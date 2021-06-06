 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Top Covid scientist is being hunted by an AWOL Army sniper   (bbc.com) divider line
135
    More: Scary, Het Laatste Nieuws, Belgium, Professor Marc Van Ranst, Far right, Belgian government, Elite, Political spectrum, Right-wing politics  
•       •       •

9058 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 06 Jun 2021 at 1:24 PM (20 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



135 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
MI 7 trailer?
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Cool, the Jason Bourne franchise goes off in a wingnut direction.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
FTFA : "And no one rebels against that. If you say anything, you will be punished."

Translation: I'm a farking LOSER.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
I guess this is a pretty good reminder that the US doesn't have a monopoly on crazy.

Just a majority share.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Shostie: I guess this is a pretty good reminder that the US doesn't have a monopoly on crazy.

Just a majority share.


Armed and disingenuous
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
This is why we can;t have nice things.

*

If he's already AWOL from the military AND on a terrorist watch list, why wasn't he arrested during the three hours he was literally scoping this dude's house?
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Sim Tree: This is why we can;t have nice things.

*

If he's already AWOL from the military AND on a terrorist watch list, why wasn't he arrested during the three hours he was literally scoping this dude's house?


The police are providing cover and intel.
 
ongbok
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Well, this is terrifying. And as soon as some right wing nut reads this, Fauci will get the same exact threats
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Right wingers inevitably become violent.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Oh.... Belgium, man! Belgium!
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Shostie: I guess this is a pretty good reminder that the US doesn't have a monopoly on crazy.

Just a majority share.


We distill it to a very high proof here in the US.

But other places get alot of novelty recipes
 
flappy_penguin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Stupid Flander
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 20 hours ago  
They haven't caught this guy, yet?

/I heard his pistol was ordinary
 
kenundrummer
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Jeez, this hasn't been banned yet. Get this MSN and Twitter CRAP off of fark.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Weird Hal: Right wingers inevitably become violent.


The only way they can defeat science is killing scientists.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
He's probably just caught up in the moment.
 
jm105 [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Weatherkiss: He's probably just caught up in the moment.


Maybe he's having "a really bad day".
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Time to pull Bruce Willis out of mothballs for the movie!
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 20 hours ago  

vudukungfu: Shostie: I guess this is a pretty good reminder that the US doesn't have a monopoly on crazy.

Just a majority share.

Armed and disingenuous


That was the working title:

encrypted-tbn3.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Weird Hal: Right wingers inevitably become violent.


Violence is the last refuge of the incompetent.

blackgate.comView Full Size
 
The more you eat the more you fart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
The AWOL sniper fark and Margorie Taylor Greene should totally hook up.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Who isn't these day? Being hunted, that is.
 
What_Would_Jimi_Do
‘’ 20 hours ago  

bughunter: Weird Hal: Right wingers inevitably become violent.

Violence is the last refuge of the incompetent.

[blackgate.com image 256x309]



Yes, just look at all the einsteins from last summer and that still continues.
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 20 hours ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: The AWOL sniper fark and Margorie Taylor Greene should totally hook up.


He's probably not into CrossFit, so she's probably not interested.
 
The more you eat the more you fart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

cheap_thoughts: The more you eat the more you fart: The AWOL sniper fark and Margorie Taylor Greene should totally hook up.

He's probably not into CrossFit, so she's probably not interested.


True.  Lauren Boebert DOES seem a better fit...being a gun idiot herself and all
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Somacandra: FTFA : "And no one rebels against that. If you say anything, you will be punished."

Translation: I'm a farking LOSER.


Man who choses profession where you are constantly told what to do hates it when people tell him what to do.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The more you eat the more you fart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

kbronsito: Somacandra: FTFA : "And no one rebels against that. If you say anything, you will be punished."

Translation: I'm a farking LOSER.

Man who choses profession where you are constantly told what to do hates it when people tell him what to do.


Yeah, but he gets to brag about being 7337 in order to get that trailer park pussy from the type of skanky biatches that are actually impressed by that schtick.
 
AK_Mabuhay [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

What_Would_Jimi_Do: bughunter: Weird Hal: Right wingers inevitably become violent.

Violence is the last refuge of the incompetent.

[blackgate.com image 256x309]


Yes, just look at all the einsteins from last summer and that still continues.


Yes, they did a real number in Seattle and Portland.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 20 hours ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: vudukungfu: Shostie: I guess this is a pretty good reminder that the US doesn't have a monopoly on crazy.

Just a majority share.

Armed and disingenuous

That was the working title:

[encrypted-tbn3.gstatic.com image 850x1275]


You ever watch old movies and realize that the fat/obese of yesterday is today's standard?

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size


Makes the idea of having a Civil War 2 all the more amusing.
 
dmacaroon
‘’ 20 hours ago  
He's Belgian. They're almost French. What's he gonna hit him with? The cork from a popgun?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Deniers are being radicalized all over now. I expect we'll see more of this.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Sounds like a situation where they might want the cops to shoot him.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 20 hours ago  

AK_Mabuhay: What_Would_Jimi_Do: bughunter: Weird Hal: Right wingers inevitably become violent.

Violence is the last refuge of the incompetent.

[blackgate.com image 256x309]


Yes, just look at all the einsteins from last summer and that still continues.

Yes, they did a real number in Seattle and Portland.


OK, Black Lives Don't Matter person.
 
semiotix
‘’ 20 hours ago  

jm105: Weatherkiss: He's probably just caught up in the moment.

Maybe he's having "a really bad day".


I'm just saying, I heard that virologist and his family are no angels, either.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 20 hours ago  
In Belgium?  A far-right army soldier has gone AWOL and is planning terroristic activities?  Only in America!
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Sim Tree: This is why we can;t have nice things.

*

If he's already AWOL from the military AND on a terrorist watch list, why wasn't he arrested during the three hours he was literally scoping this dude's house?


If it was a Red State in 2020, I'd see why.....
 
Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: Sim Tree: This is why we can;t have nice things.

*

If he's already AWOL from the military AND on a terrorist watch list, why wasn't he arrested during the three hours he was literally scoping this dude's house?

The police are providing cover and intel.


"WE love you and WE thank you." Donald Trump speaking on behalf of himself and his co-conspirators in the insurrection
 
Dbearup
‘’ 20 hours ago  

ToughActinProlactin: [Fark user image image 168x300]


Falling Down. Exceptional movie.
 
AK_Mabuhay [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Weird Hal: AK_Mabuhay: What_Would_Jimi_Do: bughunter: Weird Hal: Right wingers inevitably become violent.

Violence is the last refuge of the incompetent.

[blackgate.com image 256x309]


Yes, just look at all the einsteins from last summer and that still continues.

Yes, they did a real number in Seattle and Portland.

OK, Black Lives Don't Matter person.


I'm referring to the black owners of the stores that were destroyed.  By your proud ass people.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 20 hours ago  
First read the headline as 'AOL Sniper' and thought what, did he invent a gun that shoots surplus AOL disc.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 20 hours ago  

bughunter: Violence is the last refuge of the incompetent.


Loved Asimov's writing, both fiction and non, but this is one of his sillier quotes.  "Violence is the last refuge of the civilized" would be better.

The sad fact of reality is that there are situations you can't talk yourself out of, and you can be forced to resort to violence without being a fool.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Dbearup: ToughActinProlactin: [Fark user image image 168x300]

Falling Down. Exceptional movie.


One of my favorites. Michael Douglas was masterful.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Unsung_Hero: bughunter: Violence is the last refuge of the incompetent.

Loved Asimov's writing, both fiction and non, but this is one of his sillier quotes.  "Violence is the last refuge of the civilized" would be better.

The sad fact of reality is that there are situations you can't talk yourself out of, and you can be forced to resort to violence without being a fool.


World War II would be one such example.
American Civil war another.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 20 hours ago  

FarkingSmurf: First read the headline as 'AOL Sniper' and thought what, did he invent a gun that shoots surplus AOL disc.


He's called the AOL Sniper because he wounds his target from a distance, then walks up to them and asks "ASL?", then performs the coup de grâce.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Now when they say "Top Covid scientist" are they talking about the top scientist researching it, or the top scientist who created it?

/joking, but I imagine this is the legitimate thought process for some.
 
OlderGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Weird Hal: Right wingers inevitably become violent.


Far Right, Far Left... really no difference...  extremism is always violent.   Not your average R or D....
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 19 hours ago  
The part that concerns me most is where they imply that he was both on a terrorist watchlist and active duty military. At the same time. Those should be mutually exclusive things.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: Sim Tree: This is why we can;t have nice things.

*

If he's already AWOL from the military AND on a terrorist watch list, why wasn't he arrested during the three hours he was literally scoping this dude's house?

The police are providing cover and intel.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Wobambo: DarkSoulNoHope: vudukungfu: Shostie: I guess this is a pretty good reminder that the US doesn't have a monopoly on crazy.

Just a majority share.

Armed and disingenuous

That was the working title:

[encrypted-tbn3.gstatic.com image 850x1275]

You ever watch old movies and realize that the fat/obese of yesterday is today's standard?

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 306x354]

Makes the idea of having a Civil War 2 all the more amusing.


It also shows us how truly cruel and inhumane we have been to even slightly fat people for a long time.
 
Displayed 50 of 135 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.