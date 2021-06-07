 Skip to content
(WCHS Charleston)   42 years ago today a DC-6 carrying 13 tons of pot crashed and burned in Charleston, WV. For days afterward the area was known as Happy Valley   (wchstv.com) divider line
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
What was that, like, 172 trillion dollars' worth?

/ cop math
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Just think.
In 10 years, that will be an aviation accident with a perishable cargo instead of a DC6 drug smuggling....
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 19 hours ago  
"OMG, my stash!!!!!"
 
taintbaggins
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
starlost
‘’ 19 hours ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Back then? IIRC Wholesale for Colombian ran about $500K per ton. The street value would have been 4-5X that after markups. It's hard to correlate to today's product because of the improvements in cultivation.
 
lurkey
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Happy HOLLER.
(Ya know, WV, plus RTFA...)
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
13 tons of Columbian weed in 1979? How much paraquat is that?
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Brakes is always the excuse I use when I almost hit the bushes at the end of Nocrash International. And wet grass.

CSB: Fort Benning GA army exercise called "company in the attack" involved running through a wide ditch and then lay down covering blank fire. Some noticed the 6 foot weeds were cannabis and stuffed their shirts. Trying tò figure out to dry it out before we break camp. 1970.

/actual ditch weed
 
scanman61
‘’ 18 hours ago  

jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

I was here. The whole Kanawha Valley was happy.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Started in Mexico but then they started using it in Colombia in the 60s.  In Antioquia(consider it a state) where Medellin is located there has been a huge problem with paraquat poisioning because they started using it as a regular weed killer(herbicide) but was never really sprayed on weed, but on coffee and vegetable farms.  It has sickened a lot of farmers.  I have a brother in law who whilst only in his 40s has terrible health problems because he used to work with it.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: 13 tons of Columbian weed in 1979? How much paraquat is that?


Colombian weed really had none in the 70s because it was against the law to spread it via the air but it was used in coffee fields and farms to combat regular weeds.

Colombian homegrown was always rather good.

Whilst many people talk about Mexican shiat weed, especially in the 80s.  Some Mexican weed was shiatty but you had a lot of local grow ups in the US turn out tons of shiat weed and label it as Mexican.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Brings a tear to my eye just thinking about it *sniff*
 
Fano
‘’ 17 hours ago  
How many Nate Newton's is that?
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

I went to Colombia for the first time when I was 18.

My Colombian father and I were in his jeep and he said"Well, you cannot speak spanish yet, but I gotta feeling you smoke weed, do not want you trying to buy it on your own."

So we drove into a bad hood and he said"you got some dollars". I handed him a 5.   He handed it to some dude who came over to the jeep.

Dude came back with a newspaper page with a rubber band around it.

It was a quarter pound of some mad stickey red hair, this was 1988 or so.

At that point in time in Colombia it was impossible for you to get rolling papers.  So you had to either smoke it out of a pipe or buy a pack of these cheap cigarettes called Piel Rojas(Red Skinds) had an American indian on. the pack.

They were filterless and you could lick the gum on the cigarette and dump the tobacco and roll the joint.  I made the mistake of trying to smoke one with the tobacco.  Imagine a lucky strike no filter dipped in kerosene and soaked in lye.  I coughed for about 3 weeks.

las2orillas.coView Full Size
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

It was 192 trillion. He forgot to carry the two.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Tyler Childers- Charleston Girl (Whispering Beard, 2016)
Youtube YvKZw4a2hUI
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Did any bears get into the stash?
https://www.roadsideamerica.com/story​/​50220?ICID
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Fort Bliss 1970-72, it was nice to be located near the border, where weed of varying quality was readily available (besides other stuff)..
 
Mock26
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Joan Wilder? THE Joan Wilder? Not gonna lie, but Alfonso Arau absolutely stole that movie. He was only in for something like less than 10 minutes, but he stole it right out from under everyone else. Well, Alfonso and his little mule, Pepe.
 
