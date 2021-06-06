 Skip to content
(The Sun (Ireland))   Elon Musk just can't get a break in his quest to get to Mars: Furious Texas locals hit out at him after his rocket launches ruin their quaint little beach town   (thesun.ie) divider line
152
•       •       •

3890 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Jun 2021 at 1:02 PM (21 hours ago)



152 Comments     (+0 »)
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Don't know what went into the front end of SpaceX taking over Boca Chica, but it's too late now. I understand the retiree being upset at the loss of the quiet, local feel, but property prices are up significantly there since SpaceX moved in. They have been trying to buy everyone out in town (of course, their "in good faith" is likely in question) , but people are holding out for the usual reasons; don't want to move, want more money.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
"The SpaceX CEO has set his sights set on ferrying one million people to the Red Planet by 2050."

Elon Musk is nuts.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

RolandTGunner: "The SpaceX CEO has set his sights set on ferrying one million people to the Red Planet by 2050."

Elon Musk is nuts.


Call Machete
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Boca Chica was already ruined long before SpaceX got there.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Families living in the idyllic coastal village of Boca Chica in Texas have complained of towering crains, fuel silos and streets packed with lorries as Musk builds his launch-pad for his hopeful mission to Mars.

Somehow I doubt Texans are complaining about crains and lorries
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
We're not going to Mars before 2030 and that's too early. Elon needs a ball gag.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Times change. I bet the people that run the corner diner, bar and grocery store aren't complaining.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Some of the locals who are providing round the clock streaming coverage like BocaChicaGal are doing pretty good as well.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Welcome to republican heaven.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Some people just hate progress.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
I bet the very same people complaining are the ones who fought hardest for SpaceX and/or Tesla to be given tax breaks to bring jobs to the state.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

enry: Some people just hate progress.


Which is why they spend their money to buy influence in Congress.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Yeah, well, furious Americans lash out at Texas after its idiocy helps to ruin our quaint little nation. So I guess none of us are perfect, Texas.
 
BigMax
‘’ 21 hours ago  
He has altered his deal with the town. Pray he does not alter it further.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

psilocyberguy: We're not going to Mars before 2030 and that's too early. Elon needs a ball gag.


I recall people in the 60s that thought we couldn't go to the moon.
And green cheese theorists.
We still have flat earthers.
People thought the "new world" was too far, a few months, life risking.
Things happened so fast, Shakespeare's Comedy of Errors (Act III Scene II) mentions America. Because he loved pop culture tropes like Tarantino. And killing off everybody in the end, too.
I think I will see a woman walk on mars in my lifetime.
Not holding my breath waiting for humankind to evolve brains, though.
 
Gerald Tarrant
‘’ 21 hours ago  

psilocyberguy: We're not going to Mars before 2030 and that's too early. Elon needs a ball gag.


Reusing rockets was supposed to be impossible too. Never bet against the speed of technology that's a losers bet.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 21 hours ago  
fark Texans
 
robodog
‘’ 21 hours ago  

IgG4: Some of the locals who are providing round the clock streaming coverage like BocaChicaGal are doing pretty good as well.


She's actually one of only 2 full time residents left. It was never a highly populated area and SpaceX bought out pretty much everyone when they started the spaceport. They actually offered about 20% over retail for the properties and most took it willingly. One of the holdouts was "insulted" at the offer because they had done a bunch of unpermitted enhancements to their property that didn't show up in the tax records (gee I wonder why?) that SpaceX used to tender the initial offers.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

RolandTGunner: "The SpaceX CEO has set his sights set on ferrying one million people to the Red Planet by 2050."

Elon Musk is nuts.


He has a very poor sense of time or is just lying to gin up enthusiasm.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Oh, FFS.
The people around Kennedy treat it like an amazing spectacle.
 
algman
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Retirees at Mons Olympus unavailable for comment?
 
musicmanboston
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Go to Mars now. As fast as possible. Will people die? Yes. But then again, people always die. People die here on Earth. Every minute of every day. From all sorts of innocuous reasons. YOU CAN'T STOP DEATH.

So go. And Godspeed.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
The SpaceX CEO has set his sights set on ferrying one million people to the Red Planet by 2050.

Starship is allegedly capable of carrying 100 per launch, however the figures have been that Mars missions would carry fewer people for that kind of long-haul.  Even at that full capacity, you'd need to launch at least 10,000 flights to do that.
 
Off2403
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 20 hours ago  

musicmanboston: Go to Mars now. As fast as possible. Will people die? Yes. But then again, people always die. People die here on Earth. Every minute of every day. From all sorts of innocuous reasons. YOU CAN'T STOP DEATH.

So go. And Godspeed.


You do realize that the moment we colonize Mars the powers that be will nuke Earth?
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Elon Musk has set his sights on ferrying one million people to Mars by 2050 - or sooner

He's making a passenger list of everyone complaining, and don't worry, the spaceship will have Autopilot which has never caused a problem.
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 20 hours ago  

kyleaugustus: The SpaceX CEO has set his sights set on ferrying one million people to the Red Planet by 2050.

Starship is allegedly capable of carrying 100 per launch, however the figures have been that Mars missions would carry fewer people for that kind of long-haul.  Even at that full capacity, you'd need to launch at least 10,000 flights to do that.


They'll start with a 100, but 90 of them will be dead from radiation poisoning by the time the spaceship arrives at Mars.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
That's what she said
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 20 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size

"Keep your ugly, gold-bricking ass out of my beach community!"
 
farkeruk
‘’ 20 hours ago  

vudukungfu: I recall people in the 60s that thought we couldn't go to the moon.
And green cheese theorists.
We still have flat earthers.
People thought the "new world" was too far, a few months, life risking.


Sure, but the "new world" also had rewards. People went because they could get land, and then eventually, to go to a better place.

Mars is like climbing Everest. You go because it's there, and for no other reason. There aren't economic opportunities. It's easier to colonise Antarctica or the Gobi Desert than to colonise Mars. Unless someone finds the spice melange or something...
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Nadie_AZ: enry: Some people just hate progress.

Which is why they spend their money to buy influence in Congress.


Trying to claim Musk can't do anything he wants to on his land in Texas is not going to go far in Texas.  They made that decision long, long ago.  Its the place where it is perfectly fine to manufacture explosives next to schools.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 20 hours ago  
The fact that some of you people think it would be easier to go to farking Mars to establish a colony... on a barren, airless world, than it would be to simply slow our consumption and stop having so many farking kids is amazing.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

yet_another_wumpus: Nadie_AZ: enry: Some people just hate progress.

Which is why they spend their money to buy influence in Congress.

Trying to claim Musk can't do anything he wants to on his land in Texas is not going to go far in Texas.  They made that decision long, long ago.  Its the place where it is perfectly fine to manufacture explosives next to schools.


Yeah, the neighbors that are complaining should sell their property and open a school there. The football stadium can double as the landing pad.
 
DVD
‘’ 20 hours ago  

gunther_bumpass: The fact that some of you people think it would be easier to go to farking Mars to establish a colony... on a barren, airless world, than it would be to simply slow our consumption and stop having so many farking kids is amazing.


___________________________________

There's also the appeal of not having all of humanity's eggs in this one Terran basket.
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 20 hours ago  

gunther_bumpass: The fact that some of you people think it would be easier to go to farking Mars to establish a colony... on a barren, airless world, than it would be to simply slow our consumption and stop having so many farking kids is amazing.


Exactly. It's much easier to terraform earth than it will ever be to terraform mars. Instead of trying to blank-slate everything we need to clean up our damn mess.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

farkeruk: vudukungfu: I recall people in the 60s that thought we couldn't go to the moon.
And green cheese theorists.
We still have flat earthers.
People thought the "new world" was too far, a few months, life risking.

Sure, but the "new world" also had rewards. People went because they could get land, and then eventually, to go to a better place.

Mars is like climbing Everest. You go because it's there, and for no other reason. There aren't economic opportunities. It's easier to colonise Antarctica or the Gobi Desert than to colonise Mars. Unless someone finds the spice melange or something...


Moisture farms
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

yet_another_wumpus: Nadie_AZ: enry: Some people just hate progress.

Which is why they spend their money to buy influence in Congress.

Trying to claim Musk can't do anything he wants to on his land in Texas is not going to go far in Texas.  They made that decision long, long ago.  Its the place where it is perfectly fine to manufacture explosives next to schools.


Texas: Whining about zoning restrictions that infringe on the rights of property owners.

Also Texas: Whining about property owners exercising their rights.
 
Tannax [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Let us all take a moment to appreciate the fact that this is white people complaining about their town gentrification.
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 20 hours ago  
I can see objecting to a spaceport being built when it is being proposed, but objecting now is too little too late. And if your county and your state  took a deal that you do not like, your beef should be with your elected officials. But somehow, I suspect rocket company wanting to move in would have made the news. If the most of the local population objected, would have been near impossible for SpaceX to move forward as the number of permits they need has got to be legion. Zoning is an old stand by.  And of course timely lawsuits.
 
octopossum [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
not much of a town, really just a sandbar with a couple houses on it
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Lmao Boca chica means mouth girl.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

vudukungfu: farkeruk: vudukungfu: I recall people in the 60s that thought we couldn't go to the moon.
And green cheese theorists.
We still have flat earthers.
People thought the "new world" was too far, a few months, life risking.

Sure, but the "new world" also had rewards. People went because they could get land, and then eventually, to go to a better place.

Mars is like climbing Everest. You go because it's there, and for no other reason. There aren't economic opportunities. It's easier to colonise Antarctica or the Gobi Desert than to colonise Mars. Unless someone finds the spice melange or something...

Moisture farms


2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 20 hours ago  

DVD: gunther_bumpass: The fact that some of you people think it would be easier to go to farking Mars to establish a colony... on a barren, airless world, than it would be to simply slow our consumption and stop having so many farking kids is amazing.

___________________________________

There's also the appeal of not having all of humanity's eggs in this one Terran basket.


We couldn't get people to wear a cloth mask for a year. You think we can get people to suit up in a spacesuit for a few hundred years?

As much as I love and believe in the idea of human exploration, we're not moving any significant population to Mars. We have a few dozen people on Antarctica. Canada's population is clustered mostly around the border of the US like bubbles on the edge of a bathtub.

By all means, explore. That's what makes us so successful as a species. But a permanent colony on Mars? That's not going to happen in our lifetimes. We may land some people there, but they're not staying unless they die there.

It would be much easier to expend the little effort needed to make our planet sustainable than make a dead rock able to support life.

But then I need my SUV to protect my stupid fambaly. So Mars it is.
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 20 hours ago  

RolandTGunner: "The SpaceX CEO has set his sights set on ferrying one million people to the Red Planet by 2050."

Elon Musk is nuts.


Average temperature on Mars -80F. No protection from radiation. It is a place people are going to go to die, relatively quickly.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Gubbo: I bet the very same people complaining are the ones who fought hardest for SpaceX and/or Tesla to be given tax breaks to bring jobs to the state.


Somehow I find that easy to believe.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Poor little landlord mad because a bigger landlord moved in.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

JK8Fan: RolandTGunner: "The SpaceX CEO has set his sights set on ferrying one million people to the Red Planet by 2050."

Elon Musk is nuts.

Average temperature on Mars -80F. No protection from radiation. It is a place people are going to go to die, relatively quickly.


Mars ain't the kind of place to raise your kids, in fact it's cold as hell.
 
farkeruk
‘’ 20 hours ago  

vudukungfu: Moisture farms


No Tosche Station for you
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Here I thought Boca Chica was in the Dominican Republic...
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 20 hours ago  

farkeruk: It's easier to colonise Antarctica or the Gobi Desert than to colonise Mars. Unless someone finds the spice melange or something...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.