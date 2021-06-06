 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WHAM Rochester)   Fourth time's a charm?   (13wham.com) divider line
20
    More: Dumbass, Rochester parolee, WHAM-TV, WROC-TV, banks, hours, WHAM  
•       •       •

3111 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Jun 2021 at 3:35 PM (18 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Got out on parole, discovered nobody would hire him with his record, and then figured he'd either get some cash the only way he knew how, or be back in a nice warm cell. Either way, he's not out on the street.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 18 hours ago  

allears: Got out on parole, discovered nobody would hire him with his record, and then figured he'd either get some cash the only way he knew how, or be back in a nice warm cell. Either way, he's not out on the street.

"Nearby officers found Blackman and arrested him in a nearby parking lot. They found the stolen cash in a nearby dumpster. "

.

I think you're right.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 18 hours ago  

brainlordmesomorph: allears: Got out on parole, discovered nobody would hire him with his record, and then figured he'd either get some cash the only way he knew how, or be back in a nice warm cell. Either way, he's not out on the street.

"Nearby officers found Blackman and arrested him in a nearby parking lot. They found the stolen cash in a nearby dumpster. ".

I think you're right.


Gotta leave that first quotation mark un-italicized.
 
fat boy
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Damn cops and their profiling
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Username checks out...
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Sadly greed is the great downfall of even the most talented unelected criminal.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
The rule is One-And-Done, dude. Be happy with your 2-3 thousand dollars and your dye-bombed car interior.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

brainlordmesomorph: allears: Got out on parole, discovered nobody would hire him with his record, and then figured he'd either get some cash the only way he knew how, or be back in a nice warm cell. Either way, he's not out on the street.

"Nearby officers found Blackman and arrested him in a nearby parking lot. They found the stolen cash in a nearby dumpster. ".

I think you're right.


I wonder if he dumpstered the cash because he saw the cops closing in and didn't want to get caught with it or if it had a dye packet go off. TFA doesn't say if he got anything from the other two robberies or if he abandoned those bundles, too.

/brb going to check some bank-adjacent dumpsters
 
waxbeans
‘’ 17 hours ago  

allears: Got out on parole, discovered nobody would hire him with his record, and then figured he'd either get some cash the only way he knew how, or be back in a nice warm cell. Either way, he's not out on the street.


Exactly
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 17 hours ago  
And now, to our news anchor George Michael with a Careless Whisper of more news to Wake you Up before you Go-go to work
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 17 hours ago  

waxbeans: allears: Got out on parole, discovered nobody would hire him with his record, and then figured he'd either get some cash the only way he knew how, or be back in a nice warm cell. Either way, he's not out on the street.

Exactly


Seems plausible.

So given that's the story what does a society do to rehab and reintegrate such people?

Offer en military service instead of time in the pokey?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Father_Jack: waxbeans: allears: Got out on parole, discovered nobody would hire him with his record, and then figured he'd either get some cash the only way he knew how, or be back in a nice warm cell. Either way, he's not out on the street.

Exactly

Seems plausible.

So given that's the story what does a society do to rehab and reintegrate such people?

Offer en military service instead of time in the pokey?


Or. A good paying job picking up garbage?
That way he works alone and can pay his bills.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 17 hours ago  
This man thinks he's playing Grand Theft Auto in real life....
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Before I start my bank robbing spree I'm changing my name to Mr. Cutewhitegirl.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Well you do have to admire his dedication to his craft.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
The first time was only to rob the bank a little bit. ha-HAH!

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.