Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
(I have told this on Fark already, but while a Google search for "Burger King deodorant site:Fark.com" brings a few results, none are the right one!)

A few years ago, on a cold, rainy spring day, I was having lunch with a bunch of coworkers at a Burger King.  Suddenly, we hear a loud banging noise at the entrance as a weary-looking teen runs in (in Canada, there's a grate in many store entrances to catch the snow and slush from customers' boots) wearing only boxers, a t-shirt and flip-flops.

He nervously scans the room and goes for a potted plant by the window.  He lifts the pot, grabs a stick of deodorant that was hidden underneath and proceeds to apply the deodorant over his t-shirt.  He put the deodorant back where he found it, made a run for the door and left.

There was dead silence in the restaurant for a few seconds as staff and patrons alike were trying to figure WTF just happened.
 
MissFeasance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Not from stories.

I was a high school reporter when Columbine happened. I was in history class and got called down.  I knew their debate team, I went to a school where my friends had siblings there.

I remember standing there to give the announcement over the intercom, like flat against the wall hugging myself.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
The time I saw "ball lightning".  I was walking from my front door to my car at like 5:00am one morning.  Say about a 100 foot walk to the car once it comes into view.   I'm scanning the area as usual (I lived in a townhouse community that had occasional car break-ins, so I was always scanning the parking area when approaching).  I get about 40 feet from my car, and a grapefruit-size ball of orange light, like a plasma ball, silently pops up from behind the car and stops about 7 feet off the ground.  I f**king freeze in my tracks.  I watch this thing float there for like 5 seconds, it looked like fire inside a ball...WEIRD!  And then it takes off straight up like jet fast and was gone.  I walked around the car twice, looked up a few times, listened for laughter like someone was pranking me, then just shrugged my shoulders and got in my car.   I have never before or since seen anything like it.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
College, late night, my buddy is driving us home from a bar.  He stops suddenly, because he sees a large group of townies beating up one guy.  He goes into hero mode.  The other three of us pile out, ready to get our asses kicked, because we can't just leave our buddy hanging.  He runs back and pops open the trunk.  Going for a tire iron?

Nope.  He pulls out a bright yellow wiffle ball bat, raises it and and  calls out "knock it off!"  The townies all run off as the rest of us burst out laughing.
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
4/19/1984 
Philadelphia Civic Center
Grateful Dead concert

So we're at the back of the place in the rows of seats just above the floor level. These are the kind of seats that are spring-loaded to flip up out of the way when unoccupied. Friends in the row in front of me are standing on their seats and dancing. Suddenly, there's a flurry of motion, and Dave appears in the seat next to me. Somehow he managed to lose his balance, fall, clear the seat back, and land on the seat in such a way that it flipped down to catch him.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Leaving Hartford ct at 3 am.
Bright light appears right behind me.
No other vehicles on the road.
It's 1986.
No one else on the road. Just me and my drunk, abusive, ex.
She's like omfgitsthecopsslowdown

It follows right in our ass for @3 miles, no exits around.
Then, just shoots off to one side and is gone.
Just a quiet high way
Omfgwgatthefarkwasthat?!?

I don't know, dear.

Dontcallmedearyoufarkingassholefyckyou​itwasaliens!!!


Leaving Hartford ct at 3 am.
Bright light appears right behind me.
No other vehicles on the road.
It's 1986.
No one else on the road. Just me and my drunk, abusive, ex.
She's like omfgitsthecopsslowdown

It follows right in our ass for @3 miles, no exits around.
Then, just shoots off to one side and is gone.
Just a quiet high way
Omfgwgatthefarkwasthat?!?

I don't know, dear.

Dontcallmedearyoufarkingassholefyckyou​itwasaliens!!!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

MissFeasance: Not from stories.

I was a high school reporter when Columbine happened. I was in history class and got called down.  I knew their debate team, I went to a school where my friends had siblings there.

I remember standing there to give the announcement over the intercom, like flat against the wall hugging myself.


I find this fascinating  because most high schools are in permanent "don't tell the children anything" mode.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 day ago  
I made a pencil define gravity.
It was middle school. 80s.
Had two pencils. In my desk I made a T with the two pencils. I removed the one make the base. And the top on didn't fall. 🤷😮🤯
People have tried throwing explanations at me over the years but I was actually pretty smart kid back then and I checked for all those explanations.
Anyway no one ever believes me and everyone thinks they have an explanation to disproves it yada yada yada whatever you farking idiots I saw it myself with my own eyes
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Repeat from 2017:

When my BiL/MrsOLG's brother passed away after a long illness, we drove back to Boston for services and burial. He had a great personality and sense of humor, even while ill.

Since it was at a drop of a notice to drive up, we couldn't stay at our usual hotel, because rooms were full for a convention. We went down the road to another hotel with a very level parking lot.

We park, I go in and get a trolley for the bags. I open up the trunk, put bags on the trolley, and the head over to the back of the car at the passenger rear to get more bags as the Missus is getting her stuff from the passenger front.

All of a sudden, Missus looks up and sees the trolley heading away from the car at a high speed. I run after the trolley, stop it with a good deal of effort, and bring it back to the car. We notice someone else in the parking lot with a "WTF" look. We finish up loading the trolley and check into our room.

Later, we go back to the car and look for any slopes that would have started the trolley. None. And mind you, it sped at a good clip and didn't slow.

Our explanation is that her brother was saying hi and having a bit of fun. Any one else... it's open for theory.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I've told this one on Fark before, but it's still too damned funny to pass up.

I was on in the 2nd floor men's room of (the original) Building 3 at Microsoft, in Redmond, WA, when the Nisqually earthquake hit. My first earthquake. On the toilet, with my pants around my ankles, thinking, "...yeah. This is how I go."

The surge stops, after EVERYTHING MOVES, including me. The person in the stall next to me says, and I shiat you not, "...was that an earthquake?", to which I replied as loudly and sarcastically as one might imagine, "YOU THINK?!"

The aftermath was chaotic. I was able to reach my wife at home, who giddily described how the floor of our home moved in a wave and the cats lost their minds. No one injured in our building; lots of broken glass everywhere, though. (The lobby was all glass walls & doors - security was kaput.) That stupid question from a bathroom stall still makes me giggle every time I think about it - to this day, I have no idea to whom it was I spoke.
 
MissFeasance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

edmo: MissFeasance: Not from stories.

I was a high school reporter when Columbine happened. I was in history class and got called down.  I knew their debate team, I went to a school where my friends had siblings there.

I remember standing there to give the announcement over the intercom, like flat against the wall hugging myself.

I find this fascinating  because most high schools are in permanent "don't tell the children anything" mode.


Not so much back then.  I know they do now.

But I'll never forget that.  They came over the intercom that there were grenades being thrown, and my history teacher just going silent.  He put his head down on his desk and cried.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
So my best friend & I are sitting in the local chain Mexican restaurant, and it's almost time for the check. We were planning on going to the market afterwards, and we started going through the coupons. As we do, the waitress comes over, sees one for salsa, and just takes it.

We both look at each other like, what was that? Well, up comes the manager and he's like "We actually usually don't honor coupons like this, but we can give you your chips and salsa appetizer for free."

We actually couldn't talk them out of it. They wouldn't let us. To this day, any WTF situation usually ends up with one of us looking at each other & just going, "Coup'n?"
 
blasterz
‘’ 1 day ago  
Was kinda surreal for me, much more so for the hospital staff:

In October of 2016 I was flying back from Spain to the US. Early flight plus no public transportation early morning meant my cheap ass slept on the airport floor. Woke up, neck felt really stiff. First flight, I started feeling really weird. Changing flights in Madrid, colors were really vivid. felt dreamlike. I got to the next gate and collapsed, tearing my eyebrow open.

Wake up in the back of an ambulance, attendant is checking me for awareness. Says my face is drooping. I'm having difficulty forming words, slurring like crazy. Turns out I'd torn my carotid artery then throw a clot. Spent a week and a half in the hospital, still haven't fully regained use of my left hand. Anyway, my wife had flown to Spain to be with me. I checked out and we went to her hotel. She was trying to arrange flights home; got really upset, and...collapsed. Having just gotten out of a neural ICU, I knew what I was seeing. Called the front desk and had them send an ambulance. 

It was the exact same crew that had picked me up from the airport 10 days prior. They didn't recognize me because I'd shaved off my beard while in the hospital. They loaded her in, and I hopped into a taxi to follow them. Got there as they were unloading her, and as we walked into the ICU, jaws dropped...seeing the patient they'd discharged about an hour previous walking beside the stretcher of their newest patient.
 
Burn_The_Plows
‘’ 1 day ago  
I once saw a bunch (20-25) of white Protestants line-dancing during a P-Funk concert in Elmhurst, Illinois.

The building I saw it in had a shrine to David Rasche (of Sledge Hammer! fame) because he was Elmhurst College's most famous graduate.

It was the first concert that the college held in around 20 years. The school stopped having them since a Heart concert in the late 1970's had "rampant drug use." So they booked The P-Funk All Stars in the late 1990's.
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

FormlessOne: ... the Nisqually earthquake hit. My first earthquake. On the toilet, with my pants around my ankles, thinking, "...yeah. This is how I go."


I was working at a car dealership in north Seattle when that hit. I had a cold, and was loaded up on cold meds. I went into the bathroom to blow my nose when that first wave rolled and I thought, "How high AM I?"

Then the real shaking started, so maybe not as high as I thought.
 
blasterz
‘’ 1 day ago  

Couldn't sign Luis Guzman?


Couldn't sign Luis Guzman?
assets.change.orgView Full Size
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 1 day ago  
Me and a buddy were sitting at a red light in Queens.  A pigeon walks halfway across the crosswalk and just keels over dead.  A bum walks over, picks it up by the feet, looks at us, smiles, and walks away...with dinner.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Back when I drank heavily, I was susceptible to very lucid dreams. I'm talking the kind of dreams where I had full control of my actions and could feel, smell, and taste the things I interacted with. If I were in withdrawals or delirium tremens, these sensations would become hyper-sensitive.

There were some recurring ones that were pretty bad. Of course there was the "house of spiders" dream where I wandered through a spiderweb-festooned house and inevitably wandered into a giant web, where I would be covered in spiders that would crawl all over my skin and I would panic. This dream was probably correlated to the tactile hallucinations that drunks get when they go into withdrawal.

I had recurring one where a road-rager would pull me out of my car, beat me senseless, tie me to the back of his car, and drag me. Again, with the heightened sensitivity to touch, I'd feel the skin peeling off of my body.

The worst and most surreal one was when I was detoxing for the last time. I was in a medically supervised facility and hopped up on librium, so I don't know if it was a dream or a legitimate hallucination. I was laying in bed and these black, hooded figures just sort of appeared around my bed, there were seven of them. I don't mean "they had black hooded robes on" I mean, these things were like a personification of darkness. It's really hard to describe, but they didn't have real silhouettes, their lines just sort of blended and bled into the air around them.

They were neither solid, nor ghostly, but somewhere in-between. There were no heads or faces under the hood, just a dense black fog. In spite of this, I could feel that their "eyes" we're fixated on me. All of them were whispering in some language I couldn't understand, but it sure as hell sounded demonic. It sounded like angry, low, whistling wind, I guess, but way more menacing.

They all in unison start "bending" towards me, their "faces" getting closer and closer to mine, the "whispering" getting louder and louder. As it all closed in on me, I felt as though this immense hatred was emanating off of them, getting stronger and stronger as my panic grew and grew. Something in me finally snapped and I screamed, and when I did that they all dissolved into the dimness of the room around me as I sat bolt-upright, shaking and sweating.

So yeah, it's not all pink elephants.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
CSB (Coincidental Story Bro):

I grew up in New Jersey and went to college in  Chicago. Back home in NJ over freshman year Xmas break, I went to Cancun with several of my high school friends.  While at one of the beaches I swam out to a floating platform. I pulled myself up but began to slip until someone helped me up.  I looked up and the guy that helped me up was a college buddy that lived next to me in the dorm
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 22 hours ago  

waxbeans: I made a pencil define gravity.
It was middle school. 80s.
Had two pencils. In my desk I made a T with the two pencils. I removed the one make the base. And the top on didn't fall. 🤷😮🤯
People have tried throwing explanations at me over the years but I was actually pretty smart kid back then and I checked for all those explanations.
Anyway no one ever believes me and everyone thinks they have an explanation to disproves it yada yada yada whatever you farking idiots I saw it myself with my own eyes


When I was doing construction, I was working for a guy, framing houses and small apartments/duplex homes and the like. On this one job we were finishing up the frame for a four-level duplex, the sort with a two car garage on the ground floor and the rest of the place above that. We were up on the roof, making sure the trusses were plumbed up and setting up and snapping lines for the skipsheet. That's the alternating boarding of the roof on the trusses that the roofers nail the shingles to. Board, gap, board etc.

Anyway, he had a rectangular carpenters pencil in his shirt pocket, and it fell out. We both watched it rotate maybe 5 or maybe 7 times on it's way down to the garage floor. That hadn't been poured yet so the forms were set up against the main foundation with steel pipes hammered into the dirt around the outside of it to keep the forms in place. That was a distance of about 70 feet. It rotated all the way down through the frame and stuck itself point first right into one of those pipes, all the way in. He went down to fetch it and when he got down there he called me down to see it ("Dude, c'mere and look at this") and it was wedged in just deep enough into the pipe that he couldn't get it out. The pipe was just about the same exact inside diameter that the pencil was wide and it was wedged in tight.

He looked at me and I looked at him and he said "farkit, roll up and pack it in." It was two in the afternoon and we ended up going down to a little tavern down the road and the first 15-20 minutes of conversation was all about that pencil, and his mind was apparently completely blown. He was a pretty superstitious guy and I suspect he considered it to be some sort of omen.
 
IndianaLiberal
‘’ 22 hours ago  

MissFeasance: Not from stories.

I was a high school reporter when Columbine happened. I was in history class and got called down.  I knew their debate team, I went to a school where my friends had siblings there.

I remember standing there to give the announcement over the intercom, like flat against the wall hugging myself.


I'm really sorry you had to go through that. At that time, I handled public relations for the National Forensic League, the organization that runs the national high school debate competitions. I was glued to the television all day. I had met one of the young men who died that day.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 22 hours ago  
25 years ago while I was a senior in High School one Saturday night and a group of friends and I decide to go to Taco Bell. Every year at the same time a Grateful Dead concert would roll into town. The Tbell was in the same area as the concert. We see an old hippie enjoying a meal, real friendly guy. He opens his backpack and its full of multiple sheets of acid. Like, a lot. He offers us some and we decline, obviously not trusting acid from a stranger. He says he has to hit the head and goes to the restroom. He never comes out. After a long time worried that something happened to him we check on him. There is nobody in the bathroom. The was the tbell was arranged he couldnt have come out without us seeing him walk by. There was only one entrance. He just straight up vanished. Not wanting to believe in the supernatural, the only possible explanation is he climbed up into the ceiling. But why? We'll never know
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

MissFeasance: Not from stories.

I was a high school reporter when Columbine happened. I was in history class and got called down.  I knew their debate team, I went to a school where my friends had siblings there.

I remember standing there to give the announcement over the intercom, like flat against the wall hugging myself.


Similar one- I used to work at Virginia Tech and got an email one day saying something like "Pray for the people at Tech"  Flipped on the news just as the death toll figures went from "1 confirmed" to "This is really bad"   The shootings happened about 3 buildings down from where I worked- I had been a judge for the state science fair and had used some of the classrooms in Norris Hall for that before.

It's eerie- can't imagine what it was like there that day.
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
I've had plenty of surreal experiences, but his one is my favorite. Decades ago, I stayed in a haunted bed and breakfast on Maryland's Eastern Shore. I was in town for a convention. Instead of staying at the convention hotel, I opted for this B&B. I wanted to see ghosts! The house was built around the time of the American Revolution. Legend states when the British arrived, they tossed torches at the house, and the proprietress swept them away with her broom.  She made a deal with the soldiers that they could stay in her house if they didn't destroy it. According to the haunting, the ghost of the proprietress wanders the halls during the night, opening and closing doors, checking on the people who are staying there.

The day was uneventful for me, but night was a different story. I heard a party going on in the room next to mine. I was too tired to wander over, knock on the door, and tell them to keep it down. I slept fitfully until morning. It didn't help that I was a tad hungover.

The next morning, as I was checking out, I told the worker about the party in the room. She told me that I couldn't have heard a party because I was alone in the building all night. THERE WAS NO ONE ELSE PRESENT! That completely freaked me out. I'm certain what I really heard was the kitchen staff cleaning up for the night, but I like to think I had a ghostly experience.

I returned with my husband a few years later. The overhead light turned on in the middle of the night without either of us getting up to turn on the switch. I like to think the proprietress was merely looking in on us to make sure we were comfortable. I loved the place. I'd happily return again if I ever return to the Eastern Shore.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Repeat from 2017:

When my BiL/MrsOLG's brother passed away after a long illness, we drove back to Boston for services and burial. He had a great personality and sense of humor, even while ill.

Since it was at a drop of a notice to drive up, we couldn't stay at our usual hotel, because rooms were full for a convention. We went down the road to another hotel with a very level parking lot.

We park, I go in and get a trolley for the bags. I open up the trunk, put bags on the trolley, and the head over to the back of the car at the passenger rear to get more bags as the Missus is getting her stuff from the passenger front.

All of a sudden, Missus looks up and sees the trolley heading away from the car at a high speed. I run after the trolley, stop it with a good deal of effort, and bring it back to the car. We notice someone else in the parking lot with a "WTF" look. We finish up loading the trolley and check into our room.

Later, we go back to the car and look for any slopes that would have started the trolley. None. And mind you, it sped at a good clip and didn't slow.

Our explanation is that her brother was saying hi and having a bit of fun. Any one else... it's open for theory.


Sounds like the "Magnetic Hill" in New Brunswick. The terrain makes it look like you're going uphill when you're actually going downhill. That parking lot just looked level.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5MY0y​e​2aVk4
 
Mad Morf
‘’ 22 hours ago  
I had a deja vu...

Late 1981.
I was in the USAF, stationed at Columbus AFB, Mississippi, and one night I had a dream.

In this dream, my friends and I were in some stranger's house playing Dungeons and Dragons.

I told my friends all about this dream because it was really weird.

Fast forward to early 1982. I had left Columbus, in northern Mississippi, to go to electronics school at Keesler AFB, on the Gulf Coast of Mississippi.

One weekend, my friends drove down from Columbus to visit.

While they were there, we went to "Middle Earth Hobbies", which was the local game store and my main hangout, and while we were there one of the locals invited us over to their house to play D&D that evening.

You can see where this is going...
After being in the house for an hour or so, I realized this was the scene of my dream...

When I tried to remind my friends of my telling them about the dream, none of them remembered it...
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 22 hours ago  

waxbeans: I made a pencil define gravity.
It was middle school. 80s.
Had two pencils. In my desk I made a T with the two pencils. I removed the one make the base. And the top on didn't fall. 🤷😮🤯
People have tried throwing explanations at me over the years but I was actually pretty smart kid back then and I checked for all those explanations.
Anyway no one ever believes me and everyone thinks they have an explanation to disproves it yada yada yada whatever you farking idiots I saw it myself with my own eyes


Defy
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Katrina, hands down. "Surreal" is the perfect word for it. I never want to see that again.

I'm on the phone so you won't get a wall 'o text. Unlike the pandemic, it was localized but society was collapsing all around me. It was the only time I carried a firearm on the street bc people were desperate.

ATMs didn't work, my phone didn't work. And when I was outside in golashes looking for food I was aware that people were casing me. You couldn't even go to the Wal-Mart bc the police had just let everyone in. The cops let everyone take anything, including TVs and such. The rest of the cops? They had fled. But not before "commandeering" Cadillacs from the dealership near my apt and just disappearing for good.

Guardsmen and remaining police
shooting just about anyone on the street, except white folks like me. Guess I got lucky on that.

The most unnerving part was the silence. It was summertime and you're used to hearing bugs and birds, etc. But the silence was so deafening. Felt like cabin pressure.

There are many, far more horrifying stories, but you don't want to hear them. All I can say is that I hope it never happens to you.
 
IndianaLiberal
‘’ 22 hours ago  
A friend owned a house where a 12-year-old boy had murdered his mother about 25 years previously. A hallway nightlight (the type that's plugged into an electrical socket) would turn on and off of it's own accord, and the bathroom door, where the victim had been killed, would open and close on it's own. I saw it myself.

(p.s. The boy grew up to be a serial killer; was eventually caught.)
 
gottagopee [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
vudukungfu

need moar ufos

So, about 24 years ago I was living in Mays Landing, NJ. Driving home at night was pretty cool when the weather was clear. The light pollution was minimal for such an urbanized area, so the sky looked fairly star-sprinkled, although the back roads around there are heavily lined with tall pines - the sky is a wide strip above you.

A friend worked with me and lived not too far away, so we'd share the ride to/from the store most days. We'd see all the usual sights: planes, weather balloons, sometimes meteors streaking across the night sky. One night she was in the passenger seat and said "what in the actual fark is that" and pointed upward. I took my foot off the gas and there above us was a line of 3 white spheres, in a perfectly straight line, evenly spaced. Size and distance were indeterminate. They might have been the size of basketballs and 10' up, they might have been 3' diameter and a hundred feet up, larger? farther? impossible to tell. They stayed exactly above us for a slow count of 3, then there was... not a streak, exactly, more like an afterimage, and they re-appeared ahead of us about a quarter mile one at a time, not like going off/on, more like a rheostat turned up quickly, again aligned perfectly. Another slow count of 3, and another after-image streak and they were gone, this time off the the southwest.

I let the car roll to a stop. There was no other traffic, none behind us as far as we could see (and you can see a long way in flat, flat South Jersey as long as the road doesn't curve) and none before us. The balls were overhead, viewed through the open sunroof, so they were not reflections of any sort.

It's the second of my 3 UFO stories that had a corroborative witness.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

bingethinker: OtherLittleGuy: Repeat from 2017:

When my BiL/MrsOLG's brother passed away after a long illness, we drove back to Boston for services and burial. He had a great personality and sense of humor, even while ill.

Since it was at a drop of a notice to drive up, we couldn't stay at our usual hotel, because rooms were full for a convention. We went down the road to another hotel with a very level parking lot.

We park, I go in and get a trolley for the bags. I open up the trunk, put bags on the trolley, and the head over to the back of the car at the passenger rear to get more bags as the Missus is getting her stuff from the passenger front.

All of a sudden, Missus looks up and sees the trolley heading away from the car at a high speed. I run after the trolley, stop it with a good deal of effort, and bring it back to the car. We notice someone else in the parking lot with a "WTF" look. We finish up loading the trolley and check into our room.

Later, we go back to the car and look for any slopes that would have started the trolley. None. And mind you, it sped at a good clip and didn't slow.

Our explanation is that her brother was saying hi and having a bit of fun. Any one else... it's open for theory.

Sounds like the "Magnetic Hill" in New Brunswick. The terrain makes it look like you're going uphill when you're actually going downhill. That parking lot just looked level.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5MY0ye​2aVk4


I'll take that as a theory. As I said, it was a flat parking lot and it was at a dead stop stance. The accelerated result in a short time still puzzles me, logically.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Deathfrogg: waxbeans: I made a pencil define gravity.
It was middle school. 80s.
Had two pencils. In my desk I made a T with the two pencils. I removed the one make the base. And the top on didn't fall. 🤷😮🤯
People have tried throwing explanations at me over the years but I was actually pretty smart kid back then and I checked for all those explanations.
Anyway no one ever believes me and everyone thinks they have an explanation to disproves it yada yada yada whatever you farking idiots I saw it myself with my own eyes

When I was doing construction, I was working for a guy, framing houses and small apartments/duplex homes and the like. On this one job we were finishing up the frame for a four-level duplex, the sort with a two car garage on the ground floor and the rest of the place above that. We were up on the roof, making sure the trusses were plumbed up and setting up and snapping lines for the skipsheet. That's the alternating boarding of the roof on the trusses that the roofers nail the shingles to. Board, gap, board etc.

Anyway, he had a rectangular carpenters pencil in his shirt pocket, and it fell out. We both watched it rotate maybe 5 or maybe 7 times on it's way down to the garage floor. That hadn't been poured yet so the forms were set up against the main foundation with steel pipes hammered into the dirt around the outside of it to keep the forms in place. That was a distance of about 70 feet. It rotated all the way down through the frame and stuck itself point first right into one of those pipes, all the way in. He went down to fetch it and when he got down there he called me down to see it ("Dude, c'mere and look at this") and it was wedged in just deep enough into the pipe that he couldn't get it out. The pipe was just about the same exact inside diameter that the pencil was wide and it was wedged in tight.

He looked at me and I looked at him and he said "farkit, roll up and pack it in." It was two in the afternoon and we ended up going down to a little tavern down the road and the first 15-20 minutes of conversation was all about that pencil, and his mind was apparently completely blown. He was a pretty superstitious guy and I suspect he considered it to be some sort of omen.


🖤🤯
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Aunt_Spud died a slow painful cancerous death*.  She was a real salt-of-the-earth type, with a brilliant sense of self-deprecating humor.  And a real tough old school Brooklyn broad, but one of the most loving and thoughtful people you'd ever want to meet.

She had one adult son living locally, and one son living in another state.   The one in the other state was kinda sorta hiding out from his ex-wife, so he never really came back to visit his mom once he moved away.   She probably hadn't seen him in 8 years or so.

The cancer had progressed, and poor Aunt_Spud was on pain medication and was slowly slipping away.  Machines were basically prolonging her life, but the doctors had all agreed she wouldn't live long once things were unplugged, so it was agreed she'd say her goodbye's to everyone, then the plugs would be pulled.

In her pain and delirium, she kept insisting her son was on his way from Pennsylvania to say goodbye.  Nobody had told her he was coming down.   She kept insisting "I can see him.  He's on the plane now.  He'll be here soon."  Again...nobody had told her.  "I can see him on his way.  I want to wait for him to get here."

He got there that next morning and got to the hospital.   They said their goodbyes, then she looked at her other son, pointed at the machines and said "Now."   The nurse shut down the machines and she was gone within a few minutes.

Nobody every figured out how she knew her son was flying down from Pennsylvania.

*fark cancer
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
I was flying home from Chicago one night after a day filled with delays because of storms one summer five years ago. The view from my window seat was pretty awesome.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Crewmannumber6: waxbeans: I made a pencil define gravity.
It was middle school. 80s.
Had two pencils. In my desk I made a T with the two pencils. I removed the one make the base. And the top on didn't fall. 🤷😮🤯
People have tried throwing explanations at me over the years but I was actually pretty smart kid back then and I checked for all those explanations.
Anyway no one ever believes me and everyone thinks they have an explanation to disproves it yada yada yada whatever you farking idiots I saw it myself with my own eyes

Defy


Apparently voice to text really hates me I keep forgetting to reread my dictation three times doesn't necessarily mean I would catch it anyway since I'm partly illiterate for the most part
 
waxbeans
‘’ 22 hours ago  

gottagopee: vudukungfu

need moar ufos

So, about 24 years ago I was living in Mays Landing, NJ. Driving home at night was pretty cool when the weather was clear. The light pollution was minimal for such an urbanized area, so the sky looked fairly star-sprinkled, although the back roads around there are heavily lined with tall pines - the sky is a wide strip above you.

A friend worked with me and lived not too far away, so we'd share the ride to/from the store most days. We'd see all the usual sights: planes, weather balloons, sometimes meteors streaking across the night sky. One night she was in the passenger seat and said "what in the actual fark is that" and pointed upward. I took my foot off the gas and there above us was a line of 3 white spheres, in a perfectly straight line, evenly spaced. Size and distance were indeterminate. They might have been the size of basketballs and 10' up, they might have been 3' diameter and a hundred feet up, larger? farther? impossible to tell. They stayed exactly above us for a slow count of 3, then there was... not a streak, exactly, more like an afterimage, and they re-appeared ahead of us about a quarter mile one at a time, not like going off/on, more like a rheostat turned up quickly, again aligned perfectly. Another slow count of 3, and another after-image streak and they were gone, this time off the the southwest.

I let the car roll to a stop. There was no other traffic, none behind us as far as we could see (and you can see a long way in flat, flat South Jersey as long as the road doesn't curve) and none before us. The balls were overhead, viewed through the open sunroof, so they were not reflections of any sort.

It's the second of my 3 UFO stories that had a corroborative witness.


I'm actually glad the one and only time that I saw a UFO it was later explained that it was a USSR rocket
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
I was having lunch with my coworkers many years ago at a Chinese buffet. A stunningly hot girl about 3 levels above my league and at least 10 years younger than me (I was 33) was getting her food. I got dared into hitting on her. No one was more shocked than me when she gave me her number (back in the old days there were things on the wall you dialed to speak to people, but I digress). I called her that evening and arranged a date. I was in love on the first date. This October will be our 22nd anniversary.
 
gottagopee [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

The time I saw "ball lightning".  I was walking from my front door to my car at like 5:00am one morning.  Say about a 100 foot walk to the car once it comes into view.   I'm scanning the area as usual (I lived in a townhouse community that had occasional car break-ins, so I was always scanning the parking area when approaching).  I get about 40 feet from my car, and a grapefruit-size ball of orange light, like a plasma ball, silently pops up from behind the car and stops about 7 feet off the ground.  I f**king freeze in my tracks.  I watch this thing float there for like 5 seconds, it looked like fire inside a ball...WEIRD!  And then it takes off straight up like jet fast and was gone.  I walked around the car twice, looked up a few times, listened for laughter like someone was pranking me, then just shrugged my shoulders and got in my car.   I have never before or since seen anything like it.

Now THAT is cool af


Now THAT is cool af
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 22 hours ago  
I used to race motocross and hare scrambles at the amateur level. We sometimes practiced in Quantico, Virginia using power line roads and a huge trail network. We'd occasionally have a fairly large group of us play riding and since I knew the area moderately well I was the guy riding in the back of the pack all day helping stragglers.

After riding cleanup all day I meet up with the main group. It's time for the race back to the trucks, a no holds barred, flat out race back on the power line roads. Now I can release my pent up energy and open the bike up.

I'm doing around 50 mph on an unmaintained power line road you wouldn't drive a Jeep on at 15 mph and really enjoying the sensation of speed. There are a number of water puddles of varying depths from monster mudding trucks but I'm either jumping over the water puddles (some of which are over 30' long) or hydroplaning through them. If you've ever ridden balls out like this with a group of a dozen equally or better classed riders then you know that the competition is extremely tough and it requires total concentration. Yes, I know there is a bike near me but I have no idea who it is nor care, I'm going to beat them back to the trucks.

So one rider tries to pass me using a trail alongside the dirt road that was created by a monster truck. He was doing great until he hit a deep tire rut where that monster truck got stuck. I hear two more bikes slowly gaining and there is a huge water puddle in front of me. I opt to hydroplane and pray I can adapt the bikes position enough so I don't sink, it's a very rough road so I'm taking a beating just staying upright in places. I nailed it, hydroplaned right across it. While I'm floating across the water I was wondering if it was really deep or not. The two riders behind me answered that question when their bikes plunged into axle deep water and almost dragged them to a complete stop.

Now I'm fully in the lead and I open up my lead, no relaxing and being passed at the last minute is going to happen to me. Finally, a few hundred more feet to the trucks. I'm wide open in 5th gear and loving it. Then I see huge water puddles. No problem, I'll ride through them, so I back down to 4th gear to prepare for a surge to carry the bike. That's when I saw that there were about ten people walking down the road on each side of the puddles to stay dry. I'm so close the trucks that if I splash these folks they're going to be able to catch me at the trucks. About ten feet before the puddle I made my decision, nail it and pray. Well that power line road had a small whoop right there that I didn't see because I was paying attention to the people so I wouldn't hit one. When I twisted that throttle to full open in fourth I coincidentally hit the whoop and...

...sailed right over the whole puddle. My speed, the whoop and the throttle twist on my race bike launched me about 8' feet in the air so that I'm looking down at this large group of people looking up at me. If I weren't wearing a full face helmet they'd have seen my look of shock. I landed about 40' down the road, went to wide open again and stopped at the trucks a minute or two later.

Seems those folks got wet anyway. The other dozen riders weren't as lucky so riders and all got soaked. I was the only one at the trucks that was dry.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 22 hours ago  

That one's also a really common dream/hallucination for people that semi-wake while sleep paralysis is still keeping them from moving.  Not necessarily exactly, but the whole "Figures looming around you and bending down doing creepy shiat" thing while you're not able to move or do anything about it.  Even worse in a hospital as there are sometimes legit reasons for figures to be bending down over you ignoring your efforts to communicate, so it can be hard to be sure what's bullshiat and what isn't even without the drugs or detox brainwhack.


That one's also a really common dream/hallucination for people that semi-wake while sleep paralysis is still keeping them from moving.  Not necessarily exactly, but the whole "Figures looming around you and bending down doing creepy shiat" thing while you're not able to move or do anything about it.  Even worse in a hospital as there are sometimes legit reasons for figures to be bending down over you ignoring your efforts to communicate, so it can be hard to be sure what's bullshiat and what isn't even without the drugs or detox brainwhack.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
I survived a tornado. The eye of the funnel was over my house for what felt like an eternity but was in reality mere moments.

They always warn you about the train sound and sure that in itself is surreal but what is truly frightening is the deafening silence of the eye. Not a sound can be heard and for a brief moment I had to wonder if I actually died and that's what death felt like.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 22 hours ago  

I was having lunch with my coworkers many years ago at a Chinese buffet. A stunningly hot girl about 3


Awwwwwww. 💕💕💕💕💕
/
I'll never forget that one night, In   that gay bar, in the 2000s, the most beautiful woman danced with me for hours.....
She was definitely Out of My League by many leaps and bounds. She apparently was a stylist.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

FormlessOne: That stupid question from a bathroom stall still makes me giggle every time I think about it - to this day, I have no idea to whom it was I spoke.


You should have answered:  "No.  That was just me farting."
 
waxbeans
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Kitty2.0: I survived a tornado. The eye of the funnel was over my house for what felt like an eternity but was in reality mere moments.

They always warn you about the train sound and sure that in itself is surreal but what is truly frightening is the deafening silence of the eye. Not a sound can be heard and for a brief moment I had to wonder if I actually died and that's what death felt like.


Used to live between lackland Air Force Base and Kelly Air Force Base.
Anyway C5 Galaxy transports are loud beyond belief.
One evening there was a horrible storm and we hear the C5 Galaxy.
Me and my mother looked at each other and said they're really flying in this weather?
Next morning it was the news that a tornado had touched down on the golf course that was on the military base.
Which was walking distance from my house.
 
chewd
‘’ 22 hours ago  
It was a beautiful clear fall night and the moon was on the waning crescent. An absolutely perfect night for some stargazing.

So i rushed home & grabbed my telescope & put it in the trunk of my car. I drove out to a park outside of town, where i knew of a back parking that wasnt all lit up with street lights. When i got there i looked up at the sky and shivered in anticipation, it was so dark here and so clear that you could see the milky way.

I got out my keys & opened up my trunk, pulled my telescope out from its case, and when i looked back up, it was pea-soup fog. Couldn't see a damn thing.

I'd only looked down for about 15-20 seconds.
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 22 hours ago  

gottagopee: Devolving_Spud: The time I saw "ball lightning".  I was walking from my front door to my car at like 5:00am one morning.  Say about a 100 foot walk to the car once it comes into view.   I'm scanning the area as usual (I lived in a townhouse community that had occasional car break-ins, so I was always scanning the parking area when approaching).  I get about 40 feet from my car, and a grapefruit-size ball of orange light, like a plasma ball, silently pops up from behind the car and stops about 7 feet off the ground.  I f**king freeze in my tracks.  I watch this thing float there for like 5 seconds, it looked like fire inside a ball...WEIRD!  And then it takes off straight up like jet fast and was gone.  I walked around the car twice, looked up a few times, listened for laughter like someone was pranking me, then just shrugged my shoulders and got in my car.   I have never before or since seen anything like it.
Now THAT is cool af


I have never seen it but I've been told that it is very scary when it happens.
 
gottagopee [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

waxbeans: gottagopee: vudukungfu

I'm actually glad the one and only time that I saw a UFO it was later explained that it was a USSR rocket


We'd see weather balloons and all sorts of stuff, but never came up with any reasonable explanation for that particular episode. We were utterly sober, and neither of us had any particular fancy for 'the unexplained'. They were, and are, Unidentified Flying Objects, not aliens, not weird secret science, just... a whole lot of wtf in the sky.
 
Xander_CDN
‘’ 22 hours ago  
I lived in Germany for a short time and, after an evening's events in one small town, several of us got into a minivan and drove back to the little town we were staying in via back roads.

Pitch black out, overcast, and we noticed there were lights on the clouds.  Like someone had a few spotlights on the ground and was moving them around to light up the sky to announce a new nightclub.  Except we were in the middle of nowhere and there were no light beams visible at any time.  Just a few moving lights on the clouds.  We stopped and watched them for a minute but it was a little freaky so we got moving and they disappeared after a total of a couple of minutes.
 
jspenfold
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Back in 1986 my brother and I were using a friend's homemade ouija board with a small juice cup as the planchette.  Both of us were (and still are) huge skeptics with no belief in evil spirits, etc.  But damn if that cup didn't move when we both were touching it and spell out random nonsense.  To this this day both of us swear we didn't move it intentionally.  I don't believe it was supernatural but our muscles moving in tandem without purpose is still really freaky.
 
foxy_canuck
‘’ 22 hours ago  
I've got a handful of surreal stories that all seem to happen while travelling around, but this one was particularly weird.  Not surreal in any sort of paranormal or outlandish sense, but just in terms of how different than expectations things turned out.

I lived in Chile for a while, and on a long weekend me and some friends were road tripping to La Serena.  We drove up into the Elqui valley hoping to go on a tour of a Pisco factory (tourist attraction in the area).  We are at the tourism centre in the town of Vicuna and running into an issue that all of the tours are closed on the Sunday and Monday so it looks like we're going to be skunked.  Finally the guy we're talking to perks up a bit and says 'there is one place, it might be open but you would just have to drive there to check'.  We've got nothing else to do so we follow his directions, but we just end up in this little residential part of Vicuna, no Pisco factory to be seen.  We drive back and forth, and there's a group of locals starting to grow, watching us drive up and down this little neighbourhood.  Finally we stop to ask a lady directions.  Unfortunately we can't understand them, partly because our Spanish is not fully fluent yet, partly because Chilean Spanish is tough to understand for outsiders, and partly because it seems like she is describing a place we've already been several times with no luck.  She gets frustrated, opens the door of the car, gets in, and starts waving at me to drive.  We follow her pointing for about 5 minutes and end up at a gate that we've driven by several times with a yard and a house.  She jumps out and points at it, 'aqui, aqui', and takes off.  Turns out it's just a small property (we were looking for a vineyard) because this company buys the grapes and distills them on this little acreage.  When we ring the bell and old man comes eventually, clearly annoyed.  We ask about a Pisco tour and he leads us to a barn with 5 bottles (all the same) lined up, points at them, tells us the price, super surly.  We each buy a bottle, and then he proceeds to show us the tanks they ferment the grapes in, and the bottling rack (never saw the still), then points to the gate again and starts walking away.  We were disappointed, but just so I had a better souvenir I call after him asking if he'll sign my bottle.

It was like someone had flipped a switch... suddenly he was perked up, and enthusiastic.  He came and got us, walked us to his patio, sat us down and brought us tea and cake.  He disappeared for about 5 minutes and a woman came out of the house (one of his daughters I think) and told us he was the Patron of the company (I think she literally meant grandfather) and he wanted to show us some things, and that he'd be back in a little bit and to enjoy ourselves.  So we sit there wondering what the heck is going on.  10 minutes later he comes out of the house with a bunch of framed pictures and a photo album.  He proceeded to tell us the story of how he started the distillery, and how now that his grandsons were working with him things were taking off.  They were all travelling the world selling his brand and building a distribution base.  He showed us a picture of him with the Chilean President who came to see his Pisco distillery, and then started going through the photo album and showing us his daughters' wedding photos and telling us pretty much his whole life story.  We spent most of the afternoon with him listening to stories.

When it was clear things were wrapping up he started to get a little weepy looking.  He motioned for us to sit there, and went back into the house.  He came out with some stationary and a fancy pen, then sat down and penned a letter.  Going from memory it was basically, 'Today, three young people came to my home and have made me so happy.  It has been a blessing to meet them and I am left feeling joyfully and emotional.  Signed: Don Juan Aguirre'.

We left with that incredibly surreal feeling of 'what the heck just happened?'  We made high quality color copies of the letter and spent the rest of the day drinking Pisco Sours in the sun absorbing the strange experience.

He died a few years later.  Pic is from his obituary.  The Pisco took off internationally not long after we met him.  You can probably find it in any decent local liquor store that has some international stuff.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
