Once thought to be destroyed, the original rainbow pride flag returns to San Francisco and finds a home in the Castro
26
waxbeans
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fabulous
 
likwidflame
‘’ 22 hours ago  
That's pretty awesome. All those civil war buffs racists have their flags from the old days, glad to see some positive flaggotry!
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Harvey Milk's former camera shot...

That's an unfortunate typo.

doomsdayaddams
‘’ 21 hours ago  
That's genuinely heartwarming. There's still such a long way to go, but so much progress has been made in my lifetime (mid-50s). I truly did not expect to see legal gay marriage until decades from now.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
I hope they got to it before a raving lunatic moran with a sharpie got to it....

It's pretty settled that those chicken scratches were made by Trump himself, and not even some overzealous staffer. I can see the scene play out... Trump tells a staffer to get him a "gay flag" which he unfurls upon its arrival, with a look of distaste, and yanks out his signature "Trump" Sharpie and proceeds to deface it for his imagined support from a number of groups who despise him and his cronies.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Gay
 
likwidflame
‘’ 21 hours ago  

In Trump's Head (A dangerous place as dark and mysterious as the Quiet Place):

"L for ladies G for guys B for boats and T for Trump's awesome - oh wait, gotta add a little tiny 's' so I don't offend my grammar (but really just) nazi friends"
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Worst part being he is holding the flag upside down. As if most gay people couldn't tell what a joke he was on our issues!
 
SirMadness [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Well, I thought we could have 10 minutes to actually enjoy how far we've come, and celebrate how much we've achieved. But some insist on reminding us that the fight isn't over yet because they ironically will not acknowledge their own mental illnesses.

/Yes it is a mental illness to believe the things you read on the Internet for her in anyway indicative of what the majority thinks.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 20 hours ago  

FloriduhGuy: Gay


Old, white (not gay) guy here.
This is freaking awesome!

A happy Pride Month to all my gay friends!  I'm proud to live in a state (MA) where gay marriage is not only legal but also widely accepted. Also home to one of the premier LGBT vacation spots on the East Coast: P-town.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Hey, it'd be real nice if we had our rights to accommodation, education, and employment guaranteed and protected at the federal level. We're still not there yet.

Oh, and adoption rights. F*ck Catholic Charities.
 
softshoes
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Does this mean we can expect a Twinkie overdose again.

/or was it Ho-Hos?
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 19 hours ago  

I have it on good authority that the ladies prefer V-Town.
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

austerity101: Hey, it'd be real nice if we had our rights to accommodation, education, and employment guaranteed and protected at the federal level. We're still not there yet.

Oh, and adoption rights. F*ck Catholic Charities.


It's... a big challenge, and "centrist" Democrats, unfortunately, seem to have picked minority rights as their factor of centrism, which has me wondering if I will even see equality at the federal level in my lifetime.
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Given that, I guess us asexual folk tend to all congregate at census designated places (no-town).
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

... and binary transfolk have our annual convention in Istanbul? :D
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
I'd love to know what about demanding equal rights some Farkers find funny.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

And didn't even know which side was up.
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

austerity101: I'd love to know what about demanding equal rights some Farkers find funny.


To them, because our identities are not valid in the first place, the discrimination that we experience is valid, and even virtuous.

It's really as simple as that.
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

There were Farkers at the time arguing that Trump was the pro-LGBT candidate.

I wish I were exaggerating.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 18 hours ago  

FloriduhGuy: Gay


quickmeme.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 17 hours ago  
I only have one problem with gay people.  You took the ALL the colors.  What's with that?  Everyone should get one color. The breast cancer people have pink. AIDS has red. Black for depressed people. Yellow for military. Pick a color and stick with it. You had pink for a while, that was cool.  But then you just got greedy. One color wasn't enough. You needed the entire visible spectrum. Other people have causes too, ya know. Stop hogging the entire rainbow!
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Just shy of 2 years ago, I took this photo at the Oakland Museum of California, titled "Prototype for original 8-color rainbow flag", dated 1978.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Darth Funjamin
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 13 hours ago  

...not Constantinople?
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Well. Some of us go to the one. Some of us go to the other.
 
