  The fact that most people have no idea what that means shows how much we take digital photography for granted.
 
