(Bring Me the News)   Naked kidnapping car crash and attempted baptism all rolled into one eventful afternoon   (bringmethenews.com) divider line
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
I just realized: we've never baptized the cat!
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
This is why One Night Stands have a 24 hour expiration date. It's right there in the name!

One Night hook-ups are like mayo, good for one meal but a week later and they're destroying your car and trying to baptize your pets.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
When in Jordan...
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 19 hours ago  
So she knew him for less than a week and let him stay at her place?? Great decision making, lady.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Dude was drinking and smoking pot.
Possible self medicating for mental health issues.
She noticed he was becoming unstable over several days.
Why the hell did she stay?
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

7th Son of a 7th Son: So she knew him for less than a week and let him stay at her place?? Great decision making, lady.


No, it was his place. Not sure that makes it better.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Dude was drinking and smoking pot.
Possible self medicating for mental health issues.
She noticed he was becoming unstable over several days.
Why the hell did she stay?


Probably had nowhere else to go. And he smashed her phone so she couldn't call for help.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 18 hours ago  
She said he hadn't slept or eaten much, used some marijuana and was drinking some alcohol.

See what happens when you use drugs, kids?
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 18 hours ago  

blondambition: Herr Flick's Revenge: Dude was drinking and smoking pot.
Possible self medicating for mental health issues.
She noticed he was becoming unstable over several days.
Why the hell did she stay?

Probably had nowhere else to go. And he smashed her phone so she couldn't call for help.


She had a car.
Drive away, sleep in the car.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: blondambition: Herr Flick's Revenge: Dude was drinking and smoking pot.
Possible self medicating for mental health issues.
She noticed he was becoming unstable over several days.
Why the hell did she stay?

Probably had nowhere else to go. And he smashed her phone so she couldn't call for help.

She had a car.
Drive away, sleep in the car.


You're right. I guess this whole thing is on her.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 18 hours ago  

blondambition: Herr Flick's Revenge: blondambition: Herr Flick's Revenge: Dude was drinking and smoking pot.
Possible self medicating for mental health issues.
She noticed he was becoming unstable over several days.
Why the hell did she stay?

Probably had nowhere else to go. And he smashed her phone so she couldn't call for help.

She had a car.
Drive away, sleep in the car.

You're right. I guess this whole thing is on her.


It's what she deserves for looking like Mary Magdalene
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 17 hours ago  

wejash: 7th Son of a 7th Son: So she knew him for less than a week and let him stay at her place?? Great decision making, lady.

No, it was his place. Not sure that makes it better.


Derp. I fail reading comprehension.
 
khatores
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Mega Steve: blondambition: Herr Flick's Revenge: blondambition: Herr Flick's Revenge: Dude was drinking and smoking pot.
Possible self medicating for mental health issues.
She noticed he was becoming unstable over several days.
Why the hell did she stay?

Probably had nowhere else to go. And he smashed her phone so she couldn't call for help.

She had a car.
Drive away, sleep in the car.

You're right. I guess this whole thing is on her.

It's what she deserves for looking like Mary Magdalene


She seems like someone who has made some poor life decisions as most of us have, but maybe she didn't have the social safety net to bounce back. Often that's the difference between getting out on bail and whisked away on an airplane, coming back home and letting your lawyers handle it...versus ending up shacking up with a lunatic. Life is hard when you're poor and bad decisions leave bigger scars.

On the whole she sounds sane, since she was after all trying to avoid an obvious car accident.

This guy obviously is a menace to society and should be locked up and medicated.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 17 hours ago  
"Jared Herman, 38, is charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and terroristic threats"

She went to Jared!

She did not get jewelry
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 17 hours ago  

khatores: Mega Steve: blondambition: Herr Flick's Revenge: blondambition: Herr Flick's Revenge: Dude was drinking and smoking pot.
Possible self medicating for mental health issues.
She noticed he was becoming unstable over several days.
Why the hell did she stay?

Probably had nowhere else to go. And he smashed her phone so she couldn't call for help.

She had a car.
Drive away, sleep in the car.

You're right. I guess this whole thing is on her.

It's what she deserves for looking like Mary Magdalene

She seems like someone who has made some poor life decisions as most of us have, but maybe she didn't have the social safety net to bounce back. Often that's the difference between getting out on bail and whisked away on an airplane, coming back home and letting your lawyers handle it...versus ending up shacking up with a lunatic. Life is hard when you're poor and bad decisions leave bigger scars.

On the whole she sounds sane, since she was after all trying to avoid an obvious car accident.

This guy obviously is a menace to society and should be locked up and medicated.


Totally agree. Was just mocking the "it's all her fault" crowd
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Drugs are a hell of a drug.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 17 hours ago  
WWJD...
Facepalm. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Mega Steve: khatores: Mega Steve: blondambition: Herr Flick's Revenge: blondambition: Herr Flick's Revenge: Dude was drinking and smoking pot.
Possible self medicating for mental health issues.
She noticed he was becoming unstable over several days.
Why the hell did she stay?

Probably had nowhere else to go. And he smashed her phone so she couldn't call for help.

She had a car.
Drive away, sleep in the car.

You're right. I guess this whole thing is on her.

It's what she deserves for looking like Mary Magdalene

She seems like someone who has made some poor life decisions as most of us have, but maybe she didn't have the social safety net to bounce back. Often that's the difference between getting out on bail and whisked away on an airplane, coming back home and letting your lawyers handle it...versus ending up shacking up with a lunatic. Life is hard when you're poor and bad decisions leave bigger scars.

On the whole she sounds sane, since she was after all trying to avoid an obvious car accident.

This guy obviously is a menace to society and should be locked up and medicated.

Totally agree. Was just mocking the "it's all her fault" crowd


I know...I usually just reply to the last person who replied.

Also hopefully this woman gets into a better situation.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 15 hours ago  
"Attempted baptism"? Goddamnit, Ned, what have we told you about this?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
